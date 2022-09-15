Get an omicron-specific Covid booster shot by Halloween

Dr. Ashish Jha has an easy-to-remember deadline for when you should receive the new omicron-specific reminder: Halloween.

“Why Halloween? Because three weeks after Halloween is Thanksgiving, and there’s a lot of travel, and you see family, and you see friends – and a few weeks later, it’s the holidays,” Jha , the White House’s Covid response coordinator, said during an episode of the “In the Bubble with Andy Slavitt” podcast on Monday.

“We know that respiratory viruses circulate at much higher levels in fall and winter. It’s a really good time to protect yourself,” Jha added. “And even if you’re on the low-risk side yourself, you’re going to see family and friends. You don’t want to be the person giving it to your grandma.”

New vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which target both the original Covid strain and omicron’s BA.5 and BA.4 subvariants, are available to a wide range of Americans who have received their primary vaccination series .

If you’re at high risk for severe Covid, you might want to get vaccinated well before Halloween, Jha noted. This includes the elderly or immunocompromised and those with underlying health conditions.

Likewise, if you’ve only recently had a Covid vaccine or recovered from a Covid infection, you might want to wait a bit, Jha acknowledged. The CDC says you should be at least two months away from your last dose of any Covid vaccine, and should consider waiting three months if you’ve recently had the virus.

Covid injections usually take two or three weeks after injection to achieve full protection. This protection tends to last about three or four months before it begins to wane.

Jha said it’s best to get vaccinated as soon as possible, urging people to avoid waiting until late November and December if they can. The doses will serve as a much-needed extra layer of protection during the fall and winter, when immunity to previous vaccines wanes and people spend a lot more time indoors, he said. .

The weather during these seasons also makes the air cold and dry, making it easier for tiny droplets of the virus to survive when people sneeze, cough or talk. New cases in the United States hit a then-record high in December 2021, with a seven-day average of more than 265,000 per day. The country saw a similar increase in the number of cases at the end of 2020.

Even if you’re not worried about contracting the virus yourself, Jha said to remember that you can still pass it on to high-risk loved ones at fall and winter social gatherings, from Thanksgiving to the Christmas holidays. ‘winter.

“You don’t want to be the person giving it to your immune-compromised vulnerable friend,” he said. “A lot of good reasons for people to pick it up this fall.”

