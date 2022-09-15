Here’s Why $80 Billion Was Wiped Off The Crypto Market

- HashKey Capital Limited’s Type 9 asset management license was recently upgraded.
- The corporation has made clear its intention to work with financial authorities.
Investment firm HashKey Capital Limited, part of the HashKey Group, was recently granted permission by Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to oversee a portfolio consisting entirely of digital assets.
The special administrative area of China’s recent pro-crypto position was bolstered by the regulatory go-ahead. Recent research has shown that Hong Kong is the best-prepared country in terms of cryptocurrency.
Elite Batch of License Holders
HashKey Capital Limited’s Type 9 asset management license was recently upgraded, according to a press statement from Hong Kong’s financial regulator, the SFC. This implies the organization is now legally allowed to handle funds whose whole assets are invested in cryptocurrency.
Thanks to this effort, HashKey Capital Limited is now one of the few companies in Hong Kong to have a license to provide its services in the field of digital assets. Huobi, a cryptocurrency exchange, and MaiCapital Limited, a hedge fund manager that focuses on blockchain assets, are two more examples of such companies.
HashKey’s chairman, Dr. Xiao Feng, stated in response to the company’s approval that HashKey supports and promotes the growth of the cryptocurrency sector.
Despite the ups and downs of the crypto market, HashKey Group, the parent company, has been hard at work over the past few years cultivating an ecosystem that brings together Web3 developers and communities who share “the same vision for building a fair, sustainable environment in support of the long-term growth of the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries.” Furthermore, the corporation has made clear its intention to work with financial authorities and meet their standards.
