How many more world champions does Canelo Alvarez have to beat before breaking Floyd Mayweather’s historic record?
Canelo Alvarez came up short in his last fight when he went in search of more boxing history by taking on Dmitry Bivol.
When he beat Caleb Plant in November 2021, the pound-for-pound star achieved a legendary feat by unifying all four major world titles at super middleweight as undisputed champions – becoming one of the groups selected to do so at the modern era.
Even the great Floyd Mayweather – who remains Canelo’s only other record loss to date – was never an undisputed four-belt king.
Comparisons between the two will inevitably always be made, due to their 2013 encounter.
And Canelo is closing in on Mayweather’s tally of world champions defeated.
In his 50-fight career, the undefeated Hall of Famer has won an incredible 22 world champions.
Some claim that number is 23 and include his 1998 victory over Tony Pep on his list.
However, Pep has only ever won the IBO belt, which is not considered a legitimate world title by many.
Floyd Mayweather’s 22 world champions are defeated
Genaro Hernandez
Gregorio Vargas
Diego Corrales
Carlos Hernandez
jesus chavez
Jose Luis Castillo
By Marcus Corley
Arturo Gatti
Sharmba Mitchell
Zab Judah
Carlos Baldomir
Oscar De La Hoya
Ricky Hatton
Juan Manuel Marquez
Shane Mosley
Victor Ortiz
Miguel Cotto
Robert Guerrero
Canelo Alvarez
Marcos Maidana
Manny Pacquiao
André Berto
After his victory over Plant, Canelo conquered 16 world champions.
Some claim the Mexican’s number is 18 and include his wins over Austin Trout and Rocky Fielding.
However, these two fighters have only ever won the “regular” WBA belt and have never held the full version of the world title.
When Canelo beat Trout, the real WBA champion was Miguel Cotto.
When he beat Fielding, the real WBA champion was Callum Smith.
Canelo Alvarez’s 16 world champions are defeated
miguel vazquez
Carlos Baldomir
Lovemore N’dou
Kermit Cintron
Shane Mosley
Eislandy Lara
Miguel Cotto
Amir Khan
Liam Smith
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Gennady Golovkin
Daniel Jacobs
Sergei Kovalev
Callum Smith
Billy Joe Saunders
Caleb Factory
As such, Canelo’s total is 16 – six shy of Mayweather’s total of 22.
The Mexican missed the chance to reduce the gap to just five when he lost to Bivol in May.
And he will again be unable to cut the deficit in his trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin on Saturday night when he already holds a win over the Kazakh from 2018.
Therefore, Mayweather’s record is secure at the moment, but if Canelo pursues a Bivol rematch next year as planned, then he could start to really chase the American tally.
The Mets should steal bases, not faces
Baseball may brand itself as America’s pastime, but it’s hard to imagine anything more un-American than passing through an Orwellian face scan to attend a ballgame. But that’s the new reality for us New York Mets fans.
The Mets are a special team, particularly talented at disappointing their fans. There are lots of bad teams, but most are bad enough that fans know better than to get their hopes up. Not so with the Mets, who always know just how much potential to show before blowing it. We’re more than 140 games into the 2022 season, and the Mets are in first place, with a clear path to the playoffs. This year, they’ve decided things were going too well on the field, so they just had to blow it off the field.
After tickets, a pretzel and a few $12 beers, you’ll spend a chunk of change at an average game. But now seeing the Mets won’t just cost you an arm and a leg — it could cost you your identity. Citi Field has dabbled in dubious technologies before, from fingerprint tickets to facial and temperature scans of players during the pandemic. Now, the Mets have become the first Major League team to implement a facial recognition ticketing system. In partnership with Wicket, a computer vision company, the Mets are encouraging fans to upload selfies at MLB.com to register their faces and then check in at the Citi Field gates. (It’s completely opt-in, at least for now.)
Techno-solutionists in the Mets’ management say their new “facial ticketing” is the latest innovation, a way to get fans in our seats a bit faster. They’ve also expressed interest in expanding the biometric system to other uses, like paying for concessions and entering limited access clubs at the ballpark. But how will all this actually impact the fans?
First, there’s the fact that facial recognition often doesn’t work in real-world situations, especially if you are not a man or white. Facial recognition software has been found to be 10 to 100 times more error-prone for Blacks and Asians, especially women. Also, the surveillance tech often struggles to identify faces when people wear hats — not that anyone would wear one of those to a ballpark. At the Cleveland Browns’ FirstEnergy Stadium, management shared plans to roll out Wicket’s facial recognition “age verification” sensors for fans trying to purchase alcohol. It’s awfully hard to imagine software that malfunctions at the sight of a hat working well enough to distinguish a 20-year-old from a 21-year-old.
Even if facial recognition works well, it’s simply not worth the price. A facial scan might save you a few seconds at the door, but it could put your biometric data at risk for life. If these databases get hacked or breached, Mets fans will be even more unlucky than usual. You can change your credit card number if it’s stolen, you can replace your computer if it’s hacked, but it’s very, very hard to replace your face.
We also don’t know what the Mets and Wicket are really doing with this data after the games are done, even if they claim it will be protected. What we do know is that Wicket is becoming a facial recognition ticketing empire, just recently sealing a deal with Verizon, the NFL’s official 5G network provider, rapidly expanding its footprint just in time for football season.
How can we trust our faces won’t be sold to the highest bidder promising a homerun on corporate profits? Could ICE get ahold of the data and find undocumented New Yorkers who plan to attend home games, and wait at their seats for when they arrive? Is this how the Mets want to reward their devoted, die-hard fans? Ya Gotta Believe we can do better than this.
Van Doran is development director at the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (S.T.O.P.), a New York-based civil rights and privacy group. Siffert is legal director at S.T.O.P.
Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41
By HOWARD FENDRICH
Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after a series of knee operations, closing a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, finished five seasons ranked No. 1 and helped create a golden era of men’s tennis with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
Federer posted what he called a “bittersweet decision” via social media on Thursday, less than a week after 23-time major champion Serena Williams played what is expected to the last match of her career.
Combined, the exits by two of the greatest athletes in their sport’s history represent a significant turning of the page.
“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form,” Federer wrote on Twitter. “But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.”
Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021, and so, in that sense, his news is not all that surprising.
But he had appeared at an event marking the 100-year anniversary of Centre Court at the All England Club this July and said he hoped to come back to play there “one more time.”
He also had said he would return to tournament action in his home country at the Swiss Indoors in October.
In Thursday’s announcement, Federer said his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company.
Federer is married and he and his wife, Mirka — a tennis player, too; they met as athletes at an Olympics — have two sets of twins.
He leaves with a total of 103 tour-level titles on his substantial resume and 1,251 wins in singles matches, both second only to Jimmy Connors in the Open era, which began in 1968. Federer’s records include being the oldest No. 1 in ATP rankings history — he returned to the top spot at 36 in 2018 — and most consecutive weeks there (his total weeks mark was eclipsed by Djokovic).
When Federer won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003, the men’s record for most was held by Pete Sampras, who had won his 14th at the U.S. Open the year before in what turned out to be the last match of the American’s career.
Federer would go on to blow way past that, ending up with 20 by winning eight championships at Wimbledon, six at the Australian Open, five at the U.S. Open and one at the French Open. His 2009 trophy at Roland Garros allowed Federer to complete a career Grand Slam.
His serving, forehand, footwork and attacking style will all be remembered. Also unforgettable were his matches against younger rivals Nadal, 36, and Djokovic, 35, who both equalled, then surpassed, Federer’s Slam total and are still winning titles at the sport’s four biggest tournaments.
Nadal now leads the count with 22, one ahead of Djokovic.
“I was lucky enough to play so many epic matches that I will never forget,” Federer said in Thursday’s announcement.
Addressing his “competitors on the court” — although not by name — he wrote: “We pushed each other, and together we took tennis to new levels.”
Federer’s last match anywhere came on July 7, 2021, when he lost at Centre Court in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0.
Soon after, Federer had surgery to repair damage to his meniscus and cartilage in his right knee — his third operation on that knee in a span of 1 1/2 years.
“Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt,” Federer said Thursday, “and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.”
After cancellation, Dems look to reduce future student debt
By COLLIN BINKLEY
WASHINGTON (AP) — Building on President Joe Biden’s student debt cancellation plan, House Democrats on Thursday proposed new legislation that would increase federal student aid, lower interest rates on loans and take other steps to make college more affordable.
The bill is being pushed as a complement to Biden’s plan, which promises to wipe away student debt for millions of Americans but does little to help future students avoid heavy levels of debt. Democrats say their plan would tackle the root causes behind America’s $1.6 trillion in federal student debt.
“Simply put, by making loans cheaper to take out and easier to pay off, the LOAN Act will help improve the lives of student loan borrowers — both now and in the future,” said Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., chair of the House Education and Labor Committee.
But similar to Biden’s loan cancellation plan, the proposed legislation does not address the rising cost of college itself, which has continued to increase for decades.
The election-season bill has dim odds of passage in the House and virtually no hope in the Senate, where Democrats hold a slim 50-50 edge and Republican votes would be needed even to take the bill up. Still, it spells out Democratic priorities as both parties vow to address the nation’s ballooning student debt.
Much of the proposal focuses on expanding federal Pell Grants, which are given to low-income students but have failed to keep pace with inflation and tuition rates. When the Pell program was started in the 1970s, the grants covered nearly 80% of tuition, fees and housing at a typical public university, according to federal data. Today, they cover about a quarter of those costs.
The legislation would double the maximum Pell Grant, to $13,000, over a five-year span, and then make sure it stays even with inflation. Families that receive food stamps or Medicaid would automatically get an additional $1,500 per year. And students would be able to use Pell Grants for up to 18 semesters, up from 12 now.
Interest rates on new federal student loans would be lowered starting in July 2023 to match the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, and all federal student loans would be capped at a 5% interest rate. Current caps vary depending on the type of loan but can reach as high as 10.5%. Older loans would be eligible for refinancing at the lower interest rates.
Democrats also aim to permanently relax the rules for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which was created to help public servants get their student debt forgiven but has been marred by complex rules.
The proposal would allow public workers to get their debt cancelled after making 96 monthly payments, down from 120, and it would allow certain periods of non-payment to count, including military service or time in the Peace Corps. The Education Department recently loosened some rules during the pandemic, but the changes are set to expire at the end of October.
Several of the bill’s components are perennial aspirations for Democrats, who have long sought to increase Pell Grants and fix the loan forgiveness program. But those goals have been thwarted by a deeply divided Congress — Biden has repeatedly sought to double Pell Grants but had to settle for a $400 increase this year as part of a bipartisan budget bill.
House Republicans unveiled their own student loan proposal in August, looking to scale back lending — especially for costly graduate school programs — and rein in debt forgiveness.
The Republican legislation would eliminate the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program entirely, and allow students to borrow no more than $100,000 in federal student debt for graduate school, down from an existing $138,500 cap. Additionally, it would allow students to use Pell Grants for short-term programs that focus on job training.
In a direct shot at the Biden administration, the GOP bill also sought to limit the education secretary’s ability to cancel student debt.
Biden’s cancellation plan, announced last month, promises to forgive $10,000 in federal student debt for individuals with incomes less than $125,000 a year or families below $250,000. Those who received Pell Grants to attend college get another $10,000.
The Education Department says an application will be available by early October. Whether borrowers actually see the relief depends on whether the plan survives legal challenges that are almost certain to come.
Although the broad details of the plan have been available for weeks, many with student debt have been left to wonder about exactly how it will be carried out.
Long before Biden announced his plan, the Education Department said borrowers could get refunds for payments made during the pandemic. But could borrowers undo those payments and then apply to get the debt canceled? Officials didn’t say, sowing confusion about what borrowers should do.
Answers started to emerge this week as the Education Department quietly updated a website with details on the plan.
According to the agency, borrowers who made payments during the pandemic will automatically get that money refunded if they apply for Biden’s cancellation — but only if their previous payments left them with a loan balance lower than the $10,000 or $20,000 they’re getting canceled.
The department offers an example: If someone is eligible for $10,000 in cancellation but made a $1,000 payment that left their balance at $9,500, they would get a refund of $500.
Borrowers who paid off their loans during the pause will need to request a refund first, then request cancellation, the department said.
Many Democrats applauded Biden’s plan, but some have said it does little to stop future students from piling on student debt. Even Biden’s education secretary, Miguel Cardona, acknowledged the limited scope of a one-time debt cancellation.
Talking to reporters last week, Cardona said it would be “short-sighted” to think the cancellation will solve the student debt problem.
Instead Cardona drew attention to on a new, more generous loan repayment plan that was unveiled alongside the cancellation. Under that proposal, borrowers’ monthly bills would be capped at 5% of their earnings, down from 10% now, and any remaining balance would be forgiven after 10 years, down from 20 years now.
“It’s not as flashy,” Cardona said of the repayment plan, “but it has generational impact.”
Democratic lawmakers agree that cancellation is only part of the solution. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., a sponsor of the new bill, said it’s up to Congress to make sure borrowers don’t sink into debt again, especially students of color who are more likely to borrow debt and struggle to repay it.
“This legislation brings together some of the most forward-thinking and innovative proposals into one comprehensive proposal so that this generation is the last to experience America’s student loan debt crisis,” Wilson said.
Erling Haaland’s sensational finish completes Manchester City’s 2-1 comeback against former side Borussia Dortmund
CNN
—
Before kick-off, all eyes were on Norway star Erling Haaland as he lined up against the team he left just a few months ago.
And the Manchester City striker did not disappoint, scoring an acrobatic volley with the outside of his boot late against Borussia Dortmund to win the game for City, who have now broken an English record 21 appearances at home unbeaten in the Champions League.
After another scoring goal for Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, City left him late to make a comeback. John Stones scored a rocket in the 80th minute before Haaland grabbed the winner four minutes later.
After a minute’s silence held in respect for Queen Elizabeth II, the two typically thrilling teams played out a nervous first half.
Neither side was able to create clean chances and it wasn’t until Bellingham latched onto a Marco Reus cross that either team threatened.
By scoring his fourth Champions League goal, Bellingham leapfrogged a host of players to become the competition’s highest-scoring English teenager.
Dortmund retreated deeper and deeper in a bid to hold on to their lead, and it looked like they would hold out for an important victory in Group G.
An unlikely hero stepped in for the home side in John Stones, who scored a spectacular goal from outside the box, with a finish reminiscent of former City captain Vincent Kompany’s famous strike against Leicester in 2019.
Just four minutes later, Stones would inevitably be overtaken by Haaland who once again stole the show.
Following intense pressure on the Dortmund defence, João Cancelo played a mark now outside the center of the boot into the box.
The ball was apparently too high and too far for anyone to notice, but Haaland, as is now routine, wowed the fans in attendance by finishing acrobatically with the outside of his left boot past an Alexander Helpless Meyer.
Pep Guardiola was quick to praise the finish. “The moment he scored I thought ‘Johan Cruyff’,” Guardiola said before drawing a comparison to another icon.
“I remember my dear friend [Zlatan] Ibrahimović had this ability to put his leg on the roof and Erling is quite similar on that.
“I think it’s his nature. He’s springy, he’s flexible and has the ability to make contact and put the ball in the net.
Haaland has now scored 13 goals in his first nine games for the Citizens and should be a transcendent force for City in the months and years to come.
It was another example of the ruthless nature of a 22-year-old who was anonymous for most of the game but looked set to score every time he got close to the ball, a now consistent theme.
It’s an idea Haaland embraces, as after the game he told BeIn Sports: “To touch the ball five times and score five times is my biggest dream.”
Haaland threatened to score early on when Riyad Mahrez’s cross was taken off the Norwegian’s header by Niklas Süle.
In the second half, with his first decent chance, he hit the outside of the post from a tight angle before scoring again almost a tap-in only for Dortmund defender Mats Hummels to make a final interception on the cross.
But the Norwegian would not be denied, scoring his 26th Champions League goal in 21 appearances and continuing his unrivaled rise to stardom. No one has even come close to Haaland’s record in the competition, including the tournament’s all-time top scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, who didn’t score his first goal in the competition until his 26th appearance.
There’s an understandable reluctance to put Haaland in the same category as Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, but if the striker continues to score at the same rate he’ll be far ahead of the two greatest players the Champions League has ever seen.
Mets looking to move forward after being swept by lowly Cubs: ‘Let’s turn the page’
The sky isn’t quite falling on the Mets, but it definitely feels a little lower than it was in July or August.
On Wednesday, after getting swept by the Cubs, manager Buck Showalter said that he hopes his players are pressing, because it’s human nature to want to fix a less-than-favorable situation. Even one of the team’s best players acknowledged that the Mets are pushing themselves to the brink and having a tough time breaking through.
“We’re in a situation where we all want to get it done,” Francisco Lindor said on Wednesday. “We want to get it done desperately, and we’ll do whatever it takes to get it done. We just aren’t coming through. I come up with people on base, I hit into a double play. I come up with people on base, I strike out. I come up with people on base, I get one single. The consistency that was there earlier in the year, I’m not seeing it in the last couple of days.”
For the last 15 days, the Mets have stood in a strange place. One foot is comfortably in the postseason, keeping an air of lightness in the clubhouse. The other foot, though, is being gnawed at by the Braves and the very apparent fact that the team is playing terribly, especially on offense.
“The most beautiful thing that’s happening is that we’re all sticking together,” Lindor said. “We’re all pushing each other, motivating each other, and we’re not pointing fingers.”
The shortstop is trying to play mediator between his emotions and those of his teammates. Everyone, to some degree, gets pissed off about losing. But again, the anger level is diminished by the 89 wins they’ve already tucked away, which could very well be enough for a wild card spot even if they lose every single game the rest of the way. That’s obviously not part of the plan, but it’s let the recent losing get easily flushed away.
“I have my days where I dwell a little bit longer than I normally do, but the guys pick me up, and vice versa,” Lindor explained. “There’s some guys that dwell a little bit longer and I go up and say, ‘It’s OK. Let’s turn the page. Tomorrow’s another day. We’ll come back, we’ll do it together and we’ll win.’ If we don’t win, we continue to move forward.”
Lindor did confess that if he’s being honest, it is “kind of hard” to turn that page this late in the season. While they won’t say it, the Mets are ready to turn the page straight into the postseason and fast forward through the remaining regular season games. The Braves nipping at their heels has made that impossible, though, and has forced the Mets to straddle the line between remaining cool and trying to keep a high level of intensity.
“You can want it more than anybody on the field,” Lindor said. “But if you don’t stay within yourself, it’s going to be a little harder to get it done. My game is to hit the ball gap-to-gap, not to try and hit home runs. If they go out, great. Staying within myself is finding a good pitch and driving it back up the middle.”
Baseball famously does not care what you’re trying to do. Showalter has said upwards of 200 times this year that if you want to make the baseball gods laugh, you should tell them your plans. For hitters, trying too hard is often the worst approach.
“There are times when I close my eyes, I hit the ball and it’s a base hit,” Lindor said kiddingly.
None of that luck showed up in the recent Cubs series, in which the Mets went 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position. They scored just three times in the seventh inning or later, a bit of an embarrassment considering the Cubs sent four veteran relievers to other teams at the trade deadline. They’re tired of hearing about it, but the truth is, the Mets have been punked all month by players far below their skill level.
“It was a great opportunity, but at the end of the day they’re big league teams,” said Lindor, who tipped his proverbial hat to the Cubs for flat out playing better than the Mets. “Somebody said to me earlier in my career, ‘The other pitchers, they gotta eat too. They drive nice cars. They have nice houses.’ It doesn’t matter who’s on the other side, we have to respect our opponent.”
Starting on Thursday, the Mets have 18 games left before the playoffs, 12 of which are against teams that have already been eliminated from postseason contention. The key to getting over this final hump, which is the first big one Mets have encountered all year, has been in their pocket the whole time.
“It’s about shortening the bad times and stretching out the good times,” Showalter said. “I remember every great thing these guys have done this year and will do again. The last thing they need is somebody to be looking at them like you’ve forgotten what they’re capable of.”
“With the amount of professional players that we have here, we pick each other up,” Lindor repeated. “We move forward.”
Men’s T20 World Cup: Tickets for India v Pakistan match sold out
Dubai, Sep 15: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan has been sold out with just over a month left for the mega event in Australia, the International Cricket Council (ICC) informed on Thursday.
Tickets for the Super 12 clash between India and Pakistan will meet at Melbourne on October 23 were sold within minutes, “with additional standing room tickets snapped up within minutes of going on sale,” the ICC said in a statement.
Fans from 82 different countries have purchased tickets to watch the world’s best players from 16 international teams, marking the return of full stadiums at ICC events for the first time since the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020, which culminated with 86,174 fans for the final at the MCG, the ICC informed.
A key reason for this enthusiasm for purchasing tickets, according to the ICC, is the accessible pricing for families that has seen over 85,000 children’s tickets sold. Tickets for kids are priced at just $5 for all First Round and Super 12 matches while those for adults start from $20.
The ICC said many other matches too have been sold out for the marquee event that will kick off with qualifiers from October 16.
“Current ticket allocations are also all sold for the double-header at the SCG on October 27 featuring South Africa v Bangladesh and India v Group A runner-up. Fans are encouraged to join the waitlist in the event of additional tickets becoming available,” the ICC said.
It said an official re-sale platform will be launched closer to the event, where fans can exchange tickets at face value.
Only a very limited number of tickets remain for Australia’s opening Super 12 fixture against New Zealand at the SCG on October 22, the double-header featuring Pakistan v Group A runner-up and India v South Africa at Perth Stadium on October 30, and Pakistan v South Africa at the SCG on November 3.
Tickets are still available for most matches, the ICC said asking fans to act now to secure their seats at t20worldcup.com.
ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “We are delighted by the uptake of tickets for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with over 500,000 already being snapped up. The excitement is really building with just over a month to go and this World Cup is set to be an unmissable event. There are still some tickets available to buy, so fans should make sure they secure theirs while they are still available.”
Michelle Enright, CEO, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was elated with fans’ response to ticket sales.
“The response from fans has been exceptional and shows the excitement for what will be the biggest sporting event hosted in Australia this year.
“We’ve also seen a spread of support for different teams across the event, which is going to make for an incredible atmosphere at our matches with a strong mix of passionate fans at each venue.
“We’re particularly proud of our accessibly priced tickets for families and it’s great to see that so many kids are going to come out and experience a World Cup.
“There are still some great tickets available, so I’d encourage everyone who hasn’t secured their seats to jump on board for what will be an unmissable event.”–(IANS)
