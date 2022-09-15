News
How the Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin trilogy descended into hate after the pair started out as respectful adversaries who even fought together
Most boxers build respect on a series of fights, but Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin have gone the other way: a once-friendly rivalry turned nasty via failed drug tests, TV ads and controversy in the ring.
Now, ahead of their third fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night, the hatred between Canelo and Golovkin is evident. Alvarez despises an opponent he considers hypocritical; “Triple G” is bitter about the injustices he has racked up against him.
“He’s not being honest, he’s fucking a**hole,” Canelo said this year. “He pretends to be a good person but talks a lot of bullshit about me. He’ll say, ‘I respect him, his career’, and in other parts he’ll say, ‘He’s an embarrassing boxer. , he’s embarrassing for Mexican boxing. I hate that shit because of it.
How different from five years ago when – in a moment of pure WWE theatrics – Canelo called Golovkin into the ring to announce their first fight, right after Alvarez defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. “Golovkin, you are next my friend! Where are you?” Canelo exclaimed. A suited ‘Triple G’ emerged for a full ring entrance with ‘Seven Nation Army’ screaming as the crowd erupted.
The showdown had been delayed for years, with Canelo giving up a world middleweight title to block it. His promoter at the time, Oscar De La Hoya, claimed it was because the Mexican was still growing in the division – but not many believed him. The real reason was that Canelo is eight years younger than Golovkin, so any delay helped the underdog’s chances.
If Golovkin had any grudges about having to wait, he didn’t show it when they met face to face. The pair had fallen out when a 20-year-old Canelo visited his Big Bear training camp in 2011 and posed for photos, smiling together.
They even shared a kind of fanbase. The Kazakh had won over audiences in the United States and Central America with his thrilling in-ring style and broken English catchphrases. Golovkin called his fights a “great dramatic spectacle” and said he likes to fight “Mexican style” – a nod to his aggressive approach and his Mexican-American trainer Abel Sanchez.
The respectful rivalry between two well-matched fighters was seen in contrast to the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight that took place a month prior. One was a freak show fueled by trash talk between a semi-retired boxer and an MMA fighter. A fight where any sane fan could predict the outcome. This last fight was the best of the best in any of boxing’s big divisions; the sport’s biggest rising star taking on a longtime champion behind in a marquee fight.
Yet the smiling Golovkin of the mid-2010s now has a different silhouette. Colder, more suspicious, scarred by the events inside and outside the ring during his two epic wars with Canelo.
Even a controversial draw in their first fight did not spoil their relationship. Most observers agreed that Golovkin had done enough to edge out a competitive fight (he beat Canelo in 10 of 12 rounds according to CompuBox) – but you could argue for a draw. No one could argue for Judge Adalaide Byrd’s ridiculous scorecard of 118-110 in favor of Alvarez.
If Golovkin fumed at this first stain on his professional record of 37-0, he hid it well. He was the reigning 160-pound world champion, so he still ended the night draped in title belts. After a battle of will and skill – with Canelo starting and finishing well, but Golovkin dominating the middle rounds – a rematch was natural.
It was at this point that the couple’s relationship fell apart. Canelo testing positive for clenbuterol in the build-up to a fight in May 2018 prompted the Nevada State Athletic Commission to suspend the boxer – ultimately for just six months, after accepting that tainted Mexican beef could be responsible for the traces found.
This was not an explanation accepted by Golovkin. He even filmed a Nike commercial that started with his trainer eating a juicy steak. “Superhuman power requires a special ingredient…” Sanchez said before the camera cut to Golovkin pulverizing a heavy bag. “That’s called hard work,” Abel concluded, putting down his knife and fork.
“NO DRAW” flashed on the screen before the announcement ended. The shots were fired and the situation escalated during a protracted disagreement between the pair’s management teams over purse sharing, before they finally reached an agreement on a September fight. Both sides – and both fighters – were now at odds.
“After the doping scandal,” Golovkin said when their dynamic changed. “After the first fight, I remember I said, ‘Thanks for the fight, it’s a great fight. He said the same thing… We were friends. After doping? No.
“I don’t believe these stories of contaminated meat. I think this whole thing makes no sense… The thing is, he got caught the second time around.
The “second time” clearly meant that Golovkin believed Canelo had doped before their first fight. But, with tainted meat in Mexico being a real problem, Canelo was furious that his opponent refused to accept his explanation. Indeed, calling him a liar.
“He talks a lot about me. That’s why it’s personal,” the Mexican told DAZN. “He always pretends to be a nice guy, like in front of people. I hate that kind of person.
The bad blood before their second fight led to an even more intense contest than their first. This time, the previously counter-hitting Canelo surprised Golovkin by going on the offensive early and looking to fend off “Triple G”. The action was frantic, with both men landing huge power punches and showing off their granite chins. Canelo started fast and built a lead but Golovkin picked up tricks in the second half.
The end result was an even better – and even closer – fight than their first contest. So it’s no surprise that Alvarez won a narrow majority decision. From there, the two took different paths as their hatred for each other kept them apart.
Golovkin eventually parted ways with Sanchez, went on to win but had a tougher-than-expected war with Sergiy Derevyanchenko – which many took as a sign that age was catching up with the 40-year-old. Canelo’s career went from strength to strength, as he won a 175-pound title, unified at super middleweight and established himself as the sport’s most bankable star ahead of May’s shock defeat. by Dmitry Bivol.
Now they finally meet for the third time, with Golovkin topping 160 pounds for the first time. Canelo, taller and much closer to his prime at 32, starts this fight as a heavy favorite. His stated goal is to send “Triple G” into retirement with a knockout. However, there’s a chance that – despite their personal spite – these two will still bring out the best in each other in the ring, and that Golovkin will wake up for one last great performance.
Whatever the result on September 17, don’t expect a bromantic hug between the two after the final bell. “Respect,” Golovkin said, “is gone.”
On this one thing, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin can finally agree.
Five of the 10 richest cities in the world are in the United States
New York City is home to the wealthiest people in the world, according to a new report from investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners.
About 345,600 so-called centi-millionaires (wealth of $100 million or more) and 59 billionaires reside in the Big Apple, according to the report, with the financial hub of the United States recognized as the richest city in the world by several measures.
The report finds that about 4% of New York City’s 8.38 million people have investable assets – property, cash or stocks – worth more than $1 million. The number drops dramatically to 15,470 when assessing those with over $10 million in assets.
The total private wealth held by New York residents was found to exceed $3 trillion. Remarkably, this is more than the total private wealth held in most major G-20 countries.
Japan’s capital, Tokyo, ranked second with 304,900 high net worth individuals. Compared to New York, a much lower proportion of them have assets worth more than $10 million. The report found that 7,350 people in Tokyo are multi-millionaires, 263 are over $100 million, and 12 are billionaires.
The San Francisco Bay Area – which includes Silicon Valley – rounds out the top three wealthiest cities, with 276,400 wealthy people, 12,890 of whom are multi-millionaires. The report says 623 have assets worth at least $100 million and 62 billionaires live in the city.
Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston are the other US cities in the top 10, ranking 6eseveneand 8erespectively.
Cities with fastest growing millionaire populations
Houston also has one of the fastest growing populations of millionaires — wealthy people who have grown 6% so far this year, according to the report. Austin, Miami, West Palm Beach and Greenwich are other US cities that have seen a significant year-to-date increase in the number of high net worth individuals.
The report links this to major US corporations moving their headquarters to these cities. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the shift to flexible working, companies have needed less office space and many employees have moved to smaller towns to improve their quality of life and lower their cost of living .
This trend is particularly common in the technology sector, with Oracle and Tesla moving from California to Austin, and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise moving to Houston earlier this year.
Additionally, these cities have become prime retirement destinations, Andrew Amoils, head of research at wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth, which collaborated on the report with Henley & Partners, told CNBC.
“Florida is an increasingly popular destination for affluent retirees, especially those from cities on the eastern seaboard of the United States,” he said.
However, the top five cities with the fastest growing millionaire populations are not in the United States.
Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Sharjah and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Lusaka in Zambia and Luanda in Angola are in the lead. In the first half of 2022, they saw an increase of up to 20% in their wealthy population.
The report links this to the booming oil and gas industries, which have flourished as energy prices soared and boosted stock markets in these regions.
Many major cities have seen a drop in the number of millionaires
The wealthy population is not exploding everywhere – many large cities have dropped in the rankings or seen a significant reduction in the ultra-rich people living there.
Of the top 10 cities with the most wealthy people, seven saw declines. Only the San Francisco Bay Area, Singapore and Houston saw growth.
New York, for example, has already seen a 12% drop in the number of wealthy people in 2022, while Los Angeles has seen a 6% drop and the proportion of ultra-wealthy citizens in Chicago has fallen by 4%.
Typically, wealthy individuals in the United States “are tied to seeking better business opportunities in another city/state. Additionally, security issues and taxation are major drivers,” Amoils said.
Another factor to consider is that overall wealth has declined in 2022, Amoils said in an article published alongside the report.
“The number of high net worth individuals globally declined by 5% in the six-month period to June 2022. This decline was primarily due to the poor performance of major equity indices,” he said.
This means that declines in affluent populations aren’t just related to people moving to different cities — there are also simply fewer people falling into this category.
Various major cities in Europe and Asia have also seen a decline in the wealthy population. London, UK, for example, saw a 9% decline, dropping the city to fourth place overall.
The French capital Paris fell three places to 20emeanwhile, the city having lost 12% of its high net worth individuals.
Top 10
These are the 10 richest cities in the world – and how many wealthy people live in each – according to the Henley & Partners report.
1. New York, USA (345,600)
2. Tokyo, Japan (304,900)
3. San Francisco Bay Area, USA (276,400)
4. London, UK (272,400)
5. Singapore, Singapore (249,800)
6. Los Angeles, USA (192,400)
7. Chicago, USA (160,100)
8. Houston, USA (132,600)
9. Beijing, China (131,500)
10. Shanghai, China (130,100)
cnbc
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes gets key takedown with brilliant delivery
BOSTON — Nestor Cortes allowed just one run in more than five innings Wednesday night, but his fourth-inning strikeout of Rafael Devers really stood out in the Yankees’ 5-3 win over the Red Sox .
The southpaw used a particularly brilliant delivery on the final stick throw, hooking and swinging his right leg before tossing the pitch, resulting in a swinging strike that brought Devers out for second.
“He fouls a lot on good shots and I felt like I had to do something different,” Cortes said. “As soon as I lifted my leg, all hell broke loose. It was a well-executed pitch and I managed to swing it.
Even receiver Jose Trevino said he was “caught off guard” by the field.
Cortes said he was thinking about the delivery as he went.
“To be honest,” he added, “I almost fell.”
More importantly, Cortes said he felt good after missing time with a strained groin. He was retired after 65 pitches as he prepares for the stretch run and the playoffs.
Aroldis Chapman is expected to meet the Yankees in Milwaukee and be active for Friday night’s series opener against the Brewers after kicking off a final rehab game for Double-A Somerset on Tuesday.
The southpaw has been out since August 27 with an infection in his left leg caused by a tattoo.
Manager Aaron Boone said Chapman’s role will be determined, in part, by how he pitches when he returns.
“We’ll see,” Boone said of Chapman, who had an extremely inconsistent season. “Physically we know he’s still there.”
Now it’s all about Chapman being able to stick to his own mechanics, which has been a problem for much of the year.
Scott Effross, the right-hander acquired from the Cubs at the trade deadline, is also nearing his return from a right shoulder injury that has kept him out for the past three weeks. He is scheduled to kick off a live batting practice Friday in Milwaukee and could be back soon after.
Zack Britton went on a rehab outing on Wednesday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He threw 11 pitches in a scoreless inning in his bid to come back just a year after UCL surgery.
The southpaw still needs more work and the Yankees will have to decide if he has enough time to get back to his form in time for the playoffs.
Anthony Rizzo had another promising day on his return after a lower back strain delayed by headaches from an epidural. The first baseman could face pitches for the first time on Friday, possibly against Effross in Milwaukee, with a potential return to the lineup as early as Sunday against the Brewers.
“We’ll listen to his body and him,” said Boone, who on Sunday called “a possibility.”
Rizzo took ground balls, hit the cage and ran “100 percent,” according to Boone. It should have a light day on Thursday before more activity on Friday.
“So far so good,” Rizzo said of how he’s been feeling since recovering from his headache.
DJ LeMahieu will take longer before he is ready to return from an inflamed right toe. Boone said he could start hitting again this weekend in Milwaukee.
LeMahieu had expressed hope that he could be back in time for the Yankees’ next homestand, which begins Tuesday against the Pirates.
Aaron Judge hasn’t had a game since Aug. 3 and Boone said he’d like that to change before the end of the season.
“Hopefully at some point,” Boone said. “It means we are in a good position [in the standings]. It’s been a while now.
Boone noted the Yankees are in the middle of a three-in-eight-day bye stretch, including Thursday and Monday.
“It’s helpful,” Boone said. “The handful of public holidays [four] that he overcame during the year have served him well.
Aaron Hicks returned to the lineup after missing two plays in left field Friday night, which led to his benching. He went 0 for 4, but scored the Yankees’ first run after hitting an error in the fifth inning.
“We put the other day behind us and he’s part of that,” Boone said.
New York Post
News
Euro Market Open by the @Newsquawk team: podcast included
Euro open: Asia-Pacific mostly traded with slight gains after slight reprieve on Wall St, but capped gains amid mixed data
APAC shares mostly traded with slight gains after the slight reprieve on Wall Street (SPX +0.34%, NDX +0.84%).
European stock futures point to a slightly higher open with the Euro Stoxx 50 futures contract +0.1% after the spot market closed 0.5% yesterday.
DXY stays on a 109 neck, EUR/USD
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD is the currency pair comprising the single currency of the European Union, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair rate indicates how many euros are needed to buy a dollar. For example, when EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means that 1 euro equals 1.2 dollars. Why EUR/USD is the most popular trading pairCompared to all tradable currencies, the Euro (EUR) is the second most traded currency in the world, behind the US Dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair in the market. As the most popular trading pair, EUR/USD is a staple of all brokerage offerings and often has some of the lowest spreads compared to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency trails the two most economical blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason. EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. On the Euro side, Eurozone economic data as well as internal bloc factors can easily impact rates. Even smaller member states can effectively weigh on the euro, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and at the Federal Reserve generally affect the EUR/ usd. Many examples include bailouts during the financial crisis, tax cuts under the Trump administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.
The EUR/USD is the currency pair comprising the single currency of the European Union, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair rate indicates how many euros are needed to buy a dollar. For example, when EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means that 1 euro equals 1.2 dollars. Why EUR/USD is the most popular trading pairCompared to all tradable currencies, the Euro (EUR) is the second most traded currency in the world, behind the US Dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair in the market. As the most popular trading pair, EUR/USD is a staple of all brokerage offerings and often has some of the lowest spreads compared to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency trails the two most economical blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason. EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. On the Euro side, Eurozone economic data as well as internal bloc factors can easily impact rates. Even smaller member states can effectively weigh on the euro, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and at the Federal Reserve generally affect the EUR/ usd. Many examples include bailouts during the financial crisis, tax cuts under the Trump administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.
is unable to claim parity and USD/JPY
USD/JPY
USD/JPY is the currency pair comprising the United States dollar (symbol $, code USD) and the Japanese yen from Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed to buy one US dollar. For example, when USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, that means 1 US dollar equals 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the most traded currency in the world, while the Japanese yen is the third most traded currency in the world, resulting in an extremely liquid pair and very tight spreads, often staying within range from 0 pip to 2 pip in most markets. currency brokers. Although the USD/JPY range has traditionally not been particularly high, the lack of significant price action often associated with other JPY pairs makes it easier to trade. This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a good pip potential. Even though USD/JPY is the second most traded pair in the world, it is not as popular as one might think when it comes to retail traders. Trading USD/JPY The JPY is highly regarded as a safe-haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure after periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallout. The United States and Japan being highly developed economies, several key factors affect the value. of either currency. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. The monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan is also a determining factor in the value of each currency.
USD/JPY is the currency pair comprising the United States dollar (symbol $, code USD) and the Japanese yen from Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed to buy one US dollar. For example, when USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, that means 1 US dollar equals 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the most traded currency in the world, while the Japanese yen is the third most traded currency in the world, resulting in an extremely liquid pair and very tight spreads, often staying within range from 0 pip to 2 pip in most markets. currency brokers. Although the USD/JPY range has traditionally not been particularly high, the lack of significant price action often associated with other JPY pairs makes it easier to trade. This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a good pip potential. Even though USD/JPY is the second most traded pair in the world, it is not as popular as one might think when it comes to retail traders. Trading USD/JPY The JPY is highly regarded as a safe-haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure after periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallout. The United States and Japan being highly developed economies, several key factors affect the value. of either currency. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. The monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan is also a determining factor in the value of each currency.
traced some of his weakness.
In commodities, crude was little changed, copper was slightly firmer and gold lackluster.
Looking ahead, highlights include US Philly Fed, US Retail Sales, ECB Guindos Speech, SCO Summit, Supply from Spain and France.
Also be sure to check out the podcast contained in the link in the title.
cnbctv18-forexlive
Alabama avoids compensation for survivor of 1963 KKK explosion
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and still has pieces of glass in her body following a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other black girls at an Alabama church there 59 years ago, and she is still waiting for the state to compensate her for these injuries.
Governor Kay Ivey dodged the issue of financial compensation two years ago by apologizing to Rudolph for his “untold pain and suffering,” saying legislative intervention was needed. But nothing was done despite the efforts of lawyers representing Rudolph, leaving the question of payment open even if the victims of other attacks, including September 11, were compensated.
Rudolph will meet President Joe Biden at the White House for a summit on countering hate-fueled violence on Thursday, the anniversary of the attack.
Rudolph, known as the ‘Fifth Little Girl’ for surviving the infamous attack, which was portrayed in Spike Lee’s 1997 documentary ‘4 Little Girls’, has been left devastated by the state’s inaction .
Speaking in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, Rudolph declared then governor. George C. Wallace helped lay the groundwork for the Ku Klux Klan attack on the 16th Street Baptist Church with his segregationist rhetoric, and the state bears some responsibility for the bombing, which was not prosecuted for years.
“If they hadn’t stirred up all this racist hatred that was going on at the time, I don’t believe this church would have been bombed,” Rudolph said.
Rudolph said she was still incurring medical expenses from the blast, including a $90 bill she received every few months to work on the prosthetic she wears in place of her right eye. which was destroyed by shrapnel on September 15, 1963. Anything would help, but Rudolph thinks she owes millions.
Ishan Bhabha, an attorney representing Rudolph, said the state’s apology — delivered at Rudolph’s request along with a restitution plea — was just a first step.
“She deserves justice in the form of compensation for the serious injuries and costs she has had to bear for nearly 60 years,” he said. “We will continue to pursue all available avenues to get Sarah the help she needs and deserves.”
Five girls were gathered in a bathroom on the ground floor of the 16th Street Baptist Church when a bomb planted by KKK members exploded outside, blowing a huge hole in the thick wall of bricks. The blast killed 11-year-old Denise McNair and three 14-year-olds: Carole Robertson, Cynthia Morris, also known as Cynthia Wesley, and Addie Mae Collins, who was Rudolph’s sister.
Three Klan members convicted of murder in the bombing years later died in prison, and a fourth suspect died without ever being charged. The bombing came eight months after Wallace proclaimed “segregation forever” in his inaugural address and when Birmingham schools were first racially integrated.
The church itself has received government money for renovations, as has Birmingham’s National Civil Rights Monument, formed by President Barack Obama in 2017 in one of his last acts in office. “But not me,” Rudolph said.
Ivey, at the time of the apology, said in a letter to Rudolph’s attorney that any possible compensation would require legislative approval, press secretary Gina Maiola said.
“Furthermore, in the lawyer-to-lawyer conversations that followed soon after, that same point was reiterated,” she said.
No bill has been introduced to compensate Rudolph, according to legislative records, and it’s unclear whether such legislation could pass anyway since conservative Republicans hold an overwhelming majority and have made it a hassle to pull history lessons that might make white people feel bad about the past.
Although the Alabama Criminal Injuries Compensation Board helps victims and families with the expenses of a crime, state law does not allow it to deal with offenses that occurred before the establishment. of the agency in 1984.
Rudolph spent his life coping with the physical and mental pain of the bombings. Despite her injuries and ongoing stress disorders, Rudolph provided testimony that helped convict the men accused of planting the bomb, and she wrote a book about her life, titled “The 5th Little Girl”.
Rudolph’s husband, George Rudolph, said he was frustrated and angry at the way his wife was treated. Victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks were compensated, he said, as were victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.
“Why can’t they do something for Sarah?” ” he said.
___
Reeves is a member of AP’s Race and Ethnicity team.
yahoo
Seattle police officers injured in house fire that leaves one victim and one suspect dead
Seattle police say a man and woman were found dead in a burning house following a domestic incident that officers were responding to Wednesday morning.
Police received a call from a home in the Montlake neighborhood of Seattle around 8:30 a.m. Operators heard a man screaming and a woman in distress, police said.
When they arrived, officers knocked on the door and a man inside told them he was armed and would not come out, police said. Officers entered the house after the suspect told police that a woman inside the house had been injured.
The man barricaded himself in a room and told officers he was carrying a knife. Seattle Police Department Acting Chief of Police Adrian Diaz later said the man attempted to stab the officers. Subsequently, officers realized that the basement was on fire.
A SWAT team, equipped with oxygen masks, arrived on the scene and entered the house to locate the suspect and the victim, but the smoke and flames grew too large and they had to retreat, police said.
Seattle firefighters extinguished the blaze and entered the home where they found a person – believed to be the suspect – and a woman dead inside the house.
Four officers were exposed to smoke and were treated at Harborview Medical Center. The identities of the suspect and the victim have not been released.
New York Post
India an attractive and suitable investment from a macro perspective, says expert
Matt Orton, chief market strategist at Carillon Tower Advisers, said on Thursday that India was attractive for investment, adding that it was well positioned from a macroeconomic and earnings perspective.
“When the market offers an opportunity when there are moves like we did on September 13; especially in the US, use it opportunistically as a long-term investor to pick your positions,” Orton said. CNBC-TV18.
“Small caps look attractive from an earnings and valuation perspective. Emerging markets, Latin America and India in particular, also look attractive to add to global asset allocation and that view does not change. not,” he said.
He said hedge funds’ position in global equities is at its lowest in several years.
“Hedge fund positioning in global equities is near multi-decade lows. So from a positioning standpoint, the fact that we haven’t broken through key technical levels to come back down to June lows – that’s a bit more constructive,” Orton said.
However, Orton said, emerging markets have seen more than a decade of underperformance.
While talking about the US market, he said a 100 basis point hike in rates by the US Fed can drag many investors down in the market.
For the full interview, watch the attached video
cnbctv18-forexlive
