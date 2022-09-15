News
India an attractive and suitable investment from a macro perspective, says expert
Matt Orton, chief market strategist at Carillon Tower Advisers, said on Thursday that India was attractive for investment, adding that it was well positioned from a macroeconomic and earnings perspective.
“When the market offers an opportunity when there are moves like we did on September 13; especially in the US, use it opportunistically as a long-term investor to pick your positions,” Orton said. CNBC-TV18.
“Small caps look attractive from an earnings and valuation perspective. Emerging markets, Latin America and India in particular, also look attractive to add to global asset allocation and that view does not change. not,” he said.
He said hedge funds’ position in global equities is at its lowest in several years.
“Hedge fund positioning in global equities is near multi-decade lows. So from a positioning standpoint, the fact that we haven’t broken through key technical levels to come back down to June lows – that’s a bit more constructive,” Orton said.
However, Orton said, emerging markets have seen more than a decade of underperformance.
While talking about the US market, he said a 100 basis point hike in rates by the US Fed can drag many investors down in the market.
The 2024 Ford Mustang does not move the needle
Ford unveiled the 2024 Mustang at an event following the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday, calling it the most exciting iteration of the pony car yet. But while the redesigned Mustang coupe and convertible get a new look, performance upgrades and a number of new features, there’s not much that really moves the needle for this seventh-generation ‘Stang. .
The design of the new Mustang is pretty evolutionary overall, with a simpler, cleaner look that better fits the new decade. It looks wider although it doesn’t grow in dimension, with a large rear stub that creates a Z-shaped line at the rear of the doors, and the greenhouse is lower and has flush glass on the coupe. Ford claims the 2024 Mustang has the lowest drag coefficient of any Mustang while producing more downforce. The shark’s nose-shaped front gives the Mustang a frowny appearance, and its slim tri-bar headlights flank a wide hexagonal grille. The angular rear is the best part of the new ‘Stang, having ditched the outgoing car’s black center panel for a cleaner look with chevron-shaped LED taillights set into the ducktail shape of the tailgate. The GT has a larger grille and front air intakes and a working hood vent, but otherwise every new Mustang looks the same.
Ford’s interior designers took inspiration from fighter jet cockpits, and it’s certainly more modern than previous Mustang cabins, without the old twin-wing design. Every Mustang comes standard with a 12.4-inch digital gauge cluster and a 13.2-inch center display, with the option of having both displays integrated together in a single piece of curved glass. The central air vents are positioned below the display, with a row of capacitive touch buttons below. Many subtle touches moved the Mustang’s interior upscale, including a new “white noise” plastic grain design and more available color schemes and trim options.
Although Ford claims the Mustang’s engine lineup is all new, they’re really just updated versions of older powertrains. The base engine is still a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-4, which Ford says is both more powerful and more efficient than before. The GT’s 5.0-liter Coyote V8 has upgrades like dual airboxes and electronic throttle bodies, a new steel oil pan and a new exhaust manifold, and it’ll be the Mustang to most powerful natural suction of all time. A 10-speed automatic is the only transmission option for the EcoBoost, but a six-speed manual is standard on the GT. Both models get a new Remote Rev function, which can rev the engine using the key fob. The biggest improvements to the Mustang’s chassis and dynamics relate to steering feel, which Ford says is greatly improved thanks to a faster gear ratio, a new rack and a number of stiffness improvements. .
Both versions of the 2024 Mustang have a Performance Pack available, which adds a front tower brace and limited-slip differential; the GT also gains brake ducts and an auxiliary engine oil cooler. Additional optional Performance Pack features include an active exhaust system, MagneRide adaptive suspension, wider rear wheels, larger Brembo brakes and Recaro seats. Another feature added by the Performance Pack is a new electronic performance parking brake, which looks like a traditional mechanical handbrake and was designed for drifting.
Where the new Mustang really gets an upgrade is in terms of technology. These dual screens are powered by Unreal Engine, the same software used to create current-gen video games. Everything is highly configurable. A copper color scheme is the default, but drivers can change colors to match ambient interior lighting. One of the driver’s display layout options resembles classic Mustang gauges, and there are options for a “calm” display that only shows a few numbers and several performance-oriented patterns with displays like race car. Available features include a wireless charger, USB ports for trail cameras and built-in Amazon Alexa connectivity. Every 2024 Mustang comes with adaptive cruise control with stop and go, Evasive Steering Assist, Lane Centering Assist, Rear Automatic Emergency Braking and recognition of road signs. Performance Pack cars also benefit from Active Pothole Mitigation, which monitors dynamic inputs and adjusts the suspension accordingly.
The Mustang will also be more customizable than ever. The color range at launch includes 11 shades, two of which are new, and it will be available with a bunch of different stripe and graphic options. Customers can now choose from three different brake caliper colors, including Grabber Blue, and there are a ton of wheel designs ranging from 17-inch to 20-inch. Ford will also offer appearance packages like the Bronze Design Series, which adds bronze wheels, badging and other accents.
Ford says the new Mustang will go on sale in the summer of 2023 and prices should stay close to the outgoing model’s sub-$30,000 starting price. Although billed as an all-new seventh-generation car, the 2024 Mustang looks more like a deep overhaul of the sixth-generation car, like the 1999 or 2010 models. The new Mustang coupe and convertible feel too tied to the past instead of looking to the future of passionate cars, especially when faced with Ford’s Mustang Mach-E electric SUV. That shouldn’t matter to Mustang customers, though, as the upgrades and improvements for 2024 are more than enough to keep this pony car still one of the most capable affordable gas-powered performance cars around. you can buy.
The 2024 Ford Mustang Coupe and Convertible have a sleeker look
latest news 3 of 4 suspects in San Pedro Park shooting released from jail
Days after four men were arrested in connection with a July shooting in San Pedro’s Peck Park that killed two people and injured several others, three have been released as prosecutors call for further investigation.
The men were arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder, the Los Angeles Police Department said Monday.
Three of the men were released on Monday under California Penal Code 849(b)1, which states that an arrested person can be released if an “officer is satisfied that there are not sufficient grounds to file a complaint against the arrested person”.
“A case has been presented to our office, but we have requested further investigation,” Greg Risling, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said in a statement Wednesday. “Our office is in communication with the Los Angeles Police Department regarding the case and will review the evidence once it is presented for review.”
A man was still in custody without bail Wednesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records. But the man has not been charged and records also show his decision to arrest is insufficient grounds for a criminal complaint, with no court date given.
The arrests stem from the July 24 shooting, which police say erupted during a softball game meant to bring together different groups of Crips.
Tashman Williams, 31, of Compton and Carlyle Phillips, 29, of Cypress were killed in the shooting and seven others were injured, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in July. Some of the victims were shot as they tried to flee the gunfire, police said.
Investigators said the shooting may have been the result of an argument between two people.
Get an omicron-specific Covid booster shot by Halloween
Dr. Ashish Jha has an easy-to-remember deadline for when you should receive the new omicron-specific reminder: Halloween.
“Why Halloween? Because three weeks after Halloween is Thanksgiving, and there’s a lot of travel, and you see family, and you see friends – and a few weeks later, it’s the holidays,” Jha , the White House’s Covid response coordinator, said during an episode of the “In the Bubble with Andy Slavitt” podcast on Monday.
“We know that respiratory viruses circulate at much higher levels in fall and winter. It’s a really good time to protect yourself,” Jha added. “And even if you’re on the low-risk side yourself, you’re going to see family and friends. You don’t want to be the person giving it to your grandma.”
New vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which target both the original Covid strain and omicron’s BA.5 and BA.4 subvariants, are available to a wide range of Americans who have received their primary vaccination series .
If you’re at high risk for severe Covid, you might want to get vaccinated well before Halloween, Jha noted. This includes the elderly or immunocompromised and those with underlying health conditions.
Likewise, if you’ve only recently had a Covid vaccine or recovered from a Covid infection, you might want to wait a bit, Jha acknowledged. The CDC says you should be at least two months away from your last dose of any Covid vaccine, and should consider waiting three months if you’ve recently had the virus.
Covid injections usually take two or three weeks after injection to achieve full protection. This protection tends to last about three or four months before it begins to wane.
Jha said it’s best to get vaccinated as soon as possible, urging people to avoid waiting until late November and December if they can. The doses will serve as a much-needed extra layer of protection during the fall and winter, when immunity to previous vaccines wanes and people spend a lot more time indoors, he said. .
The weather during these seasons also makes the air cold and dry, making it easier for tiny droplets of the virus to survive when people sneeze, cough or talk. New cases in the United States hit a then-record high in December 2021, with a seven-day average of more than 265,000 per day. The country saw a similar increase in the number of cases at the end of 2020.
Even if you’re not worried about contracting the virus yourself, Jha said to remember that you can still pass it on to high-risk loved ones at fall and winter social gatherings, from Thanksgiving to the Christmas holidays. ‘winter.
“You don’t want to be the person giving it to your immune-compromised vulnerable friend,” he said. “A lot of good reasons for people to pick it up this fall.”
Tim Ryan claims MAGA ‘Kill’ movement comment was about Jan 6
Democratic Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan posted a bizarre defense of his “kill and confront” comment on the MAGA movement claiming it was about Jan. 6.
Earlier this week, during an interview on MSNBC, Tim Ryan said Democrats need to ‘kill and confront’ the ‘extremist’ Republican movement when discussing why Ohio should elect him over JD forward.
“How do we fix all these faulty systems? Some of those responses will come from Republicans, not the extremists we deal with every day. We have to kill and confront this movement, but working with normal Republicans, that’s going to be really, really important,” Ryan said.
“I say majority exhausted – Democrats, Republicans, independents against extremists, leading an era of reform around reconciliation so that we can heal this country and move forward into the future,” he continued.
Republicans immediately hit back at Ryan over his comments, calling them divisive and potentially violent.
“He’s a guy who, when he airs his scripted TV ads, says he wants to appeal to Trump voters, he wants to appeal to the whole state of Ohio, and yet when he’s not not scripted, he says we have to confront and kill the whole movement,” Ryan’s Republican opponent, JD Vance, told Sean Hannity.
“A majority of Ohioans, of course, voted for this movement in 2016 and 2020,” he added.
On Wednesday, after maintaining complete silence and offering no comment, Tim Ryan claimed in a tweet that his rhetoric defended the Capitol police on Jan. 6, even though his comments had nothing to do with Jan. 6.
“Last night Sean Hannity and JD Vance attacked me for standing up for the brave officers who protected our nation on January 6th. I will never apologize for that. Republicans are trying to turn this race into a fake culture war. Grow up,” he tweeted.
If you’re willing to show JD Vance the door, donate to help us fight such attacks.
—Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) September 14, 2022
On Wednesday, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) followed Tim Ryan’s rhetoric when she issued a “call to arms” on the Senate floor while debating a national abortion ban.
“When I hear my colleagues say how, you know, ‘it should be the rights of the state’ or ‘the government shouldn’t tell us what to do’, the word ‘hypocrites’ doesn’t even go far enough to call them out on what they’re doing,” Hirono said.
“This is an outright attack on the women of this country,” she continued. “That’s how I see it. This is how more and more women and those who support our right to make decisions about our own bodies, this is how we see it. Why? Because that is what is happening. »
Hirono concluded his speech by saying that the proposed 15-week abortion ban is “literally a call to arms in our country.”
Sen. @maziehirono: Fighting the pro-life movement “is literally a call to arms in our country”. pic.twitter.com/JCtAwMpzE1
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 14, 2022
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy pro football team in new FX docuseries ‘Welcome to Wrexham’
Ryan Reynolds and his good friend Rob McElhenney, of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” fame, are two of the biggest names in entertainment.
But in their new FX hit series ‘Welcome to Wrexham’, we see the two stars as we’ve never seen them before – as owners of a professional football team.
“It’s both elation and, weirdly, I can feel an ulcer growing,” Reynolds said.
The pair have teamed up to buy Wrexham AFC, a fifth tier football team in the National League, the lowest tier of professional football in England.
“It’s really about the community and the people who love their club,” McElhenney said.
Although they are front and center, the heart of their docuseries focuses on the small Welsh village that has passionately followed its team since its founding in 1864.
“Our show focuses as much on the fans of the club as it does on our experience of trying or trying to run this club with no prior experience,” Reynolds said.
And not only did they have no experience before going into business together and buying the club, but they weren’t even friends yet.
“Ryan and I have never met,” McElhenney said. “We knew each other through social media. He snuck into my DMs on Instagram, and we’ve been friends ever since.”
The rest is history, and now the two are hoping to make history.
McElhenney says his dream is for Wrexham AFC to rise through the ranks and win the Premier League championship one day. Until then, watching the drama of a football season unfold in a city where life revolves around the team is just as good as the thrill of victory.
“We decided to do a show about football but not really about sports,” McElhenney said. “These people you really support, and you fall in love with the club because you fall in love with the city.”
And if they start winning, the city will never be the same again.
