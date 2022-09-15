News
“It’s such a fine line” – The Denver Post
The only things to really ask of Buck Showalter these days are his team navigating their September schedule while trying to keep the Braves at bay and injury updates. Wednesday’s pre-match press conference began with the former and the manager cautioned against using past performances as pointers to the future.
“I wish you could predict things based on what happened on any given night,” he laughed. “The season can go fast and then all of a sudden it goes September. It’s like that for a lot of teams. I think pretty much every team that’s in first place, or close of this one, you would probably say the same thing. That has always been my experience.
The difference between having a good game and a bad game — and on a larger level, a good month and a bad month — can be small in a sport like baseball. Showalter used two examples from the first inning of Tuesday’s game. Brandon Nimmo was hit by a fly ball on the ground, resulting in an out and Pete Alonso missed a two-run homer by inches.
“It’s such a fine line,” Showalter said. “It’s not something that if you score a lot of runs one night that means the next day it’s going to happen. It’s not this world. There are too many variables. It’s going to be a challenge.
Part of him likes the way things turned out, though. Showalter is really one to “enjoy the ride”. The destination — in this case, the playoffs that FanGraphs gives the Mets a 100% chance of making — will always be there no matter how the journey goes.
“If it was so predictive, it would be boring,” Showalter said. “Anyone who sits here and smugly says, ‘It’s going to happen, it’s going to happen,’ they lose me at hello. Don’t you hate it when they ask you to predict stuff?”
He knows that the season weighs heavily on every player, no matter how good his game or that of the team. The Mets have well over 100 games in their season and with the repetitive nature of an MLB season, the manager says that inevitably wears people down.
“Mentally, they’ve been challenged this year,” Showalter acknowledged. “Football, basketball and hockey, they don’t care how many games we play.”
Although this month of September has had a rough start, the skipper doesn’t think it has any real correlation to a team’s performance in the playoffs. He does, however, have a favorite way for the very beginning of a season to unfold.
“I know the ideal spring for me has always been: start out great, go down a bit, then at the end you come back up,” he said. “End a game above .500, don’t win all your spring training games and don’t lose them all. Somewhere in between is good.
BIG LEAGUES IN SYRACUSE
Now for the injury updates.
Max Scherzer will pitch for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday night, with the plan being for him to pitch four innings. Showalter said the team hopes to get him back on Monday when he can return from the injured list.
Right-handed reliever Drew Smith is expected to pitch back-to-back games for Syracuse on Friday and Saturday, and then the club will make a decision about returning to MLB. Smith (3.51 ERA in 41 innings this year) has been struggling with a tight lat in his pitching shoulder that has kept him out of the big league bullpen since July 24.
Tylor Megill (outstretched shoulder) also closes in. He recorded just two withdrawals out of rehab on Tuesday while giving up five earned runs, but process is always more important than results when it comes to rehab assignments. Everything from Showalter says the team isn’t worried about Megill’s bad day against the Buffalo Bisons.
“The last time I spoke to Billy [Eppler] earlier in the afternoon he was going to launch another [rehab game]said Showalter of Megill. “We think he would finish an inning with two outs and start the next inning trying to give him two ups. This is the final hurdle.
NO-CIAL MEDIA
If it wasn’t very clear, Showalter is not a person who participates in most modern digital trends in the world.
“Somebody said to me the other day, ‘Did you read that thing on Twitter?’” Showalter described in disbelief. “I think when I’m done, maybe I’ll join this. Should I? Why should I? Will it improve my life and enjoy my life more? What is TikTok? Seriously, what’s the difference between TikTok and Twitter and FaceTime?”
He probably meant Facebook, but it’s hard to say.
()
Five Wild players to watch at Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in Chicago
While the Wild don’t start training camp until next week, a number of prospects gathered at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul this week. The group will depart to play in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in Chicago on Thursday afternoon.
Here are five players to watch as the Wild take on the host the Chicago Blackhawks this weekend.
MARCO ROSSI
The pressure is on for Marco Rossi. Though general manager Bill Guerin has pushed back on the thought that Rossi is a lock to make the NHL roster out of training camp, it would be a major disappointment if the 20-year-old center does not play well enough to do just that. After spending last season in the minors, Rossi better understands the ins and outs of being a professional. He seems like a natural replacement for dynamic forward Kevin Fiala in the top half the lineup. Perhaps the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase can give Rossi some positive momentum ahead of training camp.
JESPER WALLSTEDT
There’s very little chance Jesper Wallstedt plays in the NHL at any point this season. All indications are that the Wild want to keep the 19-year-old goaltender in the minors this season rather than throw him directly into the fire. There’s not much to gain from rushing Wallstedt’s development if he’s likely going to be an integral part of the organization for the next decade or so. Nonetheless, this weekend will be a big step for Wallstedt. After his solid performance at development camp this summer, this will be his first time competing against another team as a member of the Wild.
ADAM BECKMAN
It looked like Adam Beckman was going to make the NHL roster out of training camp last season. Instead, he was among the final roster cuts, then went on to have a fairly underwhelming campaign in the minors. Talking to reporters at development camp this summer, Beckman did his best to move past that, setting his sights on this season. If the 21-year-old winger can dominate this weekend, it would provide some confidence heading into training camp.
SAMMY WALKER
After signing with the home-state Wild last month, Sammy Walker, a former Gophers star from Edina, needs to show what he can do. Though many teams expressed interest in Walker’s services this summer, as a 23-year-old center, he already is on the older side as far as prospects go. Thus, he has a finite amount of time to prove himself as a viable option at the NHL level. If Walker can look like a man amongst boys this weekend, it would go a long way in how the front office evaluates him.
HUNTER HAIGHT
As arguably the most impressive prospect at development camp this summer, Hunter Haight is already playing with house money ahead of the this weekend’s games. The 18-year-old could establish himself as a very intriguing prospect if he can continue to stand out. His skill set is undeniable, and he’s bound to grow into his 5-foot-10, 175-pound frame.
R. Kelly found guilty of 6 counts of child pornography in federal trial
CHICAGO — A federal jury in Illinois has found disgraced singer R. Kelly guilty of six counts of sexually exploiting and inciting a minor in a case stemming from complaints from multiple women who alleged he had lured them into sexual acts when they were underage and charges that Kelly had conspired to intimidate and bribe witnesses and conceal evidence of this abuse during a previous criminal trial against him.
The decision came on the second day of deliberations and came a year after Kelly was convicted in New York of federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. He is serving a 30-year prison sentence in this case.
Kelly had faced 13 counts, including charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, receipt of child pornography, incitement of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual conduct, conspiracy to obstruct the justice and conspiracy to receive child pornography. He was acquitted on seven counts, including all conspiracy charges.
Kelly had been accused by prosecutors of performing sexual acts with five minors and recording some of the abuse on multiple videos.
During the trial, which spanned five weeks, jurors heard from several of Kelly’s alleged victims who all testified that they were underage when Kelly began sexually abusing them.
Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was tried alongside two co-defendants, former business manager Derrel McDavid and partner Milton “June” Brown. McDavid and Brown were both found not guilty on all charges.
The pair were charged with conspiring with Kelly to rig the outcome of the singer’s 2008 criminal trial in Cook County, which involved a videotape of Kelly allegedly sexually abusing a minor, federal charges allege brought against them.
Prosecutors centered their case on a star witness, identified by the pseudonym Jane in court, who identified herself as the person in a 26-minute videotape sent anonymously to the Chicago Sun-Times in 2002 that allegedly showed Kelly performing a performing sexual acts with an underage girl. . NBC News has not viewed the videotape. Portions of this and several other recordings, allegedly depicting Kelly engaging in sexual acts with minors, were played during the trial as the prosecution presented its case.
Kelly was previously tried in Cook County on child pornography charges related to the same video and was acquitted. Jane refused to testify at this trial.
In moving testimony, Jane, now 37, said the singer started having sex with her when he was 15 and was in his 30s and continued to do so. do “hundreds” of times before you turn 18. She also testified that he exerted an intense psychological hold on her which caused her to isolate herself from her parents and keep the relationship a secret to remain “faithful” to him.
She testified that she decided to come forward a few years ago because she “was exhausted from living with her lies”.
Kelly was convicted on Wednesday of three of four counts of sexually exploiting a minor linked to Jane.
Three other alleged victims also testified that Kelly manipulated and sexually abused them for years when they were underage.
Prosecution witnesses also testified that Kelly and his co-defendants paid off and intimidated several people to try to retrieve the video recording of his alleged assault on Jane.
Federal prosecutors told jurors during closing arguments that Kelly committed “horrible crimes against children” and then, with the help of his business partners, tried to cover up his actions because he knew they would be “completely damning.” “.
They also argued that Kelly “took advantage of Jane’s youth” for her own “sick pleasure” and that the jury should consider the case using her as “base and guide”.
“She was brave enough to come forward after all these years to tell you what happened,” attorney Elizabeth Pozolo told jurors on Monday.
Kelly, who has denied any wrongdoing, did not testify at the trial. His lawyer Jennifer Bonjean argued that the government witnesses were not credible and called many “liars” and opportunists. She even likened the testimony of two of the witnesses to “cockroaches” spoiling “all the soup” during her closing arguments.
She implored jurors on Tuesday to set aside their prior knowledge of Kelly during deliberation and focus only on the evidence presented at this trial.
The trial took place in Kelly’s hometown, and several supporters and family members showed up hours before the start of the trial each day to secure a seat in the courtroom. Throughout the trial, some prayed with Bibles and rosaries, and on the final day of closing arguments, some wore white as a show of solidarity with the disgraced singer. Several people prayed together as they waited, asking “an angel to come through the courtroom” to help Kelly.
Gophers freshman Isabella McCauley wraps first collegiate golf tournament on a high note
Isabella McCauley was all smiles walking away from the ninth green at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo on Wednesday. The Gophers freshman had just completed a final-round 1-under 71, the best round a Minnesota golfer fired all week.
“Yes,” McCauley said, “today was good.”
The entire week was in many respects. McCauley, who starred at Simley High School and on the national junior circuit the past few years, completed her first collegiate tournament in her home state, just a short drive from where she grew up. It came at a prestigious tournament named after and attended by Annika Sorenstam, still the premier name in women’s golf. The Gophers were joined by 11 of the best teams in the country. McCauley was supported throughout the week by family members and Gophers fans who wanted to get a glimpse of the freshman’s debut.
“Oh my gosh, I love it. Could not imagine a better (first tournament),” she said. “First day, there were so many people out watching. A ton of support. … So it was really cool to have this be my first college event.”
That support and the fact that it was indeed a first left McCauley, a former high school state champion who qualified for and competed in the Women’s U.S. Open in 2021, rather nervous on Monday. Gophers coach Rhyll Brinsmead said McCauley hit some “uncharacteristic shots” in Round 1 that were easy to chalk up to nerves. McCauley shot 76 in both the first and second rounds.
It was those struggles through which Brinsmead learned a bit more about McCauley. She has watched the golfer extensively over the past two years, which means she’s watched a lot of good golf.
“So when you see a kid just sort of walk off discouraged (this week), what do they do?” Brinsmead said. “For her, it was dig in and be motivated to do better.”
After two days of struggles with the putter, McCauley went to the practice green and got to work. That created confidence, which carried into Wednesday’s third and final round. Her 71 moved McCauley up 11 spots into a tie for 41st at 7-over par 223, making her the Gophers’ top finisher. Virginia’s Amanda Sambach won the tournament at 9-under 207.
“The 71 is more in line with what we expected from her, but it was interesting to see, ‘What are you going to do now?’ ” Brinsmead said. “And she did what we thought she was going to do, and that’s bounce back. So that’s fun, and I think this will kickstart her college career.
“I know there’s a lot of people in the state looking, and I think today, as much as it was for her, was for everybody who’s supported her to this point as well. So there’s a lot on her shoulders coming into this event, so for her to shake off those nerves and get it going today, that’s fun.”
From McCauley’s past U.S. Open appearance to this week’s collegiate debut, Sorenstam noted it’s important for players to gain these types of experiences.
“There are learning lessons, being comfortable in different situations. And I think that’s, as individuals, when we grow,” Sorenstam said. “Some of (the players here) have been here for several years, but every year they mature, they learn something and they take away something, and that’s really the goal with us is to provide these playing opportunities for them to make sure that they are ready for whatever the next chapter in life is. … That’s the thing in golf, you’ve got to do it over and over to learn, so I think it’s part of the learning curve.”
McCauley noted this is likely the most difficult field the Gophers will face all season. That’s why Brinsmead doesn’t sweat the 12th-place finish in the 12-team field; Wake Forest won the event by four strokes over Texas. It’s not indicative of where Minnesota sits in terms of the national picture. She liked individual rounds Gophers players put together, and is excited for the group’s evolution. Senior Emma Carpenter was Minnesota’s second-best scorer at 11-over par 227, while Red Wing product Leah Herzog was one shot back at 12-over 228 for the tournament.
“I think it’ll be really cool to see where we line up (at upcoming tournaments) and just have a lot of momentum building into the rest of the fall,” McCauley said.
There is so much McCauley is enjoying about college golf just two weeks into her Gophers career, from the team camaraderie — “We’re incredibly close,” she said. “Everyone, we’re like best friends.” — to the high level of competition that pushes her to be better.
“She’s an independent kid, so we’re not following her around, we just let her fly,” Brinsmead said. “She’s going to do her thing, and she’s going to be just fine. But we’re super proud of what she did today. That’s awesome.”
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins a full participant in practice as he inches closer to season debut
Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice as he inches closer to playing in his first game in over a year.
Dobbins was a limited participant in practice all of last week before being ruled out of Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets.
The 2020 second-round draft pick hasn’t played since suffering a torn ACL in the Ravens’ preseason finale against the Washington Commanders last year.
When evaluating whether Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) can play, coach John Harbaugh said he has to determine what’s best for the team and the player.
“Do they think they’re ready to go? Do they believe that they’re ready to go? Do they want to go? That’s part of the healing process,” he said. “Then whoever the player is compared to what options you have becomes your next thought.”
Quarterback Lamar Jackson said Dobbins continues to progress well, adding: “He looks pretty good to me.”
In an interview with WJZ’s Mark Viviano and former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith, Dobbins described his injury as “pretty bad,” and said it was more than a regular ACL tear. “It was ACL, LCL, hamstring, meniscus. So it was tough to get back to where I am right now,” Dobbins said.
Dobbins told WJZ that it would mean the world to him to play in Baltimore’s home opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday since he has yet to play in front of a large crowd at M&T Bank Stadium. In 2020, Dobbins played most of his rookie season in empty stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic before missing the entire 2021 season due to injury.
“I haven’t played in front of a full stadium in Baltimore, and I hope I get to,” he said. “So it’ll mean the world to me just to carry on the tradition of players like [Smith] and guys that have come before me like Jamal Lewis and things like that. So it’ll be great.”
()
‘Mysterious’ space diamonds could be tougher than gemstones on Earth
Traditionally, we think diamonds form from the intense pressures found inside our planet, but a number of hardy gems have also been found in space meteorites – and gems are fundamentally different from their terrestrial counterparts.
An international team of researchers claim to have discovered the largest crystals to date of a rare type of diamond called lonsdaleite. The diamonds have an unusual hexagonal atomic structure (compared to the more common cubic structure) and were found in a meteorite that may have come from a dwarf planet that suffered a catastrophic collision with an asteroid billions of years ago .
“This study provides categorical evidence that lonsdaleite exists in nature,” said Dougal McCulloch, director of the RMIT Microscopy and Microanalysis Facility in Australia, in a statement.
The diamond’s unusual hexagonal structure could make it harder than most diamonds from Earth. Lonsdaleite has been found in a certain type of meteorite, called ureilite, and it’s even been made in the lab by throwing discs of graphite at a wall at speeds comparable to an asteroid impacting a planet.
The research team examined 18 ureilites, mostly from northwest Africa, and a discovery by Andy Tomkins, professor of geology at Monash University, on the Nullarbor, a vast arid plain in southern Australia . The odd diamonds were found in just four samples, all from northwest Africa.
But the details of how these superdiamonds formed in space have remained somewhat of a mystery.
McCulloch and his colleagues used advanced electron microscopy techniques to examine slices of meteorites and believe they may have discovered a new formation process for lonsdaleite and ordinary diamonds.
This process “is like a supercritical chemical vapor deposition process that took place in these space rocks, probably on the dwarf planet shortly after a catastrophic collision,” McCulloch said.
In layman’s terms, this means that the space diamonds were likely formed by carbon-based materials, potentially, on a dwarf planet under extreme pressure after a cosmic circulation accident. The team actually thinks that this dominant hypothesis of diamond formation during the impact could be wrong – and the diamonds may have formed at lower pressures after destruction. Similar processes are used in controlled environments to produce materials for certain metals, semiconductors and other products.
The study was led by Tomkins and published Monday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Tomkins says space diamond sampling provides a new process that industries can attempt to replicate.
“We don’t really know how hard lonsdaleitis is,” Tomkins told CNET. “It has been mathematically estimated to be 58% harder than diamond, but this has yet to be proven by measurements.”
The material can be useful in mining or just for bragging about your wild hex space.
“We think lonsdaleite could be used to make tiny, ultra-hard machine parts if we can develop an industrial process that promotes the replacement of preformed graphite parts with lonsdaleite,” Tomkins said.
Robert Saleh clarifies comments about doubters: ‘I’m not necessarily taking a shot at anybody’
Monday afternoon, Jets coach Robert Saleh created a lot of headlines when he said he was taking “receipts” on all the people who kept mocking the team.
Wednesday, Saleh wanted to clarify what he meant by those comments.
“I’m a very positive person,” Saleh said. “I’m not necessarily taking a shot at anybody, but just showing a lot of conviction in this locker room and I know what we are doing in this locker room and the type of players that we have.
“It doesn’t mean that I don’t appreciate the passion and the history of this organization in terms of what’s happened, especially over the last 11 years.
“Trust me, I’ve been on losing teams and it is not fun. But at the same time, our focus is on the 53-man [roster] and if you include the practice squad, we are focused on the moment and everything moving forward. While we are holding ourselves accountable, I just know it is going to happen and it’s just about proving it.”
It is hard to blame the fans and critics that feel this season’s Jets team is similar to the ones they’ve seen throughout the last 11 seasons. During that span, the Jets have a record of 63-115, the third worst in the NFL (Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns).
Gang Green also has the longest playoff drought in the NFL (11 seasons). Despite the talk from Saleh and the players about this year’s Jets team, Sunday’s 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens looked very reminiscent of years past.
In the first half, the Jets offense was stagnant as they only recorded three points and quarterback Joe Flacco had just 105 passing yards. Although there’s nothing Saleh and the Jets can do about the previous 11 seasons of the franchise, they are looking forward to showing signs against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
“While everyone in this locker respects the past, this group is responsible for the future,” Saleh said. “While we do feel past years of the organization, we know it’s our job to heal those wounds also.
“From a managing standpoint, it will be easy when we win. You can’t control the outside noise. You can’t brainwash everyone, you can’t convince people what you see, they have to go see it because they’re not here.
“We are bigger, faster, we are more physical and we are going to be better. But at the same time, we have to go prove it on the football field. And my commitment to this team and this fanbase is that we are going to do it.”
Not only was the offense unable to generate a ton of points against the Ravens last Sunday, but there were a ton of mental errors by the Jets. There were fumbles, dropped passes, interceptions and missed assignments.
Also, Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 45-yard field goal and an extra point. Despite the Jets outgaining the Ravens 380-274, the mistakes were just too much to overcome.
“We take it personally, I take it personally,” Jets receiver Corey Davis said. “We just have to get back to work.
“We just have to trust the work that we put in and go out to the games and be confident and play fast. The only way to get over that is to get back to work.”
WHITEHEAD QUESTIONABLE FOR SUNDAY
Jets safety Jordan Whitehead did not practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury. His status for Sunday’s game against the Browns is questionable.
Because of Whitehead’s status, safety Will Parks was added to the active roster. Parks spent training camp with the Jets before being released during roster cuts and later added to the team’s practice squad.
Whitehead is not the only Jets dealing with an injury as defensive end John Franklin-Myers is dealing with a toe injury and punter Braden Mann has a back injury. Wide receiver Braxton Berrios was also limited because of a heel issue.
That is why the Jets signed punter/kicker Ty Long to the team’s practice squad Wednesday.
Left tackle George Fant also had a veteran’s day off, but he is expected to practice on Thursday. A bit of good news for the Jets is starting quarterback Zach Wilson returned to the practice field.
Wilson participated in individual drills and did some light throwing to some of his teammates as well.
()
