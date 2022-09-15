Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates “Bald Is Beautiful Day” on Instagram

The only things to really ask of Buck Showalter these days are his team navigating their September schedule while trying to keep the Braves at bay and injury updates. Wednesday’s pre-match press conference began with the former and the manager cautioned against using past performances as pointers to the future.

“I wish you could predict things based on what happened on any given night,” he laughed. “The season can go fast and then all of a sudden it goes September. It’s like that for a lot of teams. I think pretty much every team that’s in first place, or close of this one, you would probably say the same thing. That has always been my experience.

The difference between having a good game and a bad game — and on a larger level, a good month and a bad month — can be small in a sport like baseball. Showalter used two examples from the first inning of Tuesday’s game. Brandon Nimmo was hit by a fly ball on the ground, resulting in an out and Pete Alonso missed a two-run homer by inches.

“It’s such a fine line,” Showalter said. “It’s not something that if you score a lot of runs one night that means the next day it’s going to happen. It’s not this world. There are too many variables. It’s going to be a challenge.

Part of him likes the way things turned out, though. Showalter is really one to “enjoy the ride”. The destination — in this case, the playoffs that FanGraphs gives the Mets a 100% chance of making — will always be there no matter how the journey goes.

“If it was so predictive, it would be boring,” Showalter said. “Anyone who sits here and smugly says, ‘It’s going to happen, it’s going to happen,’ they lose me at hello. Don’t you hate it when they ask you to predict stuff?”

He knows that the season weighs heavily on every player, no matter how good his game or that of the team. The Mets have well over 100 games in their season and with the repetitive nature of an MLB season, the manager says that inevitably wears people down.

“Mentally, they’ve been challenged this year,” Showalter acknowledged. “Football, basketball and hockey, they don’t care how many games we play.”

Although this month of September has had a rough start, the skipper doesn’t think it has any real correlation to a team’s performance in the playoffs. He does, however, have a favorite way for the very beginning of a season to unfold.

“I know the ideal spring for me has always been: start out great, go down a bit, then at the end you come back up,” he said. “End a game above .500, don’t win all your spring training games and don’t lose them all. Somewhere in between is good.

BIG LEAGUES IN SYRACUSE

Now for the injury updates.

Max Scherzer will pitch for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday night, with the plan being for him to pitch four innings. Showalter said the team hopes to get him back on Monday when he can return from the injured list.

Right-handed reliever Drew Smith is expected to pitch back-to-back games for Syracuse on Friday and Saturday, and then the club will make a decision about returning to MLB. Smith (3.51 ERA in 41 innings this year) has been struggling with a tight lat in his pitching shoulder that has kept him out of the big league bullpen since July 24.

Tylor Megill (outstretched shoulder) also closes in. He recorded just two withdrawals out of rehab on Tuesday while giving up five earned runs, but process is always more important than results when it comes to rehab assignments. Everything from Showalter says the team isn’t worried about Megill’s bad day against the Buffalo Bisons.

“The last time I spoke to Billy [Eppler] earlier in the afternoon he was going to launch another [rehab game]said Showalter of Megill. “We think he would finish an inning with two outs and start the next inning trying to give him two ups. This is the final hurdle.

NO-CIAL MEDIA

If it wasn’t very clear, Showalter is not a person who participates in most modern digital trends in the world.

“Somebody said to me the other day, ‘Did you read that thing on Twitter?’” Showalter described in disbelief. “I think when I’m done, maybe I’ll join this. Should I? Why should I? Will it improve my life and enjoy my life more? What is TikTok? Seriously, what’s the difference between TikTok and Twitter and FaceTime?”

He probably meant Facebook, but it’s hard to say.

