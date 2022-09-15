Japan Ruling Party: $209 Billion Stimulus Package Needed to Tackle Inflation – via PiQSuite.com/Suite

DEAR ABBY: After three years together, my fiancé and I are planning to get married next year. While we have the usual couple things, a concern makes me consider postponing the wedding or ending the engagement. My fiancé has a son whose mental illness caused him to drop out of high school at 16. He hasn’t done anything since. He does not work and his father did not treat him for his problems.

I made it clear early in our relationship that I didn’t want us to be lifelong guardians to someone who refuses to help themselves. He does not want to tell his son to leave. Nobody wants to take him in and he constantly oscillates between wanting to be treated and not wanting to be treated. I told my fiancé he had until the end of the year to figure out what to do about it or we’d have to postpone the wedding. He said if we postponed now, what would stop me from rescheduling again in the future?

He mentioned that we should resolve this issue as a couple and get married with this unresolved issue, if necessary. I told her it was a big issue that needed to be resolved before the wedding. I applaud him for being a single father and raising his son from an early age. Please give me your opinion on the situation. — BIG DILEMMA IN INDIANA

DEAR DILEMMA: When a person marries into a family, he marries into his problems. (No family is without them.) If you don’t want to share responsibility for her mentally ill son, you shouldn’t marry this man. Rather than making him choose between the two of you, take responsibility for making the decision.

If your fiancé isn’t already familiar with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), he should find out. NAMI understands families with the same issues he faces, and it might help him learn what has worked for them. His website is nami.org. If you decide to get married, you should also consider joining.

DEAR ABBY: At what age do you stop holding hands while walking? I say never, but my boyfriend thinks we’re too old to hold hands because it’s a teenager thing. I’m 61 and he’s 60. I just started dating again and I love the feeling of holding his hand. I never had that in my two marriages.

I am white and he is black. He says it’s just something black people don’t do. I’m not sure because I’ve seen a lot of couples of different ages and races holding hands. How do I make him understand that holding hands comforts me and makes me feel good? — AFFECTIVE IN NEW YORK

DEAR AFFECTIVE: If you’ve told your boyfriend you need it and he responds by apologizing and ignoring you, then face him, he’s not receptive. Is he also reluctant to hold hands in private? Holding hands is not uncommon in black culture. Many African American couples of all ages hold hands and love to do so. From where I’m sitting, your boyfriend isn’t affectionate or hesitant to show affection in public because you’re an interracial couple and he’s concerned about unwanted attention.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.