Jets receiver Garrett Wilson is ready for his Ohio homecoming this weekend
The best journeys take you home.
Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson will return to his home state of Ohio this weekend, but despite all the friends and family set to watch him play on Sunday, it is a business trip for the rookie wide receiver.
Gang Green will hit the road for the first time this season against the Cleveland Browns.
Wilson was born in Columbus and spent the bulk of his childhood in the Buckeye State.
“The air is real smooth in Ohio and I’m excited to go back with all my family and friends in the stadium watching,” Wilson told the Daily News. “I’m ready to see some familiar faces on the other sideline. I’m really excited for all of that.”
Wilson grew up in Dublin, Ohio, which is a suburb of Columbus, the home of Ohio State University. He won multiple youth football titles as a quarterback while also playing AAU basketball.
Then when he was in the sixth grade, Wilson moved to Austin, Texas, where he later attended Lake Travis High, the same school that produced former Browns and current Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield.
From there, Wilson committed to playing for Ohio State as he eventually became a star. But it didn’t happen overnight as Wilson had to compete for playing time with three future NFL draft picks — K.J. Hill Jr., Chris Olave and Jameson Williams (who ended up transferred to Alabama).
In three seasons, Wilson caught 143 catches for 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns. His best season came during his third year in Columbus as Wilson recorded 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns in 11 games.
After his junior season, Wilson declared for the NFL Draft and the Jets selected him with the 10th overall selection. Although he’s enjoying his time with the Jets, Wilson says he still feels nostalgic thinking about his Buckeye teammates.
“I miss the Buckeyes,” Wilson said. “It’s a special thing they got there. Sometimes, I miss being a college student and the comradery and all of that.
“I always keep track of what’s going on. If I’m not watching the game, I got my app up checking the score. I always keep track of all the players that are doing well. I saw Marvin Harrison’s [Jr.] performance last week. Those are all my boys, my dogs and I love them. And I have to keep track of them still. I know they do the same thing for me.”
The Jets are coming off a difficult 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Although Wilson only played 41 snaps against the Ravens, he caught four passes for 52 yards as he averaged 13 yards per reception.
The problem for the Jets was they couldn’t find the end zone until 1:04 left in the contest. With Gang Green’s offensive deficiencies, there’s a chance Wilson could be more involved in the game plan against the Browns this weekend.
“He’s not going to be at just one position,” said offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. “He’s going to be at our slot position, he’s going to be at our Z and for him being able to operate every single play and not just the pass plays where he’s getting the ball, but also when we are running the ball. When he’s running the fake jet sweeps and stuff, that operation needs to get to 100% and he knows that.
“The game is not too big for him. You never know going into the first game, but I had a pretty good idea on how he was going to react. But I also felt like that with other rookies and all of a sudden, the bright lights get pretty big.”
Apple and Amazon have sold media rights to LIV Golf
LIV Golf has attracted some of the world’s most famous golfers to its upstart golf league, but it’s having a much harder time finding a major US media partner to broadcast its tournaments.
Amazon Inc and Apple both passed media rights to LIV Golf, people familiar with the matter said, leaving the Saudi-backed circuit with a dwindling number of options.
wsj
David Greising: TIF district for the Bears? Resist any urge, Arlington Heights.
Note to the good people of Arlington Heights: Take a breather and think this through.
Don’t get overly excited by the idea of a Chicago Bears stadium and a new retail-residential-entertainment complex where the empty and abandoned Arlington International Racecourse stands.
Don’t back up a truck to the public vault and load it with the millions in incentives the Bears will ask for — and may not truly need.
And, most certainly, do not create a tax increment financing district to get a deal done.
The pressure to consider a TIF to lure the Bears, among other tax break options, is just beginning. And credit the Bears with a strong opening drive. Their smooth presentation at Hersey High School last week, with concept drawings to make the eyes spin, got residents imagining a remarkable future for the 326-acre site.
Even team President Ted Phillips got a round of applause.
But this will be a long process, one in which cooler heads should be allowed to prevail.
TIFs were invented, in 1950s California, to help developers and local governments find ways to jump-start growth in struggling neighborhoods. In TIFs’ simplest — and most ideal — form, cities begin with a base valuation for the real estate taxes paid on property within a “blighted” district. Developers commit to build or renovate within the district. The improvements cause property taxes in the zone to rise, and the local government can use the incremental proceeds to benefit the developers.
That’s the ideal, and here’s the real: TIFs also have unintended outcomes. They can merely move money around — incentivizing development in one place at the expense of another. They can put other taxing districts, such as schools, at a disadvantage. In Chicago, mayors have used “surplus” funds from TIFs to reward allies and undermine opponents.
They can widen wealth gaps: Despite the rhetoric about improving “blighted” areas, their biggest net impact tends to benefit neighborhoods that already have advantages. In Chicago, TIFs benefiting the developers of Lincoln Yards and The 78 promise overnight successes. Those focused on economically weak neighborhoods, often in communities of color, do not.
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes has kept his wits with him so far. He said a TIF for the Bears development would be only a last resort. Residents and even some village board members are starting to ask tough questions.
David Merriman, an expert on TIFs who sees their value if done right, describes the appropriate circumstance for one. The local government must need the new investment, without which development won’t happen. And the developer must need the tax benefits, without which investment cannot succeed.
“You need an iron handshake, where one side is bound to the other,” said Merriman, a professor of public administration in the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs at the University of Illinois at Chicago. “I don’t see that situation here.”
The burden of proof for any sort of tax incentives — whether TIFs or anything else — should be on the Bears. They’re the ones who optioned the racetrack site for $197.2 million. They’re the organization willing to walk out on a Soldier Field lease after taxpayers funded a $690 million redevelopment in 2002.
The Bears are predicting extraordinary economic benefit for Arlington Heights if the stadium complex development moves forward: 48,000 jobs and $9.4 billion in impact from construction and 10,000 jobs and more than $1 billion in annual economic impact over the longer term.
Well, prove it, Arlington Heights should say.
The Bears’ glossy scenario runs up against experience at stadiums across the country and volumes of research from economists who study such matters. Looked at from a regional perspective — as county and state officials should — the Bears’ economic impact argument becomes even harder to make: Economic losses for Chicago must be deducted from the gains in Arlington Heights.
And if those Bears’ numbers are even close to true, that raises a different question: Why would the Bears need the public help? The McCaskey family that owns the Bears may not have the money. But surely, private capital would flock to an investment that promises that kind of impact.
TIFs are built on the notion of “but for.” In other words, without the tax incentive, the development doesn’t happen. And without the developer’s risk capital, the land stands idle.
That “but for” argument would be hard to make for a tract of property in a thriving suburb, within walking distance of a Metra stop, on the kind of flat, open land that developers find inviting.
TIFs are hardly the only option if Arlington Heights, Cook County or the state seek to offer incentives to help the Bears make their development dreams come true. After all, highway interchanges and other infrastructure would benefit residents, not just the Bears. The taxes generated from the property — stadium or not — would be a boon to the suburb’s bottom line.
But even if that’s the case, one last question needs asking: Outside of Arlington Heights, would it be right for any other Illinois government body to subsidize this investment?
The Bears’ proposal pits Arlington Heights against the city of Chicago. It would leave Soldier Field without its major tenant and render the retrofit of the stadium indefensible. The bonds that financed construction don’t retire until 2032.
If the Bears seek state money — something from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s $45 billion infrastructure plan maybe — they’re asking Pritzker to help stiff Chicago, for the benefit of the team and Arlington Heights. County Board President Toni Preckwinkle would face the same quandary.
It’s no surprise the Bears’ razzle-dazzle wowed the audience at Hersey High last week. But on further review, the stadium proposal might lose some of its pizazz.
David Greising is president and CEO of the Better Government Association and a regular contributor to the Tribune’s Opinion section.
Submit a letter, of no more than 400 words, to the editor here or email [email protected].
‘Torment of hell:’ Ukraine medic describes Russian torture
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
WASHINGTON (AP) — A volunteer Ukrainian medic detained in Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol told U.S. lawmakers Thursday of comforting fellow detainees as many died during her three months of captivity, cradling and consoling them as best she could, as male, female and child prisoners succumbed to Russian torture and untreated wounds.
Ukrainian Yuliia Paievska, who was captured by pro-Russian forces in Mariupol in March and held at shifting locations in Russian-allied territory in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, spoke to lawmakers with the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, better known as the Helsinki Commission, a government agency created in part to promote international compliance with human rights.
Her accounts Thursday were her most detailed publicly of her treatment in captivity, in what Ukrainians and international rights groups say are widespread detentions of both Ukrainian noncombatants and fighters by Russia’s forces.
Known to Ukrainians by the nickname Taira, Paievska and her care of Mariupol’s wounded during the nearly seven-month Russian invasion of Ukraine received global attention after her bodycam footage was provided to The Associated Press.
“Do you know why we do this to you?” a Russian asked Paievska as he tortured her, she recounted to the commission. She told the panel her answer to him: “Because you can.”
Searing descriptions of the suffering of detainees poured out. A 7-year-old boy died in her lap because she had none of the medical gear she needed to treat him, she said.
Torture sessions usually launched with their captors forcing the Ukrainian prisoners to remove their clothes, before the Russians set to bloodying and tormenting the detainees, she said.
The result was some “prisoners in cells screaming for weeks, and then dying from the torture without any medical help,” she said. “Then in this torment of hell, the only things they feel before death is abuse and additional beating.”
She continued, recounting the toll among the imprisoned Ukrainians. “My friend whose eyes I closed before his body cooled down. Another friend. And another. Another.”
Paievska said she was taken into custody after being stopped in a routine document check. She had been one of thousands of Ukrainians believed to have been taken prisoner by Russian forces. Mariupol’s mayor said that 10,000 people from his city alone disappeared during what was the monthslong Russian siege of that city. It fell to Russians in April, with the city all but destroyed by Russian bombardment, and with countless dead.
The Geneva Conventions single out medics, both military and civilian, for protection “in all circumstance.” Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat and co-chair of the Helsinki Commission underscored that the conditions she described for civilian and military detainees violated international law.
Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal.
“It is critical that the world hear the stories of those who endured the worst under captivity,” Wilson said. “Evidence is essential to prosecution of war crimes.”
Before she was captured, Paievska had recorded more than 256 gigabytes of harrowing bodycam footage showing her team’s efforts to save the wounded in the cut-off city. She got the footage to Associated Press journalists, the last international team in Mariupol, on a tiny data card.
The journalists fled the city on March 15 with the card embedded inside a tampon, carrying it through 15 Russian checkpoints. The next day, Paievska was taken by pro-Russia forces. Lawmakers played the AP’s video of her footage Thursday.
She emerged on June 17, thin and haggard, her athlete’s body more than 10 kilograms (22 pounds) lighter from lack of nourishment and activity. She said the AP report that showed her caring for Russian and Ukrainian soldiers alike, along with civilians of Mariupol, was critical to her release, in a prisoner exchange.
Paievska previously had declined to speak in detail to journalists about conditions in detention, only describing it broadly as hell. She swallowed heavily at times Thursday while testifying.
Ukraine’s government says it has documented nearly 34,000 Russian war crimes since the war began in February. The International Criminal Court and 14 European Union member nations also have launched investigations.
The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine says it has documented that prisoners of war in Russian custody have suffered torture and ill-treatment, as well as insufficient food, water healthcare and sanitation.
Russia has not responded to the allegations. Both the United Nations and the international Red Cross say they have been denied access to prisoners.
Paievska, who said she suffered headaches during her detention as the result of a concussion from an earlier explosion, told lawmakers she asked her captors to let her call her husband, to let him know what had happened to her.
“They said, ‘You have seen too many American movies. There will be no phone call,’” she recounted.
Her tormentors during her detention would sometimes urge her to kill herself, she said.
“I said, ‘No. I will see what happens tomorrow,”’ she said.
—-
Lori Hinnant contributed to this report from Paris.
Follow AP’s coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at:
Ken Burns brings WWII history to life : NPR
1940/Library of Congress
In his new documentary series, The United States and the Holocaust, Ken Burns and his collaborators revisit very familiar ground. Geoffrey C. Ward, who wrote the screenplay for this new series, also wrote the epic Burns documentaries The waron World War II, and The Roosevelts: An Intimate History, in which Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt featured prominently, as they do here. And Ward wrote Civil war, who put Ken Burns on the map in the first place.
More than 30 years later, the structure and methods of a Ken Burns production are so familiar it’s almost comforting, and The United States and the Holocaust use them all. There are celebrity voices reading the words of historical figures – this time the voices include Meryl Streep, Paul Giamatti, Liam Neeson and Werner Herzog. Photographs are used patiently and poetically, revealing new elements when panning and zooming in and out. Music and sound effects make every moment both more real and more moving. And a Ken Burns documentary series always begins with a clear summary of things to come – provided, this time, by Burns’ frequent narrator Peter Coyote.
The United States and the Holocaust, like many of Ken Burns’ history projects, examines its subject matter from the bottom up. Instead of interviewing military experts, he interviews survivors or their relatives. When historians and other experts are heard, they discuss events from this same perspective. In this case, they try to understand and explain what it was like to endure Nazi atrocities – or even to believe that they were happening.
The documentary spends a lot of time delving into the intricacies of national politics — not just in Germany, where Adolf Hitler rose from prison to dictatorial power, but in America, where waves of isolationism have kept the United States out. of war for years. This shows that most ordinary Americans were aware of what the Nazis were doing in Europe. Throughout the documentary, we see newspaper headlines proving that the facts were well and truly known. Yet they were questioned by many, until after the war, when the concentration camps were liberated and their atrocities documented.
The first part, which begins on September 18, ends in 1938 and the second part goes until 1942. The last two hours cover the end of the Second World War and its consequences – the formation of Israel, the trials of Nuremberg War. , even the invention and introduction of the word “genocide”.
It’s only in the last five minutes that the story is fully updated. But these last sounds and images that conclude The United States and the Holocaust — scenes we’re all too familiar with, hate crimes and hate marches — connect the past to the present without Coyote, or anyone else, having to say a word. Once again, Burns and company brought history to life – and reminded us that our life, right now, is indeed history in the making.
Entertainment
Forty years after NFL strike of 1982, Vikings players look back at ‘crazy, crazy year’
In the fall of 1982, the NFL went on strike. Some players then didn’t know when they would get their next paycheck or even where to go to wait out the work stoppage.
Meanwhile, Vikings star wide receiver Ahmad Rashad headed to Rome, where he stayed at a luxurious hotel and played tennis every day.
It was 40 years ago that a strike lasted 57 days and led the NFL to downsize to a nine-game schedule, seven fewer games than normal. Looking back, Rashad, who came into the NFL in 1972, said that was when he decided it would be his final season.
That decision turned out quite well. Rashad, who had gotten into television work in the Twin Cities after joining the Vikings in 1976, went on to become a highly successful sports broadcaster.
The Vikings played their second game of that season on Sept. 16, 1982, losing 23-22 at Buffalo on a Thursday night to fall to 1-1. The NFL had games scheduled on the following Sunday and a game on Monday Night Football, on Sept. 20 between Green Bay and the New York Giants. After that, the season shut down as the NFL players union and the owners were locked in a stalemate over player salaries.
“All of a sudden, there’s a strike and the season shuts down,” Rashad said from his home in Jupiter, Fla. “I knew that I didn’t have many years to play anyway, three or four more years, but it just deadened my enthusiasm for football. You didn’t know when it was going to be over.”
In addition to broadcast work, Rashad, then 32, also had a side job as vice president of special events for Jeno’s Pizza, which was based then in Duluth. During the strike, the company sent him to Rome.
Rashad’s job entailed being in advertisements and, when in Italy, meeting with Jeno’s employees sent there as a reward for their stores’ high sales figures. Rashad, who had made four straight Pro Bowls prior to 1982, admits he wasn’t exactly working hard.
“I was a big tennis player at the time, so I took my racket so I could play tennis every day, and maybe twice a week I would host a meeting,” said Rashad, who said he had a Vikings contract worth about $200,000 a year then but made a similar amount of money from Jeno’s. “I was staying at a beautiful hotel. And during that time, I got to start thinking about life after football, and it was getting to be time to retire. I felt like I wanted to be on top when I retired.”
Rashad did return to the Vikings when the strike ended but suffered a season-ending back injury in a December game at Detroit, and then made his retirement official. Despite head coach Bud Grant pleading for him to consider a return in 1983, Rashad instead went directly into broadcasting and actually helped cover Minnesota’s 21-7 loss the following month at Washington in the Super Bowl Tournament.
Ah, yes, the Super Bowl Tournament. When the strike finally ended on Nov. 16, with games restarting on Nov. 21, the NFL decided a fair method for the playoffs was to have 16 of the 28 teams make it. So the eight teams with the best records in the NFC earned berths as well as the eight teams with the best records in the AFC.
“It was just a crazy, crazy year,” said Terry LeCount, then a Vikings receiver.
The Vikings finished with a 5-4 record, which actually was good enough for a home game to start the tournament at the spanking-new Metrodome, which opened in 1982 after many years of the team playing outdoors at Metropolitan Stadium. Minnesota defeated Atlanta 30-24 on Jan. 9, 1983 before losing at Washington on Jan. 15. Washington went on to defeat Miami 27-17 two weeks later in Super Bowl XVII.
Vikings players from 1982 have lots of memories from that season. Running back Rickey Young has a photo in his basement at his St. Paul home showing him celebrating after scoring the winning touchdown in Minnesota’s 31-27 win over Dallas in the final game of the NFL regular season on Monday Night Football on Jan. 3, 1983 at the Metrodome.
“I caught that crazy pass from Tommy Kramer on the ground, and I had to go down to catch it and I slid on the ground,” Young recalled about hitting the turf at the 8-yard line and getting up and running into the end zone to complete a 14-yard reception with 1:52 left in the game. “People ask me why I slid, and I said to make sure that I caught that low ball, and we laughed about that.”
Young and Kramer still laugh about that play, with Young calling it a bad pass and Kramer saying he had to throw it in that spot so the running back wasn’t “hit by that train that was coming at you.” Kramer was referring to Cowboys defensive end Ed “Too Tall” Jones.
But that game is mostly remembered for Dallas running back Tony Dorsett scoring on a 99-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to set an NFL record for the longest run from scrimmage. The record since was tied by Tennessee running back Derrick Henry in 2018.
On the previous play from scrimmage, safety John Turner scored on a 33-yard interception return to give the Vikings a 24-13 lead. To this day, he jokes about Dorsett stealing his thunder.
“To make that play was just a beautiful thing, and then Tony Dorsett made history with a 99-yard run,” Turner said. “But the thing thing people don’t remember is that they lost that game.”
Actually, Turner was happy the Vikings were even playing that night. After all, four months earlier, there was nothing but uncertainty about the season.
The NFL signed a lucrative television deal earlier in 1982, and players, believing they were underpaid, wanted salaries increased. The union, led by executive director Ed Garvey, asked for a guarantee of $1.6 billion over four years going toward salaries. The owners balked, setting the stage for the strike.
After coming into the league as a second-round draft pick in 1978, Turner said he was able to negotiate a salary that season for $32,000. But he said he initially was offered $20,000, and that was the minimum for rookies in 1982.
“Secretaries were making more than that,” Turner said. “Sanitation workers were making more than that. A lot of people were making more than that. And (football players) were putting their life on the line in a sense.”
Turner was on his second contract in 1982, and said it was for about $100,000. Still, he said he didn’t mind losing game checks that season if it meant helping all players in the future.
Sammy White, then a Vikings receiver who said he was making about $80,000 then, had the same view because “guys were underpaid big time,” Young also was willing to fight for all players.
“It’s tough to lose that amount of money, but sometimes you have to do it for the bigger things that are coming down the road for everybody,” said Young, who said his 1982 salary was $137,000. “We were a tight, close-knit team. We were unified.”
The Vikings were so unified that that they actually conducted practices on their own during the strike. With Minnesota’s facility at Winter Park in Eden Prairie closed to players, they held workouts several times a week at various places in the Twin Cities, most often at Normandale Community College in Bloomington.
Kramer headed the offense in the workouts, and linebacker Scott Studwell led the defense.
“We had all the receivers and the running backs, and I’d take them down to Normandale, and we’d just go out there and practice for a good hour and run routes and just things to stay in shape,” Kramer said.
Grant wasn’t allowed to deal with players on football-related matters during the strike. Grant said he doesn’t remember much about what he did during the time off except that he “went hunting.”
The player workouts continued throughout the strike, but not all of the notable members of the team stuck around the entire time. Young said he wasn’t sure initially where to go when the strike started before he headed to San Diego, where he still had a home after playing for the Chargers from 1975-77. He kept in shape by running up hills, and played a lot of golf.
Rookie running back Darrin Nelson, who had been taken with the No. 7 pick in the 1982 draft out of Stanford, returned to California. He spent time working out with the track team at Pius X, his former high school in Downey, a suburb of Los Angeles.
“I was a rookie, so I was kind of going with the flow,” Nelson said about the issues related to the strike. “I didn’t really know what in the heck was going on.”
Money wasn’t an issue for Nelson when the paychecks stopped coming. He said his contract that season was for about $180,000 and he had received a signing bonus for between $400,000 and $500,000.
“A lot of guys on the team were mad at me,” Nelson said about being able to continue to live comfortably because of his signing bonus. “What I remember most about that season was, ‘Hey, this NFL stuff isn’t so hard. You’ve only got to play nine games.’ ”
Money was much tighter for second-year pro Leo Lewis, a receiver who said he was making about $25,000. He said it helped matters that linebacker Wendell Ray, who was Lewis’ college teammate at Missouri and had failed to make the Vikings after being a fifth-round draft pick in 1981, moved into his apartment to help with the rent. And Lewis also had family members who lived in the Twin Cities available for support.
“A lot of us weren’t making much money,” Lewis said. “And we had no idea that (the strike) would last so long.”
With the uncertainty about when it would end, if it would end, White was on a fixed budget.
“It was tough,” he said. “You couldn’t go out and spend every penny because you didn’t know when your next check was coming.”
Most players were quite relieved when the strike finally came to an end. The union fell short of its initial goals but did get the owners to agree to give players $1.313 billion over five years for salaries. Minimum salaries were raised for several different categories of players, including the bottom of the rookie scale increasing from $20,000 to $30,000.
White wasn’t all that thrilled with the final outcome, saying the owners “still owe us.”
And it didn’t do much for long-term labor matters. The NFL had another strike in 1987, one that resulted in three replacement games being played in what turned out to be a 15-game season.
“Well, you’re never really going to outdo the owners, but you do what you can,” LeCount said of the outcome of the 1982 strike. “I think we were all ready at that time to play football again.”
Some, though, were more ready than others. Rashad hustled back to Minnesota from Rome, but admitted he didn’t have the same feeling for football he once did.
“When the strike was over, my enthusiasm toward playing was gone,” he said. “It wasn’t the same.”
Some players gained weight during the strike. But Young, listed at 196 pounds during his career, actually lost nearly 20 pounds.
“I was out there in San Diego working out and running, and out there you eat fish and salad,” he said. “You don’t eat the good food like when you’re back here. (Offensive coordinator) Jerry Burns laughed when he saw me and said, ‘What the heck happened to you?’ ”
On Nov. 21, the Vikings took the field for the first time in more than two months, and it didn’t go well. They were walloped 26-7 at Green Bay to fall to 1-2.
The Vikings eventually got going, winning four of their final six games. But it took awhile for the fans to come back. For each of the first three home games after the strike, Young estimated there were between 15,000 and 20,000 empty seats.
“When fans don’t get their football, they can act a little ugly,” White said. “They’ll throw stuff and call out people. It just wasn’t a pretty time.”
White remembers signs in the stands calling the players “spoiled athletes” and other unflattering things.
But the fans mostly returned for the regular-season finale against the rival Cowboys, a game that wasn’t originally on the schedule until it was expanded by one week so teams would play nine games rather than eight. It was the first January regular-season game in Vikings history, and they wouldn’t have another until 1999.
The dramatic win assured the Vikings wouldn’t finish with a losing record and wouldn’t have to open the Super Bowl Tournament the following week at Dallas. And it sparked a huge surge in ticket sales for the game against Atlanta after only about 10,000 season-ticket holders had picked up options for playoff games.
“I wasn’t surprised, I was shocked,” Mike Lynn, who was then Minnesota’s general manager and died in 2012, said after a flurry of tickets had been sold. “That’s 50,000 tickets in 2½ days. I don’t think Frank Sinatra or the The Rolling Stones could do that.”
The Vikings sent the fans home happy. Trailing 21-13 in the third quarter, they came back for the 30-24 win on Ted Brown’s 5-yard touchdown run with 1:44 left in the game.
“That game was kind of like back to the good old days,” Young said. “It was very satisfying to be back out there and the crowd being back.”
The Vikings ran out of gas the next week in the loss at Washington. They couldn’t stop running back John Riggins, who rushed for 185 yards on 37 carries and scored a touchdown.
As it turned out, that would be the last playoff game coached by the legendary Grant, who headed the Vikings from 1967-83 and in 1985. Minnesota wouldn’t make the postseason again until the 1987 strike season.
And it was the first playoff game worked for television by Rashad, who would go on to become better known as a broadcaster for the NBA rather than for the NFL.
“We were in the rebuilding stages, and I wasn’t prepared to go through rebuilding,” Rashad said of not wanting to come back for the 1983 season. “And I had offers to go into television. I quit (the NFL) right at the top even though Bud tried to talk me out of it.”
