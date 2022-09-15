News
Ken Burns brings WWII history to life : NPR
1940/Library of Congress
In his new documentary series, The United States and the Holocaust, Ken Burns and his collaborators revisit very familiar ground. Geoffrey C. Ward, who wrote the screenplay for this new series, also wrote the epic Burns documentaries The waron World War II, and The Roosevelts: An Intimate History, in which Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt featured prominently, as they do here. And Ward wrote Civil war, who put Ken Burns on the map in the first place.
More than 30 years later, the structure and methods of a Ken Burns production are so familiar it’s almost comforting, and The United States and the Holocaust use them all. There are celebrity voices reading the words of historical figures – this time the voices include Meryl Streep, Paul Giamatti, Liam Neeson and Werner Herzog. Photographs are used patiently and poetically, revealing new elements when panning and zooming in and out. Music and sound effects make every moment both more real and more moving. And a Ken Burns documentary series always begins with a clear summary of things to come – provided, this time, by Burns’ frequent narrator Peter Coyote.
The United States and the Holocaust, like many of Ken Burns’ history projects, examines its subject matter from the bottom up. Instead of interviewing military experts, he interviews survivors or their relatives. When historians and other experts are heard, they discuss events from this same perspective. In this case, they try to understand and explain what it was like to endure Nazi atrocities – or even to believe that they were happening.
The documentary spends a lot of time delving into the intricacies of national politics — not just in Germany, where Adolf Hitler rose from prison to dictatorial power, but in America, where waves of isolationism have kept the United States out. of war for years. This shows that most ordinary Americans were aware of what the Nazis were doing in Europe. Throughout the documentary, we see newspaper headlines proving that the facts were well and truly known. Yet they were questioned by many, until after the war, when the concentration camps were liberated and their atrocities documented.
The first part, which begins on September 18, ends in 1938 and the second part goes until 1942. The last two hours cover the end of the Second World War and its consequences – the formation of Israel, the trials of Nuremberg War. , even the invention and introduction of the word “genocide”.
It’s only in the last five minutes that the story is fully updated. But these last sounds and images that conclude The United States and the Holocaust — scenes we’re all too familiar with, hate crimes and hate marches — connect the past to the present without Coyote, or anyone else, having to say a word. Once again, Burns and company brought history to life – and reminded us that our life, right now, is indeed history in the making.
Entertainment
News
Forty years after NFL strike of 1982, Vikings players look back at ‘crazy, crazy year’
In the fall of 1982, the NFL went on strike. Some players then didn’t know when they would get their next paycheck or even where to go to wait out the work stoppage.
Meanwhile, Vikings star wide receiver Ahmad Rashad headed to Rome, where he stayed at a luxurious hotel and played tennis every day.
It was 40 years ago that a strike lasted 57 days and led the NFL to downsize to a nine-game schedule, seven fewer games than normal. Looking back, Rashad, who came into the NFL in 1972, said that was when he decided it would be his final season.
That decision turned out quite well. Rashad, who had gotten into television work in the Twin Cities after joining the Vikings in 1976, went on to become a highly successful sports broadcaster.
The Vikings played their second game of that season on Sept. 16, 1982, losing 23-22 at Buffalo on a Thursday night to fall to 1-1. The NFL had games scheduled on the following Sunday and a game on Monday Night Football, on Sept. 20 between Green Bay and the New York Giants. After that, the season shut down as the NFL players union and the owners were locked in a stalemate over player salaries.
“All of a sudden, there’s a strike and the season shuts down,” Rashad said from his home in Jupiter, Fla. “I knew that I didn’t have many years to play anyway, three or four more years, but it just deadened my enthusiasm for football. You didn’t know when it was going to be over.”
In addition to broadcast work, Rashad, then 32, also had a side job as vice president of special events for Jeno’s Pizza, which was based then in Duluth. During the strike, the company sent him to Rome.
Rashad’s job entailed being in advertisements and, when in Italy, meeting with Jeno’s employees sent there as a reward for their stores’ high sales figures. Rashad, who had made four straight Pro Bowls prior to 1982, admits he wasn’t exactly working hard.
“I was a big tennis player at the time, so I took my racket so I could play tennis every day, and maybe twice a week I would host a meeting,” said Rashad, who said he had a Vikings contract worth about $200,000 a year then but made a similar amount of money from Jeno’s. “I was staying at a beautiful hotel. And during that time, I got to start thinking about life after football, and it was getting to be time to retire. I felt like I wanted to be on top when I retired.”
Rashad did return to the Vikings when the strike ended but suffered a season-ending back injury in a December game at Detroit, and then made his retirement official. Despite head coach Bud Grant pleading for him to consider a return in 1983, Rashad instead went directly into broadcasting and actually helped cover Minnesota’s 21-7 loss the following month at Washington in the Super Bowl Tournament.
Ah, yes, the Super Bowl Tournament. When the strike finally ended on Nov. 16, with games restarting on Nov. 21, the NFL decided a fair method for the playoffs was to have 16 of the 28 teams make it. So the eight teams with the best records in the NFC earned berths as well as the eight teams with the best records in the AFC.
“It was just a crazy, crazy year,” said Terry LeCount, then a Vikings receiver.
The Vikings finished with a 5-4 record, which actually was good enough for a home game to start the tournament at the spanking-new Metrodome, which opened in 1982 after many years of the team playing outdoors at Metropolitan Stadium. Minnesota defeated Atlanta 30-24 on Jan. 9, 1983 before losing at Washington on Jan. 15. Washington went on to defeat Miami 27-17 two weeks later in Super Bowl XVII.
Vikings players from 1982 have lots of memories from that season. Running back Rickey Young has a photo in his basement at his St. Paul home showing him celebrating after scoring the winning touchdown in Minnesota’s 31-27 win over Dallas in the final game of the NFL regular season on Monday Night Football on Jan. 3, 1983 at the Metrodome.
“I caught that crazy pass from Tommy Kramer on the ground, and I had to go down to catch it and I slid on the ground,” Young recalled about hitting the turf at the 8-yard line and getting up and running into the end zone to complete a 14-yard reception with 1:52 left in the game. “People ask me why I slid, and I said to make sure that I caught that low ball, and we laughed about that.”
Young and Kramer still laugh about that play, with Young calling it a bad pass and Kramer saying he had to throw it in that spot so the running back wasn’t “hit by that train that was coming at you.” Kramer was referring to Cowboys defensive end Ed “Too Tall” Jones.
But that game is mostly remembered for Dallas running back Tony Dorsett scoring on a 99-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to set an NFL record for the longest run from scrimmage. The record since was tied by Tennessee running back Derrick Henry in 2018.
On the previous play from scrimmage, safety John Turner scored on a 33-yard interception return to give the Vikings a 24-13 lead. To this day, he jokes about Dorsett stealing his thunder.
“To make that play was just a beautiful thing, and then Tony Dorsett made history with a 99-yard run,” Turner said. “But the thing thing people don’t remember is that they lost that game.”
Actually, Turner was happy the Vikings were even playing that night. After all, four months earlier, there was nothing but uncertainty about the season.
The NFL signed a lucrative television deal earlier in 1982, and players, believing they were underpaid, wanted salaries increased. The union, led by executive director Ed Garvey, asked for a guarantee of $1.6 billion over four years going toward salaries. The owners balked, setting the stage for the strike.
After coming into the league as a second-round draft pick in 1978, Turner said he was able to negotiate a salary that season for $32,000. But he said he initially was offered $20,000, and that was the minimum for rookies in 1982.
“Secretaries were making more than that,” Turner said. “Sanitation workers were making more than that. A lot of people were making more than that. And (football players) were putting their life on the line in a sense.”
Turner was on his second contract in 1982, and said it was for about $100,000. Still, he said he didn’t mind losing game checks that season if it meant helping all players in the future.
Sammy White, then a Vikings receiver who said he was making about $80,000 then, had the same view because “guys were underpaid big time,” Young also was willing to fight for all players.
“It’s tough to lose that amount of money, but sometimes you have to do it for the bigger things that are coming down the road for everybody,” said Young, who said his 1982 salary was $137,000. “We were a tight, close-knit team. We were unified.”
The Vikings were so unified that that they actually conducted practices on their own during the strike. With Minnesota’s facility at Winter Park in Eden Prairie closed to players, they held workouts several times a week at various places in the Twin Cities, most often at Normandale Community College in Bloomington.
Kramer headed the offense in the workouts, and linebacker Scott Studwell led the defense.
“We had all the receivers and the running backs, and I’d take them down to Normandale, and we’d just go out there and practice for a good hour and run routes and just things to stay in shape,” Kramer said.
Grant wasn’t allowed to deal with players on football-related matters during the strike. Grant said he doesn’t remember much about what he did during the time off except that he “went hunting.”
The player workouts continued throughout the strike, but not all of the notable members of the team stuck around the entire time. Young said he wasn’t sure initially where to go when the strike started before he headed to San Diego, where he still had a home after playing for the Chargers from 1975-77. He kept in shape by running up hills, and played a lot of golf.
Rookie running back Darrin Nelson, who had been taken with the No. 7 pick in the 1982 draft out of Stanford, returned to California. He spent time working out with the track team at Pius X, his former high school in Downey, a suburb of Los Angeles.
“I was a rookie, so I was kind of going with the flow,” Nelson said about the issues related to the strike. “I didn’t really know what in the heck was going on.”
Money wasn’t an issue for Nelson when the paychecks stopped coming. He said his contract that season was for about $180,000 and he had received a signing bonus for between $400,000 and $500,000.
“A lot of guys on the team were mad at me,” Nelson said about being able to continue to live comfortably because of his signing bonus. “What I remember most about that season was, ‘Hey, this NFL stuff isn’t so hard. You’ve only got to play nine games.’ ”
Money was much tighter for second-year pro Leo Lewis, a receiver who said he was making about $25,000. He said it helped matters that linebacker Wendell Ray, who was Lewis’ college teammate at Missouri and had failed to make the Vikings after being a fifth-round draft pick in 1981, moved into his apartment to help with the rent. And Lewis also had family members who lived in the Twin Cities available for support.
“A lot of us weren’t making much money,” Lewis said. “And we had no idea that (the strike) would last so long.”
With the uncertainty about when it would end, if it would end, White was on a fixed budget.
“It was tough,” he said. “You couldn’t go out and spend every penny because you didn’t know when your next check was coming.”
Most players were quite relieved when the strike finally came to an end. The union fell short of its initial goals but did get the owners to agree to give players $1.313 billion over five years for salaries. Minimum salaries were raised for several different categories of players, including the bottom of the rookie scale increasing from $20,000 to $30,000.
White wasn’t all that thrilled with the final outcome, saying the owners “still owe us.”
And it didn’t do much for long-term labor matters. The NFL had another strike in 1987, one that resulted in three replacement games being played in what turned out to be a 15-game season.
“Well, you’re never really going to outdo the owners, but you do what you can,” LeCount said of the outcome of the 1982 strike. “I think we were all ready at that time to play football again.”
Some, though, were more ready than others. Rashad hustled back to Minnesota from Rome, but admitted he didn’t have the same feeling for football he once did.
“When the strike was over, my enthusiasm toward playing was gone,” he said. “It wasn’t the same.”
Some players gained weight during the strike. But Young, listed at 196 pounds during his career, actually lost nearly 20 pounds.
“I was out there in San Diego working out and running, and out there you eat fish and salad,” he said. “You don’t eat the good food like when you’re back here. (Offensive coordinator) Jerry Burns laughed when he saw me and said, ‘What the heck happened to you?’ ”
On Nov. 21, the Vikings took the field for the first time in more than two months, and it didn’t go well. They were walloped 26-7 at Green Bay to fall to 1-2.
The Vikings eventually got going, winning four of their final six games. But it took awhile for the fans to come back. For each of the first three home games after the strike, Young estimated there were between 15,000 and 20,000 empty seats.
“When fans don’t get their football, they can act a little ugly,” White said. “They’ll throw stuff and call out people. It just wasn’t a pretty time.”
White remembers signs in the stands calling the players “spoiled athletes” and other unflattering things.
But the fans mostly returned for the regular-season finale against the rival Cowboys, a game that wasn’t originally on the schedule until it was expanded by one week so teams would play nine games rather than eight. It was the first January regular-season game in Vikings history, and they wouldn’t have another until 1999.
The dramatic win assured the Vikings wouldn’t finish with a losing record and wouldn’t have to open the Super Bowl Tournament the following week at Dallas. And it sparked a huge surge in ticket sales for the game against Atlanta after only about 10,000 season-ticket holders had picked up options for playoff games.
“I wasn’t surprised, I was shocked,” Mike Lynn, who was then Minnesota’s general manager and died in 2012, said after a flurry of tickets had been sold. “That’s 50,000 tickets in 2½ days. I don’t think Frank Sinatra or the The Rolling Stones could do that.”
The Vikings sent the fans home happy. Trailing 21-13 in the third quarter, they came back for the 30-24 win on Ted Brown’s 5-yard touchdown run with 1:44 left in the game.
“That game was kind of like back to the good old days,” Young said. “It was very satisfying to be back out there and the crowd being back.”
The Vikings ran out of gas the next week in the loss at Washington. They couldn’t stop running back John Riggins, who rushed for 185 yards on 37 carries and scored a touchdown.
As it turned out, that would be the last playoff game coached by the legendary Grant, who headed the Vikings from 1967-83 and in 1985. Minnesota wouldn’t make the postseason again until the 1987 strike season.
And it was the first playoff game worked for television by Rashad, who would go on to become better known as a broadcaster for the NBA rather than for the NFL.
“We were in the rebuilding stages, and I wasn’t prepared to go through rebuilding,” Rashad said of not wanting to come back for the 1983 season. “And I had offers to go into television. I quit (the NFL) right at the top even though Bud tried to talk me out of it.”
News
Montana judge blocks anti-trans birth certificate rule
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana judge on Thursday blocked health officials from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing gender on their birth certificate.
District Court Judge Michael Moses chastised state attorneys at a hearing in Billings for circumventing his April order that temporarily blocked a 2021 Montana law that made it harder to change birth certificates .
Moses said there is no doubt that the new rule recently adopted by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services violates its previous order. The court action reinstates a 2017 rule from the Department of Public Health and Human Services that made it easier to change her birth certificate.
The legal dispute comes as conservative lawmakers in many states have sought to restrict transgender rights, including banning transgender girls from participating in girls’ school sports.
Montana law said people had to have “surgery” before they could change the sex listed on their birth certificate. Governor Greg Gianforte’s administration then went a step further and blocked changes to birth certificates even after the operation.
Moses said his April decision was “clear as a bell” and likened the state’s subsequent actions to a person with two convictions for assault who tries to change their name after a third offense to avoid charges. lawsuits.
“Isn’t that exactly what happened here?” asked Moses. “I’m a little offended that the department thinks they can do whatever they want.”
Only Tennessee, Oklahoma and West Virginia have sweeping bans against birth certificate changes similar to what Montana has sued, say transgender rights advocates. Bans in Idaho and Ohio were lifted in 2020.
The ACLU of Montana had asked Moses to intervene after the state’s health department enacted a new temporary rule effectively banning birth certificate changes a month after Moses issued his temporary injunction in the ‘affair. This rule was made permanent last week.
The state argued the injunction did not prevent the health department from making rules, but Moses said the injunction reverted to the 2017 rules and put everything else on hold while the case was cut.
State officials have denied that the new rule preventing changes to birth certificates was passed in bad faith. Montana Assistant Attorney Kathleen Smithgall said the state proposed the new rule to fill a regulatory gap after the 2021 law stalled.
ABC News
News
Chris Perkins: Remember the blitzes from last year’s Baltimore game? Dolphins defensive players recall something else
When most of us remember last year’s Dolphins-Baltimore game, it’s the constant onslaught of all-out, hair-on-fire blitzes the Dolphins threw at Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Dolphins defensive players have memories of the blitzes, but they have memories of something else, too.
What they remember is their swarming mentality.
“That was the big thing,” linebacker Jerome Baker said. “You pop on the film, no matter if it was a simple ‘out’ route, whatever it was, we all ran to the ball. It’s just fun to watch when we watch the tape. That’s the key to it.”
He’s right. Take a look at the game video from the Dolphins’ 22-10 victory over the Ravens.
There are numerous snapshots of multiple Dolphins defenders around the ball. Tackling. Making hits. Ripping at the ball. You didn’t just see this with blitzes on Jackson. It was anyone with the ball. The Dolphins came at the Ravens in ravenous pods.
The defensive aggressiveness went way beyond blitzes, and that must be the case again Sunday when the Dolphins (1-0) visit the Ravens (1-0).
“The main thing for us is we ran after the ball last year,” Baker said.
It’s always important to remember the devastation and confusion the Dolphins can bring with those blitzes.
Last week, safety Brandon Jones had the NFL’s fastest blitz, according to NFL NextGen Stats, at 2.14 seconds. It resulted in New England quarterback Mac Jones fumbling and Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram scooping up the loose ball and running it in for a 6-yard touchdown. It would have been the fifth-fastest sack in the NFL last season.
Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah was tied for fourth-fastest blitz, getting to Jones in 2.67 seconds. The 20th fastest sack last season was in 2.57 seconds.
These guys can get there. Fast.
The Dolphins blitzed 27.3 percent of the time last week against New England, which tied for ninth in the league.
And when considering whether the Dolphins should be blitz-heavy again, disregard the argument about Jackson playing for a contract. You could argue it both ways. You can contend he won’t run because wants to avoid contact and stay healthy just as much as you could contend he will run because he wants to have a great year so he can get the big money.
Focus on the Dolphins.
Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said every team in the league will study past games, so he expects Baltimore to be well-schooled in how it got schooled by the Dolphins last year. Boyer said said there’s a balance between repeating a successful strategy and having the element of surprise. But he said the key is putting your players in a position to succeed.
“Ultimately, that’s what it’s really about,” he said.
So as everyone debates whether the Dolphins defense will throw those all-out blitzes at Jackson once again, go back to Baker’s words about the swarming defense and consider the damage the defense can do aside from blitzes.
Turn on last year’s Baltimore video.
In the first quarter you see defensive back Eric Rowe strip the ball from Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and although the Ravens recovered the fumble, you see five other Dolphins defenders —cornerbacks Byron Jones and Justin Coleman, linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jaelan Phillips, and safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones — around the ball.
In the second quarter there was a swing pass to running back D’Onta Freeman, and although cornerback Xavien Howard was there for the tackle, Holland and Rowe were also on the scene.
Even a third-quarter 9-yard gain was an example of a swarming defense. After Freeman caught the pass and ran upfield, you saw defensive lineman Christian Wilkins tracking him down from behind and linebackers Elandon Roberts and Duke Riley and Brandon Jones waiting in front.
On and on it goes.
The Jets didn’t send a lot of blitzes at Jackson last week. They blitzed 20.7% percent of the time and it resulted in two sacks, four pressures and two quarterback knockdowns.
The Jets also didn’t consistently pressure Jackson, and as a result he had a good-enough-to-win performance at 17 for 30 for 213 yards, three touchdowns, one interception and a 98.3 passer rating.
One way or the other, the Dolphins will put pressure on Jackson.
“Everybody pursuing, everybody flying to the ball, that’s really one of the only ways to contain him, just to have a bunch of hats on the ball at all times,” linebacker Jaelan Phillips said.
There’s reason to think the Dolphins might deviate from their blitzing strategy of a year ago. Recall that Baltimore had numerous injuries. That made a strategic difference for the Dolphins and Jackson.
“Let’s just say he didn’t have all of his weapons,” Baker said, “so he couldn’t do a lot of the things he usually does.”
The Ravens might have running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) make their season debuts this week. That could make a difference in the Dolphins’ approach.
Taking everything into account, the best insight into the Dolphins’ defensive strategy against Jackson and the Ravens might come back to what Baker said about being a swarming defense, and what linebacker Elandon Roberts said about the Dolphins’ defensive mentality.
“We’re big hitters,” Roberts said. “I don’t think you can name one guy that isn’t hitting. I think that’s what we do best is fly around and hit.”
()
News
Chick-fil-A employee praised for saving woman and baby during carjacking
A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is praised for his heroic actions when he stopped a man from hijacking a woman and her baby.
The employee, Mykel Gordon, was working at a location in the Fort Walton Beach area on Wednesday afternoon when the woman began screaming for help, according to statements from Chick-fil-A and the county sheriff’s office. from Okaloosa.
The woman was getting out of her car in the restaurant parking lot when the suspect, William Branch, approached her “waving a stick and asking for her keys,” authorities said.
Branch then grabbed the keys from the woman’s seat belt, opened her car door and walked inside, authorities said.
“As the victim started screaming for help, a Chick-fil-A employee ran to intervene,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
Branch punched Gordon in the face but did not seriously injure him. Cellphone video taken by a witness showed Gordon and Branch wrestling to the ground before more people crashed. Gordon then restrains Branch.
Police say Gordon told deputies that Branch had been involved in another incident shortly before the carjacking.
Branch, 43, of DeFuniak Springs, was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery. It is unclear if he has obtained a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
The Fort Walton Beach Chick-fil-A called Gordon a “hero” for helping the woman. “At Chick-fil-A our mission is to ‘Serve’ and today Mykel went further…to ‘Save’,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.
This isn’t the first time Gordon has helped a client. In 2018, he helped two teenage girls after a truck failed to negotiate a bend and crashed into the girls’ car, the Northwest Florida Daily News reported.
“God is resonating out there. It’s a miracle in many ways how this happened. But just for people like this to step forward and make things happen, I know not everyone is going to do something like this,” said the father of one of the girls. the newspaper.
This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com
yahoo
News
Terron Armstead returns to Dolphins’ Thursday practice, but Austin Jackson still missing
It turns out Terron Armstead’s Wednesday absence from Miami Dolphins practice may have been more about the veteran rest than the toe injury.
Armstead, the Dolphins’ three-time Pro Bowl left tackle that was acquired in free agency this offseason, was back at the team’s practice on Thursday. He missed Wednesday drills with both a toe injury, which caused him to miss two snaps in Sunday’s 20-7 win over the New England Patriots, and veteran rest listed as reasons on Miami’s injury report.
Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson, who left Sunday’s game in the second quarter with a right ankle injury and did not return, was not seen for a second consecutive practice.
Miami could be in for another game, on Sunday at the Baltimore Ravens, where backup tackle Greg Little is called upon. The Dolphins had a number of contingency plans on the offensive line tested against the Patriots as Little, who practiced fully on Wednesday with an ankle injury, left momentarily, as did Armstead later.
“You always want to create consistency up front through guys playing their position, communicating with each other, and then when injuries occur, basically you’re moving through Plan A, B, C, D all the way up until you don’t have anybody left at the position,” said offensive coordinator Frank Smith on Thursday morning.
“We’re always evaluating what’s the variable going on and who do we believe are the guys. Sometimes, it might not be the combination that would be the most obvious, but to us, it’s already been drilled in practice.”
Along with Armstead, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (toe), running back Salvon Ahmed (heel) and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest) also returned to Thursday drills.
Tight end Cethan Carter (concussion protocol) was still not seen back at practice on Thursday.
This story will be updated.
()
News
How about that $20 billion Figma-Adobe deal? • TechCrunch
Paying 50x ARR is cool again
Bloomberg reported this morning that Adobe was about to buy Figma, a former startup and private market design unicorn, for around $20 billion. The Photoshop maker then confirmed the deal with a statement and a short presentation to investors. TechCrunch’s coverage of the announcement is here.
Adobe shares fell more than 15% after the news.
The transaction is massive in terms of dollars, which is worth unpacking. Below, we’ve collected information on Figma’s size in terms of revenue, reviewed its cash position, and discussed what the transaction could mean for other similarly sized companies awaiting the current IPO drought. .
Before I do all that real work, though, can I just say that I’m oddly disappointed in the case?
The Exchange explores startups, markets and money.
Read it every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday.
Figma is something of a classic startup and venture capital success story. Following a seed round in 2013, Figma attracted steady outside investment with a mid-2021 Series E worth $200 million that valued the software startup at around $10 billion, according to Crunchbase data. At one point, selling for only double a final round would be a lower exit price than investors would have expected when they executed the investment. But! A doubling of a 2021-era valuation in 2022 is a massive win, given how far tech company valuation ranges have shifted over the past year.
techcrunch
Ken Burns brings WWII history to life : NPR
Displaced ETH Miners Seek Refuge In Ethereum Classic, Ravencoin
Forty years after NFL strike of 1982, Vikings players look back at ‘crazy, crazy year’
Montana judge blocks anti-trans birth certificate rule
Chris Perkins: Remember the blitzes from last year’s Baltimore game? Dolphins defensive players recall something else
AVAX Price Rebound Fails To Breach $22 Resistance Due To High CPI Data
Chick-fil-A employee praised for saving woman and baby during carjacking
Terron Armstead returns to Dolphins’ Thursday practice, but Austin Jackson still missing
How about that $20 billion Figma-Adobe deal? • TechCrunch
South Elgin teen battling cancer surprised with weekend trip to see Bears take on Packers in Green Bay
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet