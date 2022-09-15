News
latest news 2 arrested in burglary at Rep. Karen Bass’s home, LAPD says
Two people are in custody in connection with the burglary of Rep. Karen Bass’ Baldwin Vista home, an LAPD spokesperson said Wednesday.
Two handguns belonging to Bass were stolen Friday night, the Los Angeles mayoral candidate said in a statement. Cash, electronics and other valuables from her home were not taken, Bass said.
Bass told KTTV Channel 11’s Elex Michaelson on Wednesday that she had returned home to find her house a mess. KTTV first reported that two suspects were in custody.
Bass said she had the guns to protect herself. She said they were taped and stored in a safe which was “hidden” in a closet.
The Times previously reported that the container was a safe from Brink’s.
In a debate earlier this year, Bass was asked to rate – on a scale of 1 to 10 – how safe she feels walking around her neighborhood.
“I feel safe. I would say a 10,” Bass said. “I feel safe, but I understand a lot of people in the city don’t feel safe, and I respect that.”
Bass told KTTV on Wednesday that she “felt safe, until my safety was broken.”
LAPD increased its presence in the neighborhood after the burglary. A police cruiser was seen parked outside Bass’ home on Sunday.
The Baldwin Vista area has many signs informing visitors that the area is guarded 24 hours a day.
Rick Caruso, Bass’s rival in the Los Angeles mayoral race, expressed his sympathy for Bass at a campaign event on Tuesday.
“It’s unfortunate when someone’s house is broken into,” Caruso said. “It’s such a violation, and you feel shaken by it.”
Caruso added that crime “is happening way too much in the city of Los Angeles, and we need to address that. We need to prevent crime and reduce crime in the city. So I’m sorry this happened to him.
The developer said he personally doesn’t have a handgun, adding that he doesn’t make any claims about firearms. “But I would never want it in my house,” he said.
LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz said she had no additional details about the suspects in custody.
Times writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.
Morpheus Space’s satellite thrusters rocket forward with $28M Series A • TechCrunch
The rise of the satellite industry has been a boon for Morpheus Space, which produces a modular electric propulsion system for small satellites.
Morpheus has raised a Series A of $28 million, with which it intends to build a factory in Dresden, Germany, where it is based, and to increase the workforce. This will allow the company to ramp up production of its propulsion systems to meet exponentially growing demand in the small satellite market; since 2019, the number of small satellite launches has increased by almost 450%.
In 2020, Morpheus launched its Nano Field Effect Electric Propulsion Thruster (NanoFEEP), which it claims is the “smallest and most efficient electric propulsion system in space” in the world.
Because the system is modular, NanoFEEP thrusters can be combined to create more powerful propulsion systems to meet the needs of a specific satellite. For example, a cluster of seven NanoFEEP thrusters is called MultiFEEP, and multiple MultiFEEP thrusters can be added to maneuver larger craft. This allows customers to avoid spending additional time and resources developing custom propulsion systems for each of its satellites.
Since the launch of NanoFEEP, Morpheus has landed customers like Spire Global, Antaris Space and Rocket Factory Augsburg – with many more on the way.
“Last year, our number of contracts increased by 250% and is on track to grow even more,” said István Lőrincz, president of Morpheus, who also spoke on the subject during last year’s TC sessions: ‘space. “The new factory will help us meet the needs of our growing user base. We will show by example that the NewSpace industry must implement scalable commercial and production solutions as quickly as possible to meet expected projections.
Morpheus has already indicated his agility in two short years. “A major improvement that we recently implemented in our hardware came in the form of a new propellant that improved the performance of our propulsion systems. It is non-toxic and non-corrosive, with no transportation or handling restrictions. said Lőrincz, noting that the old fuel used gallium.
The company has also developed the Sphere ecosystem, an all-in-one package that Morpheus says sets it apart from its competitors. “We provide platform-independent AI for their satellite navigation, an application that helps plan the entire customer journey from design to satellite operations, mission design software for constellations, and our world-class propulsion,” said Lőrincz.
The funding round was led by Alpine Space Ventures, with participation from Vsquared Ventures, Lavrock Ventures, Airbus Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Pallas Ventures and Techstars Ventures. With thousands of satellites slated for launch over the next few years, Morpheus has many more potential customers (and investors) to woo with its system.
Carlos Correa reaches new level in September
Over the course of six postseasons, Carlos Correa has made one thing crystal clear: he thrives in those moments. October always brings the best out of the shortstop, who in 79 games sits tied for seventh on Major League Baseball’s all-time postseason home run list with 18.
The players he’s tied with — Mickey Mantle, Reggie Jackson, also known as “Mr. October,” and Nelson Cruz — provide some pretty good company.
But in order for Correa to add to his postseason prowess, he must help lead an injury-depleted Twins team there. And in the month of September, the shortstop has turned on the star power in an attempt to do that.
“We’ve got a lot of guys down right now and I just feel like I’ve got to go out there and play my best baseball in order for us to have a chance at playing playoff baseball,” Correa said.
Coming into Wednesday, Correa was hitting .356 with a .396 on-base percentage and 1.151 OPS in 11 games this month.
Correa entered Wednesday with five home runs and 12 RBIs in September. That includes a crucial eighth-inning home run in the Twins’ 4-3 win over the Yankees on Thursday and another big home run in Tuesday’s win over the Royals.
“He’s not talking about it. He’s actually going out there and doing it and showing everyone how to do it,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He kind of stated that almost in words and in actions very early on in September. He was almost walking around, smiling, dancing around, talking about September. It’s a real thing to him and an important time where you come out and play your best.”
Stretching back even further, Correa is hitting .330 with a .987 OPS in his past 29 games entering Wednesday’s contest. The recent hot streak has him sitting at .280 with a .819 OPS on the season.
Correa’s 4.4 bWAR (Wins Above Replacement per Baseball Reference) is first on the Twins and his OPS+ (which takes a player’s OPS and normalizes it across the league) is now 136, which is 36 percent better than league average. It’s also better than his 2021 OPS+ (131), posted during a season in which he finished fifth in Most Valuable Player voting.
“He’s doing a lot right now, and even Carlos would probably look around and go, ‘I can do more,’ ” Baldelli said. “As well as he’s been playing, he’s been pretty fantastic in September so far. I think he never stops demanding of himself and I think that’s a good message for everyone.”
All for a chance at October — his time of year.
“(I’m) just trying to do the best I can to take my teammates to the postseason,” Correa said. “Focusing on the work in the cage and never being complacent. Just working every single day to try to get better with my approach and my swing. It’s been paying off lately.”
BUXTON UPDATE
Byron Buxton is expected to start ramping up his activity within the coming days, Baldelli said, but the Twins do not expect him to travel with them on Thursday night when they leave for a critical series in Cleveland.
“I think we still need some time before he’s fully into all of his baseball — swinging the bat, running, playing catch — kind of activities,” Baldelli said. “… He’s still kind of building up is what I would say. He’s not quite there yet, but he’s going in the right direction.”
When he does return, it sounds as if the Twins are not opposed to bringing him back to serve strictly as a designated hitter before he is ready to start playing center field again.
Buxton, who has been on the injured list since Aug. 23 with a hip strain, often filled that role this season prior to this injury as he dealt with a lingering knee issue.
“If he can be in the lineup and swing the bat and be able to run the bases without significant concern that his leg isn’t healed, I think he can help us win,” Baldelli said. “I’d be in favor of that when the time comes. That point hasn’t hit us yet, but obviously we want full-strength Byron Buxton. We want him doing everything. But I would say we’ll take his at-bats any time we can get his at-bats.”
Vallejo High School students and community reeling after shooting outside Vallejo High School injured athletic trainer
VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) — Students were back in class Wednesday at Vallejo High School after a shooting took place on Tuesday.
Joseph Pastrana, a beloved athletic trainer at the school, stepped in but was shot in the process. He is still recovering from non-life threatening injuries.
“When I first heard I was like thank God I wasn’t there when it happened,” rookie William Gonzales Perez said. “I’m surprised though. Like oh my God, did this really happen at my school?”
RELATED: Beloved Vallejo Coach Shot While Trying to Break Up Brawl Outside High School
Video was captured as the shooting happened, showing a big fight just outside the school. Moments later, several shots were heard as the students frantically fled.
“It was quite shocking and I hope it doesn’t happen again,” said Rose Chancellor, grandmother of a student. “I called and got hold of my grandson on the phone who said we were in lockdown. I said that didn’t sound right. Then the teacher came in and told my son that they had students in the library.”
ABC7 News contacted the Vallejo Police Department about the shooting. We are waiting for an answer.
The Vallejo City Unified School District says the Pastrana potentially saved a student’s life.
RELATED: Oakland student charged with accidentally shooting 13-year-old at school, police say
“Someone took a bullet for our students,” said Celina Baguiao, the school district’s communications director. “He was doing his job and unfortunately something bad happened while he was at work.”
Although Pastrana was not seriously injured, the school district plans to have conversations with police and city leaders about how to make Vallejo safer.
“How can we move this city forward because we have this problem not only here in high school but in the whole community,” Baguiao said. “So how do we come together as a community so things like this don’t happen.”
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
Adbert Alzolay is set to join the Chicago Cubs bullpen this weekend — perhaps providing a glimpse of his 2023 role
More than a year later, the outing still resonates with Chicago Cubs manager David Ross.
The Cubs put right-hander Adbert Alzolay in the bullpen for the final month of the 2021 season to manage his workload coming off a hamstring injury as he approached a career high in innings. Alzolay’s dazzling performance in his first relief appearance Sept. 1, 2021, in Minnesota featured four one-hit innings with five strikeouts and no walks.
The outing highlighted how great Alzolay could be as a multi-inning reliever, and the Cubs soon will get another look at the 27-year-old in that role. Ross was confident before Wednesday’s series finale against the New York Mets at Citi Field that Alzolay will be activated from the 60-day injured list and join the Cubs this weekend at Wrigley Field.
Alzolay has not pitched in the majors this season, limited to five rehab outings to work back from a right shoulder strain he sustained before arriving at camp in March. Ross said Alzolay will be used out of the bullpen once he is activated.
Alzolay thrived in relief last September, when he posted a 1.40 ERA — three earned runs in 19⅓ innings — while striking out 21 and walking only two in eight games. His appearance in Minnesota resonated with Ross and identified how Alzolay can be successful as a reliever by maximizing his strengths.
“It’s a luxury to try to match him up out of the pen,” Ross said. “He’s had a whole year to rehab and develop. I’ve been reading all the reports and he said he feels as great as he has in a long time.
“I know he’s constantly trying to evolve. We’re an organization that tries to make guys better. So I’m just going to let him get up here and show us what he can do without a whole lot of expectations.”
It’s a win for Alzolay and the Cubs for him to get big-league innings this year. He needs some foundation of work before heading into the offseason, and it’s a best-case scenario to log innings with the Cubs.
Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy told the Tribune he isn’t setting high expectations right away as Alzolay works his way back into form. He didn’t pitch in a game this year until his rehab assignment began Aug. 22 in the Arizona Complex League.
The organization views these final three weeks for Alzolay as “early season-type vibes,” Hottovy explained.
“We’re going to use this time to really make sure we have everything in line and prep for the offseason so that when he hits the offseason, we know exactly what to focus on,” Hottovy said. “But just getting him through it, keeping him healthy and letting him just go out and compete.”
This could be a preview of how the Cubs utilize Alzolay in 2023. The flashes he showed out of the bullpen last season indicate an enticing multi-inning arm in the mold of how they previously used Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson before transitioning both to the rotation.
Steele and Thompson appear locked into rotation spots next season with veterans Marcus Stroman and Kyle Hendricks. Alzolay’s value might be at its highest as a bullpen weapon that also can serve as starting depth.
Hottovy anticipates the Cubs having Alzolay stretched out over the offseason so he can give them multiple innings coming into spring training.
“We think he can be a great multi-inning reliever,” Hottovy said. “He’s got the stuff for it. He showed it in short bursts last year that he’s been able to thrive in that role.”
Did Phil Jones play the last game for Manchester United? The Red Devils defender LEFT of the Premier League squad for the 2022/23 season by Erik ten Hag
Phil Jones may have played his last game for Manchester United.
The 30-year-old defender has been left out of the Red Devils’ 25-man Premier League squad for the 2022/23 season.
This means Jones will not be eligible to play in the top flight for the entire campaign and his contract will expire in June 2023.
United have the option of extending the Englishman’s contract for another 12 months but that seems unlikely given the centre-back hasn’t earned a place in Erik ten Hag’s league squad.
Jones can still feature for the Red Devils in domestic cup competitions but, again, his chances of featuring under the Dutch manager look slim.
It is increasingly possible that Jones, who was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011, made his final outing in a Man United shirt.
His final years at Old Trafford were forgettable to say the least.
Jones made his first appearance in two years in a 1-0 loss to Wolves in January amid an injury crisis for caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick.
The defender played for England in the 2018 World Cup but has since suffered a dramatic fall from grace.
Jones looks set to be available on a free transfer next summer after United failed to sell him earlier this year.
Ukrainian Zelenskyy visits newly liberated towns
