latest news LA County pledges to end eviction moratorium by year’s end

LA County pledges to end eviction moratorium by year's end
Los Angeles County will move forward with a plan to lift its pandemic eviction moratorium and other tenant protections by the end of the year, according to a 3-2 vote Tuesday by the supervisory board.
Officials will “conduct robust outreach” to ensure tenants and landlords in the county’s 88 towns are prepared for the end of tenant protections, said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who introduced the motion.
“Given the resources we are putting into play, the financial resources to help tenants and landlords recoup rent, it’s time for us to start moving forward,” she said at Tuesday’s meeting.
The county’s moratorium, which went into effect in March 2020, protected tenants from no-fault evictions and evictions for nuisance, unauthorized occupants or pets, and not allowing landlords entry. It also provided protections against harassment and retaliation, implemented a freeze on rent increases for mobile homes and rent-stabilized units, and extended some protections against evictions for non-payment of rent due to hardship. finances related to COVID-19.
In January, supervisors voted to extend the moratorium until December 31.
Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who voted against Tuesday’s motion cementing the expiration date, called the end of tenant protections “premature” and said she intended to introduce another motion that would prevent no-fault evictions and would limit the amount landlords can raise rent.
The eviction moratorium has played a major role in slowing the growth of LA County’s homeless population, Kuehl said. Last week, results from the most recent count from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority showed a 4.1% increase from 2020 to 2022, compared to a 25% jump from 2018 to 2020.
Kuehl warned that it would be “extremely dangerous” to lift all tenant protections put in place during the pandemic.
“I think the title will be: ‘This council must love the homeless.’ They are going to do so much more,” Kuehl said during the reunion.
Supervisor Hilda Solis, who also voted against the motion, said 58% of tenant households in her district are cost overburdened.
“I really want to go out and protect these people who I know have been vulnerable for much of the pandemic and who are also continuing to falter right now because they don’t have steady jobs,” he said. she declared.
Chair Holly Mitchell said the board had already voted in January to lift the moratorium by the end of the year and Tuesday’s motion was to “just come up with a plan to communicate what’s going to happen.” in three months unless we change course”.
“If there’s a sincere desire to really respond to emergency protections, then let’s do it,” she said.
Landlords and apartment owners have denounced how long protections have prevented some evictions and allowed tenants of rent-controlled housing to live without a rent increase.
Dan Yukelson, Managing Director of Apartment Assn. of Los Angeles, said smallholders have borne an economic burden during the pandemic that should have been borne by the government.
“Hopefully many owners who are now hanging on by the skin of their teeth will have a chance to survive and avoid seizure,” he said. “Unfortunately for far too many people it is far too late. I have spoken to too many landlords who have been forced to sell their properties at a discount or during foreclosure, and with their loss the county will lose a very important asset , which is that of natural affordable housing.
The city of Los Angeles is also considering lifting many of its protections against evictions and rent increases under a proposal released by the city’s housing department last month. The plan would allow landlords to raise the rent for rent-controlled apartments, representing about 75% of the city’s stock, starting in 2024.
Larry Gross, executive director of the Coalition for Economic Survival, called the lifting of tenant protections an “outrageous and callous action.”
“What the city and county are giving tenants is a New Year’s present that they clearly don’t want,” he said.
The move will “open the floodgates” for evictions, he said, adding that many tenants will find themselves homeless or forced to move out.
“It’s really shortsighted and doesn’t really solve our affordable housing crisis and will increase the number of people who will be forced out onto the streets,” Gross said. “They were all flattered by how the number of homeless people had increased, but hadn’t increased as high as it had in the past. This is going to mean that our number of homeless people is going to explode. »
Alexa might soon answer your questions with ads – TechCrunch
Amazon wants Alexa owners to buy more stuff. That’s the clear impetus behind the new Alexa feature announced today at Amazon’s Accelerate conference, called Customers Ask Alexa, which allows brands to submit answers to common questions such as “How do I remove pet hair from my carpet?” and “How do I remove odors from dirt stains?” Previously, Alexa provided generic advice from the web and other sources in response to such queries. But Customers Ask Alexa essentially turns responses into sponsored product spots.
“Brands registered with Amazon Brand Registry will see the new Customers Ask Alexa feature in Seller Central, where they can easily discover and answer frequently asked questions from customers using self-service tools,” Amazon explains. in a blog post. “Customers Ask Alexa will be available to shoppers through the Amazon search bar in late 2022 and through Echo devices in mid-2023.”
Is it desirable? For sellers, maybe. For Alexa users…probably not. Personally, I don’t want to be bombarded with ads every time a random question about a household chore comes up. Amazon says all responses submitted by the brand will be subject to content moderation and quality checks and that the program will be invitation-only to begin (in October 2022) before a wider rollout in 2023 in the United States. But I can’t say I have much faith companies won’t try to hijack the answers to the most popular questions, seeking prime placement in the homes of Alexa users.
Customers Ask Alexa integrates with another feature unveiled today at Accelerate, Tailored Audiences, which will allow sellers and brands on Amazon to send marketing emails directly to customers. Bloomberg rightly notes that this could backfire, especially if those same brands aggressively push their products on Customers Ask Alexa.
Either way, it seems unlikely that unwanted product placement will do much to bolster Alexa-based sales in Amazon’s marketplace. The tens of millions of Alexa users around the world have always shied away from shopping with their voice, with statistics from an eMarketer survey showing that only 10.8% of customers have used Alexa to shop online. 2020.
Low adoption — and dwindling interest in Alexa in general — hasn’t stopped Amazon from increasingly using Alexa-powered products as an advertising medium. In 2021, the company launched Interactive Audio Ads on Amazon Music’s ad-supported tier, which is enabled by default on supported Echo devices, allowing listeners to add items featured in an ad to their Amazon shopping carts by saying “Alexa, add to cart”. Amazon has also recently started partnering with brands to serve promotions as static images on Echo devices, displaying them during “ambient use” and rotating with content such as weather, recipes, sports and news.
To attract higher advertising bids from advertisers, Amazon uses personal voice data, a fact that not all users may be comfortable with. According to a report published in April – the main details of which were confirmed by an Amazon spokesperson to The Verge – Amazon and third parties, including advertising and tracking services, collect data about owners’ interactions with Alexa through speakers, TVs and other devices and share them with up to 41 advertising partners.
News
Journalist David Louie retires from ABC7
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — After 50 and a half years, journalist David Louie is retiring from ABC7.
Join ABC7 News the week of September 26 as we celebrate his career and accomplishments.
If you didn’t know, David started training when he was just 5 years old, appearing on a public affairs show in Ohio.
He joined ABC7 News in 1972, when the program was called “Newsscene”.
In the 1980s, live streams provided instant coverage.
ABC7 hosted a party for journalist David Louie, who turns 45 at the station, on Monday, June 5, 2017, in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)
KGO TV
Over the years, David has reported on many of the Bay Area’s biggest stories, including the kidnapping of Patty Hearst and the Loma Prieta earthquake.
Right after the September 11 attacks, David made the first interview with Norm Mineta of San Jose, then Secretary of Transportation.
David was one of the first Asian American television reporters in the Bay Area, and he has been on the air the longest and has traveled to Asia on several occasions.
In 1986, he traveled to the Philippines during the people power revolution that ended with the exile of Ferdinand Marcos.
In 1979, David was one of the first American journalists allowed to enter China.
As the Bay Area’s trade with the Pacific Rim took off, David became ABC7 News’ business reporter, but he’s not in business all the time. Long before the food chains, David was making a feature film called “Friday Feast.”
Biker injured in crash with RTD bus in Boulder
News
Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic LIVE commentary: Hoops take on Ukrainians in Poland as Joe Hart tries to end horror record in Champions League clash
Celtic will be looking for their first Champions League win in five years when they take on Shakhtar Donetsk tonight.
The Hoops marked their return to Europe’s top flight with a valiant display against reigning champions Real Madrid which ultimately ended in defeat.
Ange Postecoglou’s side were level with the La Liga giants at half-time, but a subsequent masterclass from Luka Modric saw Madrid trail winners 3-0.
Shakhtar will prove a tough opponent on matchday two, having recorded an impressive 4-1 victory against Bundesliga club RB Leipzig last week.
Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic: talkSPORT commentary
This Champions League clash will take place on Wednesday, September 13, with kick-off scheduled for 5.45pm UK time.
talkSPORT 2 will have live coverage of the match, which takes place at the Polish Army Stadium in Warsaw due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Comments will come from Alfie Reynolds and former Republic of Ireland midfielder Matt Holland.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
UCL
Man City 2-1 Dortmund LIVE REACTION: Haaland seals win over ex-club
UCL
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg LIVE REACTION: Potter claims Blues will be better after stalemate
stars
Haaland scores superb goal against Dortmund, while Bellingham breaks UCL record
gesture
Salzburg fans pay poignant tribute to Queen with silent march to Chelsea and banner
tribute
Rangers fans sing the national anthem and display the Queen mosaic ahead of the UCL game
enthusiastic
Celtic denied UCL win by winger who admitted he wouldn’t say no to Arsenal move
Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic: Teams
Shakhtar: Turbin, Taylor, Bondar, Matvlyenko, Konoplia, Stepanenko, Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Murdyk, Shved
Subs: Shevchenko, Pyatov, Traore, Krystov, Sikan, Mykhaylichenko, Kryskiv, Djurasek, Topalov, Ochretko, Kozik, Petriak
Celtic: Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor, McGregor, O’Rilley, Hatate, Haksabanovic, Jota, Furuhashi
Subs: Bain, Sieghurst, Giakoumakis, Abada, Mooy, Turnbull, Maeda, Bernabei, Forrest, Ralston, Welsh, Abildgaard
Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic: What was said?
Speaking after the loss to Madrid, Postecoglou said: “I feel determined, not optimistic. I feel that responsibility.
“I want us to be a Champions League football club. For that to happen we need to come out next week in a game that will be tough again, with nice margins, and be clinical in those kinds of areas. .
“It’s not about being optimistic or pessimistic about it, it’s about being determined to close that gap.”
Shakhtar Donetsk – Celtic: the facts of the match
- Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk was one of three players to be directly involved in three MD1 goals (one goal, two assists), along with Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski. Aged 21 years and 244 days, Mudryk was the youngest Shakhtar player to be directly involved in no less than three goals in a UEFA Champions League match since Douglas Costa in September 2010 (20 years 14 days against Braga). .
- Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart has kept just a clean sheet in his last 13 away matches in the UEFA Champions League as he will look to keep his first on the road in the competition since December 2014 against Roma (for Manchester City).
- Marian Shved scored twice on his UEFA Champions League debut for Shakhtar Donetsk (against RB Leipzig), while no player has ever scored more in his first two appearances for the club in the competition.
- Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is still looking to score his first goal in major European competition (excluding qualifying), having played 12 times between his spell at AEK Athens and Celtic without scoring (six UEFA Europa League games, four in the UEFA Champions League and two in the UEFA Conference League).
- Following their win over RB Leipzig on MD1, Shakhtar Donetsk will be looking to open a UEFA Champions League campaign with two wins. This only happened in 2010-11 and 2007-08, when one of their two wins this season came against Celtic, beating them 2-0 in a home game under Mircea Lucescu.
- It will be Celtic’s first away game in the UEFA Champions League since November 2017, when they suffered a 7-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain under Brendan Rodgers. The Bhoys have kept just one clean sheet in 33 away games in the competition, winning 3-0 against Anderlecht in 2017-18.
- Shakhtar Donetsk named six players aged 23 or younger in their starting XI in their 4-1 win over RB Leipzig on UEFA Champions League MD1 this season and the average age of their XI was not only 24 years and 180 days, the second youngest of any MD1 side behind only FC Salzburg.
- Shakhtar Donetsk will be looking to win three consecutive home games against an opponent in European competition for the third time, having already done so against Roma in 2018 and Sporting Braga in 2016 (both three-game series).
- Celtic have lost their previous two away matches against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League, failing to score each time – 0-3 in October 2004 and 0-2 in September 2007.
- It will be the fifth time Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic have met in the group stage of a UEFA Champions League campaign, following 2004-05 (one win each) and 2007-08 (one win each).
Walmart introduces virtual try-on tech that uses customers' own photos to model clothes • TechCrunch
Walmart is expanding its support for AI-powered virtual try-on technology that allows online shoppers to better view clothes on models that resemble them both in appearance and body type. Previously, Walmart.com customers could choose from dozens of different designs to find the one that looked best on them to see how the clothes would look on their own body and with their own skin tone, across a range of clothing items. Today, the retailer is launching a new technology called “Be Your Own Model”, which allows shoppers to use their own photos to see what the clothes look like, instead of choosing one of the existing fashion models.
The virtual try-on technology grew out of Walmart’s 2021 acquisition of startup Zeekit. The computer vision and neural network function is able to analyze clothing catalog images to create a dressed image. The use of neural networks helps to determine the different variations of a product, including size, color and other factors, such as the drape of the fabric or the length of the sleeves, for example.
The result is more realistic imagery than some other experiences where a photo is simply layered over another image, Walmart says. That makes it different from other technologies, like AR-enabled shopping, notes Cheryl Ainoa, Walmart SVP of New Businesses and Emerging Tech.
“Where we didn’t feel customers were happy was that many augmented reality experiences were essentially taking a flat image and laying it on top of a flat image,” she says. “It does not allow you to find out what this garment will look like on me.”
Initially, Walmart showcased its virtual try-on options on models ranging in height from 5’2″ to 6’0″ and in sizes XS to XXXL on “thousands” of items. To date, this earlier version is now available on over 270,000 items from national brands such as Champion, Levi’s and Hanes, and from Walmart’s portfolio of brands including Sofia Active by Sofia Vergara, Love & Sports, ELOQUII Elements, Time & Tru, Athletic Works, Terra & Sky, No Boundaries, Avia and The Pioneer Woman. A smaller number of items in the Walmart Marketplace also support the feature. It also went from 50 models to over 100.
With the upcoming expansion, customers no longer have to choose only from the available models.
Instead, desktop shoppers on Walmart.com and users of Walmart’s mobile app will be able to use their own photos to create a more personalized shopping experience. This option is first rolling out to iOS users in the Walmart app and on the web, with Android launching in the coming weeks.
To get started, customers will first need to take their photo with the Walmart iOS app in order to import their own image into the system. From there, they can then try on virtually any supported garment and see what it really looks like. If logged in, the photo will remain associated with the customer’s account for future use, but can be deleted at any time.
The company believes this type of technology will go a long way in increasing conversions and minimizing returns – issues that still plague online clothing purchases today.
According to Denise Incandela, Walmart EVP Apparel Division and Private Brands, the initial “Choose My Model” feature has already been successful on that front, in fact.
“We are very excited about the information provided by [the ‘Choose My Model’ feature], which is why, of course, we have expanded our products beyond 50 models, up to 120, and continue to invest in that,” she says. “We did see what we were hoping to see in terms of conversion improvement.”
However, Walmart declined to share specific metrics on conversion increases or the impact on returns because the technology is still new.
The retailer recognizes that not everyone will want to use themselves as a model, so it will continue to support the “Choose My Model” feature alongside the new addition. Still, the company’s long-term goal is to get more customers to use their own image to help them shop, whether online or even in-store, to avoid the locker room.
The retailer also suspects it will continue to help drive conversions, as the previous feature did.
“It will be the first time [customers] can see each other. And they will show up in the product detail page; they will show up in the product landing page. Frankly, that’s why I was so excited to get the Zeekit product, to begin with — because shopping gamification didn’t really exist in the past… we think that’s the future of shopping,” says Incandela.
Further down the road, Walmart wants to extend the technology to apparel and even accessories for men and kids, as well as introduce more brand integrations.
“Be Your Own Model” had been soft-launched before today on the Walmart iOS app, but is rolling out more widely starting today.
News
Fetterman won't debate Mehmet Oz before PA vote begins
John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic candidate for the US Senate, accepted an invitation to debate his opponent, Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, on Oct. 25, well after voting began in Keystone State.
Nexstar will host the debate in Harrisburg, the Fetterman campaign noted in a statement. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May and has struggled at public events since returning to the track in August, had dodged debate before telling Politico last week that he would attend one. However, he didn’t provide any details other than that it would be “between the middle and the end of October.” Quoting the Philadelphia Citizen, Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen noted that mail-in voting begins Sept. 19.
“We said from the start that we were going to have a debate, which John reiterated very clearly last week. Enough distractions, it’s time to talk about the issues,” Fetterman’s senior campaign adviser Rebecca Katz said Wednesday.
Shortly after the announcement, the Oz campaign issued its own statement stating that Nexstar had informed them that “the Fetterman campaign has requested captioning during the debate – for the moderators and for Doctor Oz”. Fetterman’s campaign also called for a pair of practice sessions to familiarize themselves with the closed captioning system. These hosting requests prompted three requests from the Oz team.
First, the campaign demanded that a moderator disclose that Fetterman will be using the closed captioning system to explain why there will be delays between his answers to questions. Second, the campaign demands that the questions asked during the “practice sessions” bear no resemblance to the real questions asked during the debate”.
“We are totally okay with Fetterman practicing with the captioning system, but not with Fetterman practicing his responses beforehand in conjunction with moderators,” the Oz campaign added. “The details of how this would be applied are still being worked out.”
Finally, because Fetterman’s responses will be delayed, the campaign is calling for a 90-minute debate instead of 60 minutes to make up for any potentially lost airtime.
Fetterman’s commitment to debate comes days after the Washington Post the editorial board called on him to release his medical records and claimed the campaign “wasted credibility” with its lack of transparency surrounding Fetterman’s hospitalization in May. He also called on him to debate more than once, an event taking place before voting began.
“Today, after being hit with massive criticism from national and national editorials and commentators for dodging, John Fetterman finally agreed to a debate…which was originally scheduled for October 5,” said Oz campaign manager Casey Contres said in a statement, adding:
It’s a debate that Fetterman insisted be delayed until there are only two weeks left in the campaign, to keep voters in the dark for as long as possible. And it’s a debate in which Fetterman insisted on accommodations for his medical condition, accommodations that are not allowed on the floor of the US Senate.
“Doctor Oz will continue to push for more and faster debates,” Contres said. “Pennsylvania voters shouldn’t have to wait until October 25 to hear from their candidates.”
