Letters: With St. Paul’s crime problems, why would businesses take the risk?
Why take the risk?
About the recent article “3M spinning off health care division that would be its own Fortune 500 company. Where will it land?”
My question is to St. Paul city leaders, including the mayor, why would the health care division consider the city of St. Paul? The news article mentions some pros but doesn’t mention the record murder rates and violent crimes in downtown St. Paul and its environs. Why take the risk to have a business in St. Paul? Buses and LRT are not safe for employees to utilize, not to mention the high crime rates around the downtown including the main LRT transit station.
It’s unfortunate that St. Paul and Minneapolis have a serious crime problem that makes businesses look elsewhere, and people move away from these high-crime locations to other safer cities.
I know I’m one of them who moved out of the Twin Cities for a safer environment.
Bobby Reardon, Pelican Lake Township
A ‘threat to democracy’ test
Perhaps it would help the writer of “Confession” (Letter to Editor, Sept. 8) decide if he’s a fascist if he would listen to, or read the text of, President Biden’s speech. In it Biden states, “Now, I want to be very clear, very clear up front: Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology.”
So, I made a possible checklist for deciding if one could be a threat to democracy. If you support the former president’s cavalier attitude toward classified documents, if you think that the Jan. 6 riot was legitimate political discourse, if you believe the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, and if you use the word “woke” as a pejorative, then President Biden could be referring to you.
Otherwise, the president was asking for help from all sides in getting the Republican Party back to being the party of traditional conservative values like those listed in the “Confession” letter.
Ken Thielman, Woodbury
Paper fell short
This past Sunday was Sept. 11. When I opened the Pioneer Press, the first mention of the attacks on America was on page 5.
Page 5 had an article about the 9/11 fund. That’s it … page 5.
On September 11, 2001, America was changed forever. History was made with the loss of thousands of lives. History can never be erased nor should it be. The Pioneer Press fell very short on remembering the event that changed the world forever.
Jody Schwab, Hugo
Can they do the job or not?
An article in the Sept. 13 Pioneer Press recaps a report by the Minnesota Senate Education Finance and Policy Committee from the Education chair and four members, Republicans. It concerns “tens of millions of dollars in fraud” that was reported to have been committed against the Minnesota Department of Education in a pandemic-related program providing free meals for children. According to numbers provided, that could amount to 20% of the total 2021 program for the particular nonprofit in question.
Even though fraud was suspected in 2020, the department reportedly did not react until 2021. The department is reported to have stood by its assessment of appropriate response in past queries. This, even though the federal programs have definite rules about monitoring expenditures of federal funds.
Meanwhile, the article also states that “Minnesota’s Education Department said stay-at-home orders and telework policies from Gov. Tim Walz made it difficult to oversee the program.” So, which is it, especially in view of extended working-from-home practices? Are off-campus employees actually able to perform the functions of their employment outside the office and public work environment? Or not?
Art Thell, West St. Paul
California earthquakes: USGS explains what to do when you receive a ShakeAlert early warning notification
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) — Some business owners and homeowners in Santa Rosa are cleaning up, while others need to carry out repairs after a magnitude 4.4 earthquake centered near Santa Rosa around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.
It is the strongest earthquake in the Bay Area in three years.
RELATED: Preliminary 4.4 magnitude earthquake hits near Santa Rosa on Rodgers Creek Fault, USGS says
The earthquake really did some damage to the Campus Market and Liquor on Mendocino Avenue.
Store owner Reshma Charaniya says the earthquake that shook Santa Rosa sent bottles flying off her shelves. This included a bottle of premium liquor worth $1,600.
“I have never seen anything like this in my life here. This is the first time it has happened here,” Charaniya said.
Scientists say Tuesday’s quake – and the 3.9 aftershock that followed a minute later – is a wake-up call for us to practice or prepare for the big one to come.
They offer these three important tips:
VIDEO: Here’s what to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
It’s a tool available to everyone in California, Oregon, and Washington that alerts you that an earthquake is approaching.
The warning you receive depends on a number of factors, including how far you are from the epicenter of the earthquake.
USGS scientist Robert de Groot is also coordinator of ShakeAlert.
“Some people had 10 seconds of warning before the shaking arrived at their location. Some people reported that they had no seconds at all – the shaking came just as the warning arrived” , said de Groot.
Lucem Angevin received the alert on his phone. She says it’s a good thing.
“The alert helped me process and record what was happening,” Angevin said.
We asked the authorities what people are supposed to do with the information – that an earthquake may only be 5 or 10 seconds away. They say the warning gives people time to act.
“…to help complement what they already do, which is drop, cover and hold on,” de Groot said.
Authorities say the warning system and the earthquake in Santa Rosa are important lessons.
“We have 50 earthquakes a day in California. We live in earthquake country. I don’t think an earthquake happens. It’s just when,” de Groot said.
Two people die with multiple injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Douglas County.
Two people died and several were injured Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash in Douglas County.
Crowfoot Valley Rd continues to be closed for the serious accident investigation. Two deaths have been confirmed and several other people have been transported to local hospitals. @CRPoliceCO pic.twitter.com/3PRqW6CPvP
— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) September 15, 2022
The accident happened on Crowfoot Valley Road near Macanta Boulevard in the Sapphire Point area, the sheriff’s office said in a 6:05 p.m. tweet. The sheriff’s office announced the deaths on Twitter at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday.
Crowfoot Valley Road remained closed in the area east of Castle Rock due to the crash and emergency response. An investigation is underway.
Aaron Judge stays at 57 home runs, Gleyber Torres hits inside-the-park HR in 5-3 win against Boston
The Yankees got their nickname “Bronx Bombers” from hitting baseballs out the ballpark. Gleyber Torres had other plans to get his home run Wednesday night.
Major league teams are used to seeing the Yankees land baseballs into the seats, totaling 224 homers entering Wednesday’s game — the most in the MLB. This time, an inside-the-park homer helped propel the Yankees to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox.
The play was made possible starting with Torres lining a single — in the top of the fifth inning — into right field and Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo making an errant throw wide of his cut-off man. Red Sox catcher Connor Wong fielded the throw and attempted to throw behind Torres at first base, who was trying to extend a single. Wong’s throw ended up in the outfield.
Add that all up and you get a little league style home run.
The three runs scored on the play overshadowed a decent outing from Boston’s top prospect Bryan Bello. The 2017 international signee pitched five innings, allowing six hits and one walk. The three runs from Torres’ homer were unearned and he also struck out six batters.
On the mound for the Bronx Bombers was Nestor Cortes Jr. A day after ace Gerrit Cole continued his struggles pitching at Fenway Park, Cortes Jr. tossed five innings, allowing one run and three hits. He added seven strikeouts, one of which produced an ugly swing out of third baseman Rafael Devers — thanks to one of Cortes Jr.’s trademark funky leg kicks.
Reliever Clark Schmidt followed with two hitless innings, featuring effective breaking balls that fooled hitters.
Red Sox bats remained quiet for most of the night. A RBI double from Wong in the fifth inning got his team on the scoreboard
Jose Trevino extended the lead to 4-1 with his own RBI double in the next inning.
Jonathan Loaisiga allowed a run in the eighth, but an inning ending double play got him out of trouble before more damage ensued.
Torres finished his night recording a RBI off of a dropped fly ball in center field in the ninth inning, making the score 5-2. The second baseman is riding a hot streak, hitting .316 entering Wednesday’s game.
Clay Holmes recorded the save in the bottom of the ninth to take care of business. He allowed one run but, his team left the field with the victory — winning eight of their last 10.
Aaron Judge, the usual suspect responsible for the Yankees’ offense, did not make progress in his chase to shatter Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Judge, who has 57 homers, is four home runs away from tying Maris’ record set in 1961.
The Yankees All-Star slugger went 1-4 at the plate.
Wednesday’s victory completes a two-game series sweep as the Yankees head into an off day before playing the Brewers this weekend.
Madeline Brewer of The Handmaid’s Tale explains Janine’s choices
When it comes to Janine, Madeleine Brewer knows there is more than meets the eye.
In season 5 of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Talewhich released its first two episodes on September 14, Janine refuses to free herself from being a submissive servant under the control of aunts, despite Esther’s insistence (Mckenna Grace).
While Janine’s complacency may be confusing to some viewers, Madeline fully understands her motives.
“I think it’s so easy to look at Janine and think she’s just toeing the line and following the rules,” Madeline told E! New’ Francesca Amniker. “I think it’s very easy to think she’s doing this. But there’s nothing Janine does for no reason. I think she’s a survivor and always has been.”
In order to survive, Janine decides to try to get on the good side of the aunts.
“I think she sees herself as ‘if I’m useful to them, maybe they won’t post to me,’” Madeline explained. “Her biggest worry right now, when you see her at the top of this season, is, ‘Am I going to be transferred or not? Are they going to send me back on duty or not?’ Because if they fire me back on duty, I’m going to retire from life. She doesn’t need to be here anymore.
Seattle police officers injured in fire, barricade incident leaves one victim and one suspect dead
Seattle police say a man and woman were found dead in a burning house following a domestic incident that officers were responding to Wednesday morning.
Police received a call from a home in the Montlake neighborhood of Seattle around 8:30 a.m. Operators heard a man screaming and a woman in distress, police said.
When they arrived, officers knocked on the door and a man inside told them he was armed and would not come out, police said. Officers entered the house after the suspect told police that a woman inside the house had been injured.
NYC POLICE GROUPS DONATE FUNDS FOR MORE THAN 1,000 NEW BALLISTIC VESTS FOR DETECTORS AMID NATIONWIDE VIOLENCE ‘CRISIS’
The man barricaded himself in a room and told officers he was carrying a knife. Seattle Police Department Acting Chief of Police Adrian Diaz later said the man attempted to stab the officers. Subsequently, officers realized that the basement was on fire.
A SWAT team, equipped with oxygen masks, arrived on the scene and entered the house to locate the suspect and the victim, but the smoke and flames grew too large and they had to retreat, police said.
Seattle firefighters extinguished the blaze and entered the home where they found a person – believed to be the suspect – and a woman dead inside the house.
Four officers were exposed to smoke and were treated at Harborview Medical Center. The identities of the suspect and the victim have not been released.
David Peterson records one out in start, Mets suffer series sweep after losing 6-3 to Cubs
If that was David Peterson’s last start of the season, it’s one that he’ll be stewing over all winter.
Peterson, who was making his 19th start of the year, walked each of the first three hitters he faced. After finding the zone to strike out Cubs’ cleanup hitter Patrick Wisdom, the next two hitters both thumped two-run doubles. That was it for Peterson, who is now the owner of the Mets’ shortest start of the year, and goes down as the losing pitcher in this 6-3 defeat.
Four runs on the board, one out, and a very long walk to the dugout for Peterson put the Mets in great position to get swept. Several hours later, the Cubs completed that task despite not getting any more runs after the first inning. Trevor Williams came on in relief of Peterson in the first inning and let one of his inherited runners score, then coughed up an earned run of his own to put the Mets down six before they even got to hit. The top of the first inning lasted roughly 25 minutes, but ask anyone in attendance, and it felt significantly longer than that.
The Mets have finally reached the point of the year that the Yankees just got through. As fans of the city’s American League team cried wolf throughout the entire month of August — during which the Yankees went 10-18 and watched their lead in the division shrink by seven games — the Mets just kept on sailing. Arguably the most impressive part of the Mets’ season was their ability to avoid any prolonged slumps. Instead of playing hot and cold, they found a temperature that worked for them and sustained it all season.
Now, things have gotten arctic.
In their three losses to the Cubs, the Mets scored just six runs. They left 21 runners on base and were 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position. The whole series was also full of some very un-Mets-like sloppy defense. An overall lack of energy permeated across the three listless nights at Citi Field.
Even worse, the Cubs played the entire series without their best player, the injured Willson Conteras and did not start fellow All-Star Ian Happ on Wednesday.
Everyone knew the Mets were not invincible, just like the Yankees — or any other baseball team for that matter — are not invincible. But seeing these last three games play out the way they have has certainly invited questions about whether it would have been better to get this fallow period out of the way earlier. Stumbling into the postseason is never a good thing, even if Buck Showalter thinks that September performances don’t correlate to October and losing so consistently to bad teams is perhaps the most troubling thing that a contender can do right now.
For a team that’s won over 62% of its games, going 5-7 against the Nationals, Pirates, Marlins and Cubs over the last 12 games certainly qualifies as rock bottom. While a rough stretch in April or May would have probably hurt the Mets chances of winning the National League East, it would have also been a much more preferable time to bottom out. Having the rest of the season to correct things, rather than just the 18 games they have left, seems like it also would have been better for everyone’s mental health.
On the plus side, Williams was sensational yet again as a long relief man. He nearly set a Mets’ franchise record for most strikeouts in a game by a relief pitcher, but fell one short of Tug McGraw’s nine-K effort in 1971. Along with Pete Alonso going yard for a second straight game, Williams was one of very few bright spots in this game. Darin Ruf, at long last, also got his first hit since August.
Something has to change quickly. It’s obviously too late in the season for sweeping personnel changes (at best, the Mets can stop giving so many at-bats to guys who aren’t hitting) so the biggest changes will have to come from within. Whatever it takes to light that internal furnace needs to be found soon, otherwise the Mets’ season could very well end in the wild card round.
When the best thing that happens to a team is their division rival losing, as Atlanta did on Wednesday, that’s a pretty good sign that things are deteriorating.
