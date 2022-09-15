News
Marcus Edwards stunned Tottenham Hotspur in Champions League loss but they could be given a huge sell-out clause
Former Tottenham striker Marcus Edwards stunned his former club in Sporting Lisbon’s 2-0 win in Tuesday’s Champions League draw.
But although Spurs’ academy graduate helped set up his former club’s first defeat this season, they could still benefit from him – all thanks to a healthy sale deal.
Edwards was not listed on the José Alvalade Stadium roster against the team he started his career with.
However, he heavily influenced the game, showing spots of the youngster who looked to have a lot of potential under former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.
But while the 23-year-old was on the winning side on Tuesday, Spurs could still benefit from the star who had previously been equated with a young Lionel Messi.
According to The Telegraph, Tottenham could collect a healthy 50 per cent selling fee if Edwards leaves Sporting, a deal that has been passed down since his initial move to former club Vitoria Guimaraes.
The Enfield-born star’s current contract does not expire until 2026.
More importantly for Spurs, however, it is understood he has a release clause worth just under £52m.
Therefore, if Edwards moved elsewhere, Spurs would take a cut of half that fee – just under £26m.
Edwards made his debut for Spurs in 2016 but then suffered an ankle injury which sidelined him for the senior side, leading to him being loaned out to Norwich City and then Excelsior .
However, after the end of the 2018/19 season, he signed permanently for Portuguese club Vitoria de Guimaraes, scoring 20 goals in 96 appearances for his new club.
Sporting then signed him for nearly £9million in January, agreeing to take on the 50% sale clause of Tottenham which Edward’s former club had accepted.
The Primeira Liga side opted to accept the sale deal to avoid risking the leader’s move. Had they dropped him, however, Spurs would have picked up just £4.5m.
The Spurs academy product has scored six times in 23 games for Sporting so far, and has even been tipped by his manager, Ruben Amorim, to be called up for the England squad.
Sonny Gray throws seven scoreless as Twins beat Royals
If the Twins are going to have any chance of reaching the postseason — and the odds are slim with Cleveland continuing to win — they’re going to need their veteran leaders to step up.
Sonny Gray answered the call on Wednesday.
Gray threw seven scoreless innings in a 4-0 win over the Royals on Wednesday at Target Field, marking the first time this season that Twins starters have gone at least seven innings in back-to-back games.
A day after watching Joe Ryan no-hit the Royals for seven innings, Gray twirled a gem of his own. In his seven innings of work — it was just the third time this season he pitched that deep in a game — Gray allowed just three hits, striking out eight and limiting Kansas City’s opportunities against him.
Gray, who entered the day with a 2.27 earned-run average in the season’s second half, lowered his season ERA to 2.91.
He pitched with a lead for nearly the entirety of his start as the Twins sent nine men to the plate in the first inning, scoring three of them. The Twins’ first run of the game scored on a double play, and the next two came home on Gary Sánchez’s 100th career double. The Twins tacked on a fourth run in the seventh inning on a Gio Urshela sacrifice fly.
But while there was plenty to like for the Twins on Wednesday, there was also yet another setback, another injury to contend with — and to one of the team’s most important players, no less.
After he hustled out an infield single in the first inning, Luis Arraez grimaced and hopped in place. While he stayed in and eventually scored the first run of the game, Arraez was removed after the inning. The Twins said Arraez left the game with left hamstring tightness.
Senators pressure Biden administration for ‘unacceptable’ response to monkeypox; civil servants defend their work
During a congressional hearing Wednesday with the nation’s top public health officials, senators from both sides of the aisle criticized the Biden administration’s response to monkeypox.
The loudest rebuke came from Richard Burr of North Carolina, the top Republican member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, who called the handling of monkeypox by the government of “catastrophic failure” recalling the outbreak of COVID-19 and implored officials to “do better”.
“You repeated every mistake from the early days of the COVID response, and the cultural arrogance of public health officials who are supposed to be at the forefront of our response has let this country down again,” said Burr to officials: Centers for Disease Rochelle Walensky, director of control and prevention; Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Robert Califf, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and Dawn O’Connell, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.
Burr listed delays in tests, therapies and vaccines – all of which were, and in some cases still are, difficult to access at the start of the monkeypox epidemic – and he criticized government health officials for failing to issue stricter behavioral guidelines during the many pride parades around the country for a disease that largely infects the gay and bisexual male community.
“It’s not about money. You’ve been given incredible amounts of money. It’s about leadership. It’s about focus. It’s about crushing roadblocks typical bureaucracy, arrogance and incompetence. You have to do better,” Burr said.
Democratic Senator Patty Murray, chair of the committee, also criticized the overall response to monkeypox – although she tempered hers with the news that access to vaccines, tests and treatments has increased while the case growth has declined.
Still, she called the response “unacceptable.”
“I know each of your agencies have worked tirelessly to respond first to COVID and now to monkeypox. But I have to say, frankly, too many missteps were made early in the response and a few hundred cases have arisen. turned into 21,000. It is unacceptable for communities that have already faced barriers to accessing health care, such as LGBTQ+ communities and Black and Latino communities who are hardest hit by this outbreak,” Murray said.
For their part, members of the administration’s response to monkeypox said they had worked quickly to focus on key measures such as testing and vaccines.
“On May 17, a case was reported in Massachusetts and was confirmed by the CDC the following day. The CDC immediately began its work finding additional cases, educating clinicians and the public about this disease, and supporting our state and local public health partners in their response,” Walensky said.
“Over the past few weeks, we have been pleased to see a decline in the growth of new cases here and abroad, although there are regions in the United States where the rate of increase in new cases continues. We approach this news with cautious optimism, recognizing that we must continue to respond aggressively using our full toolkit, including vaccination, testing and risk education, to inform behavior change,” she said.
She said the United States had always had more testing capacity than testing underway and to date was still performing 14-20% of its total testing capacity. The underlying problem, she said, has been making health care providers aware of a disease that is not common in the country so that they order tests quickly.
“There has never been a shortage of testing, but there has been a lack of access to testing due to inefficiencies in the system,” said Califf, the FDA commissioner.
On vaccines, Burr pushed officials to explain why vaccination rates aren’t higher – arguing that a lack of information about the new intradermal vaccination method, which is allowing the US to increase up to five times their supply of vaccines, could discourage people from shots.
“We know that we have 13 to 15 million gay men in this country in the United States. … We have about 1.9 million HIV-positive gay men. There’s your immunocompromised population, 1.9 million; [and] your pool at risk for sexually transmitted monkeypox [is] about 13 to 15 million. And somehow we’re applauding the fact that we’ve given out 700,000 vaccines,” Burr said.
The administration held large-scale pop-up clinics at events like Atlanta Black Pride, Charlotte Pride, Boise Pride and Southern Decadence in New Orleans, Walensky said, and they had vaccinated about 7,200 people between the events. Atlanta and New Orleans.
“What we need to do now is do the smaller scale ones, and we are actively doing that scaling… So rather than these big events, we need to meet people where they are with organizations community, trusted messengers,” she said.
O’Connell, who oversees vaccine logistics at the Department of Health and Human Services, said the United States will receive an additional 5.5 million vials of monkeypox vaccine in the coming months – which could be used in some 27 million doses, using the new intradermal approach – in addition to the 1.1 million vials already available.
“Answers cannot be static. They must continue to evolve and adapt to the current set of circumstances and regularly take into account new information and changing scientific understanding. This has been true until now. now for the monkeypox response and will be as it continues,” O’ Connell said, defending the response.
But Walensky pointed out that there are holes in the administration’s work due to data obstacles.
The CDC doesn’t have the amount of information it needs to design a more effective testing and vaccination strategy, she said.
For example, “for monkeypox specifically, I can tell you that I don’t know the total number of people hospitalized for monkeypox,” Walensky said.
“It’s been hard, and it shouldn’t be that hard. And if we can’t make informed decisions, based on the best possible data coming to us, we’re not making the best decisions for the American people. The existing patchwork of data systems doesn’t work. It doesn’t work to the best of the ability of the American people,” Walensky said.
She also said the CDC does not know which people who tested positive for monkeypox had or had not been vaccinated.
While demographic data, such as race, ethnicity and gender, is reported in 91% of vaccinations, such data is only reported for 27% of tests and 47% of cases.
“We worked closely, tirelessly, with state and local public health personnel who did the same to extract data on this particular outbreak,” Walensky said.
With another memorable trip around the bases, Gunnar Henderson leads Orioles to 6-2 win over Nationals
More so than the speed Gunnar Henderson showed as he rounded the bases, and more so than the ball slipping out of left fielder César Hernández’s grasp on his throw, perhaps the most surprising thing about the play that broke Wednesday night’s game open was that Henderson never lost his helmet.
In the Orioles rookie’s first marquee moment in the major leagues, that helmet gave way to his blonde locks, either by the sheer force of his swing or the speed of his legs. But in the seventh inning at Nationals Park on Wednesday, Henderson chugged and the helmet remained — all the way from the batter’s box, around first, second and third, and into home plate about 15 seconds later.
Baltimore needed a spark against Washington, having staggered through six innings against left-hander Patrick Corbin. Against the Nationals’ bullpen, however, the Orioles immediately broke through, with Henderson’s hard-hit triple down the third base line propelling Baltimore to a 6-2 win to keep pace in the race toward the final American League wild-card spot. With the victory, the Orioles are four games back of the Tampa Bay Rays heading into a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays, although the Rays own the tiebreaker over Baltimore.
As the Orioles struggle to produce with runners in scoring position, Henderson has a been a bright spot. The 21-year-old is 4-for-9 with runners in scoring position this month; the rest of his teammates are 15-for-84.
It was Henderson’s groundout in the second inning that got Baltimore on the board early after it loaded the bases. The Orioles only managed one run after producing three straight singles against Corbin, who settled in and didn’t allow another hit until Austin Hays’ double to begin the sixth.
But in the seventh, with right-hander Mason Thompson on the mound, manager Brandon Hyde inserted outfielder Cedric Mullins as a pinch hitter. He promptly singled, moving Jesús Aguilar to second. That brought Henderson up, and his liner down the line off Thompson sent Henderson off to the races.
Henderson ran from home plate to third base in 11.12 seconds, according to MLB.com, the third fastest home-to-third time this season. When the ball squirted out of Hernández’s hand as he attempted to throw it in, Henderson could jaunt home to complete his Little League homer.
The sudden burst of energy ignited the Orioles-heavy crowd at Nationals Park, who chanted “Let’s go O’s” after shortstop Jorge Mateo sent Thompson’s next pitch over the left field fence. And in the eighth, Henderson’s blast off the right-field fence plated Mullins for his career-high fourth RBI.
The offensive output cleared the line for right-hander Tyler Wells, who allowed two solo homers and nothing else, and it positioned right-hander Austin Voth for the win against his former club.
The boost Henderson has given Baltimore has been apparent on an everyday basis and through memorable moments. In his second major league at-bat, he clobbered a homer for his first hit — and lost his helmet. That helmet also left his head during his ninth-inning single in that game. Henderson has provided a game-winning hit against the Red Sox and now a double and triple Wednesday against Washington.
As the youngest position player in baseball, Henderson owns a .328 batting average with an .890 OPS. Even as Mullins found himself out of the starting lineup against a left-handed starter for the fifth straight time, Henderson batted eighth despite the left-on-left matchup.
Mullins later entered against the right-handed Nationals relievers, singling twice to provide a runner on base for Henderson. But Henderson’s presence throughout the evening shows Hyde’s willingness to give the burgeoning star those opportunities, even through both at-bats against Corbin ended in groundouts.
Henderson needed to be there once a right-hander stood on the mound. And once a right-hander was there, Henderson delivered another emphatic moment — the kind he’s had a penchant for less than a month into his big league career.
This story will be updated.
[email protected] JAYS
Friday, 7:07 p.m.
TV: Apple TV+
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
‘It’s completely irrelevant’ – Conor Benn clarifies concerns over upcoming clash after Chris Eubank Sr says he’ll pull Chris Eubank Jr out of fight
Conor Benn is unimpressed with Chris Eubank Sr’s threats to pull his son, Chris Eubank Jr, from their fight on Oct. 8.
There has been tremendous excitement and anticipation surrounding Benn’s upcoming fight against Eubank Jr, as both men continue the legacy of their fathers, who had an epic duo of fights in 1990 and 1993 respectively.
However, that all nearly came crashing down earlier this week when Eubank Sr claimed he would pull his son out of the fight due to health issues related to weighing 157lbs, 3lbs below his normal fighting weight. ‘Eubank Jr.
This caused a frenzy among fans and the boxing media, but now Benn has come out to make it clear that the fight is ongoing and Eubank Sr has no authority to pull his son out of the fight.
“The press and social pages blew this out of proportion to what Eubank Sr was really saying,” Benn said while speaking. on his Twitter account via Spaces.
“Basically what happened was Senior just went on a rant saying ‘157 pounds is not healthy for my son, you should take him out of the fight, I’ll pay the penalty’ and continue on this.
“It was a problem on their side. It’s a misunderstanding on their side. Obviously Senior has no involvement in his son’s career so I don’t think he’ll be around this corner. that night, that’s what he said on the phone.
“So it leaves me confused as to who is in Junior’s corner, whether it’s Roy Jones or Senior. It’s all just a mess.
Not yet
‘Until he’s signed, he’s not’ – Warren shy on Fury against Joshua but remains hopeful
“All I know is that I have a strong united front on my side. Me and my team are united and we are all on one mission which is to achieve victory on October 8th.
“I can’t say it was taken out of context, he said he was going to take legal action to stop the fight and all that, but that’s completely out of place.
“The fight is on,” Benn continued. “The fight was still happening.
“I ignored what Senior was saying because in the end it doesn’t mean anything.
“He’s not the one who signed the contract and I don’t believe he’s Junior’s manager or anything, so as far as I’m concerned the fight is on.”
Resident hospitalized Wednesday after Hastings house fire
Firefighters and police officers rescued a resident from a burning house Wednesday afternoon in Hastings, officials said.
Firefighters were called about 1:30 p.m. to a blaze on Villa Court, authorities said. When they arrived about four minutes later, they found a fire at the rear of the house.
Several engines and an ambulance responded to the two-alarm fire, including an engine from the Prescott, Wis. fire department and a ladder truck from Cottage Grove.
One person was home at the time of the fire. Firefighters and Hastings police officers rescued the person from a window. That person was taken to the hospital. Information on the person’s condition was not available Wednesday night.
The fire was controlled by 2:06 p.m. but firefighters continued fighting the fire until 5 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Yankees’ Gleyber Torres hits ‘Little League’ home run against Red Sox
Gleyber Torres led the Yankees to a win over the Red Sox on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.
On Wednesday, he hit a “Little League three-run home run.”
With Aaron Hicks at first and Aaron Judge at second with one out in the fifth inning, Torres singled to right field, scoring Hicks, but that’s where the fun started.
Torres appeared to be caught in no man’s land between first and second, but Red Sox catcher Connor Wong made a wild throw as he dunked first baseman Christian Arroyo and into right field.
Judge scored the second run from first base and Torres followed by diving home safely to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead. The Bombers have a 3-1 lead after five innings.
He didn’t score an official home run and Torres was only credited with a single and an RBI on the play, but it fit the definition of a Little League home run perfectly.
