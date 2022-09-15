Men’s T20 World Cup: Tickets for India v Pakistan match sold out

Newsletter Sign-Up
Dubai, Sep 15: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan has been sold out with just over a month left for the mega event in Australia, the International Cricket Council (ICC) informed on Thursday.
Tickets for the Super 12 clash between India and Pakistan will meet at Melbourne on October 23 were sold within minutes, “with additional standing room tickets snapped up within minutes of going on sale,” the ICC said in a statement.
Fans from 82 different countries have purchased tickets to watch the world’s best players from 16 international teams, marking the return of full stadiums at ICC events for the first time since the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020, which culminated with 86,174 fans for the final at the MCG, the ICC informed.
A key reason for this enthusiasm for purchasing tickets, according to the ICC, is the accessible pricing for families that has seen over 85,000 children’s tickets sold. Tickets for kids are priced at just $5 for all First Round and Super 12 matches while those for adults start from $20.
The ICC said many other matches too have been sold out for the marquee event that will kick off with qualifiers from October 16.
“Current ticket allocations are also all sold for the double-header at the SCG on October 27 featuring South Africa v Bangladesh and India v Group A runner-up. Fans are encouraged to join the waitlist in the event of additional tickets becoming available,” the ICC said.
It said an official re-sale platform will be launched closer to the event, where fans can exchange tickets at face value.
Only a very limited number of tickets remain for Australia’s opening Super 12 fixture against New Zealand at the SCG on October 22, the double-header featuring Pakistan v Group A runner-up and India v South Africa at Perth Stadium on October 30, and Pakistan v South Africa at the SCG on November 3.
Tickets are still available for most matches, the ICC said asking fans to act now to secure their seats at t20worldcup.com.
ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “We are delighted by the uptake of tickets for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with over 500,000 already being snapped up. The excitement is really building with just over a month to go and this World Cup is set to be an unmissable event. There are still some tickets available to buy, so fans should make sure they secure theirs while they are still available.”
Michelle Enright, CEO, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was elated with fans’ response to ticket sales.
“The response from fans has been exceptional and shows the excitement for what will be the biggest sporting event hosted in Australia this year.
“We’ve also seen a spread of support for different teams across the event, which is going to make for an incredible atmosphere at our matches with a strong mix of passionate fans at each venue.
“We’re particularly proud of our accessibly priced tickets for families and it’s great to see that so many kids are going to come out and experience a World Cup.
“There are still some great tickets available, so I’d encourage everyone who hasn’t secured their seats to jump on board for what will be an unmissable event.”–(IANS)
By JOSH BOAK and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a strike that could have been devastating to the economy before the pivotal midterm elections.
Railroads and union representatives had been in negotiations for 20 hours at the Labor Department on Wednesday to hammer out a deal, as there was a risk of a strike starting on Friday that could have shut down rail lines across the country.
Biden made a key phone call to Labor Secretary Marty Walsh at 9 p.m. Wednesday as the talks were ongoing after Italian dinner had been brought in, according to White House officials who insisted on anonymity to discuss the conversations. On speakerphone, the president told the negotiators to get a deal done and to consider the harm to families, farmers and businesses if a shutdown occurred, the officials said.
What resulted from the back and forth was a tentative agreement that will go to union members for a vote after a post-ratification cooling off period of several weeks. One union had to wake up its board to move forward on the agreement, which involved 50 calls from White House officials to organized labor officials.
The president brought the union leaders to the Oval Office on Thursday morning and hailed the deal in remarks in the White House Rose Garden.
“These rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs: all hard-earned,” Biden said. “The agreement is also a victory for railway companies who will be able to retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come.”
The strike would also have disrupted passenger traffic as well as freight rail lines, because Amtrak and many commuter railroads operate on tracks owned by the freight railroads. Amtrak had already canceled a number of its long-distance trains this week, and said the rest of its long-distance trains would stop Thursday ahead of the strike deadline.
Following the tentative agreement, Amtrak said it was “working to quickly restore canceled trains and reaching out to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures.”
The five-year deal, retroactive to 2020, includes the 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses that a Presidential Emergency Board recommended this summer. But railroads also agreed to ease their strict attendance policies to address some of the unions’ concerns about working conditions.
Railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for doctor’s appointments without being penalized under railroad attendance rules. Previously, workers would lose points under the attendance systems that the BNSF and Union Pacific railways had adopted, and they could be disciplined if they lost all their points.
The unions that represent the conductors and engineers who drive the trains had pressed hard for changes in the attendance rules, and they said this deal sets a precedent that they will be able to negotiate over those kinds of rules in the future. But workers will still have to vote whether those changes are enough to approve the deal.
The threat of a shutdown had put Biden in a delicate spot politically. The Democratic president believes unions built the middle class, but he also knew a rail worker strike could damage the economy ahead of the midterms, when majorities in both chambers of Congress, key governorships and scores of important state offices will be up for grabs.
That left him in the awkward position on Wednesday. He flew to Detroit, a stalwart of the labor movement, to espouse the virtues of unionization, while members of his administration went all-out to keep talks going in Washington between the railroads and unionized workers.
As the administration was trying to forge peace, United Auto Workers Local 598 member Ryan Buchalski introduced Biden at the Detroit auto show as “the most union- and labor-friendly president in American history” and someone who was “kickin’ ass for the working class.” Buchalski harked back to the pivotal sit-down strikes by autoworkers in the 1930s.
In the speech that followed, Biden recognized that he wouldn’t be in the White House without the support of unions such as the UAW and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, saying autoworkers “brung me to the dance.”
But without a deal among the 12 unions in talks back in Washington, Biden also knew that a stoppage could halt shipments of food and fuel at a cost of $2 billion a day.
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers. The ramifications could have extended to control of Congress and to the shipping network that keeps factories rolling, stocks the shelves of stores and stitches the U.S. together as an economic power.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, speaking aboard Air Force One as it jetted to Detroit, said a rail worker strike was “an unacceptable outcome for our economy and the American people.”
Biden faced the same kind of predicament faced by Theodore Roosevelt in 1902 with coal and Harry Truman in 1952 with steel — how do you balance the needs of labor and business in doing what’s best for the nation? Railways were so important during World War I that Woodrow Wilson temporarily nationalized the industry to keep goods flowing and prevent strikes.
Union activism has surged under Biden, as seen in a 56% increase in petitions for union representation with the National Labor Relations Board so far this fiscal year.
With the economy still recovering from the supply chain disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic, the president’s goal was to keep all parties so a deal could be reached. Biden also knew a stoppage could worsen the dynamics that have contributed to soaring inflation and created a political headache for the party in power.
Eddie Vale, a Democratic political consultant and former AFL-CIO communications aide, said the White House pursued the correct approach at a perilous moment.
“No one wants a railroad strike, not the companies, not the workers, not the White House,” he said. “No one wants it this close to the election.”
Sensing political opportunity, Senate Republicans moved Wednesday to pass a law to impose contract terms on the unions and railroad companies to avoid a shutdown. Democrats, who control both chambers in Congress, blocked it.
The economic impact of a potential strike was not lost on members of the Business Roundtable, a Washington-based group that represents CEOs. It issued its quarterly outlook for the economy Wednesday.
“We’ve been experiencing a lot of headwinds from supply chain problems since the pandemic started and those problems would be geometrically magnified,” Josh Bolten, the group’s CEO, told reporters. “There are manufacturing plants around the country that likely have to shut down. … There are critical products to keep our water clean.”
By 5:05 a.m. Thursday, it was clear that the hard work across the government, unions and railway companied had paid off as Biden announced the deal, calling it “an important win for our economy and the American people.”
Interestingly, while Kolkata had the fewest reported rape cases and the lowest rape rate among cities, West Bengal was fourth in crimes against women, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). . Delhi was the least safe city for women.
A day after two Dalit sisters, aged 14 and 17, were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, district police managed to nab the six main defendants in the case. While five of the accused were arrested on Wednesday September 14, the police arrested the sixth today (September 15) after a clash. The teens’ autopsy report confirmed the rape and death by strangulation.
While the Lakhimpur rape case has once again shocked the conscience of the country, multiple past instances of atrocities in Unnao (2017), Kathua (2018), Ranaghat (2015), the gang rape case of Mumbai (2013), the Delhi gang rape case (2012) and the Delta Meghwal case (2016), among many others, has repeatedly called into question the safety of women in India. It is also well known that many cases go unreported or unrecorded by the police.
The latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed that the number of reported rapes increased by nearly 20% between 2020 and 2021. A total of 31,677 rape cases, or about 87 per day, were reported in 2021. A total of 4,28,278 crimes against women were reported in 2021, an overall increase of 13.2%.
The most dangerous cities for women
Delhi was the least safe city for women, with 13,892 cases of crimes against women in 2021, an increase of over 40% from the previous year. Of these, nearly 1,000 cases were rape.
Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur, reported the second highest number of rape cases with 409, with the state reporting the highest number of cases with 6,337 cases.
Mumbai, India’s financial capital, recorded the third highest number of rape cases in any city with 322 cases, with Maharashtra reporting 2,506 rape cases.
Indore was the fourth most dangerous city for women in terms of sexual violence in India, with 128 rape cases, and the state of Madhya Pradesh recording the second highest number of rapes in the country with 2,947 cases.
Bangalore was the fifth most dangerous city for women with 108 rape cases.
Uttar Pradesh remained the most dangerous state for women, with 56,083 cases of crimes against women.
Rajasthan follows in second place with 40,738 recorded cases.
Maharashtra was third with 39,546 cases of crimes against women.
Although Kolkata had the fewest rape cases and the lowest rape rate among cities, West Bengal was in fourth place with 35,884 cases.
The story of Queen Elizabeth II sipping gin in the California State Capitol needs fleshing out. And here it is:
It was the story of Ronald Reagan’s late aide, Mike Deaver. He told me this shortly after Her Majesty visited storm-ravaged California in the winter of 1983.
The story was then confidential. But now all the main players are dead: The Queen, Prince Philip, Governor George Deukmejian, President Reagan, First Lady Nancy Reagan and Deaver. Nothing is hidden forever.
So I reported Deaver’s story in my previous column about the grace and courage displayed by the Queen on her adventurous 10-day journey.
But two other players from the gin episode who are still with us remember it a little differently than what Deaver silently told me. And one of them called me after my column aired.
For one thing, the queen and prince apparently drank more than a few sips.
Does it really matter? No. It’s a simple anecdote. But since history gives us a quick glimpse into the private side of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, a historical figure for the ages, that might as well be a clear picture.
Deaver was arguably Reagan’s most trusted aide. It definitely belonged to Nancy Reagan. He had been a close adviser throughout Reagan’s two terms as governor of California and served as the White House’s deputy chief of staff. The President entrusted him with the task of arranging the Queen’s trip and escorting her throughout the state.
He booked a day trip to Sacramento and a meeting at the Capitol with the governor and legislative leaders.
A few days after the visit, this is what Deaver told me: He and the queen met in his old office in the Capitol. “I could use a gin stain,” she said. The former assistant to the governor used to keep a small bottle of gin in his office. And, of course, he was still there. He found a glass and poured a glass for the grateful queen.
OK, that apparently wasn’t quite accurate and there was more to it – more gin, for one thing.
After reading the column, former Deukmejian Chief of Staff Steve Merksamer called with the full story. I confirmed this with the second participant, former Deputy Chief of Staff Sal Russo.
“I never told the story. Deaver said it was a state secret. If he came out, it would be embarrassing for the country and for the president,” said Merksamer, who heads one of Sacramento’s most successful political and lobbying law firms.
Russo, a Republican political consultant, also kept his mouth shut.
“Mike said, ‘I don’t want to read this into a story until Ron and Nancy are dead. “”
Merksamer says the queen and her entourage arrived at the governor’s office around 9:30 a.m. Deukmejian and his top aides chatted in the cabinet room with the queen and prince for a few minutes.
“There was a certain protocol,” recalls Merksamer. “Don’t talk until she says hello. You don’t have to curtsy because you’re American. Don’t touch her. She touches you first.
He adds: “I thought she was great. Very kind. Just charming. Very nice to my wife. Not stuck.
And Prince Philip?
“He was funny as hell,” Merksamer says. “Very irreverent. A little color. Not booked at all. There she was, just some kind of queen. Very regal.
“He was always funny,” Russo says.
And, of course, that’s not quite the image we’ve all seen on TV.
After a few minutes, the queen “wanted to relax,” Merksamer says. Thus, they gave him the cabinet room and adjoining governor’s office.
Both Merksamer and Russo say the Queen never entered Deaver’s old office, which Russo occupied at the time. Deukmejian, Merksamer, and Russo retreated there while the queen and prince relaxed in the governor’s digs. Deaver had been in and out.
“Deaver comes running, ‘Oh, Sal, Steve, the queen needs a gin and tonic,’” Merksamer recalled. “Do you have any gin and tonic?” I said, ‘We don’t have alcohol here.’
Unlike governors before and after, Deukmejian prohibited alcohol in the governor’s office suite.
But with the Queen asking for a drink, Russo said, “I finally said, ‘George, if you get off that credenza, I can solve the problem. “”
Russo had stocked a bar there and had gin and tonic. But it was cheap gin with a department store label.
“We can’t give him Gemco gin,” he said.
Deaver replied, “The Brits think all American gin is inferior. She expects an inferior gin. So give him some Gemco gin.
“I stirred the drinks with my finger,” Russo says.
They were sent to the Queen and the Prince – and were clearly acceptable.
“Deaver comes running back a few minutes later and says, ‘I need two more gin and tonics for the queen and the prince,’” Merksamer recalled. “Russo said, ‘Here, take the bottle.’”
After the queen left, Russo returned for the bottle.
“There was only about an inch left in it,” he said.
Her Majesty walked to the west balcony of the Capitol and greeted thousands of people. She was later invited to lunch with the governor and lawmakers in the Capitol Rotunda.
“We all walked with her. She was perfectly fine. Not drunk at all,” Merksamer says.
I did a Google search to find out about the queen’s drinking habits. One website, citing a cousin, said she regularly drank four glasses a day: a gin and Dubonnet cocktail in the morning, wine with lunch, a dry martini before dinner, then a glass of champagne.
And at least two gin and tonics in the provincial capitals.
Fox News contributor Karl Rove offered midterm campaign advice to Republicans on Thursday, reacting on “America’s Newsroom” to a new Fox News poll showing a majority of voters think the Biden administration is incompetent.
CHUCK SCHUMER SAYS NANCY PELOSI ‘IN PROBLEM’, SAYS DEMOCRATS WILL LOSE HOUSE: REPORT
KARL ROVE: They approach one in three Americans [who] think [Biden’s] competent and almost two out of three do not. That’s why if the election is a referendum on Joe Biden, the Democrats are in trouble. If it’s other things, it helps them.
…
Democrats really only have two things: One is the issue of abortion. And secondly, the hope that something will happen, that events will interfere, and that the election will be more about something other than Joe Biden. If it’s Joe Biden, it’s an opportunity for people to send a message that you better do better, and we want to control and balance you. But that’s what Republicans have to fight for to solve their problem. And anything that interferes with that doesn’t help Republicans.
It’s not every day that a fishing trip ends with a shark in the boat. And it’s certainly not every day that the entire interaction is filmed.
But that’s exactly what happened in August to a group of fishermen off the coast of Maine.
A mako shark jumped out of the water and landed on Sea Ventures Charters Captain Dave Sinclair’s boat on August 27.
Sinclair, his crew and his client were watching the sharks’ acrobatics, when a large mako shark “took the bait”, Sea Ventures Charters wrote on Facebook the next day.
“A once-in-a-lifetime experience! Fortunately, no one on board was injured! Amazingly, the mako was measured, tagged, pushed to the transom door, and released,” the post read.
Warning: NSFW language.
The encounter was filmed by Sinclair’s client, Kris Kingsbury.
The shark’s dramatic entrance shocked the crew, but Dave Sinclair focused on keeping everyone safe.
“My first thoughts were injuries,” Sinclair told NBC Boston. “We had a boat of young guys, a young guy was fighting fish.”
Sinclair’s grandson, Cameron, told NBC Boston he first saw a mako shark in early August. This time around, Cameron was up close and personal with the shark.
“I feel him hitting the side of my face with his tail and then he lands on my right foot,” Cameron told NBC Boston. “I don’t think I will be so surprised again.”
With 2022-23 marking the Miami Heat’s 35th season, the Sun Sentinel is unveiling a series of “5 at 35″ reflections from staff writer Ira Winderman, who has covered the entirety of the franchise’s 3 1/2 decades.
After opening the series with a look at the five greatest games in the team’s history and then five franchise-altering moments, as well as the team’s biggest celebrity fans, today we look at five particularly notable big personalities in the locker room. No, not the biggest stars (we’ll get to those next week with our Top 5s at each position), but rather those who made you stop and take notice, even if they left you a bit perplexed.
1. Chris “Birdman” Andersen. He only spent two full seasons with the Heat (plus parts of two others), but the impression left by the ball-of-energy big man was quite literally indelible, with fans arriving in mock tattoo sleeves to replicate his head-to-toe body art, and some of the youngest (and a few of the oldest) fans fashioning their own Birdman-style mohawk haircuts.
Anderson remained in character throughout, answering never to Chris, but only to Bird or Zilla (short for Birdzilla), stopping along the way to go alligator hunting with teammate Udonis Haslem.
And it was he who took flight at the start of the Harlem Shake video produced at the height of the Heat’s Big Three era, flapping his wings across the Heat locker room.
2. Hassan Whiteside. In the wake of LeBron James’ departure four months earlier, the Heat were in need of levity, diversion and unabashed joy. Enter Whiteside in November 2014.
The 7-foot center arrived with a series of double-doubles and emphasized in his initial postgame interviews how he was trying to improve his NBA2K video-game rating, noting, “nobody does it with blocks,” when he recorded such triple-doubles.
There also were social-media videos of his talking to his koi and reveling in riches he admittedly never fathomed.
For all the uneven times later in his Heat tenure, the start was a refreshing break from all the high-stakes tension of the Big Three era.
3. Michael Beasley. In some ways, Beasley was Whiteside before Whiteside, full of exuberance and ebullience, the sheer love of the game showing through with an enthusiasm each time he took to the court.
While the No. 2 selection in 2008 certainly was not the draft pick of choice for the team’s fan base (lack of lottery luck instead sent Derrick Rose to the Chicago Bulls), the love in the locker room was real, even with numerous uneven moments on the court that, at times, drove teammates to distraction.
Overall, there were three separate Heat tenures, including the one when he returned from time playing in China and noted how while there he had eaten horse, lizard and drank “snake juice,” just another chapter in the tale of Super Cool Bease.
4. Dion Waiters. No, it did not end well, and there certainly were rough patches along the way with the guard who was coined Philly Cheese (for his Philadelphia roots) by none other than Whiteside.
But has there ever been a Heat player with a greater sense of ego (even if inflated)?
“I’d rather go 0 for 30 than 0 for 9. Because you go 0 for 9, that means you stopped shooting. That means you lost confidence.”
So he never stopped shooting, including when he made the game-winning 3-pointer for the Heat against the eventual-champion Golden State Warriors on Jan. 23, 2017, posing defiantly across from Kevin Durant with arm locked.
“He’s not scared. He’s not afraid,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He’s fearless. He wants those moments as much as anybody.”
5. Gary Payton. Put it this way, who didn’t Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton cuss out during his two-year Heat tenure?
There was a playoff confrontation with Dwyane Wade in the locker room hallway while the Heat were on the way to the 2006 NBA championship, and there was a fight with Udonis Haslem during practice that reached the point of Pat Riley kicking both out of the gym.
“We started arguing,” Haslem would later tell GQ, “and Gary went and got a broomstick.”
Another time, when confronted by Riley about running playsets instead of constantly feeding the ball into Shaquille O’Neal in the post, Payton responded, “F that, I’m passing to Shaq.”
Teammates loved him and stood by him, even with the accompanying headaches associated with Payton . . . never . . . shutting . . . up.
Up next: The ultimate Heat lifers, those there from the start, as the franchise turns 35.
