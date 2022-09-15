Metra trains on 4 busy Chicago-area routes will run as planned as railroad strike averted – NBC Chicago

Thousands of Chicago-area Metra passengers will no longer have their Thursday night train schedules disrupted, the train operator said in a statement Thursday morning, thanks to a tentative agreement reached between unionized railroad workers and railway companies.

“We are pleased to report that overnight a tentative agreement was reached between the freight railways and their unions, averting a strike that could have started tonight and disrupted service on the BNSF and three Union Pacific lines,” Metra said in a statement. to their Facebook page.

“We are greatly relieved to be able to continue to provide the safe and reliable service you deserve and rely on. Please accept our apologies for this week of uncertainty and anxiety, and our thanks for your patience and understanding. Thursday evening, trains that had been canceled by BNSF and Union Pacific in anticipation of a strike will now run as scheduled.”

Metra, which is not part of the labor dispute, had prepared for the potential strike by preemptively canceling Thursday night service on 4 busy commuter lines that travel to and from Chicago and the suburbs.

Earlier in the week, the train operator said that if a strike took place on Friday, service suspensions would continue.

Amtrak, also not part of the dispute, had also preemptively canceled service on all long-distance trains — three of which depart from Chicago.

However, in a Thursday morning statement, Amtrak said it was “working quickly to restore canceled trains and reach out to affected customers to accommodate the earliest available departures.”

Although the potentially devastating and disruptive strike by freight railway workers scheduled for Friday has been averted – for now – it is not done yet.

According to the AAR, “all tentative agreements are subject to ratification by union members.” The Associated Press reports that the tentative agreement will now go to union members for a vote after a weeks-long post-ratification cooling-off period.

On Thursday morning, the White House released a statement about the two sides reaching a tentative agreement, saying it’s a “victory for our economy and the American people,” read a statement from President Joe Biden. “I thank the unions and the railroads for negotiating in good faith and reaching an agreement in principle that will keep our essential rail system running and avoid disrupting our economy.”

According to a report by NBC News, freight workers were threatening to strike as early as Friday for reasons including higher wages, more generous paid vacations and a renegotiation of strict attendance policies that make furloughs difficult.

A statement from the American Association of Railroads confirmed the tentative agreement and said the new negotiated contracts “provide railroad employees with a 24% wage increase over the five-year period from 2020 to 2024, including an immediate payment of an average of $11,000 upon ratification.”

According to an Associated Press report, the railroads and union representatives had been negotiating since 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Labor Department to reach an agreement.

How a railway strike could affect you – even if you’re not traveling by train

Train passengers would not be the only ones affected by a strike. Due to the volume of products transported and moved by rail, supply chains for various items could be affected.

According to a CNBC report, around 40% of the country’s long-distance trade is carried by rail. If the unions went on strike, more than 7,000 trains would be immobilized.

And the US Chamber of Commerce says a strike by railroad workers could further affect economic and supply chain issues by affecting the flow of goods and raising already inflated prices.

“A shutdown of the country’s rail service would have enormous national consequences,” the House said on Monday, Reuters reports.

Particularly critical is the timing of the threat, which the White House says was averted by the tentative agreement, according to Joe Schwieterman, a transportation professor at DePaul University.

“It comes at a really tough time,” Schwieterman said in an interview with NBC 5. “Our supply chains are strained. We have tough logistical issues. Our highways are really congested. really unpredictable things for manufacturers.”

“The effects on shipping are huge,” Schwieterman said. “A lot of stoppages will happen if there is a strike.”

Last week, a coalition of 31 farm groups sent a letter to Congress, and the Fertilizer Institute trade group joined the chorus of shippers worried Saturday because shipments of ammonia and other fertilizers will be delayed.

“Supply chains are already strained and there is currently no elasticity in rail transportation,” said FIT Group President and CEO Corey Rosenbusch. “This situation will get exponentially worse every day without a solution.” According to Rosenbusch, more than half of all fertilizers are transported by rail.

Additionally, more than 75% of all finished vehicles are transported from factories to dealerships by rail, and countless other products are transported by rail.

The Association of American Railroads estimates that closing the railroads would cost the economy $2 billion a day.

Previous tentative agreements rejected

Before a new tentative agreement is reached, union members on Wednesday rejected a different tentative agreement with America’s largest freight railroads, while two ratified deals and three more remained on the table of negotiation.

About 4,900 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers in District 19 voted to reject the tentative agreement negotiated by IAM management with the railroads, the union announced Wednesday. But the IAM agreed to delay any strike by its members until September 29 to allow more time for negotiations and allow other unions to vote.

There are 12 unions – one with two separate divisions – representing 115,000 workers who must accept the tentative agreements and then have members vote on their approval. So far, nine have agreed to tentative agreements and three more are still at the negotiating table.

Of the nine that accepted the agreements, two – the Transportation Communications Union and the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen unions – voted to ratify their contracts on Wednesday. But IAM members voted to reject their deal. Votes from the other six unions that approved the tentative agreements are pending.

All tentative deals are closely based on recommendations from a presidential emergency board appointed by Joe Biden this summer, which called for 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses as part of a five-year deal. retroactive to 2020. These recommendations also include an additional paid day off. per year and higher health insurance costs.

Ron Kaminkow, general secretary of the Railroad Workers United labor coalition, which includes workers from various railroad unions, said he doesn’t think the unions are demanding much at this stage – exactly the sort of thing most American workers already value the ability to take time off without being penalized.

“We have attendance policies that have become increasingly draconian. This provides very, very little wiggle room for workers who need time off for doctor’s appointments, to spend time with family, to rest,” Kaminkow said.