Nfl Week 2 Thursday Night Bettors Guide: Chiefs And Chargers Will Light Up The Scoreboard

By JOSH BOAK and ZEKE MILLER

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday a draft railroad labor agreement has been reached, averting a strike that could have been devastating to the economy ahead of the crucial midterm elections.

Railroad and union representatives had been negotiating for 8 p.m. at the Labor Department on Wednesday to reach an agreement, as there was a risk of a strike starting Friday that could have shut down rail lines across the country.

Biden made a key phone call to Labor Secretary Marty Walsh at 9 p.m. as talks continued after the Italian dinner arrived, according to a White House official who insisted on anonymity. The president told negotiators to consider the harm to families, farmers and businesses in the event of a shutdown.

What resulted from the back and forth was a tentative agreement that will be put to union members for a vote after a several-week post-ratification cooling-off period.

“These railroad workers will enjoy better pay, better working conditions, and peace of mind about their health care costs: all hard-earned,” Biden said. “The deal is also a win for railroads who will be able to retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come.”

The threat of a shutdown had placed Biden in a delicate political situation. The Democratic president believes unions have built the middle class, but he also knew a strike by railroad workers could hurt the economy before midterm, when majorities in both houses of Congress, key governorates and dozens of important state offices will be up for grabs.

That left him in a tricky position on Wednesday. He flew to Detroit, a mainstay of the labor movement, to embrace the virtues of unionization, while members of his administration did everything to keep talks in Washington between the railroads and unionized workers going.

As the administration tried to forge peace, Ryan Buchalski, a member of United Auto Workers Local 598, introduced Biden at the Detroit auto show on Wednesday as “the most union- and worker-friendly president in American history” and someone who “kicked ass for the working class.” Buchalski recalled the crucial strikes by autoworkers in the 1930s.

In the speech that followed, Biden acknowledged that he wouldn’t be in the White House without the support of unions like the UAW and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, saying autoworkers “m’ brought to the dance”.

But without an agreement between the 12 unions in talks in Washington, Biden also knew a shutdown could have begun as early as Friday, which could halt food and fuel shipments at a cost of $2 billion a day.

Much more was at stake than sick leave and wage increases for 115,000 unionized railroad workers. The ramifications could have extended to congressional control and the maritime network that runs factories, stocks store shelves and assembles the United States as an economic powerhouse.

That’s why White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, speaking aboard Air Force One on her flight to Detroit on Wednesday, said a strike by railroad workers was “an unacceptable outcome. for our economy and the American people.” Railway companies and their workers’ representatives “must stay at the table, negotiate in good faith to resolve outstanding issues and reach an agreement”, she said.

Biden faced the same sort of predicament as Theodore Roosevelt in 1902 with coal and Harry Truman in 1952 with steel – how do you balance the needs of labor and business by doing what is right? better for the nation? The railroads were so important during World War I that Woodrow Wilson temporarily nationalized the industry to keep goods moving and prevent strikes.

Inside the White House, aides see no contradiction between Biden’s dedication to unions and his desire to avoid a strike. Union activism has increased under Biden, as evidenced by a 56% increase in petitions for union representation with the National Labor Relations Board so far this fiscal year.

A person familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss White House deliberations on the issue, said Biden’s mindset going into the debate was that he was the president of the whole country, not just organized labor.

As the economy is still recovering from the supply chain disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic, the president’s goal was to keep all parties on hold so that a deal could be reached. The person said the White House views a commitment to continue to bargain in good faith as the best way to avoid a shutdown while exercising the collective bargaining principles Biden holds dear.

Biden also knew a shutdown could worsen the momentum that has contributed to soaring inflation and created a political headache for the ruling party.

Eddie Vale, Democratic political consultant and former AFL-CIO communications aide, said the White House took the right approach at a perilous time.

“Nobody wants a railroad strike, not the companies, not the workers, not the White House,” he said. “Nobody wants it this close to the election.”

Vale added that the sticking point in the talks was “respect essentially — sick and bereavement leave,” issues Biden has supported in his speeches and with his policy proposals.

Sensing a political opportunity, Senate Republicans moved on Wednesday to pass legislation imposing contract terms on unions and railroads to avoid a shutdown. Democrats, who control both houses of Congress, blocked it.

“If a strike occurs and cripples food, fertilizer and energy deliveries across the country, it will be because the Democrats blocked this bill,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch. McConnell, R-Ky.

The economic impact of a possible strike was not lost on members of the Business Roundtable, a Washington-based group that represents CEOs. It released its quarterly economic outlook on Wednesday.

“We’ve had a lot of headwinds from supply chain issues since the start of the pandemic and those issues would be geometrically magnified,” Group CEO Josh Bolten told reporters. “There are manufacturing plants all over the country that probably have to close. … There are essential products to keep our water clean.

The roundtable also held a board meeting on Wednesday. But Bolten said Lance Fritz, chairman of the board’s international committee and CEO of Union Pacific Railroad, would miss it “because he’s working hard to try to resolve the strike.”

As of 5:05 a.m. Thursday, it was clear that the hard work of the government, unions and railroads had paid off when Biden announced the deal, calling it “an important victory for our economy and the American people. “.