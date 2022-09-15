News
Putin and Guterres discussed the export of grain from Ukraine and the Zaporozhye power plant – RT in French
During a telephone interview relating in particular to the export of cereals from Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Antonio Guterres underlined the importance of ensuring as a priority the food needs of the countries of the South, reports the Kremlin.
The sensitive issues of the export of grain from Ukraine and the site of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant were discussed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres during a telephone interview on September 14 .
According to the Kremlin, the conversation focused on the implementation of the agreements reached on July 22 in Istanbul – agreements between kyiv and Moscow, which made it possible to unblock Ukrainian wheat and corn exports which had been hitherto hampered by the Russian military offensive in the country, and which the Russian authorities now wish to discuss again.
In a press release, the Russian presidency affirms on September 14 that Vladimir Putin and Antonio Guterress “underlined the importance of ensuring as a priority the food needs of the countries of Africa, the Middle East and Latin America”.
Already on September 9, the Russian Head of State had declared that “it would be better to increase the volume of deliveries intended for the poorest countries”. Indeed, Russia had claimed that Ukraine’s grain exports went mostly to Europe and not to the poorest countries – which kyiv, among others, had called “lies”.
According to the Kremlin, “Antonio Guterres detailed the efforts made by the Secretariat and the specialized agencies of the United Nations to remove all obstacles to the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets, stressing that he had committed to remedying this problem.

Ramesh Ponnuru: The pro-life movement needs to be realistic
For nearly 50 years, those of us who favor legal protection for children in the womb have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow abortion policy to be set through democratic debate. Now we’re having that debate, and strategists in both parties say we’re losing it.
We should be clear-eyed about the accumulating political evidence of public discontent with anti-abortion policies. Polling has shown an uptick in support for legal abortion since the court overturned Roe v. Wade. Democrats tell pollsters the issue is motivating their votes more than Republicans do. Republicans’ poll numbers have fallen overall. And voters in Kansas overwhelmingly defeated a referendum to let the state legislature increase restrictions on abortion.
Midterm elections typically go poorly for the party that holds the White House, likely in part because its supporters are complacent and its opponents aggrieved. The abortion decision, and the flurry of restrictions and proposed restrictions that followed it, have at least blunted the Republican advantage this year. On abortion, it’s the party out of power that is making controversial changes.
The debate has also focused on the issues where the public most favors legal abortion: on abortions early in pregnancy, on cases of threats to the mother’s life, on rape and incest. It’s not dwelling on the aspects of abortion that incline most people toward restrictions: whether it should be government funded, used for sex selection or allowed late in pregnancy.
Pro-lifers and Republicans should do what they can to change this focus, even before the elections are over. But that will require adjustments from two different groups. Passionate pro-lifers, in their impatience at what they recognize to be a grave injustice, are forgetting the need for patient persuasion of the public. Republicans who consider themselves pragmatists, on the other hand, are making a practical mistake in assuming that by not talking about their view of abortion, they can make the issue go away.
Both groups should converge on an approach that has served them well in the past: pro-life incrementalism.
Republicans should acknowledge that sustaining legal protections for unborn children requires a public consensus. They should declare that they will act to extend that protection where a consensus exists and try to build one where it doesn’t. In all but the bluest and reddest states, that should mean working in the near term to prohibit abortions late in pregnancy.
That’s not an abandonment of the goal of broader protections. It’s a step toward it — one that acknowledges the public isn’t there yet. The successful campaign for the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act of 2003, a federal law, should be a model. Pro-lifers convinced many Americans who do not agree with us about abortion in general to prohibit one method of abortion that seemed particularly inhumane. But we did not stop thinking and saying that other methods of abortion should be restricted as well.
There’s more that pro-life Republicans can and should do to reassure ambivalent voters. One is worth doing in its own right, apart from any electoral considerations: State governments that have enacted bans on abortion at various stages of pregnancy ought to be much more active in offering legal guidance to doctors and hospitals, clarifying that they can exercise their best judgment in protecting pregnant women from harms to their physical health.
Pro-lifers should also refrain from self-defeating rhetoric. Some pro-lifers have made a point of claiming that abortion is never medically necessary. That’s because they don’t consider ending an ectopic pregnancy, for example, as a “direct abortion” — an intentional taking of human life. That’s needlessly confusing, and pro-lifers should simply say they’re for an exception in such cases.
They should also broaden their agenda to include measures to aid parents of small children — such as the proposals of various Republican senators to expand the child tax credit and to finance paid leave. Promoting a culture of life includes fostering the economic conditions that help it thrive.
As they correct course, though, Republicans need to maintain some perspective about the political challenge they face. The end of Roe was worth losing some congressional races. It is enabling an expansion of legal protection for unborn children this year, and will enable more in the future — especially if Republicans take the House, even narrowly, and so prevent Democrats from enacting a statutory version of Roe in the next Congress. Republican governors who have signed laws against abortion in battleground states such as Florida, Georgia, and Ohio are on track to win re-election.
For pro-lifers, the post-Roe debate is not going as well as it could. But it’s also just beginning.
VP Harris to Participate in Roundtable on Reproductive Rights in Chicago – NBC Chicago
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to meet with Illinois state lawmakers and other local leaders in Chicago later this week, according to Harris’ office.
Harris’ visit is scheduled for Friday, September 16, where her focus on reproductive rights mirrors the mission of a trip to the Chicago area earlier this summer.
Harris made stops in Chicago and Plainfield on June 24, addressing the recent upset in Roe v. Wade who dramatically changed the legal scope of reproductive rights in much of the country.
Following the Jackson v. Dobbs, Illinois has become an island for abortion access as many neighboring states immediately enacted abortion restrictions following the Supreme Court ruling.
The vice president visited the Chicago area again on July 5, a day after a gunman opened fire during a July 4 parade in Highland Park, killing seven and injuring 48.
The trip to Chicago comes with just under eight weeks before the midterm elections. According to NBC News, Democrats have made steady gains in voter enthusiasm following the Jackson v. Dobbs decision, despite the midterm elections generally having unfavorable terms for the party that controls the presidency.
Harris’ office did not reveal whether the vice president had any other stops planned in Chicago, nor did he reveal the location of Friday’s roundtable. The other participants in the discussion are currently unknown.
Investigators seeking armed man who forced woman, 61, to drive from Arden Hills to Minneapolis, robbed her
The Ramsey County sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help Wednesday in identifying a man who threatened a woman with a gun, forced her to drive from Arden Hills to Minneapolis and robbed her of cash.
The man then released the 61-year-old woman, who was uninjured.
Investigators say the man possibly targeted other people and they’re asking other victims or people with information about the suspect’s identity to call them at 651-266-9558.
On Tuesday at 7:25 a.m., the woman parked in an underground ramp for a business or office in the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive in Arden Hills. An armed man accosted her, forced her back into her vehicle, and made her drive at gunpoint to East Franklin Avenue and 27th Avenue South in Minneapolis, said Steve Linders, a sheriff’s office spokesman.
The man made the woman withdraw cash from an ATM at a bank and ordered her to drive to Matthews Park, which is nearby. The suspect fled, leaving the woman and her vehicle. She called 911.
The Ramsey County sheriff’s office is investigating the case as a carjacking and kidnapping. They are processing the woman’s vehicle for evidence and retracing the route she drove to look for surveillance video, according to Linders. A high-quality photo of the suspect wasn’t available as of Wednesday.
Carjacking in the Twin Cities used to be a rare enough occurrence that law enforcement didn’t track them apart from robberies or auto thefts. As the numbers increased locally, some departments began keeping separate tallies. There were 55 carjackings reported in St. Paul in 2019, 73 in 2020 and 101 last year.
There have been 45 in St. Paul this year, compared with 77 at this time last year, according to the police department. Information wasn’t immediately available from the sheriff’s office about carjacking numbers in other parts of Ramsey County.
latest news A teenage girl dies of a fentanyl overdose in Hollywood high school; 3 others hospitalized
A teenage girl died Tuesday night of an apparent fentanyl overdose at Bernstein High School in Hollywood while three other students were hospitalized, authorities said.
Los Angeles Police Department officers responded around 9 p.m. to a possible overdose at the school, located in the 1300 block of North Wilton Place, according to a news release.
A student, who was suffering from a possible overdose, told her stepfather that his friend was in the girls’ bathroom, police said. The parent and a school employee found an unresponsive student inside the bathroom and attempted to save lives.
The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived and pronounced the student dead at the scene. The other student was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police said they believe the students purchased what they believe to be Percocet pills in Lexington Park and confirmed that two other students were found suffering from possible overdoses in the park area, located in the 5500 block of Lexington Ave.
All of the victims were students at Bernstein and other local high schools and were hospitalized under unknown conditions, according to the LAPD. Police are investigating whether the two overdoses at Lexington Park were linked to those at the school.
The Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed that a student died on campus and said it was working with the LAPD on the ongoing investigation.
“The school will be open today and we will have bereavement counselors on site and available to support all students and staff,” school officials said in a statement. “As we work with the LAPD to uncover the details of this tragic situation, our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of both students.”
The name of the deceased student has not been released pending notification from her family, but Bernstein students have confirmed that she was 15 years old. They also said several students overdosed in the first two weeks of school, including a boy who was hospitalized but eventually survived.
“It’s very easy to acquire and obtain drugs in high schools in general,” said Natalia Ruiz, 14, a ninth-grader at the school. “A child could take it like that and something bad could easily happen – another overdose.”
Chey Payne, also in ninth grade, said drugs were always a problem when she was in middle school, but since she started high school, overdoses have become more common.
“I know people don’t take it seriously and think it’s cool to do this stuff,” she said, “but it could really affect your family and others around you.”
Naomi Coarado, 14, said the overdoses had made her more cautious about who to trust.
“Just be careful if someone offers you something, because you never know what they put in there,” she said.
Dusty the Rapper, 40, whose 16-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter attend school, said he had never heard of Bernstein overdoses before.
“I was really, really surprised that this school wasn’t secure enough to let the kids go places, roam and do drugs,” he said. “I’m really surprised this happened and I’m shocked because my kids are athletes at this school, and I’m worried they might be under peer pressure to do drugs.”
He added that he hopes the school and parents will step in to ensure another overdose death does not occur at school.
“Hopefully we don’t just drop it and sweep it under the rug,” he said. “I hope we really address the issue and come together to come up with some sort of drug awareness program to tell when students are using drugs or feeling under the influence. We need to contact them early before it leads to this.
Police have warned that it is increasingly common for drug dealers to mix pills with fentanyl – a highly addictive synthetic opioid used in medical settings to treat extreme pain. The drug is up to 100 times more potent than morphine, making it very dangerous outside of medical settings.
Authorities urged anyone with information about the overdose investigation to contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470.
Chey said she was never curious about drugs due to her family history and the recent death made her even more worried.
“I’ve never really done drugs before and that only added to how scared I am to do it,” she said. “Especially too scared to trust anyone.”
High school sports notebook: Minnehaha Academy makes strong statement in girls soccer
The debate of “Who’s No. 1” in Class A of Minnesota high school girls soccer isn’t up for debate after Tuesday.
In a showdown featuring No. 1 vs. No. 2, the defending state champion Redhawks made a resounding statement with their 6-0 victory over second-ranked St. Paul Academy.
Junior star forward Berit Parten scored all six goals for the Redhawks, with Ayden Guild recording a five-save shutout in net. Through six games, Parten has 19 goals and seven assists.
— Stillwater girls soccer has now won 13 straight games, dating back to last season’s state title run. The Ponies, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, are 8-0 this fall.
BOYS SOCCER
River Falls topped Hudson 2-0 on Tuesday to end the Raiders’ 19-match Big River Conference winning streak. Hudson entered the game ranked sixth in Wisconsin’s Division I state poll. Zack Nye scored both goals for the Wildcats.
— Speaking of streaks, Hill-Murray boys soccer has yet to relinquish a goal this season. The Pioneers are a perfect 7-0, outscoring their opponents 25-0 this fall. That includes a 2-0 win Saturday over previously unbeaten Cretin-Derham Hall. Hill-Murray is to Orono in the Class 2A state poll.
VOLLEYBALL
Northfield ended Wayzata’s 65-match winning streak over the weekend with a 25-23, 28-26 victory over the Trojans in the semifinals of the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in Marshall. Northfield went on to win the tournament, and is the new top-ranked team in Class 4A. Wayzata moved down to No. 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lakeville South (No. 7) and Roseville (No. 9) are the lone east metro teams ranked in the most recent Class 2A coaches poll, with usual suspects Minnetonka, Rochester Mayo and Edina sitting among the top three.
The Skippers currently have the two top-ranked individuals in seniors Sarah Shahbaz and Kelsey Phillips. They’re followed by third-ranked Cassandra Li, a freshman from Eagan. Lakeville North sophomore Kiera Kelly is ranked seventh.
NOTE: The high school sports notebook will appear in the Pioneer Press every Thursday. If you have any submissions for the notebook, email them to Jace Frederick at [email protected]
One of the benefits of high inflation: lower tax bills
One of the few benefits of high inflation could be a tax cut for millions of Americans.
Many workers will receive larger paychecks in January and will be able to accumulate more money in their retirement accounts when the Internal Revenue Service makes its annual adjustments for inflation on dozens of tax provisions. Normally these are small changes, but given the still strong August inflation data, tax experts estimate a significant impact on 2023 taxes.
