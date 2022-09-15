News
Restaurant review or comedy? It’s both for Roseville duo behind ‘You Me Food Review’
When the pandemic curtailed travel for Roseville residents Amy McPartlin and Susan Rogers, it also left them without one of their favorite creative outlets.
The duo, better known on Facebook as “You Me Food Review,” would review oddball snacks and other foods in short, funny videos.
“We would make videos from the tour bus of candy and soda we were eating in other countries,” McPartlin said. “Our friends loved them.”
Their last trip before the pandemic, in January 2020, was to Argentina.
A video of them eating a multi-course meal from the trip shows McPartlin, let’s say, not enjoying, a trout tartare. Funny captions on the video tell the viewer that she always makes “that face” when eating seafood.
But the piece de resistance is when they are served blood sausage.
“I don’t know if I can do it,” Rogers says, in Minnesota-accented deadpan, to the camera.
Their dour faces as they gamely chew the meat — while trying not to gag — are priceless.
“It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be,” McPartlin chirps after taking a sip of water.
“I don’t understand it,” Rogers says, shaking her head.
When they returned from this epic adventure to pandemic lockdowns, it was quite a shock.
“At first, we tried to replicate what we did on our trip by getting weird things from grocery stores,” McPartlin said.
But eventually, the pair, who work with food in different ways — McPartlin as a manager at Trader Joe’s and Rogers as a cook at M Health Fairview — decided to turn their attention to mom-and-pop-owned local restaurants.
“We decided we wanted to help small businesses,” Rogers said. “It became our mission. We just wanted to try to get people to go get takeout.”
They’ve amassed more than 250 videos now, mostly reviews of locally owned eateries and foods from the Minnesota State Fair. When I met them for lunch at Original Mediterranean Grill — brilliantly OMG for short — one of the owners confirmed that their video review helped drive business to the out-of-the-way New Brighton restaurant.
Rogers and McPartlin, who have known each other for nearly a quarter of a century, don’t consider themselves experts — in fact, they often do little to describe the food other than to say it’s delicious. They also ask lots of questions about what they’re eating, particularly if it’s a foreign food. McPartlin, who edits the videos, helpfully adds Googled factoids to the screen when they are needed.
“We’re not foodies. We don’t know anything,” McPartlin said, pointing to her lunch. “I have no idea what I’m tasting here; I just know it’s yummy.”
Viewers don’t seem to care that McPartlin and Rogers aren’t describing every bite in-depth. Lisa Scott, a co-worker of Rogers who is listed as a “Top Fan” on Facebook, said it’s the goofiness of their relationship that keeps her coming back.
“Every time they turn on the camera, I know it’s going to be like watching a comedy show with some of the quirky things they say to each other,” Scott said. “For example, in one video I watched, Susan was coughing and Amy says, ‘Get yourself together,’ with the best facial expression behind it, and I laughed so hard I was crying tears.”
The fact that McPartlin and Rogers have known each other so long is definitely apparent in the videos, especially when they good-naturedly chide one another for their eating habits or dribbling sauce down their chins. McPartlin is the pickier of the two, making faces when she tastes seafood and vinegar, and disliking food that’s too spicy.
They don’t talk just about what they’re eating — they discuss current events, the weather, even their quirky hobbies.
For instance, they spent a whole summer micro fishing, which is trying to catch the smallest fish possible. Turns out, they weren’t very good at it, so they switched to magnet fishing, which involves using a sizable magnet attached to a rod, sort of like a fishing pole, to pull things up from the bottom of Minnesota’s copious lakes. They even found a gun one time, and the story of them trying to turn it in to police is beyond hilarious.
“You’re apparently not supposed to walk into a police station with a gun,” Rogers said.
Currently, they’re all about hunting agates.
“The best place to find agates is not on the beach,” McPartlin said. “It’s on the gravel roads away from the beach.”
“Hush!” Rogers said. “You’re giving away our secrets!”
The videos get anywhere from 100 views to a few thousand — representing the fickle nature of social media. Their most-watched video is a review of El Salvadoran restaurant Don Goyo in Columbia Heights with 2,300 views.
“They have a tight community, I think,” Rogers said. “It just depends on how many times it gets shared.”
They started out posting the videos on YouTube, but migrated the operation over to Facebook after McPartlin had to moderate some particularly nasty comments on their earlier clips.
Maybe it’s the Minnesota Nice in them, but the pair generally won’t post a review of a place they don’t like.
“An experience would have to be astoundingly bad for us to say something negative on video,” McPartlin said.
There’s one exception, though. The ladies decided, after seeing a video this past winter of 40 people fighting over steak at the Golden Corral, that they would visit a location of the buffet-based chain and see what all the fuss was about.
Their three-part video depicts the pair eating their way through the buffet and ends with them trying that golden steak.
Rogers starts out saying she might be willing to fight for the steak, but things go downhill when McPartlin encounters what she says is a “textural issue” and has to spit the meat into a napkin.
As she is attempting to chew the meat, a caption over the video describes the conundrum: “Minnesotan panic: They’re never supposed to know you’re disappointed. At least not directly.”
In their signature upbeat fashion, they move on pretty quickly from the steak disappointment and get some ice cream.
Watch: Watch the reviews at “You Me Food Review” on YouTube or on Facebook at Facebook.com/YouMeFoodReview.
Robert Sarver: LeBron James and other NBA personalities react to Suns owner’s decision
CNN
—
LeBron James and Chris Paul have slammed the NBA for the punishment meted out to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, who was fined $10 million this week and suspended for a year after an independent investigation found that he had engaged in hostile, racially insensitive and inappropriate behavior.
The report, commissioned by the NBA last fall after an ESPN report on Sarver’s behavior, found that the Suns owner had “on at least five occasions during his tenure with the Suns/Mercury organization, repeated the N-word when recounting the statements of others.”
He also “engaged in instances of unfair conduct towards female employees, made numerous gender-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women, and , on several occasions, engaged in inappropriate physical conduct towards male employees. ”
“Read Sarver’s stories many times now,” James wrote on Twitter. “I have to be honest… Our league definitely got it wrong. I don’t need to explain why. You read all the stories and decide for yourself. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, there’s no place in this league for that kind of behavior.
“I love this league and deeply respect our leadership. But it’s not fair. There is no place for misogyny, sexism and racism in any workplace. It doesn’t matter if you own the team or whether you play for the team. We hold our league as an example of our values and that’s not it.
According to the NBA, 320 current and former employees who worked for Sarver were interviewed. The NBA said Sarver and the Suns and Mercury organizations cooperated with the investigation.
Sarver, who has been majority owner of the Suns and Mercury since 2004, cannot have any involvement with the team during the one-year suspension and must complete an on-the-job training program. The $10 million fine is the maximum allowed as determined by NBA rules.
Paul, a 12-time All-Star who has played for the Suns since 2020, also said the NBA’s punishment should have been harsher.
“Like many others, I have reviewed the report. I was and am horrified and disappointed by what I read,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “This behavior, especially towards women, is unacceptable and must never be repeated.
“I am of the view that the sanctions have failed to address what we can all agree is atrocious behavior. My heart goes out to everyone who has been affected. »
In 2014, Donald Sterling, then owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, was banned for life by the NBA and was forced to sell the franchise after he was recorded making racist remarks.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who hadn’t assumed his role for a long time before Sterling’s allegations came to light, explained why Sarver was not banned for life for his comments.
“This case is very different and it’s not that one was taped and the other was not,” Silver said, according to NBA.com. “Indefensible isn’t strong enough – it’s beyond pale in every possible way – but it was a whole different context than what we saw in that previous case.
“Looking back on his hiring history, his history of supporting particular employees, what people said about him – even though there were terrible things – there were also many, many people who had very positive things to say about him through this process. I took all that into account.
“There are special rights here, someone who owns an NBA team as opposed to someone who is an employee. The equivalent of a $10 million fine and one year suspension, I don’t I don’t know how to measure that against a job. I don’t have the right to take away his team… but for me, the consequences are serious.
Missouri farmers prepare for possible railroad strike
The White House is discussing contingency plans as threats of a possible railroad shutdown continue. The federal government is trying to see how it could use its authority to keep critical supply chains open. In Orrick, Missouri, farmers say even a short strike would spell disaster for their business, and customers would pay the price. Union negotiators have been working on wage increases and back pay for hours worked since 2020. The strike deadline is Friday. Farmer Tom Waters says his 3,500 acres of soybeans are looking good, but getting the product anywhere is becoming a concern. “We have a big crop here. Bigger than normal. No more worries about this haul,” Waters said. Waters and farmers across the country have plenty to worry about. A railroad strike is looming and the harvest is just around the corner. “Transportation is a huge part of the cost to the consumer,” Waters said. How long will it be before consumers feel the effects of a train strike? Not long. The wheat has already been harvested and is in They need this grain to be transported to make room for the fields filled with soybeans and corn. “There’s a lot of bad things that can happen, so there’s a lot of fear,” Waters said. , crops left and dying in the field, and food prices soaring. But there is hope. “We need the government to step in and do something about it. The impact is going to be incredible nationally, and I don’t believe there will be one.” nobody in the country, it won’t affect,” Waters said. possible strike, farmers say grain shipments could stop as early as Wednesday to avoid getting them stuck on the tracks.
The White House is discussing contingency plans as threats of a possible railroad closure continue.
The federal government is trying to see how it could use its authority to keep essential supply chains open.
In Orrick, Missouri, farmers say even a short strike would spell disaster for their business and customers would pay the price.
Union negotiators have been working on wage increases and back pay for hours worked since 2020. The strike deadline is Friday.
Farmer Tom Waters says his 3,500 acres of soybeans look good, but getting the product anywhere is becoming a problem.
“We have a big crop here. Bigger than normal. No more worries about this haul,” Waters said.
Waters and farmers across the country have plenty to worry about. A railway strike is looming and the harvest is fast approaching.
“Transportation is a huge part of the cost to the consumer,” Waters said.
How long will it be before consumers feel the effects of a train strike? Not long.
The wheat has already been harvested and is in the grain elevators. They need that grain to be moved to make room for fields full of soybeans and corn.
“There’s a lot of bad things that can happen, so there’s a lot of fear,” Waters said.
There are fears that there will be no more room for storage, crops will lie dormant and die in the fields and food prices will skyrocket. But there is hope.
“We need the government to step in and do something about it. The impact is going to be incredible nationally, and I don’t believe there’s a single person in the country that won’t be affected,” Waters said.
Following a possible strike, farmers say grain shipments could stop as early as Wednesday to avoid getting them stuck on the tracks.
Biden announces tentative deal to avert US railroad strike
The White House has reached a tentative deal to avert a railroad strike that threatened to cause massive disruption across the United States, President Joe Biden announced Thursday.
Business groups and politicians were increasingly concerned about the possibility of a railway strike that could significantly hamper the country’s supply chains and passenger services if a union contract dispute does not occur. could not be resolved.
The tentative deal will represent relief for Biden ahead of the midterms.
“For the American people, the hard work done to reach this agreement in principle means that our economy can avoid the significant damage that any shutdown would have caused,” Biden said in a statement.
The president said the deal was also “a victory for tens of thousands of railroad workers who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic.”
“These railway workers will benefit from better pay, better working conditions and peace of mind about their health care costs: all hard-earned,” he said.
The president said it was also a victory for the railroads “who will be able to retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come”.
The statement did not specify the details of the agreement reached.
A source close to the negotiations described the “draft” wording as “a standard part of the ratification process”, which will now go to union members for a vote. As part of the deal reached last night, there will be a multi-week ‘cooling off’ period to ensure that if a vote does not pass for whatever reason, there will still be no immediate shutdown. of the rail.
Biden made “a crucial call” around 9 p.m. ET last night to Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and negotiators representing unions and railroad companies, the source said.
The two sides met at the Department of Labor in Washington all day yesterday, with 20 hours of negotiations that finally resulted in the tentative agreement.
Railway strike could have had ‘catastrophic impacts’
Walsh said in a Tweeter that a disruption of the rail system would have had “catastrophic impacts on industries, travelers and families across the country”.
A 30-day moratorium suspending the possibility of a strike was due to end on Friday for members of the two largest freight railroad unions in the United States, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, or BLET, and the transportation division SMART.
As a sign of what was to come, Amtrak had preemptively canceled three long-distance rail routes running on lines operated by freight railroads.
The two unions say quality of life issues – primarily carrier scheduling practices that leave many workers on call 24/7, every week of the year – remain a major obstacle to a agreement and that they are ready to strike.
“The railroads are using our country’s shippers, consumers and supply chain as pawns in an effort to trick our unions into giving in to their contract demands knowing our members would never accept them,” said union president Jeremy Ferguson of SMART. -TD and Dennis Pierce of BLET, said in a joint statement.
As of early Thursday morning, neither the unions nor the railroads appeared to have commented on the tentative agreement.
This is a developing story, please check for updates.
Eli M. Rosenberg contributed.
Biden: tentative railroad labor deal reached, averting strike
WASHINGTON– President Joe Biden said on Thursday that an interim railroad labor agreement had been reached, averting a potentially devastating strike ahead of the crucial midterm elections.
He said the tentative agreement “will keep our essential rail system running and avoid disrupting our economy”.
The deal is “an important victory for our economy and the American people,” Biden said in a statement. “This is a victory for tens of thousands of railroad workers who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to ensure American families and communities receive deliveries of what has kept us going through these difficult years.”
Biden said railroad workers will enjoy better pay, better working conditions, and “peace of mind about their hard-earned healthcare costs: all of them.”
He called the deal “a win for the railroads” and said they would be able to “retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s previous story follows below.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden believes unions built the middle class. He also knows that a strike by railway workers could harm the economy ahead of the midterm elections.
That left him in the awkward position Wednesday of espousing the virtues of organizing in Detroit, a mainstay of the labor movement, while members of his administration scrambled to keep talks in Washington between the railroads and the unionized workers in hopes of avoiding a shut down.
Ryan Buchalski, a member of United Auto Workers Local 598, introduced Biden at the Detroit auto show as “the most union- and worker-friendly president in American history” and someone who “kicked the ass of the working class”. Buchalski recalled the crucial strikes by autoworkers in the 1930s.
In the speech that followed, Biden acknowledged that he wouldn’t be in the White House without the support of unions like the UAW and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, saying autoworkers “m’ brought to the dance”.
But back in Washington, his administration officials were in tense negotiations to prevent a strike — one of the most powerful sources of leverage unions have to bring about change and improve working conditions.
A shutdown could begin as early as Friday if the two sides fail to agree on a deal. Of the 12 unions involved, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers of District 19 rejected a deal but agreed to extend talks until September 29. This saved some time, but not necessarily more certainty as a stoppage is always possible. could halt food and fuel shipments at a cost of $2 billion a day.
Much more is at stake than sick leave and wage increases for 115,000 unionized railroad workers. The ramifications could extend to congressional control and the transportation network that spins factories, stocks store shelves, and assembles the United States as an economic powerhouse.
That’s why White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, speaking aboard Air Force One as it headed for Detroit, said a strike by railroad workers was “a result unacceptable to our economy and the American people.” Railway companies and their workers’ representatives “must stay at the table, negotiate in good faith to resolve outstanding issues and reach an agreement”, she said.
Biden faces the same sort of predicament as Theodore Roosevelt in 1902 with coal and Harry Truman in 1952 with steel – how do you balance the needs of labor and business while doing what’s best for the nation? The railroads were so important during World War I that Woodrow Wilson temporarily nationalized the industry to keep goods moving and prevent strikes.
Inside the White House, aides see no contradiction between Biden’s dedication to unions and his desire to avoid a strike. Union activism has increased under Biden, as evidenced by a 56% increase in petitions for union representation with the National Labor Relations Board so far this fiscal year.
A person familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss White House deliberations on the issue, said Biden’s mindset going into the debate was that he was the president of the whole country, not just organized labor.
As the economy is still recovering from the supply chain disruptions of the pandemic, the president’s goal is to keep all parties at the table until a deal is finalized. The person said the White House views a commitment to continue to bargain in good faith as the best way to avoid a shutdown while exercising the collective bargaining principles Biden holds dear.
Biden also knows a shutdown could worsen the momentum that has contributed to soaring inflation and created a political headache for the ruling party.
Eddie Vale, Democratic political consultant and former AFL-CIO communications aide, said the White House was pursuing the right approach at a perilous time.
“Nobody wants a railroad strike, not the companies, not the workers, not the White House,” he said. “Nobody wants her this close to the election.”
Vale added that the sticking point in the talks was “essentially respect — sick leave and bereavement leave,” issues Biden has supported in his speeches and with his policy proposals.
Jake Rosenfeld, a sociologist at Washington University in St. Louis, noted that sticking points in the talks involve “greater schedule predictability and the ability to take time off to deal with routine medical procedures as well as ‘to emergencies”.
Politically, the administration generally backs these demands, diminishing their “willingness to really play hardball with unions that haven’t settled yet,” said Rosenfeld, who wrote the book “What Unions No Longer Do “.
Sensing a political opportunity, Senate Republicans moved on Wednesday to pass legislation imposing contract terms on unions and railroads to avoid a shutdown. Democrats, who control both houses of Congress, blocked it.
“If a strike occurs and cripples food, fertilizer and energy deliveries across the country, it will be because the Democrats blocked this bill,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch. McConnell, R-Ky.
The economic impact of a possible strike was not lost on members of the Business Roundtable, a Washington-based group that represents CEOs. It released its quarterly economic outlook on Wednesday.
“We’ve had a lot of headwinds from supply chain issues since the start of the pandemic and those issues would be geometrically magnified,” Group CEO Josh Bolten told reporters. “There are manufacturing plants all over the country that probably have to close. … There are essential products to keep our water clean.
The roundtable also held a board meeting on Wednesday. But Bolten said Lance Fritz, chairman of the board’s international committee and CEO of Union Pacific Railroad, would miss it “because he’s working hard to try to resolve the strike.”
Back at the Labor Department, negotiators ordered Italian food as the talks dragged on Wednesday night.
The Ethereum merger: how to invest in it? How to trade it?
The September 15 Ethereum merger reduces Ethereum’s power consumption by around 99%, making it greener than Bitcoin. This significant update to a leading crypto coin may soon boost the price of Ether and boost mainstream acceptance.
Ethereum Merge: An interesting buying spot?
Many wonder if it’s time to buy. I can’t answer that question, although my personal opinion is that it’s worth it, in terms of REWARD vs RISK. How do we do that? Watch the technical analysis of Ethereum below, on the day of the merger!
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money.
After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a “$250 million guaranteed contract.”
“Fully guaranteed?” Jackson asked, grinning. “No. No, there’s no truth to that.” His postgame news conference ended there, and Jackson returned to the Ravens’ locker room.
Guaranteed money proved an intractable issue during the last round of negotiations, which were halted Friday. According to a team source who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter, Jackson was seeking a fully guaranteed deal as he entered the final year of his rookie contract.
Jackson told ESPN after Sunday’s game that he turned down an extension that had $160 million to $180 million guaranteed. The total value of the reported five-year offer was more than $250 million, a higher average annual value than the extensions signed this summer by two Pro Bowl quarterbacks, the Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson and Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray.
Both megadeals established new benchmarks for contract value behind the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, whose $50.3 million-per-year deal leads all quarterbacks. In July, Murray agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million extension ($46.1 million annually). On Sept. 1, Wilson finalized a five-year, $245 million extension ($49.5 million annually).
Perhaps just as important as the size of the market-setting contracts was the size of their guarantees. Murray got $160 million in guaranteed money. Wilson, whom the Broncos had traded away significant draft capital to acquire in March, affording them little leverage in contract talks, got $165 million guaranteed.
A lot of guaranteed money, yes, but not fully guaranteed. In the four-plus years since Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins signed the NFL’s first lucrative, fully guaranteed contract — a three-year, $84 million deal — only one quarterback has signed a top-of-the-market deal with total financial security. If Jackson doesn’t ultimately sign a similar long-term contract, the five-year, $230 million deal that Deshaun Wilson received from the Cleveland Broncos in March could prove anomalous.
“If you just look at it, we’ve got a large number of deals done over the last, say, three years,” former Philadelphia Eagles team president and Cleveland Browns CEO Joe Banner said in an interview. “There’s been a large number of deals done in the last few months. And we only have one deal that’s fully guaranteed.
“Now, you can fight for it if you want, but you’re obviously the one not kind of accepting the market as a whole. It’s just cherry-picking one deal that reflects what you would like to get. Which you have every right to do. You can’t really argue that, ‘I’m just waiting for what the market is.’ No, the market had a lot of large number of deals over a few years, and even a group of deals over a few months, that tells us what the current market is. And they say: Deshaun Watson is the exception when it comes to guaranteed money, not the rule.”
Banner, a co-founder of The 33rd Team, a “football think tank” featuring former league executives, coaches and players, said the percentage of contracts that teams are willing to guarantee has increased in recent years. All 32 first-round picks in April’s draft reportedly received fully guaranteed four-year deals.
But unlike in the NBA, where most deals are fully guaranteed, NFL veterans without long-term contract security can be released before their contract expires. When the Ravens cut safety Tony Jefferson after the 2019 season, for instance, they did not owe him the final $7 million in salary left on his four-year, $34 million contract. Their only penalty was the $4.7 million charge they incurred in “dead money.”
Jackson has shrugged off suggestions that he’s taking a financial risk by playing this season without an extension secured. Barring a calamitous injury, the Ravens are expected to designate Jackson with a franchise tag next offseason — the exclusive tag would be worth about $45 million in 2023 — if they can’t agree on a deal when talks resume.
But Banner said the threat of injuries in a sport as violent as football is a persistent obstacle to guaranteed contracts.
“If you have players in a very physical sport that get hurt, that naturally descend [in performance] with age, and the effect on the quality of play can be further affected by frequency of injuries in the sport, then it’s totally different than baseball and basketball,” Banner said. “And that needs to be accounted for in how the deals are done and structured.”
While Jackson is representing himself in contract negotiations, a rarity for a player of his stature, the NFL Players Association has reportedly advised Jackson that, given his performance (two Pro Bowl appearances and 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player honors) and age (25), he is justified to demand a fully guaranteed contract.
Jackson declined to comment Wednesday on his discussions with the players’ union, but his negotiations could have outsize ramifications. Banner said another fully guaranteed deal could “nudge” the market for player contracts forward, helping future generations of players earn a higher share of guaranteed money.
Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell, a member of the NFLPA’s executive committee, said Jackson could help “pave the way” for NFL contracts, as Larry Bird and Magic Johnson did for the NBA.
“Every [NBA] contract’s guaranteed because of the people that came before them,” Campbell said Wednesday. “That’s kind of a really cool setup when you learn the history. It’s like, ‘Yo, it really came down to star players demanding guaranteed contracts, and then everybody else kind of followed suit. That became the norm.’ And same thing in baseball.
“So I think that it does take the quarterbacks to kind of create that environment where everything is fully guaranteed. And Kirk Cousins has done it. And so I think the more people that do it … with Watson getting it done, I think that’s impressive. So if Lamar can get it done, that’d be even better for the overall concept of athletes and guaranteed contracts.”
Week 2
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 3 1/2
