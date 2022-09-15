Riyadh To Host Global Fintech Experts as the Kingdom Ramps up To Transform Into a Truly Digital Economy

After successfully managing DIFC Fintech Week, one of the largest fintech events in the Middle East, Trescon will host its World Fintech Show taking place on 5 – 6December 2022at the Intercontinental Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.World Fintech Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused event that deep dives into the latest challenges and technology trends in Saudi Arabia’s financial services sector.

The show will highlight Saudi Arabia’s thriving fintech ecosystem and explore some of the core fintech areas. Thediscussion themes will include: future of fintech; sustainability; regtech; insurtech; decentralized finance; embedded finance; open banking; digital payments; Studios and corporate innovation; buy-now-pay-later (BNPL); wealth management; and metaverse.

The Saudi edition of World Fintech Show willgather top minds in the global and regional fintech space under a single roof. Some of the experts speaking at the event include: IssamAbousleiman, CEO – Middle East, The World Bank Group; Osama Bokhari, Head of Banking Commission, International Chamber of Commerce – Saudi Arabia; Dr Bijna Dasani, Executive Director, Morgan Stanley; Jason Mikula, CEO & Founder, Fintech Business Weekly; Majed Alanazi, Head of Trade Finance, Alinma Bank; and Nabil Al Issa, Managing Partner, King & Spalding LLC, to name a few.

According to Mohammed Saleem, Founding Chairman of Trescon, “We are excited to bring World Fintech Show to Saudi Arabia. The show will be a perfect platform for mainly three things: establishing thought leadership; explore latest technology innovations; and a fund-raising platform for local fintech startups.

The event is organized by Performance Ryada Events Co, and managed by Trescon, a global business events and consulting firm specialized in hosting future tech events across the world.

About World Fintech Show:

World Fintech Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world.

As part of the world tour, the Saudi edition of World Fintech Show aims to set the standard for financial innovation in the Kingdom by connecting global fintech experts, technology innovators and startups with pre-qualified CFOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of Business Transformation, Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Innovation, government authorities, and fintech investors from Saudi Arabia. For more information visit: https://worldfintechshow.com/

About Trescon:

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, road shows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.

To know more about Trescon visit: https://tresconglobal.com

