Ron Desantis Sends Two Illegal Immigrant Planes To Martha'S Vineyard

Most boxers build respect on a series of fights, but Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin have gone the other way: a once-friendly rivalry turned nasty via failed drug tests, TV ads and controversy in the ring.

Now, ahead of their third fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night, the hatred between Canelo and Golovkin is evident. Alvarez despises an opponent he considers hypocritical; “Triple G” is bitter about the injustices he has racked up against him.

Melina Pizano/Matchroom Canelo and GGG will meet for the third time and hope their bitter rivalry will be put to bed once and for all on Saturday

“He’s not being honest, he’s fucking a**hole,” Canelo said this year. “He pretends to be a good person but talks a lot of bullshit about me. He’ll say, ‘I respect him, his career’, and in other parts he’ll say, ‘He’s an embarrassing boxer. , he’s embarrassing for Mexican boxing. I hate that shit because of it.

How different from five years ago when – in a moment of pure WWE theatrics – Canelo called Golovkin into the ring to announce their first fight, right after Alvarez defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. “Golovkin, you are next my friend! Where are you?” Canelo exclaimed. A suited ‘Triple G’ emerged for a full ring entrance with ‘Seven Nation Army’ screaming as the crowd erupted.

The showdown had been delayed for years, with Canelo giving up a world middleweight title to block it. His promoter at the time, Oscar De La Hoya, claimed it was because the Mexican was still growing in the division – but not many believed him. The real reason was that Canelo is eight years younger than Golovkin, so any delay helped the underdog’s chances.

If Golovkin had any grudges about having to wait, he didn’t show it when they met face to face. The pair had fallen out when a 20-year-old Canelo visited his Big Bear training camp in 2011 and posed for photos, smiling together.

They even shared a kind of fanbase. The Kazakh had won over audiences in the United States and Central America with his thrilling in-ring style and broken English catchphrases. Golovkin called his fights a “great dramatic spectacle” and said he likes to fight “Mexican style” – a nod to his aggressive approach and his Mexican-American trainer Abel Sanchez.

The respectful rivalry between two well-matched fighters was seen in contrast to the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight that took place a month prior. One was a freak show fueled by trash talk between a semi-retired boxer and an MMA fighter. A fight where any sane fan could predict the outcome. This last fight was the best of the best in any of boxing’s big divisions; the sport’s biggest rising star taking on a longtime champion behind in a marquee fight.

They weren’t always enemies, however, with Golovkin and Canelo training together as youngsters.

Yet the smiling Golovkin of the mid-2010s now has a different silhouette. Colder, more suspicious, scarred by the events inside and outside the ring during his two epic wars with Canelo.

Even a controversial draw in their first fight did not spoil their relationship. Most observers agreed that Golovkin had done enough to edge out a competitive fight (he beat Canelo in 10 of 12 rounds according to CompuBox) – but you could argue for a draw. No one could argue for Judge Adalaide Byrd’s ridiculous scorecard of 118-110 in favor of Alvarez.

If Golovkin fumed at this first stain on his professional record of 37-0, he hid it well. He was the reigning 160-pound world champion, so he still ended the night draped in title belts. After a battle of will and skill – with Canelo starting and finishing well, but Golovkin dominating the middle rounds – a rematch was natural.

It was at this point that the couple’s relationship fell apart. Canelo testing positive for clenbuterol in the build-up to a fight in May 2018 prompted the Nevada State Athletic Commission to suspend the boxer – ultimately for just six months, after accepting that tainted Mexican beef could be responsible for the traces found.

Getty The first fight was marked by a draw, despite the majority of observers believing that GGG had won it

Getty Images – Getty The second fight was closer and Canelo made the decision

This was not an explanation accepted by Golovkin. He even filmed a Nike commercial that started with his trainer eating a juicy steak. “Superhuman power requires a special ingredient…” Sanchez said before the camera cut to Golovkin pulverizing a heavy bag. “That’s called hard work,” Abel concluded, putting down his knife and fork.

“NO DRAW” flashed on the screen before the announcement ended. The shots were fired and the situation escalated during a protracted disagreement between the pair’s management teams over purse sharing, before they finally reached an agreement on a September fight. Both sides – and both fighters – were now at odds.

“After the doping scandal,” Golovkin said when their dynamic changed. “After the first fight, I remember I said, ‘Thanks for the fight, it’s a great fight. He said the same thing… We were friends. After doping? No.

“I don’t believe these stories of contaminated meat. I think this whole thing makes no sense… The thing is, he got caught the second time around.

The “second time” clearly meant that Golovkin believed Canelo had doped before their first fight. But, with tainted meat in Mexico being a real problem, Canelo was furious that his opponent refused to accept his explanation. Indeed, calling him a liar.

“He talks a lot about me. That’s why it’s personal,” the Mexican told DAZN. “He always pretends to be a nice guy, like in front of people. I hate that kind of person.

The bad blood before their second fight led to an even more intense contest than their first. This time, the previously counter-hitting Canelo surprised Golovkin by going on the offensive early and looking to fend off “Triple G”. The action was frantic, with both men landing huge power punches and showing off their granite chins. Canelo started fast and built a lead but Golovkin picked up tricks in the second half.

The end result was an even better – and even closer – fight than their first contest. So it’s no surprise that Alvarez won a narrow majority decision. From there, the two took different paths as their hatred for each other kept them apart.

Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Bad blood will be shed Saturday night

Golovkin eventually parted ways with Sanchez, went on to win but had a tougher-than-expected war with Sergiy Derevyanchenko – which many took as a sign that age was catching up with the 40-year-old. Canelo’s career went from strength to strength, as he won a 175-pound title, unified at super middleweight and established himself as the sport’s most bankable star ahead of May’s shock defeat. by Dmitry Bivol.

Now they finally meet for the third time, with Golovkin topping 160 pounds for the first time. Canelo, taller and much closer to his prime at 32, starts this fight as a heavy favorite. His stated goal is to send “Triple G” into retirement with a knockout. However, there’s a chance that – despite their personal spite – these two will still bring out the best in each other in the ring, and that Golovkin will wake up for one last great performance.

Whatever the result on September 17, don’t expect a bromantic hug between the two after the final bell. “Respect,” Golovkin said, “is gone.”

On this one thing, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin can finally agree.