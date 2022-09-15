News
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy pro football team in new FX docuseries ‘Welcome to Wrexham’
Ryan Reynolds and his good friend Rob McElhenney, of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” fame, are two of the biggest names in entertainment.
But in their new FX hit series ‘Welcome to Wrexham’, we see the two stars as we’ve never seen them before – as owners of a professional football team.
“It’s both elation and, weirdly, I can feel an ulcer growing,” Reynolds said.
The pair have teamed up to buy Wrexham AFC, a fifth tier football team in the National League, the lowest tier of professional football in England.
“It’s really about the community and the people who love their club,” McElhenney said.
RELATED | New Hulu Show ‘Tell Me Lies’ Examines Young Loves and Toxic Relationships
Although they are front and center, the heart of their docuseries focuses on the small Welsh village that has passionately followed its team since its founding in 1864.
“Our show focuses as much on the fans of the club as it does on our experience of trying or trying to run this club with no prior experience,” Reynolds said.
And not only did they have no experience before going into business together and buying the club, but they weren’t even friends yet.
“Ryan and I have never met,” McElhenney said. “We knew each other through social media. He snuck into my DMs on Instagram, and we’ve been friends ever since.”
The rest is history, and now the two are hoping to make history.
McElhenney says his dream is for Wrexham AFC to rise through the ranks and win the Premier League championship one day. Until then, watching the drama of a football season unfold in a city where life revolves around the team is just as good as the thrill of victory.
“We decided to do a show about football but not really about sports,” McElhenney said. “These people you really support, and you fall in love with the club because you fall in love with the city.”
And if they start winning, the city will never be the same again.
READ ALSO | ‘Barbarian’ review: A perfect Halloween horror movie
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
The 2024 Ford Mustang Coupe and Convertible have a sleeker look
The best TV shows of 2022 you can’t miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more
More galleries
The best TV shows of 2022 you can’t miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more
95 Pictures
The 2024 Ford Mustang Coupe and Convertible have a sleeker look
More galleries
The 2024 Ford Mustang Coupe and Convertible have a sleeker look
33 Pictures
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
More galleries
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
83 Pictures
The absolute best games on Nintendo Switch
More galleries
The absolute best games on Nintendo Switch
36 Pictures
Ferrari Purosangue SUV unveiled
More galleries
Ferrari Purosangue SUV unveiled
14 Pictures
DIY Scratched Screen Repair: Magic and Myths
More galleries
DIY Scratched Screen Repair: Magic and Myths
10 Pictures
2024 Jeep Recon is a next-gen electric off-roader
More galleries
2024 Jeep Recon is a next-gen electric off-roader
6 Pictures
CNET
News
latest news LA County pledges to end eviction moratorium by year’s end
Los Angeles County will move forward with a plan to lift its pandemic eviction moratorium and other tenant protections by the end of the year, according to a 3-2 vote Tuesday by the supervisory board.
Officials will “conduct robust outreach” to ensure tenants and landlords in the county’s 88 towns are prepared for the end of tenant protections, said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who introduced the motion.
“Given the resources we are putting into play, the financial resources to help tenants and landlords recoup rent, it’s time for us to start moving forward,” she said at Tuesday’s meeting.
The county’s moratorium, which went into effect in March 2020, protected tenants from no-fault evictions and evictions for nuisance, unauthorized occupants or pets, and not allowing landlords entry. It also provided protections against harassment and retaliation, implemented a freeze on rent increases for mobile homes and rent-stabilized units, and extended some protections against evictions for non-payment of rent due to hardship. finances related to COVID-19.
In January, supervisors voted to extend the moratorium until December 31.
Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who voted against Tuesday’s motion cementing the expiration date, called the end of tenant protections “premature” and said she intended to introduce another motion that would prevent no-fault evictions and would limit the amount landlords can raise rent.
The eviction moratorium has played a major role in slowing the growth of LA County’s homeless population, Kuehl said. Last week, results from the most recent count from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority showed a 4.1% increase from 2020 to 2022, compared to a 25% jump from 2018 to 2020.
Kuehl warned that it would be “extremely dangerous” to lift all tenant protections put in place during the pandemic.
“I think the title will be: ‘This council must love the homeless.’ They are going to do so much more,” Kuehl said during the reunion.
Supervisor Hilda Solis, who also voted against the motion, said 58% of tenant households in her district are cost overburdened.
“I really want to go out and protect these people who I know have been vulnerable for much of the pandemic and who are also continuing to falter right now because they don’t have steady jobs,” he said. she declared.
Chair Holly Mitchell said the board had already voted in January to lift the moratorium by the end of the year and Tuesday’s motion was to “just come up with a plan to communicate what’s going to happen.” in three months unless we change course”.
“If there’s a sincere desire to really respond to emergency protections, then let’s do it,” she said.
Landlords and apartment owners have denounced how long protections have prevented some evictions and allowed tenants of rent-controlled housing to live without a rent increase.
Dan Yukelson, Managing Director of Apartment Assn. of Los Angeles, said smallholders have borne an economic burden during the pandemic that should have been borne by the government.
“Hopefully many owners who are now hanging on by the skin of their teeth will have a chance to survive and avoid seizure,” he said. “Unfortunately for far too many people it is far too late. I have spoken to too many landlords who have been forced to sell their properties at a discount or during foreclosure, and with their loss the county will lose a very important asset , which is that of natural affordable housing.
The city of Los Angeles is also considering lifting many of its protections against evictions and rent increases under a proposal released by the city’s housing department last month. The plan would allow landlords to raise the rent for rent-controlled apartments, representing about 75% of the city’s stock, starting in 2024.
Larry Gross, executive director of the Coalition for Economic Survival, called the lifting of tenant protections an “outrageous and callous action.”
“What the city and county are giving tenants is a New Year’s present that they clearly don’t want,” he said.
The move will “open the floodgates” for evictions, he said, adding that many tenants will find themselves homeless or forced to move out.
“It’s really shortsighted and doesn’t really solve our affordable housing crisis and will increase the number of people who will be forced out onto the streets,” Gross said. “They were all flattered by how the number of homeless people had increased, but hadn’t increased as high as it had in the past. This is going to mean that our number of homeless people is going to explode. »
News
Alexa might soon answer your questions with ads – TechCrunch
Amazon wants Alexa owners to buy more stuff. That’s the clear impetus behind the new Alexa feature announced today at Amazon’s Accelerate conference, called Customers Ask Alexa, which allows brands to submit answers to common questions such as “How do I remove pet hair from my carpet?” and “How do I remove odors from dirt stains?” Previously, Alexa provided generic advice from the web and other sources in response to such queries. But Customers Ask Alexa essentially turns responses into sponsored product spots.
“Brands registered with Amazon Brand Registry will see the new Customers Ask Alexa feature in Seller Central, where they can easily discover and answer frequently asked questions from customers using self-service tools,” Amazon explains. in a blog post. “Customers Ask Alexa will be available to shoppers through the Amazon search bar in late 2022 and through Echo devices in mid-2023.”
Is it desirable? For sellers, maybe. For Alexa users…probably not. Personally, I don’t want to be bombarded with ads every time a random question about a household chore comes up. Amazon says all responses submitted by the brand will be subject to content moderation and quality checks and that the program will be invitation-only to begin (in October 2022) before a wider rollout in 2023 in the United States. But I can’t say I have much faith companies won’t try to hijack the answers to the most popular questions, seeking prime placement in the homes of Alexa users.
Customers Ask Alexa integrates with another feature unveiled today at Accelerate, Tailored Audiences, which will allow sellers and brands on Amazon to send marketing emails directly to customers. Bloomberg rightly notes that this could backfire, especially if those same brands aggressively push their products on Customers Ask Alexa.
Either way, it seems unlikely that unwanted product placement will do much to bolster Alexa-based sales in Amazon’s marketplace. The tens of millions of Alexa users around the world have always shied away from shopping with their voice, with statistics from an eMarketer survey showing that only 10.8% of customers have used Alexa to shop online. 2020.
Low adoption — and dwindling interest in Alexa in general — hasn’t stopped Amazon from increasingly using Alexa-powered products as an advertising medium. In 2021, the company launched Interactive Audio Ads on Amazon Music’s ad-supported tier, which is enabled by default on supported Echo devices, allowing listeners to add items featured in an ad to their Amazon shopping carts by saying “Alexa, add to cart”. Amazon has also recently started partnering with brands to serve promotions as static images on Echo devices, displaying them during “ambient use” and rotating with content such as weather, recipes, sports and news.
To attract higher advertising bids from advertisers, Amazon uses personal voice data, a fact that not all users may be comfortable with. According to a report published in April – the main details of which were confirmed by an Amazon spokesperson to The Verge – Amazon and third parties, including advertising and tracking services, collect data about owners’ interactions with Alexa through speakers, TVs and other devices and share them with up to 41 advertising partners.
techcrunch
News
Journalist David Louie retires from ABC7
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — After 50 and a half years, journalist David Louie is retiring from ABC7.
Join ABC7 News the week of September 26 as we celebrate his career and accomplishments.
If you didn’t know, David started training when he was just 5 years old, appearing on a public affairs show in Ohio.
He joined ABC7 News in 1972, when the program was called “Newsscene”.
In the 1980s, live streams provided instant coverage.
PHOTOS: ABC7 celebrates journalist David Louie on his 45th birthday
ABC7 hosted a party for journalist David Louie, who turns 45 at the station, on Monday, June 5, 2017, in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)
KGO TV
Over the years, David has reported on many of the Bay Area’s biggest stories, including the kidnapping of Patty Hearst and the Loma Prieta earthquake.
Right after the September 11 attacks, David made the first interview with Norm Mineta of San Jose, then Secretary of Transportation.
David was one of the first Asian American television reporters in the Bay Area, and he has been on the air the longest and has traveled to Asia on several occasions.
In 1986, he traveled to the Philippines during the people power revolution that ended with the exile of Ferdinand Marcos.
In 1979, David was one of the first American journalists allowed to enter China.
As the Bay Area’s trade with the Pacific Rim took off, David became ABC7 News’ business reporter, but he’s not in business all the time. Long before the food chains, David was making a feature film called “Friday Feast.”
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Biker injured in crash with RTD bus in Boulder
Join the conversation
We invite you to use our feedback platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable information or material to us, and to disclose any information as necessary to satisfy the law. . , regulation or government request. We may permanently block any user who abuses these terms. As of June 15, 2022, comments on DenverPost.com are powered by Viafoura, and you may need to log in again to start commenting. Learn more about our new feedback system here. If you need help or are having trouble with your feedback account, please email us at [email protected]
denverpost
News
Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic LIVE commentary: Hoops take on Ukrainians in Poland as Joe Hart tries to end horror record in Champions League clash
Celtic will be looking for their first Champions League win in five years when they take on Shakhtar Donetsk tonight.
The Hoops marked their return to Europe’s top flight with a valiant display against reigning champions Real Madrid which ultimately ended in defeat.
Ange Postecoglou’s side were level with the La Liga giants at half-time, but a subsequent masterclass from Luka Modric saw Madrid trail winners 3-0.
Shakhtar will prove a tough opponent on matchday two, having recorded an impressive 4-1 victory against Bundesliga club RB Leipzig last week.
Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic: talkSPORT commentary
This Champions League clash will take place on Wednesday, September 13, with kick-off scheduled for 5.45pm UK time.
talkSPORT 2 will have live coverage of the match, which takes place at the Polish Army Stadium in Warsaw due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Comments will come from Alfie Reynolds and former Republic of Ireland midfielder Matt Holland.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
UCL
Man City 2-1 Dortmund LIVE REACTION: Haaland seals win over ex-club
UCL
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg LIVE REACTION: Potter claims Blues will be better after stalemate
stars
Haaland scores superb goal against Dortmund, while Bellingham breaks UCL record
gesture
Salzburg fans pay poignant tribute to Queen with silent march to Chelsea and banner
tribute
Rangers fans sing the national anthem and display the Queen mosaic ahead of the UCL game
enthusiastic
Celtic denied UCL win by winger who admitted he wouldn’t say no to Arsenal move
Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic: Teams
Shakhtar: Turbin, Taylor, Bondar, Matvlyenko, Konoplia, Stepanenko, Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Murdyk, Shved
Subs: Shevchenko, Pyatov, Traore, Krystov, Sikan, Mykhaylichenko, Kryskiv, Djurasek, Topalov, Ochretko, Kozik, Petriak
Celtic: Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor, McGregor, O’Rilley, Hatate, Haksabanovic, Jota, Furuhashi
Subs: Bain, Sieghurst, Giakoumakis, Abada, Mooy, Turnbull, Maeda, Bernabei, Forrest, Ralston, Welsh, Abildgaard
Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic: What was said?
Speaking after the loss to Madrid, Postecoglou said: “I feel determined, not optimistic. I feel that responsibility.
“I want us to be a Champions League football club. For that to happen we need to come out next week in a game that will be tough again, with nice margins, and be clinical in those kinds of areas. .
“It’s not about being optimistic or pessimistic about it, it’s about being determined to close that gap.”
Shakhtar Donetsk – Celtic: the facts of the match
- Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk was one of three players to be directly involved in three MD1 goals (one goal, two assists), along with Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski. Aged 21 years and 244 days, Mudryk was the youngest Shakhtar player to be directly involved in no less than three goals in a UEFA Champions League match since Douglas Costa in September 2010 (20 years 14 days against Braga). .
- Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart has kept just a clean sheet in his last 13 away matches in the UEFA Champions League as he will look to keep his first on the road in the competition since December 2014 against Roma (for Manchester City).
- Marian Shved scored twice on his UEFA Champions League debut for Shakhtar Donetsk (against RB Leipzig), while no player has ever scored more in his first two appearances for the club in the competition.
- Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is still looking to score his first goal in major European competition (excluding qualifying), having played 12 times between his spell at AEK Athens and Celtic without scoring (six UEFA Europa League games, four in the UEFA Champions League and two in the UEFA Conference League).
- Following their win over RB Leipzig on MD1, Shakhtar Donetsk will be looking to open a UEFA Champions League campaign with two wins. This only happened in 2010-11 and 2007-08, when one of their two wins this season came against Celtic, beating them 2-0 in a home game under Mircea Lucescu.
- It will be Celtic’s first away game in the UEFA Champions League since November 2017, when they suffered a 7-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain under Brendan Rodgers. The Bhoys have kept just one clean sheet in 33 away games in the competition, winning 3-0 against Anderlecht in 2017-18.
- Shakhtar Donetsk named six players aged 23 or younger in their starting XI in their 4-1 win over RB Leipzig on UEFA Champions League MD1 this season and the average age of their XI was not only 24 years and 180 days, the second youngest of any MD1 side behind only FC Salzburg.
- Shakhtar Donetsk will be looking to win three consecutive home games against an opponent in European competition for the third time, having already done so against Roma in 2018 and Sporting Braga in 2016 (both three-game series).
- Celtic have lost their previous two away matches against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League, failing to score each time – 0-3 in October 2004 and 0-2 in September 2007.
- It will be the fifth time Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic have met in the group stage of a UEFA Champions League campaign, following 2004-05 (one win each) and 2007-08 (one win each).
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy pro football team in new FX docuseries ‘Welcome to Wrexham’
The 2024 Ford Mustang Coupe and Convertible have a sleeker look
latest news LA County pledges to end eviction moratorium by year’s end
Alexa might soon answer your questions with ads – TechCrunch
Journalist David Louie retires from ABC7
Biker injured in crash with RTD bus in Boulder
Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic LIVE commentary: Hoops take on Ukrainians in Poland as Joe Hart tries to end horror record in Champions League clash
Walmart introduces virtual try-on tech that uses customers’ own photos to model clothes • TechCrunch
Fetterman won’t debate Mehmet Oz before PA vote begins
Concert review: Panic! at the Disco take risk by playing new album in full at high-energy Xcel show
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet