Connect with us

News

Saquon Barkley buries his focus in details after NFC Offensive Player of the Week award

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

43 seconds ago

on

By

Saquon Barkley Buries His Focus In Details After Nfc Offensive Player Of The Week Award
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Saquon Barkley wasn’t supposed to speak to the media until Thursday. But the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week understood he was in high demand on Wednesday and obliged.

“Any individual award is a team award,” Barkley said of being honored for his 194 yards in last weekend’s 21-20 Giants win at Tennessee. “The most important thing was getting the win. Now we’ve got to shift to Carolina.”

Barkley leads the NFL in rushing yards (164) and yards from scrimmage (194) approaching Sunday’s home opener against the Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium.

He averaged 9.1 yards per carry, caught a team-high six passes for 30 yards, and added a 4-yard TD run and a game-winning two-point conversion.

His 68-run in the early third quarter, with the Giants trailing 13-0, set the table for his touchdown and changed the game. He then made a couple of defenders miss with 1:06 remaining to convert a Daniel Jones shovel pass for two points to give the Giants their late one-point lead.

His 164 rushing yards marked the third-highest total of his career in a single game. Barkley ran for a career-high 189 yards on Dec. 22, 2019, and 170 yards on Dec. 9, 2018, both on the road at Washington’s FedEx Field.

The Giants’ fifth-year running back said he wasn’t dwelling on his stats, though. Instead, he has buried his focus in improving the details, like his fourth-quarter fumble that Titans corner Kristian Fulton fortunately punched out of bounds.

“Just come into work. That’s the only thing I can do,” Barkley said. “I already watched the film. I’m writing my notes: Ball security. I got lucky in that situation. That could have gone the wrong way, could have hurt us. Gotta be better with ball security.

“Gotta be better with pass pro,” “Barkley added. “Still missed my opportunities out there. Left a lot of yards. So that’s my focus: See what I can do better, and when the game comes, execute the plays. Every game might not be a 194-yard performance, but whatever I can do to help the team win, that’s what I want to be able to do.”

GIANTS DOWN A CORNER

Starting outside corner Aaron Robinson had his appendix removed Wednesday and is out for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. No one played a corner snap in Week 1 other than Adoree Jackson, Robinson and slot Darnay Holmes.

The Giants’ secondary depth is so unsettled that head coach Brian Daboll cited five different players who will “compete” as possible replacements for Robinson: in order, rookie Cor’Dale Flott, Fabian Moreau, Nick McCloud, rookie Zyon Gilbert and Justin Layne.

But McCloud (hamstring) and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (right knee) didn’t practice Wednesday, either. And Flott said his first step toward earning playing time on defense is to “earn a spot on special teams,” where he played just two snaps in Tennessee.

Daboll said Wan’Dale Robinson, the rookie receiver, has shown “significant” improvement in the past few days. But the coach had no other update. “We’ll see how it goes,” he said.

Center Jon Feliciano (lower leg), edges Kayvon Thibodeaux (sprained right MCL) and Azeez Ojulari (right calf), and safety Jason Pinnock (shoulder) were limited. Safety Dane Belton (clavicle) was a full participant, and Daboll expects him to make his NFL debut Sunday.

TONEY: NO DISAPPOINTMENT IN WIN

Kadarius Toney scoffed at the suggestion that he might be disappointed in playing only seven snaps in Week 1.

“Disappointed in a victory? Disappointed in winning? You sound crazy,” Toney said Wednesday.

Toney said: “I get paid to play, not coach. So I don’t know what’s ahead for me Sunday. I just gotta go out there and be the best player I can be.”

When asked if he needs to stay healthy and practice more to earn playing time, Toney said: “If that’s what’s required of me, it’s what I gotta do. Everybody knows I had the injury a couple weeks ago [was] why I wasn’t on the field. So I guess it was just with that. So I dunno. I don’t know what to say.”

Toney said as long as the team wins, “if I played two plays or one play and we won, bro, I don’t really care.”

()

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 15, 2022

By

Queen Elizabeth Ii Lies In State As Crowds Pay Respects
google news

By MIKE CORDER, JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA

LONDON (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain’s longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.

Her son, King Charles III, and his siblings and sons marched behind the coffin, which was topped by a wreath of white roses and her crown resting on a purple velvet pillow.

The military procession from the palace underscored Elizabeth’s seven decades as head of state as the national mourning process shifted to the grand boulevards and historic landmarks of the U.K. capital.

Crowds shuffled past her coffin in the center of 900-year-old Westminster Hall well into the night. People flowed in two lines, with hundreds of thousands expected to pay their respects before her state funeral Monday.

They moved silently in a steady pace down the steps of the hall under a great stained glass window, then past the coffin that was covered with the Royal Standard and had been placed on a raised platform known as a catafalque by eight pallbearers.

There were couples and parents with children, veterans with medals clinking on navy blue blazers, lawmakers and members of the House of Lords. Some wore black or suits and ties, others jeans and sneakers, and all had waited hours to stand in front of the coffin for a few moments

Many bowed or curtseyed and some were in tears.

Thousands who had waited for the procession for hours along The Mall outside the palace and other locations along the route held up phones and cameras, and some wiped away tears, as the casket rolled by. Applause broke out as it passed through Horse Guards Parade. Thousands more in nearby Hyde Park watched on large screens.

The coffin was topped with the Imperial State Crown — encrusted with almost 3,000 diamonds — and a bouquet of flowers and plants, including pine from the Balmoral Estate, where Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

Two officers and 32 troops from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards in red uniforms and bearskin hats walked on either side of the gun carriage. The 38-minute procession ended at Westminster Hall, where Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby led a service attended by Charles and other royals.

“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you,” Welby read from the Book of John.

After a short service, the captain of The Queen’s Company 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, assisted by a senior sergeant, laid the royal standard of the regiment on the steps of the catafalque.

Four officers from the Household Cavalry -– two from the Life Guards and two from the Blues Royals -– began the vigil, taking their places at each corner and bowing their heads.

Thousands had queued up along the banks of the River Thames, waiting to enter the hall and pay their respects to the only monarch most Britons have ever known after her 70 years on the throne.

Esther Ravenor, a Kenyan who lives in the U.K. said she was humbled as she watched the procession.

“I love the queen, I love the royal family, and you know, I had to be here,” she said. “She is a true role model. She loved us all, all of us. Especially someone like me, a migrant woman coming to the U.K. 30 years ago, I was allowed to be here and to be free and safe, so I really honor her. She was a big part of my life.”

Maj. Gen. Christopher Ghika, of the Household division, who organized the ceremonial aspects of the queen’s funeral, said it was “our last opportunity to do our duty for the queen, and it’s our first opportunity to do it for the king, and that makes us all very proud.”

Troops involved in the procession had been preparing since the queen died. So had the horses of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

Sgt. Tom Jenks said the horses were specially trained, including how to handle weeping mourners, as well as flowers and flags being tossed in front of the procession.

Heathrow Airport temporarily halted flights, saying it would “ensure silence over central London as the ceremonial procession moves from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.”

President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday with Charles to offer his condolences, the White House said.

Biden recalled “the Queen’s kindness and hospitality” she hosted them and the first lady at Windsor Castle in June, the statement said. “He also conveyed the great admiration of the American people for the Queen, whose dignity and constancy deepened the enduring friendship and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

Crowds have lined the route of the queen’s coffin whenever it has been moved in its long journey from Scotland to London.

On Tuesday night, thousands braved a typical London drizzle as the hearse, with interior lights illuminating the casket, drove slowly from an air base to Buckingham Palace.

Earlier, in Edinburgh, about 33,000 people filed silently past her coffin in 24 hours at St. Giles’ Cathedral.

The line of people snaking along the banks of the River Thames to enter Westminster Hall, the oldest building in Parliament, was nearly 3 miles long in the afternoon, according to a government tracker.

The hall is where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, where kings and queens hosted magnificent medieval banquets, and where ceremonial addresses were presented to Queen Elizabeth II during her silver, golden and diamond jubilees.

Chris Bond, from Truro in southwest England, was among those waiting to see the queen’s coffin. He also attended the lying in state of the queen’s mother in 2002.

“Obviously, it’s quite difficult queuing all day long, but when you walk through those doors into Westminster Hall, that marvelous, historic building, there was a great sense of hush and one was told you take as much time as you like, and it’s just amazing,” he said.

“We know the queen was a good age and she served the country a long time, but we hoped this day would never come,” he added.

Chris Imafidon, secured the sixth place in the queue.

“I have 1,001 emotions when I see her,” he said. “I want to say, God, she was an angel, because she touched many good people and did so many good things.”

—-

Associated Press writer Sylvia Hui contributed.

___

Follow AP coverage of Queen at

google news
Continue Reading

News

A tale of two halves: After go-ahead bloop double, Orioles’ Austin Hays hopes for some consistency

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 15, 2022

By

A Tale Of Two Halves: After Go-Ahead Bloop Double, Orioles’ Austin Hays Hopes For Some Consistency
google news

For all the balls Austin Hays has hit into gloves of late, the sight of a fluttering blooper falling between defenders in shallow right field for an RBI double Tuesday night was a relief for the Orioles outfielder.

The ball had an expected batting average of .120, according to Statcast, yet it produced the go-ahead run for the Orioles in a 4-3 series-opening win against the Washington Nationals.

“I was glad to see it hit some grass,” Hays said.

That hasn’t been the case for Hays across the second half of the season. He exploded before the All-Star break, became the sixth Oriole to hit for the cycle and seemed poised to continue that breakout performance deep into summer and early fall.

Instead, after his cycle on June 22, Hays entered Sunday with a .197 batting average and .575 OPS. His power numbers are down, his groundballs up and his search for a solution ongoing. After June 22, Hays’ hard-hit rate has fallen about 10 percentage points. His groundball and popup rates have risen.

Hays is a streaky hitter who seeks to replicate his mechanics. As he watches video from the second half, he notices how they’ve wavered, with Hays getting out in front of pitches when he should be driving them. It’s that area in which Hays hopes to improve most, and with four hits in his last two games, perhaps he’s found his way again.

“The consistency of the good mechanics, it hasn’t been nearly as consistent as what it was in the first half,” Hays said. “I’ll have a stretch of a week and a half where everything is really good, solid. And then I have a couple days where it’s just groundball, groundball, groundball, groundball, and I try to reset it and get back to where I was at.”

It’s easier said than done. As manager Brandon Hyde watched Hays recently, he noticed how the outfielder has a tendency to chase more. Of the pitches he sees out of the zone, Hays is swinging at a career-high 37% of them.

Hyde said Hays is “really jumpy right now,” and “more lungey than normal.” It’s part of a stretch that includes four multi-hit games in his previous 29 games entering Sunday. Then on Sunday, in a 1-0 loss against the Boston Red Sox, he managed two hits. Hays added a pair Tuesday, too, with that bloop double and a sharp single to left.

When Hays looks back on last season, his swings against first pitches and offerings over the heart of the plate are too low for his liking. He’s risen both this season, with a career-high 37.2% first-pitch swings. He’s not taking as many middle-middle pitches, either.

“If I’m getting a meatball, which is in the middle part of the zone, if I’m getting that meatball in the first pitch of the at-bat, that’s a good one to hit, and that’s going to result in hard contact,” Hays said. “So for me, just focusing on, if the game allows it, swinging at that first pitch.”

The results haven’t followed in earnest. But last week, Hyde wondered aloud how a bloop to right field that lands might be all Hays needs to get going again.

That bloop double came Tuesday, a potential sign that Hays could be breaking out of his slump — and be getting some much-needed luck. For a player who has lost his feel at random moments, he’ll take a soft hit now and again.

“Just for whatever reason, it seems to show up every now and again,” Hays said. “It’s baseball. If you knew why, it would never happen. It is what it is.”

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

Federal judge says Alabama must stop being vague about use of nitrogen hypoxia in next week’s execution

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 15, 2022

By

Federal Judge Says Alabama Must Stop Being Vague About Use Of Nitrogen Hypoxia In Next Week'S Execution
google news

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge has told Alabama to stop being vague and give a firm answer by Thursday night if the prison system is ready to use the untested nitrogen hypoxia execution method during of an execution next week.

U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. gave the state a deadline to file an affidavit, or statement, stating whether the state might attempt to execute inmate Alan Miller by nitrogen hypoxia on September 22 if the use of lethal injection is blocked. The order came after the state hinted at the possibility during a Monday court hearing that it was prepared to become the first state to attempt an execution with nitrogen hypoxia.

Nitrogen hypoxia is a proposed method of execution in which death would be caused by forcing the inmate to breathe only nitrogen, thereby depriving them of the oxygen needed to maintain bodily functions. It is licensed as a method of execution in three states – Alabama, Oklahoma and Mississippi – but has never been used.

ALABAMA ATTORNEY REJECTS EX-ESCAPEE CASEY WHITE’S REQUEST FOR PRISON TO JAIL TRANSFER

The state provided “vague and imprecise statements regarding willingness and intent to proceed with an execution on September 22, 2022, by nitrogen hypoxia,” Huffaker said.

The judge asked the state on Monday whether it was willing to use the method when executing Miller. A state attorney responded that it was “very likely” he could use nitrogen hypoxia next week, but said the state prison commissioner has the final decision.

Officials escort murder suspect Alan Eugene Miller away from Pelham City Jail in Alabama in 1999. Miller, who was to be put to death by lethal injection on September 22, 2022, for a workplace shooting in 1999 that killed three men, says the state lost the documents it returned choosing another method of execution.
(AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

“No later than September 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. CDT, the defendants shall file an affidavit or statement from Commissioner John Q. Hamm, Attorney General Steve Marshall, or other appropriate official with personal knowledge, concluding whether or not the Defendants may execute plaintiff by nitrogen hypoxia on September 22, 2022,” the judge wrote in a Tuesday order.

Miller is seeking to block his planned execution by lethal injection, saying prison staff lost documents he turned over in 2018 by choosing nitrogen hypoxia as the method of execution.

ALABAMA YOUTH ATTACKED FOR CAPITAL MURDER, CHARGED WITH KILLING FATHER, STEPMOM, 3 BROTHERS AND SISTERS

Miller testified Monday that he had a fear of needles, so he signed a form selecting nitrogen hypoxia as a method of execution. He said he left the form on the tray of his cell door for a prison officer to retrieve. The state said there was no evidence to support its claim.

Miller, a delivery truck driver, was convicted of the 1999 workplace shootings that killed Lee Holdbrooks, Scott Yancy and Terry Jarvis in suburban Birmingham. Miller shot Holdbrooks and Yancy in one business, then drove to another location to shoot Jarvis, evidence shows.

A defense psychiatrist said Miller suffered from serious mental illness, but his condition was not serious enough to form the basis of an insanity defense under state law.

In 2018, Alabama lawmakers approved legislation allowing nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative method of execution, although lethal injection remains the primary method of carrying out death sentences. State law gave inmates a brief window to select nitrogen as a method of execution. A number of inmates chose nitrogen.

ESCAPE FROM ALABAMA PRISON: INMATE CASEY WHITE, GUARD VICKY WHITE SHARED NEARLY 1,000 PHONE CALLS

The Alabama Department of Corrections did not respond to an email seeking comment on the status of the proposed new method of execution or what it would look like.

The state has disclosed little information about the new method of execution. The Alabama Department of Corrections told a federal judge last year that it had developed a “system” to use nitrogen gas, but did not describe it.

Fox

google news
Continue Reading

News

Column: The Chicago White Sox need Elvis Andrus at shortstop — even when Tim Anderson returns

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

39 mins ago

on

September 15, 2022

By

Column: The Chicago White Sox Need Elvis Andrus At Shortstop — Even When Tim Anderson Returns
google news

Elvis Andrus always knew Tim Anderson would develop into an All-Star shortstop.

But Andrus never envisioned being Anderson’s teammate — let alone playing so well at short that Anderson’s absence from the Chicago White Sox lineup has been minimized.

Now that Anderson is ramping back from surgery to repair a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand and possibly returning next week, the question of whether to keep Andrus at short looms large down the stretch.

“Right now Elvis is the shortstop,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said Tuesday. “When Tim comes back, he will be put at shortstop. That’s his position.”

Well, that answers that question.

But is it the right answer?

No one should lose his job because of an injury, though Sox fans seem to be fine with manager Tony La Russa losing his after his heart ailment. But Anderson is a much different story. The Sox also could use Anderson as the primary designated hitter and keep Andrus at short, an option that’s a bit complicated because of the need for Eloy Jimenez and Yasmani Grandal to DH on occasion.

Andrus said he knows he’s a seat-holder at short for Anderson and agrees with the decision.

“I understand that part, I think we all understand that part,” Andrus said before Wednesday game against the Colorado Rockies at Guaranteed Rate Field. “That’s his position, and he’s earned it, every bit of it. So when he comes back, we’re all going to be more than happy to have him back.

“We know the impact he makes when he’s healthy and in the lineup. So whenever that happens I’ll be more than happy to give his position back. And wherever the manager believes I should be where I can help the team win, I’ll be more than happy to do it.”

So it’s a done deal? Maybe.

“Keep in mind, Tim’s going to have missed six-plus weeks or at least six weeks (if he returns next week),” general manager Rick Hahn said Tuesday. “So throwing him right back in there every day might not be the best call.

“So it’s good to have some alternatives, and in both Elvis and TA, (we have) guys who are fundamentally looking to help the team win and somehow contribute to that. Knock on wood, if we get to the point where they’re both healthy and active and contributing, we’ll have one of those good problems about how to incorporate them both into the offense.”

The operative word is “offense,” because defensively Andrus has the edge.

The 14-year veteran has made an instant impact since signing last month after his release from the Oakland A’s. Andrus was hitting .305 with five home runs and 20 RBIs entering Wednesday. Just as important, he has been perfect in the field with no errors in 23 games. Anderson committed 12 errors in 79 games at short and was part of an overall defensive collapse that prevented the Sox from going on a run. Now they’re on one, and Andrus and Romy Gonzalez have been big reasons why.

Cairo can pair Anderson and Andrus together in the field by moving Andrus to second base. Andrus said he hasn’t worked out at second yet and doesn’t feel the need to unless told.

“Whenever we have that conversation, I’ll be down for working at second or third or whatever,” he said. “It’s not really that different (at second). Just different angles. The last few years because of the shift I’ve been able to play a lot of second base (while at shortstop), so I don’t think it will be that hard.”

Anderson is one of the team leaders and the face of the organization. It wouldn’t be an easy conversation for Cairo to convince him Andrus should remain as the primary shortstop for the time being. But that’s an option the Sox should consider. Factoring in the hand injury, Anderson should be understanding if the Sox believe it’s in the best interest of the team. He certainly would have the job full time again in 2023.

“It’ll be interesting to see what happens once TA gets back because obviously you’re talking about one of the premier players in the leagues, and Elvis is absolutely fantastic,” closer Liam Hendriks said Tuesday. “He’s exactly what this team has needed, and it’ll be an interesting concept for the front office to figure out what goes on there, in my eyes anyway. To fit them both out there would be fantastic because they bring an energy level, they bring an excitement level you don’t see very often around the league.

“I can tell you my performances tend to be a little bit better when Tim’s out there just because he yells at me enough. I need that.”

It’s no coincidence Andrus’s arrival has coincided with the recent Sox surge. He said it was “refreshing” to be back in a playoff race and knows it’s Anderson’s spot when he’s ready.

“I’ve had a few conversations with Tim,” said Andrus, who led off Wednesday. “I’ve known Tim since he got to the big leagues. He’s one of those guys that you don’t want to play against. He’s always asking questions, and you could see he wanted to learn every day to be a better player and a better person. I don’t think he needs too much advice from me. I’m probably the one who needs to ask him for advice.

“It’s been really good talking to him, and now I see why he’s such a good player.”

Things can change in the next week. Maybe Cairo won’t even have to choose between his All-Star shortstop and the Sox’s stretch-run MVP. But Cairo has been consistent in one thing — getting through today is the only thing on his mind.

“Today is important,” Cairo said Wednesday morning. “Tomorrow, we wait to get there.”

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

US concerned about media restrictions in Pakistan

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

45 mins ago

on

September 15, 2022

By

Us Concerned About Media Restrictions In Pakistan
google news
Washington—

The United States has expressed concern over media restrictions in Pakistan, citing the silence of a television network favorable to former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We continue to be concerned about the significant restrictions on media and civil society in Pakistan,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Tuesday.

“We are concerned that restrictions on media and content, and the lack of accountability for attacks on journalists, undermine the exercise of freedom of expression…and informed citizenship,” he said. .

Price cited the example of ARY News, which was recently taken off the air, in response to a question from a network reporter.

The network is sympathetic to Khan, who was ousted in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April and replaced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Authorities have also blocked online access to speeches by Khan, who is seeking a political comeback.

The United States is a historic ally of Pakistan, but the two nations have had a rocky relationship, particularly when it comes to dealings with the Afghan Taliban, with Khan in particular critical of U.S. military operations.

The United States has pledged more than $50 million to Pakistan in recent weeks as it grapples with the worst floods in its history that left a third of the country under water.

President Joe Biden’s administration also greenlighted a $450 million sale to Pakistan to refurbish its F-16s, a mainstay of its air force, despite growing US relations. with Pakistan’s rival, India.

USA voanews

google news
Continue Reading

News

Texts: Mississippi governor knew of welfare payment to Favre

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

51 mins ago

on

September 15, 2022

By

Texts: Mississippi Governor Knew Of Welfare Payment To Favre
google news

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Newly revealed text messages show how deeply involved a Mississippi governor was in directing more than $1 million in welfare money to retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

Instead of the money going to help low-income families in one of the nation’s poorest states, as intended, it was funneled through a nonprofit group to Favre and spent on a new volleyball facility at a university that the football star and the governor both attended.

The texts from 2017 show Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who left office in 2020, was “on board” with the arrangement. The state is suing Favre and others, alleging they misspent millions of dollars in welfare money. The director of the nonprofit has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in decades.

The texts were in court documents filed Monday in state court by an attorney for the nonprofit known as the Mississippi Community Education Center. The messages between Favre and the center’s executive director, Nancy New, included references to Bryant.

The texts showed discussion between Favre and New about arranging payment from the Mississippi Department of Human Services through the nonprofit to Favre for speaking engagements, with Favre then saying he would direct the money to the volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Favre played football at the university in Hattiesburg before going to the NFL in 1991, and his daughter started playing on the volleyball team there in 2017.

According to court documents, Favre texted New on Aug. 3, 2017: “If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?”

New responded: “No, we never have had that information publicized. I understand you being uneasy about that though. Let’s see what happens on Monday with the conversation with some of the folks at Southern. Maybe it will click with them. Hopefully.”

Favre responded: “Ok thanks.”

The next day, New texted Favre: “Wow, just got off the phone with Phil Bryant! He is on board with us! We will get this done!”

Favre responded: “Awesome I needed to hear that for sure.”

Attorneys for Favre did not immediately respond to a phone message Wednesday from The Associated Press.

In a July 11 court filing, New’s attorney wrote that Bryant directed her to pay $1.1 million in welfare money to Favre through the education center for “speaking at events, keynote speaking, radio and promotional events, and business partner development.”

In July, a Bryant spokesperson said allegations that the governor improperly spent the money are false and that Bryant had asked the state auditor to investigate possible welfare fraud.

Bryant served two terms as governor and could not run again in 2019 because of term limits. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.

New and her son, Zachary New, who helped run the nonprofit, pleaded guilty in April to charges of misspending welfare money. They await sentencing and have agreed to testify against others.

Favre has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing.

In May, the Mississippi Department of Human Services filed a civil lawsuit against Favre, three former pro wrestlers and several other people and businesses to try to recover millions of misspent welfare dollars. The lawsuit said the defendants “squandered” more than $20 million from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program.

About 1,800 Mississippi households received payments from the program in 2021, according to the Department of Human Services. A family of three must have a monthly income below $680 to qualify for help, and the current monthly benefit for that family is $260. Payments are allowed for up to five years.

In pleading guilty, Nancy and Zachary New acknowledged taking part in spending $4 million of welfare money for the volleyball facility.

The mother and son also acknowledged directing welfare money to Prevacus Inc., a Florida-based company that was trying to develop a concussion drug. Favre has said in interviews that he supported Prevacus.

Mississippi Auditor Shad White said Favre was paid for speeches but did not show up. Favre has repaid the money, but White said in October that he still owed $228,000 in interest.

In a Facebook post when he repaid the first $500,000, Favre said he didn’t know the money came from welfare funds. He also said his charity had provided millions of dollars to poor children in Mississippi and Wisconsin.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending