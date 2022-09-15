Senators pressure Biden administration for ‘unacceptable’ response to monkeypox; civil servants defend their work

During a congressional hearing Wednesday with the nation’s top public health officials, senators from both sides of the aisle criticized the Biden administration’s response to monkeypox.

The loudest rebuke came from Richard Burr of North Carolina, the top Republican member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, who called the handling of monkeypox by the government of “catastrophic failure” recalling the outbreak of COVID-19 and implored officials to “do better”.

“You repeated every mistake from the early days of the COVID response, and the cultural arrogance of public health officials who are supposed to be at the forefront of our response has let this country down again,” said Burr to officials: Centers for Disease Rochelle Walensky, director of control and prevention; Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Robert Califf, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and Dawn O’Connell, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.

Burr listed delays in tests, therapies and vaccines – all of which were, and in some cases still are, difficult to access at the start of the monkeypox epidemic – and he criticized government health officials for failing to issue stricter behavioral guidelines during the many pride parades around the country for a disease that largely infects the gay and bisexual male community.

“It’s not about money. You’ve been given incredible amounts of money. It’s about leadership. It’s about focus. It’s about crushing roadblocks typical bureaucracy, arrogance and incompetence. You have to do better,” Burr said.

Democratic Senator Patty Murray, chair of the committee, also criticized the overall response to monkeypox – although she tempered hers with the news that access to vaccines, tests and treatments has increased while the case growth has declined.

Still, she called the response “unacceptable.”

Senator Rand Paul questions Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal response to smallpox of the monkey, on Capitol Hill, on September 14, 2022. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“I know each of your agencies have worked tirelessly to respond first to COVID and now to monkeypox. But I have to say, frankly, too many missteps were made early in the response and a few hundred cases have arisen. turned into 21,000. It is unacceptable for communities that have already faced barriers to accessing health care, such as LGBTQ+ communities and Black and Latino communities who are hardest hit by this outbreak,” Murray said.

For their part, members of the administration’s response to monkeypox said they had worked quickly to focus on key measures such as testing and vaccines.

“On May 17, a case was reported in Massachusetts and was confirmed by the CDC the following day. The CDC immediately began its work finding additional cases, educating clinicians and the public about this disease, and supporting our state and local public health partners in their response,” Walensky said.

“Over the past few weeks, we have been pleased to see a decline in the growth of new cases here and abroad, although there are regions in the United States where the rate of increase in new cases continues. We approach this news with cautious optimism, recognizing that we must continue to respond aggressively using our full toolkit, including vaccination, testing and risk education, to inform behavior change,” she said.

She said the United States had always had more testing capacity than testing underway and to date was still performing 14-20% of its total testing capacity. The underlying problem, she said, has been making health care providers aware of a disease that is not common in the country so that they order tests quickly.

“There has never been a shortage of testing, but there has been a lack of access to testing due to inefficiencies in the system,” said Califf, the FDA commissioner.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky testifies before a Senate Hearing on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions to consider an update on the ongoing federal response to COVID-19, at the United States Capitol in Washington, June 16, 2022. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters, FILE

On vaccines, Burr pushed officials to explain why vaccination rates aren’t higher – arguing that a lack of information about the new intradermal vaccination method, which is allowing the US to increase up to five times their supply of vaccines, could discourage people from shots.

“We know that we have 13 to 15 million gay men in this country in the United States. … We have about 1.9 million HIV-positive gay men. There’s your immunocompromised population, 1.9 million; [and] your pool at risk for sexually transmitted monkeypox [is] about 13 to 15 million. And somehow we’re applauding the fact that we’ve given out 700,000 vaccines,” Burr said.

The administration held large-scale pop-up clinics at events like Atlanta Black Pride, Charlotte Pride, Boise Pride and Southern Decadence in New Orleans, Walensky said, and they had vaccinated about 7,200 people between the events. Atlanta and New Orleans.

“What we need to do now is do the smaller scale ones, and we are actively doing that scaling… So rather than these big events, we need to meet people where they are with organizations community, trusted messengers,” she said.

O’Connell, who oversees vaccine logistics at the Department of Health and Human Services, said the United States will receive an additional 5.5 million vials of monkeypox vaccine in the coming months – which could be used in some 27 million doses, using the new intradermal approach – in addition to the 1.1 million vials already available.

“Answers cannot be static. They must continue to evolve and adapt to the current set of circumstances and regularly take into account new information and changing scientific understanding. This has been true until now. now for the monkeypox response and will be as it continues,” O’ Connell said, defending the response.

But Walensky pointed out that there are holes in the administration’s work due to data obstacles.

Dawn O’Connell, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, speaks during the Federal COVID Response Hearing on Capitol Hill, June 16, 2022. Joe Raedle/Getty Images, FILE

The CDC doesn’t have the amount of information it needs to design a more effective testing and vaccination strategy, she said.

For example, “for monkeypox specifically, I can tell you that I don’t know the total number of people hospitalized for monkeypox,” Walensky said.

“It’s been hard, and it shouldn’t be that hard. And if we can’t make informed decisions, based on the best possible data coming to us, we’re not making the best decisions for the American people. The existing patchwork of data systems doesn’t work. It doesn’t work to the best of the ability of the American people,” Walensky said.

She also said the CDC does not know which people who tested positive for monkeypox had or had not been vaccinated.

While demographic data, such as race, ethnicity and gender, is reported in 91% of vaccinations, such data is only reported for 27% of tests and 47% of cases.

“We worked closely, tirelessly, with state and local public health personnel who did the same to extract data on this particular outbreak,” Walensky said.