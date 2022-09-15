News
St. Paul City Council compromises on rent control for empty apartments
Following criticism from St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s office and coalitions of housing advocates, the St. Paul City Council voted 7-0 on Wednesday to compromise on a key change to the city’s rent control ordinance involving vacant apartments.
The new amendment authored by Council President Amy Brendmoen and Council Member Chris Tolbert would allow landlords to raise rents by 8 percent, on top of inflation, whenever their rental is unoccupied.
That language replaces a proposal the council adopted last week for “full vacancy decontrol,” which would have allowed landlords to raise rents as much as they want once a unit is empty. Facing the prospect of unlimited rent hikes on vacant units, members of the Service Employees International Union and the interfaith advocacy organization ISAIAH had urged the mayor to veto a full package of planned ordinance changes. Carter had reached out to council members leading up to Wednesday’s discussion, urging them to reconsider.
“Folks were concerned we were giving (landlords) a blank check with an untethered vacancy decontrol,” said Brendmoen, addressing the council on Wednesday.
LESS AGGRESSIVE MEASURE
Brendmoen said the goal of her less aggressive decontrol measure was to “to incentivize reinvestment in our properties” and noted that a series of “just cause” protections would bar landlords from emptying out units solely to hike rents.
The full vacancy decontrol policy “had no limit,” said Council Member Jalali, while still expressing frustration with the final package. “I feel disappointed on the path that this has gone down. … It makes something that was passed last week … slightly less bad.”
Following Wednesday’s vote, SEIU and ISAIAH officials issued a joint statement thanking the council and noting “long-time renters won’t be in a situation where landlords have a strong new incentive to push them out.”
The city council will re-open a public hearing next Wednesday and then vote on Tolbert’s master amendment to the city’s “rent stabilization” ordinance, which includes a raft of additional changes adopted by the council on Sept. 7. The new package of amendments features a 20-year exemption from rent control for new housing and appears destined to win final council approval and the mayor’s signature.
“Today’s vote reflects the will of our voters and the recommendations we received from the stakeholder group this summer,” said Carter, in a written statement following the vote. “I look forward to signing this ordinance as currently drafted.”
DEBATE CONTINUES
Council Member Jane Prince, who had authored the vacancy decontrol measure that was approved 4-3 last week, said she was open to the Brendmoen compromise. The goal, she said, was to offer landlords motivation to maintain attractive, livable units and continue to invest in the city. Without some level of decontrol, she said, landlords will raise rents 3 percent annually in an attempt to keep up with the market and keep rents high enough to attract a buyer when it comes time to sell.
“I do want to say that I am concerned there is a fundamental misunderstanding about what vacancy decontrol is about,” said Prince on Wednesday. “It is not an incentive to eviction. … In fact, vacancy decontrol allows landlords to preserve long tenancies. … The (new) cap will definitely help with the landlord’s opportunities to make those reinvestments.”
Council Member Nelsie Yang, one of the two council members who had publicly supported rent control as it rolled out before voters last November, said she would support Brendmoen’s compromise proposal, but the city could still do better.
“I still feel that we are not doing the best that we can … fighting for renters,” she said.
Jalali, who had spoken passionately against full vacancy decontrol earlier this month, shared those concerns. Jalali said she would have preferred allowing landlords to bank increases they had not instituted under the city’s 3 percent rent cap, rolling them out cumulatively at a later date. Other council members had called “banking” onerous and difficult to track.
“I also left last week’s meeting feeling very uncomfortable with where we landed,” said Council Member Rebecca Noecker. “I think this offers much stronger protections. … I think this is also a good compromise. It’s also much simpler for tenants to understand, and if tenants don’t understand the ordinance, there’s no way to protect them and their rights.”
Both Brendmoen and Jalali said they are still working out the finer points of additional amendments that could be introduced at a later date.
Erling Haaland even surprised himself with a karate kick as the strike was compared to Johan Cruyff’s acrobatic effort by Pep Guardiola, while the Man City striker is labeled ‘Gary Lineker on steroids’.
We need to talk about Erling.
Just when it looked like a way to contain Manchester City’s beast had been found, Haaland produced a moment of absolute brilliance to hand his side victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
The 22-year-old Norwegian showed incredible acrobatics to shoot in the decisive goal, which saw him lift his left leg about six feet in the air as he came on the end of Joao Cancelo’s delightful cross from left.
The goal was superhuman effort, suggested talkSPORT’s Micky Gray.
“It’s 26 out of 21 for Erling Haaland in Champions League football, it’s just unbelievable,” Gray said in a comment.
“The next time this guy steps onto the football pitch, he’ll be wearing a cape! He is so good.
“You don’t see it for 75 minutes… what a superstar they have on their hands.”
Haaland now has 13 goals in just nine appearances for Man City and his killer play inside the box reminds Jason Cundy of one of English football’s greatest poachers.
tribute
Rangers fans sing the national anthem and display the Queen mosaic ahead of the UCL game
choices
Chelsea and Man United men dropped, Dier in…England XI if World Cup starts now
cash
No Arsenal, Man United star – Most valuable XIs for Boehly’s North v South game
educated
Klopp and Tuchel’s protege lined up by Brighton to replace Potter
answer
Van Dijk’s digging into ex-footballers shows he’s bothered by criticism, says Murphy
starlet
Starlet, 13, becomes UK’s youngest player but Celtic cost him world record
tribute
Rangers could defy UEFA national anthem ban and play God Save the King at Ibrox
ambitious
Chelsea owner Boehly offers idea for Premier League All-Star game North vs South
“He’s becoming one of the most incredible strikers,” Cundy said on The Sports Bar.
“I haven’t seen him put his shoelaces through a shot yet. He doesn’t have to because he just hits the ball. It’s a stroked karate kick…it’s an outrageous finish.
“He’s a six-yard striker. Gary Lineker was like that, it’s ten times Gary Lineker, it’s Gary Lineker on steroids! Cundy added.
However, Haaland’s exploits reminded Pep Guardiola of an even bigger icon of the game.
“The moment Erling scored the goal… I thought: ‘Ah, like Johan Cruyff!
“I remember a little my dear friend [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, who has this ability to put his foot on the roof, and Erling are quite similar on that.
And don’t be surprised to see this strike stand the test of time.
Minnesota’s Angie Craig, Tina Smith and Dean Phillips flagged for financial transactions in NY Times report
Three members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation — U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and U.S. Reps. Angie Craig and Dean Phillips, all Democrats — were flagged in a New York Times analysis for financial transactions that highlight ethical concerns about potential conflicts of interest by lawmakers.
The three lawmakers are among 97 member of Congress who “bought or sold stock, bonds or other financial assets that intersected with their congressional work or reported similar transactions by their spouse or a dependent child,” the Times reported Tuesday, citing financial filings made by the lawmakers.
In separate statements, Smith, Craig and Phillips all noted that they did not personally perform the transactions connected to them, or even know about them at the time.
Federal lawmakers aren’t banned from buying or selling stocks or other investments for any company, even if those transactions might affect their decision-making. No other members of Congress from Minnesota were flagged in the Times report.
Here’s a summary of each lawmaker’s situation.
REP. ANGIE CRAIG
In 2019, Craig reported transactions made by her son that included trading shares of Lyft and Ford, the Times reported. She sat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee at the time.
Craig, whose 2nd District includes parts of the south metro, actually supports legislation that would ban members of Congress from trading stock, and the former medical sector executive sold her individual stocks prior to being sworn into office in 2019, her office said. Craig didn’t know that her 19-year-old son was dabbling in day trading with money he inherited from his grandfather, the office said.
In a statement, Craig said: “As a mom, I would be grateful if my college student son was not allowed to own or trade stocks. And as a member of Congress, I’m working to pass a law to force him to listen to his mother.”
Craig is running for re-election against Republican Tyler Kistner and Paula Overby of the Legal Marijuana Now party.
REP. DEAN PHILLIPS
Phillips bought or sold stocks and bonds from more than two dozen banks, including Wells Fargo, which was being investigated by the House Financial Services Committee, on which Phillips sits, according to the Times. He also serves on the House Ethics Committee.
Phillips, a former business magnate and one of the wealthiest members of Congress, has not directed any of his trades since being elected in 2018, his office told the Times. In early 2020, he hired a law firm to to move his stocks into a blind trust, but that process wasn’t completed until July 2021, and he’s still in the process of moving some of his assets.
“Congressman Phillips has voluntarily held himself to the highest ethical standards, acting against his own financial interests in doing so,” the spokesperson told the Times.
Phillips is running for re-election in the 3rd District, which include the west metro, against Republican Tom Weiler.
SEN. TINA SMITH
Smith reported trades by her husband Archie, a longtime investor in medical device companies, including trades with two insulin equipment makers, the Times reported. Smith has been involved with legislation that would affect insulin access and pricing — although it’s unclear what affect those measure might have on the companies her husband owned shares in.
He sold the stocks March 17, 2020 — the precipice of the coronavirus pandemic and the associated plummeting of the markets. A spokesman for Smith called the sale “a simple business decision for Archie.”
In a statement, Smith said: “Like a lot of families, my husband Archie and I have two very different jobs — and we keep them completely separate. Archie’s job is to invest in medical device companies, which he has done most of his career since we moved to Minnesota in 1984. I do not know about and have absolutely no role in any of his investment decisions.”
Smith’s term expires at the end of 2027.
Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates “Bald Is Beautiful Day” on Instagram
Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t keep the word “bald” out of her mouth.
The actress, 50, posted a beautiful Instagram selfie on Tuesday celebrating “Bald Is Beautiful Day.”
“Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my hairless brothers and sisters❣️❣️❣️,” she captioned the photo.
As her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars six months ago for his joke about Jada as ‘GI Jane 2’ when he was allegedly unaware of her alopecia, Jada spoke for the first time in her battle with hair loss in 2018.
She revealed her autoimmune disease diagnosis on her Facebook Watch show, “Red Table Talk.”
“I had issues with hair loss,” she said at the time. “It was terrifying when it started. I was in the shower one day and I only had a handful of hair in my hands and I was like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald? ?’ »
The actress added, “It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear.”
After ‘experimenting’ with steroid injections to try to regrow his hair, Smith embraced the bald buzzing in 2021 – inspired by his daughter Willow Smith, who also shaved her head.
Showing further baldness in December 2021, the ‘Matrix’ star said, “Mom’s gonna have to cut it down on the scalp so nobody thinks she’s had brain surgery or something… Me and this alopecia are going to be friends… period!”
Although she is apparently at peace with her condition, Jada also hopes that Will and Chris Rock can also reunite. In an episode of “Red Table Talk” after the infamous slap, she said she really wanted “these two smart, capable men to have the opportunity to heal and talk about it and reconcile.”
Next
“It seems like it’s still pretty new to me. The…
While the ‘Fresh Prince’ star has apologized for hitting Rock and was banned by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences from all Academy events for 10 years, the comedian doesn’t seem to have forgiven him.
‘Son of a bitch hit me for a bulls joke, the greatest joke I’ve ever told,’ he told, in part, tour mate Dave Chapelle earlier this month .
New York Post
St. Paul man sentenced to 43 years in prison for online sextortion scheme targeting more than 1,100 girls
One of Yue Vang’s victims said she struggled with substance abuse and wanted to commit suicide because of what he did to her. Another said she was an honor student with a bright future who turned to cutting herself to “escape the pain” he inflicted.
The victim impact statements were read Wednesday in federal court before Vang, of St. Paul, was sentenced to 43 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised probation, for carrying out what prosecutors say is the largest known online sexual extortion scheme ever in the U.S.
After handing down the sentence at the St. Paul federal courthouse, U.S. District Judge Eric Tostrud noted how prosecutors have identified more than 800 girls who Vang victimized in all 50 states and 42 other counties.
“We understand today that the government is aware of over 1,100 minors, and that this is the largest known sextortion prosecution in United States history,” Tostrud said.
Vang, 31, was charged in May with two counts of production of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort.
Vang created fake online accounts that he used to portray himself as a minor and entice or coerce girls to create sexually explicit images and videos to send to him from at least early 2015 through September 2020, prosecutors say. He used web and social media apps including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Kik and Skype to perpetuate his sextortion scheme.
He was charged by felony information, a process by which a defendant agrees to waive a grand jury indictment and instead plead guilty. In exchange, federal prosecutors agreed not to charge him with additional counts he pleaded to and also with transportation, receipt and distribution of child pornography.
‘CALCULATED AND CRUEL’
Vang collected more than 1,000 child pornography images and videos on his electronic devices that showed minors between approximately 12 and 17 years old engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He would threaten to send the images to their family members, friends and classmates unless they created and sent him additional images and videos of themselves nude or engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Vang knew the girls were under 16 years of age because their ages were posted in profiles or they told him, according to his plea agreement.
Tostrud said Vang’s “conduct was calculated and ineffably cruel” and that he took advantage of the girls’ “greatest vulnerabilities.”
“Mr. Vang’s conduct caused unbounded and everlasting harm,” Tostrud said. “We have heard that harm described in the victim impact statements today. Those statements are powerful evidence of the harm suffered by Mr. Vang’s hundreds of victims.”
Before receiving his sentence, Vang apologized to his victims in a brief statement he read to the court.
“I recognize that by saying I am deeply sorry will never be enough to address the trauma and the pain that I have caused,” he said. “There are no words or actions that can express how deeply sorry I am.”
TIP FROM OHIO
Authorities were alerted to Vang when a victim contacted her local police department in Ohio and that department, through their investigative process, identified the suspect as possibly living in Minnesota, according to the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.
Police shared the information with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which sent a tip to the Minnesota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The FBI investigation began in 2020.
“There are few crimes as damaging and traumatic to a young person as sextortion,” Michael Paul, special agent in charge of the Minneapolis FBI field office, said in a statement following Vang’s sentencing. “Vang is a predator who targeted innocent and impressionable young girls, exploiting their innocence for pictures and videos. He robbed them of their childhood and forever altered their lives and the lives of their families.”
The FBI says it is seeing a significant increase in cases involving sextortion, with more than 16,000 such complaints having been reported to the agency’s Internet Crime Complaint Center during the first seven months of last year. Nearly half of the sextortion victims were in the 20- to 39-age group, while victims under the age of 20 reported the fewest number of complaints, according to the FBI.
“It’s such a fine line” – The Denver Post
The only things to really ask of Buck Showalter these days are his team navigating their September schedule while trying to keep the Braves at bay and injury updates. Wednesday’s pre-match press conference began with the former and the manager cautioned against using past performances as pointers to the future.
“I wish you could predict things based on what happened on any given night,” he laughed. “The season can go fast and then all of a sudden it goes September. It’s like that for a lot of teams. I think pretty much every team that’s in first place, or close of this one, you would probably say the same thing. That has always been my experience.
The difference between having a good game and a bad game — and on a larger level, a good month and a bad month — can be small in a sport like baseball. Showalter used two examples from the first inning of Tuesday’s game. Brandon Nimmo was hit by a fly ball on the ground, resulting in an out and Pete Alonso missed a two-run homer by inches.
“It’s such a fine line,” Showalter said. “It’s not something that if you score a lot of runs one night that means the next day it’s going to happen. It’s not this world. There are too many variables. It’s going to be a challenge.
Part of him likes the way things turned out, though. Showalter is really one to “enjoy the ride”. The destination — in this case, the playoffs that FanGraphs gives the Mets a 100% chance of making — will always be there no matter how the journey goes.
“If it was so predictive, it would be boring,” Showalter said. “Anyone who sits here and smugly says, ‘It’s going to happen, it’s going to happen,’ they lose me at hello. Don’t you hate it when they ask you to predict stuff?”
He knows that the season weighs heavily on every player, no matter how good his game or that of the team. The Mets have well over 100 games in their season and with the repetitive nature of an MLB season, the manager says that inevitably wears people down.
“Mentally, they’ve been challenged this year,” Showalter acknowledged. “Football, basketball and hockey, they don’t care how many games we play.”
Although this month of September has had a rough start, the skipper doesn’t think it has any real correlation to a team’s performance in the playoffs. He does, however, have a favorite way for the very beginning of a season to unfold.
“I know the ideal spring for me has always been: start out great, go down a bit, then at the end you come back up,” he said. “End a game above .500, don’t win all your spring training games and don’t lose them all. Somewhere in between is good.
BIG LEAGUES IN SYRACUSE
Now for the injury updates.
Max Scherzer will pitch for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday night, with the plan being for him to pitch four innings. Showalter said the team hopes to get him back on Monday when he can return from the injured list.
Right-handed reliever Drew Smith is expected to pitch back-to-back games for Syracuse on Friday and Saturday, and then the club will make a decision about returning to MLB. Smith (3.51 ERA in 41 innings this year) has been struggling with a tight lat in his pitching shoulder that has kept him out of the big league bullpen since July 24.
Tylor Megill (outstretched shoulder) also closes in. He recorded just two withdrawals out of rehab on Tuesday while giving up five earned runs, but process is always more important than results when it comes to rehab assignments. Everything from Showalter says the team isn’t worried about Megill’s bad day against the Buffalo Bisons.
“The last time I spoke to Billy [Eppler] earlier in the afternoon he was going to launch another [rehab game]said Showalter of Megill. “We think he would finish an inning with two outs and start the next inning trying to give him two ups. This is the final hurdle.
NO-CIAL MEDIA
If it wasn’t very clear, Showalter is not a person who participates in most modern digital trends in the world.
“Somebody said to me the other day, ‘Did you read that thing on Twitter?’” Showalter described in disbelief. “I think when I’m done, maybe I’ll join this. Should I? Why should I? Will it improve my life and enjoy my life more? What is TikTok? Seriously, what’s the difference between TikTok and Twitter and FaceTime?”
He probably meant Facebook, but it’s hard to say.
()
denverpost sports
Five Wild players to watch at Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in Chicago
While the Wild don’t start training camp until next week, a number of prospects gathered at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul this week. The group will depart to play in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in Chicago on Thursday afternoon.
Here are five players to watch as the Wild take on the host the Chicago Blackhawks this weekend.
MARCO ROSSI
The pressure is on for Marco Rossi. Though general manager Bill Guerin has pushed back on the thought that Rossi is a lock to make the NHL roster out of training camp, it would be a major disappointment if the 20-year-old center does not play well enough to do just that. After spending last season in the minors, Rossi better understands the ins and outs of being a professional. He seems like a natural replacement for dynamic forward Kevin Fiala in the top half the lineup. Perhaps the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase can give Rossi some positive momentum ahead of training camp.
JESPER WALLSTEDT
There’s very little chance Jesper Wallstedt plays in the NHL at any point this season. All indications are that the Wild want to keep the 19-year-old goaltender in the minors this season rather than throw him directly into the fire. There’s not much to gain from rushing Wallstedt’s development if he’s likely going to be an integral part of the organization for the next decade or so. Nonetheless, this weekend will be a big step for Wallstedt. After his solid performance at development camp this summer, this will be his first time competing against another team as a member of the Wild.
ADAM BECKMAN
It looked like Adam Beckman was going to make the NHL roster out of training camp last season. Instead, he was among the final roster cuts, then went on to have a fairly underwhelming campaign in the minors. Talking to reporters at development camp this summer, Beckman did his best to move past that, setting his sights on this season. If the 21-year-old winger can dominate this weekend, it would provide some confidence heading into training camp.
SAMMY WALKER
After signing with the home-state Wild last month, Sammy Walker, a former Gophers star from Edina, needs to show what he can do. Though many teams expressed interest in Walker’s services this summer, as a 23-year-old center, he already is on the older side as far as prospects go. Thus, he has a finite amount of time to prove himself as a viable option at the NHL level. If Walker can look like a man amongst boys this weekend, it would go a long way in how the front office evaluates him.
HUNTER HAIGHT
As arguably the most impressive prospect at development camp this summer, Hunter Haight is already playing with house money ahead of the this weekend’s games. The 18-year-old could establish himself as a very intriguing prospect if he can continue to stand out. His skill set is undeniable, and he’s bound to grow into his 5-foot-10, 175-pound frame.
