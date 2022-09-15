News
St. Paul man sentenced to 43 years in prison for online sextortion scheme targeting more than 1,100 girls
One of Yue Vang’s victims said she struggled with substance abuse and wanted to commit suicide because of what he did to her. Another said she was an honor student with a bright future who turned to cutting herself to “escape the pain” he inflicted.
The victim impact statements were read Wednesday in federal court before Vang, of St. Paul, was sentenced to 43 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised probation, for carrying out what prosecutors say is the largest known online sexual extortion scheme ever in the U.S.
After handing down the sentence at the St. Paul federal courthouse, U.S. District Judge Eric Tostrud noted how prosecutors have identified more than 800 girls who Vang victimized in all 50 states and 42 other counties.
“We understand today that the government is aware of over 1,100 minors, and that this is the largest known sextortion prosecution in United States history,” Tostrud said.
Vang, 31, was charged in May with two counts of production of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort.
Vang created fake online accounts that he used to portray himself as a minor and entice or coerce girls to create sexually explicit images and videos to send to him from at least early 2015 through September 2020, prosecutors say. He used web and social media apps including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Kik and Skype to perpetuate his sextortion scheme.
He was charged by felony information, a process by which a defendant agrees to waive a grand jury indictment and instead plead guilty. In exchange, federal prosecutors agreed not to charge him with additional counts he pleaded to and also with transportation, receipt and distribution of child pornography.
‘CALCULATED AND CRUEL’
Vang collected more than 1,000 child pornography images and videos on his electronic devices that showed minors between approximately 12 and 17 years old engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He would threaten to send the images to their family members, friends and classmates unless they created and sent him additional images and videos of themselves nude or engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Vang knew the girls were under 16 years of age because their ages were posted in profiles or they told him, according to his plea agreement.
Tostrud said Vang’s “conduct was calculated and ineffably cruel” and that he took advantage of the girls’ “greatest vulnerabilities.”
“Mr. Vang’s conduct caused unbounded and everlasting harm,” Tostrud said. “We have heard that harm described in the victim impact statements today. Those statements are powerful evidence of the harm suffered by Mr. Vang’s hundreds of victims.”
Before receiving his sentence, Vang apologized to his victims in a brief statement he read to the court.
“I recognize that by saying I am deeply sorry will never be enough to address the trauma and the pain that I have caused,” he said. “There are no words or actions that can express how deeply sorry I am.”
TIP FROM OHIO
Authorities were alerted to Vang when a victim contacted her local police department in Ohio and that department, through their investigative process, identified the suspect as possibly living in Minnesota, according to the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.
Police shared the information with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which sent a tip to the Minnesota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The FBI investigation began in 2020.
“There are few crimes as damaging and traumatic to a young person as sextortion,” Michael Paul, special agent in charge of the Minneapolis FBI field office, said in a statement following Vang’s sentencing. “Vang is a predator who targeted innocent and impressionable young girls, exploiting their innocence for pictures and videos. He robbed them of their childhood and forever altered their lives and the lives of their families.”
The FBI says it is seeing a significant increase in cases involving sextortion, with more than 16,000 such complaints having been reported to the agency’s Internet Crime Complaint Center during the first seven months of last year. Nearly half of the sextortion victims were in the 20- to 39-age group, while victims under the age of 20 reported the fewest number of complaints, according to the FBI.
“It’s such a fine line” – The Denver Post
The only things to really ask of Buck Showalter these days are his team navigating their September schedule while trying to keep the Braves at bay and injury updates. Wednesday’s pre-match press conference began with the former and the manager cautioned against using past performances as pointers to the future.
“I wish you could predict things based on what happened on any given night,” he laughed. “The season can go fast and then all of a sudden it goes September. It’s like that for a lot of teams. I think pretty much every team that’s in first place, or close of this one, you would probably say the same thing. That has always been my experience.
The difference between having a good game and a bad game — and on a larger level, a good month and a bad month — can be small in a sport like baseball. Showalter used two examples from the first inning of Tuesday’s game. Brandon Nimmo was hit by a fly ball on the ground, resulting in an out and Pete Alonso missed a two-run homer by inches.
“It’s such a fine line,” Showalter said. “It’s not something that if you score a lot of runs one night that means the next day it’s going to happen. It’s not this world. There are too many variables. It’s going to be a challenge.
Part of him likes the way things turned out, though. Showalter is really one to “enjoy the ride”. The destination — in this case, the playoffs that FanGraphs gives the Mets a 100% chance of making — will always be there no matter how the journey goes.
“If it was so predictive, it would be boring,” Showalter said. “Anyone who sits here and smugly says, ‘It’s going to happen, it’s going to happen,’ they lose me at hello. Don’t you hate it when they ask you to predict stuff?”
He knows that the season weighs heavily on every player, no matter how good his game or that of the team. The Mets have well over 100 games in their season and with the repetitive nature of an MLB season, the manager says that inevitably wears people down.
“Mentally, they’ve been challenged this year,” Showalter acknowledged. “Football, basketball and hockey, they don’t care how many games we play.”
Although this month of September has had a rough start, the skipper doesn’t think it has any real correlation to a team’s performance in the playoffs. He does, however, have a favorite way for the very beginning of a season to unfold.
“I know the ideal spring for me has always been: start out great, go down a bit, then at the end you come back up,” he said. “End a game above .500, don’t win all your spring training games and don’t lose them all. Somewhere in between is good.
BIG LEAGUES IN SYRACUSE
Now for the injury updates.
Max Scherzer will pitch for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday night, with the plan being for him to pitch four innings. Showalter said the team hopes to get him back on Monday when he can return from the injured list.
Right-handed reliever Drew Smith is expected to pitch back-to-back games for Syracuse on Friday and Saturday, and then the club will make a decision about returning to MLB. Smith (3.51 ERA in 41 innings this year) has been struggling with a tight lat in his pitching shoulder that has kept him out of the big league bullpen since July 24.
Tylor Megill (outstretched shoulder) also closes in. He recorded just two withdrawals out of rehab on Tuesday while giving up five earned runs, but process is always more important than results when it comes to rehab assignments. Everything from Showalter says the team isn’t worried about Megill’s bad day against the Buffalo Bisons.
“The last time I spoke to Billy [Eppler] earlier in the afternoon he was going to launch another [rehab game]said Showalter of Megill. “We think he would finish an inning with two outs and start the next inning trying to give him two ups. This is the final hurdle.
NO-CIAL MEDIA
If it wasn’t very clear, Showalter is not a person who participates in most modern digital trends in the world.
“Somebody said to me the other day, ‘Did you read that thing on Twitter?’” Showalter described in disbelief. “I think when I’m done, maybe I’ll join this. Should I? Why should I? Will it improve my life and enjoy my life more? What is TikTok? Seriously, what’s the difference between TikTok and Twitter and FaceTime?”
He probably meant Facebook, but it’s hard to say.
()
Five Wild players to watch at Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in Chicago
While the Wild don’t start training camp until next week, a number of prospects gathered at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul this week. The group will depart to play in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in Chicago on Thursday afternoon.
Here are five players to watch as the Wild take on the host the Chicago Blackhawks this weekend.
MARCO ROSSI
The pressure is on for Marco Rossi. Though general manager Bill Guerin has pushed back on the thought that Rossi is a lock to make the NHL roster out of training camp, it would be a major disappointment if the 20-year-old center does not play well enough to do just that. After spending last season in the minors, Rossi better understands the ins and outs of being a professional. He seems like a natural replacement for dynamic forward Kevin Fiala in the top half the lineup. Perhaps the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase can give Rossi some positive momentum ahead of training camp.
JESPER WALLSTEDT
There’s very little chance Jesper Wallstedt plays in the NHL at any point this season. All indications are that the Wild want to keep the 19-year-old goaltender in the minors this season rather than throw him directly into the fire. There’s not much to gain from rushing Wallstedt’s development if he’s likely going to be an integral part of the organization for the next decade or so. Nonetheless, this weekend will be a big step for Wallstedt. After his solid performance at development camp this summer, this will be his first time competing against another team as a member of the Wild.
ADAM BECKMAN
It looked like Adam Beckman was going to make the NHL roster out of training camp last season. Instead, he was among the final roster cuts, then went on to have a fairly underwhelming campaign in the minors. Talking to reporters at development camp this summer, Beckman did his best to move past that, setting his sights on this season. If the 21-year-old winger can dominate this weekend, it would provide some confidence heading into training camp.
SAMMY WALKER
After signing with the home-state Wild last month, Sammy Walker, a former Gophers star from Edina, needs to show what he can do. Though many teams expressed interest in Walker’s services this summer, as a 23-year-old center, he already is on the older side as far as prospects go. Thus, he has a finite amount of time to prove himself as a viable option at the NHL level. If Walker can look like a man amongst boys this weekend, it would go a long way in how the front office evaluates him.
HUNTER HAIGHT
As arguably the most impressive prospect at development camp this summer, Hunter Haight is already playing with house money ahead of the this weekend’s games. The 18-year-old could establish himself as a very intriguing prospect if he can continue to stand out. His skill set is undeniable, and he’s bound to grow into his 5-foot-10, 175-pound frame.
R. Kelly found guilty of 6 counts of child pornography in federal trial
CHICAGO — A federal jury in Illinois has found disgraced singer R. Kelly guilty of six counts of sexually exploiting and inciting a minor in a case stemming from complaints from multiple women who alleged he had lured them into sexual acts when they were underage and charges that Kelly had conspired to intimidate and bribe witnesses and conceal evidence of this abuse during a previous criminal trial against him.
The decision came on the second day of deliberations and came a year after Kelly was convicted in New York of federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. He is serving a 30-year prison sentence in this case.
Kelly had faced 13 counts, including charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, receipt of child pornography, incitement of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual conduct, conspiracy to obstruct the justice and conspiracy to receive child pornography. He was acquitted on seven counts, including all conspiracy charges.
Kelly had been accused by prosecutors of performing sexual acts with five minors and recording some of the abuse on multiple videos.
During the trial, which spanned five weeks, jurors heard from several of Kelly’s alleged victims who all testified that they were underage when Kelly began sexually abusing them.
Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was tried alongside two co-defendants, former business manager Derrel McDavid and partner Milton “June” Brown. McDavid and Brown were both found not guilty on all charges.
The pair were charged with conspiring with Kelly to rig the outcome of the singer’s 2008 criminal trial in Cook County, which involved a videotape of Kelly allegedly sexually abusing a minor, federal charges allege brought against them.
Prosecutors centered their case on a star witness, identified by the pseudonym Jane in court, who identified herself as the person in a 26-minute videotape sent anonymously to the Chicago Sun-Times in 2002 that allegedly showed Kelly performing a performing sexual acts with an underage girl. . NBC News has not viewed the videotape. Portions of this and several other recordings, allegedly depicting Kelly engaging in sexual acts with minors, were played during the trial as the prosecution presented its case.
Kelly was previously tried in Cook County on child pornography charges related to the same video and was acquitted. Jane refused to testify at this trial.
In moving testimony, Jane, now 37, said the singer started having sex with her when he was 15 and was in his 30s and continued to do so. do “hundreds” of times before you turn 18. She also testified that he exerted an intense psychological hold on her which caused her to isolate herself from her parents and keep the relationship a secret to remain “faithful” to him.
She testified that she decided to come forward a few years ago because she “was exhausted from living with her lies”.
Kelly was convicted on Wednesday of three of four counts of sexually exploiting a minor linked to Jane.
Three other alleged victims also testified that Kelly manipulated and sexually abused them for years when they were underage.
Prosecution witnesses also testified that Kelly and his co-defendants paid off and intimidated several people to try to retrieve the video recording of his alleged assault on Jane.
Federal prosecutors told jurors during closing arguments that Kelly committed “horrible crimes against children” and then, with the help of his business partners, tried to cover up his actions because he knew they would be “completely damning.” “.
They also argued that Kelly “took advantage of Jane’s youth” for her own “sick pleasure” and that the jury should consider the case using her as “base and guide”.
“She was brave enough to come forward after all these years to tell you what happened,” attorney Elizabeth Pozolo told jurors on Monday.
Kelly, who has denied any wrongdoing, did not testify at the trial. His lawyer Jennifer Bonjean argued that the government witnesses were not credible and called many “liars” and opportunists. She even likened the testimony of two of the witnesses to “cockroaches” spoiling “all the soup” during her closing arguments.
She implored jurors on Tuesday to set aside their prior knowledge of Kelly during deliberation and focus only on the evidence presented at this trial.
The trial took place in Kelly’s hometown, and several supporters and family members showed up hours before the start of the trial each day to secure a seat in the courtroom. Throughout the trial, some prayed with Bibles and rosaries, and on the final day of closing arguments, some wore white as a show of solidarity with the disgraced singer. Several people prayed together as they waited, asking “an angel to come through the courtroom” to help Kelly.
Gophers freshman Isabella McCauley wraps first collegiate golf tournament on a high note
Isabella McCauley was all smiles walking away from the ninth green at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo on Wednesday. The Gophers freshman had just completed a final-round 1-under 71, the best round a Minnesota golfer fired all week.
“Yes,” McCauley said, “today was good.”
The entire week was in many respects. McCauley, who starred at Simley High School and on the national junior circuit the past few years, completed her first collegiate tournament in her home state, just a short drive from where she grew up. It came at a prestigious tournament named after and attended by Annika Sorenstam, still the premier name in women’s golf. The Gophers were joined by 11 of the best teams in the country. McCauley was supported throughout the week by family members and Gophers fans who wanted to get a glimpse of the freshman’s debut.
“Oh my gosh, I love it. Could not imagine a better (first tournament),” she said. “First day, there were so many people out watching. A ton of support. … So it was really cool to have this be my first college event.”
That support and the fact that it was indeed a first left McCauley, a former high school state champion who qualified for and competed in the Women’s U.S. Open in 2021, rather nervous on Monday. Gophers coach Rhyll Brinsmead said McCauley hit some “uncharacteristic shots” in Round 1 that were easy to chalk up to nerves. McCauley shot 76 in both the first and second rounds.
It was those struggles through which Brinsmead learned a bit more about McCauley. She has watched the golfer extensively over the past two years, which means she’s watched a lot of good golf.
“So when you see a kid just sort of walk off discouraged (this week), what do they do?” Brinsmead said. “For her, it was dig in and be motivated to do better.”
After two days of struggles with the putter, McCauley went to the practice green and got to work. That created confidence, which carried into Wednesday’s third and final round. Her 71 moved McCauley up 11 spots into a tie for 41st at 7-over par 223, making her the Gophers’ top finisher. Virginia’s Amanda Sambach won the tournament at 9-under 207.
“The 71 is more in line with what we expected from her, but it was interesting to see, ‘What are you going to do now?’ ” Brinsmead said. “And she did what we thought she was going to do, and that’s bounce back. So that’s fun, and I think this will kickstart her college career.
“I know there’s a lot of people in the state looking, and I think today, as much as it was for her, was for everybody who’s supported her to this point as well. So there’s a lot on her shoulders coming into this event, so for her to shake off those nerves and get it going today, that’s fun.”
From McCauley’s past U.S. Open appearance to this week’s collegiate debut, Sorenstam noted it’s important for players to gain these types of experiences.
“There are learning lessons, being comfortable in different situations. And I think that’s, as individuals, when we grow,” Sorenstam said. “Some of (the players here) have been here for several years, but every year they mature, they learn something and they take away something, and that’s really the goal with us is to provide these playing opportunities for them to make sure that they are ready for whatever the next chapter in life is. … That’s the thing in golf, you’ve got to do it over and over to learn, so I think it’s part of the learning curve.”
McCauley noted this is likely the most difficult field the Gophers will face all season. That’s why Brinsmead doesn’t sweat the 12th-place finish in the 12-team field; Wake Forest won the event by four strokes over Texas. It’s not indicative of where Minnesota sits in terms of the national picture. She liked individual rounds Gophers players put together, and is excited for the group’s evolution. Senior Emma Carpenter was Minnesota’s second-best scorer at 11-over par 227, while Red Wing product Leah Herzog was one shot back at 12-over 228 for the tournament.
“I think it’ll be really cool to see where we line up (at upcoming tournaments) and just have a lot of momentum building into the rest of the fall,” McCauley said.
There is so much McCauley is enjoying about college golf just two weeks into her Gophers career, from the team camaraderie — “We’re incredibly close,” she said. “Everyone, we’re like best friends.” — to the high level of competition that pushes her to be better.
“She’s an independent kid, so we’re not following her around, we just let her fly,” Brinsmead said. “She’s going to do her thing, and she’s going to be just fine. But we’re super proud of what she did today. That’s awesome.”
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins a full participant in practice as he inches closer to season debut
Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice as he inches closer to playing in his first game in over a year.
Dobbins was a limited participant in practice all of last week before being ruled out of Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets.
The 2020 second-round draft pick hasn’t played since suffering a torn ACL in the Ravens’ preseason finale against the Washington Commanders last year.
When evaluating whether Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) can play, coach John Harbaugh said he has to determine what’s best for the team and the player.
“Do they think they’re ready to go? Do they believe that they’re ready to go? Do they want to go? That’s part of the healing process,” he said. “Then whoever the player is compared to what options you have becomes your next thought.”
Quarterback Lamar Jackson said Dobbins continues to progress well, adding: “He looks pretty good to me.”
In an interview with WJZ’s Mark Viviano and former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith, Dobbins described his injury as “pretty bad,” and said it was more than a regular ACL tear. “It was ACL, LCL, hamstring, meniscus. So it was tough to get back to where I am right now,” Dobbins said.
Dobbins told WJZ that it would mean the world to him to play in Baltimore’s home opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday since he has yet to play in front of a large crowd at M&T Bank Stadium. In 2020, Dobbins played most of his rookie season in empty stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic before missing the entire 2021 season due to injury.
“I haven’t played in front of a full stadium in Baltimore, and I hope I get to,” he said. “So it’ll mean the world to me just to carry on the tradition of players like [Smith] and guys that have come before me like Jamal Lewis and things like that. So it’ll be great.”
‘Mysterious’ space diamonds could be tougher than gemstones on Earth
Traditionally, we think diamonds form from the intense pressures found inside our planet, but a number of hardy gems have also been found in space meteorites – and gems are fundamentally different from their terrestrial counterparts.
An international team of researchers claim to have discovered the largest crystals to date of a rare type of diamond called lonsdaleite. The diamonds have an unusual hexagonal atomic structure (compared to the more common cubic structure) and were found in a meteorite that may have come from a dwarf planet that suffered a catastrophic collision with an asteroid billions of years ago .
“This study provides categorical evidence that lonsdaleite exists in nature,” said Dougal McCulloch, director of the RMIT Microscopy and Microanalysis Facility in Australia, in a statement.
The diamond’s unusual hexagonal structure could make it harder than most diamonds from Earth. Lonsdaleite has been found in a certain type of meteorite, called ureilite, and it’s even been made in the lab by throwing discs of graphite at a wall at speeds comparable to an asteroid impacting a planet.
The research team examined 18 ureilites, mostly from northwest Africa, and a discovery by Andy Tomkins, professor of geology at Monash University, on the Nullarbor, a vast arid plain in southern Australia . The odd diamonds were found in just four samples, all from northwest Africa.
But the details of how these superdiamonds formed in space have remained somewhat of a mystery.
McCulloch and his colleagues used advanced electron microscopy techniques to examine slices of meteorites and believe they may have discovered a new formation process for lonsdaleite and ordinary diamonds.
This process “is like a supercritical chemical vapor deposition process that took place in these space rocks, probably on the dwarf planet shortly after a catastrophic collision,” McCulloch said.
In layman’s terms, this means that the space diamonds were likely formed by carbon-based materials, potentially, on a dwarf planet under extreme pressure after a cosmic circulation accident. The team actually thinks that this dominant hypothesis of diamond formation during the impact could be wrong – and the diamonds may have formed at lower pressures after destruction. Similar processes are used in controlled environments to produce materials for certain metals, semiconductors and other products.
The study was led by Tomkins and published Monday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Tomkins says space diamond sampling provides a new process that industries can attempt to replicate.
“We don’t really know how hard lonsdaleitis is,” Tomkins told CNET. “It has been mathematically estimated to be 58% harder than diamond, but this has yet to be proven by measurements.”
The material can be useful in mining or just for bragging about your wild hex space.
“We think lonsdaleite could be used to make tiny, ultra-hard machine parts if we can develop an industrial process that promotes the replacement of preformed graphite parts with lonsdaleite,” Tomkins said.
