Surveillance video shows man violently attacked with bat in Miami-Dade
MIAMI WEST-DADE — Surveillance video shows a man being violently attacked with an aluminum bat at a West Miami-Dade condominium complex and the victim, his son, and Miami-Dade police are all asking for the public’s help in the case.
Kevin Pang tells CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that he is horrified by the assault by his 62-year-old father, KIn Pang. The video shows what happened around 10:30 a.m. on the evening of August 6 as Kin Pang returned to his condominium and had just parked his car.
“It’s awful,” Kevin Pang said. “He didn’t take anything from her. The footage shows it looks like a deliberate act. It was our assault.”
Pang said, “My father was coming home from work around this time and he was attacked from behind with a metal bat by someone who was coming to this community.”
Surveillance tape shows a man punching Pang and knocking him to the ground, then apparently punching multiple times as he lay on the ground. Kevin Pang also posted photos on CBS4 that show his father with a broken arm and cuts and bruises to his head and shoulders.
Surveillance tape also shows a vehicle circling around the Century Parc Complex parking lot at West Flagler Street and 88th Avenue, then parking.
Kin Pang works as a chef at a restaurant on Brickell Avenue in Miami.
In Spanish, he told D’Oench: “I feel very nervous. It’s very difficult. When I came home they attacked me and I was injured. I’m tired.”
His son said: “What hurts me the most is that my dad is a good person. He hasn’t had any problems with anyone at work or anyone else in the community. It was just someone who wanted to hurt him.”
He says he has no idea why anyone would want to hurt his father.
“Do you think it was a hate crime? He was asked.
“Maybe,” said the son.
He also had a warning.
“Pay attention to your surroundings,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that we live in this world where there are people looking for trouble and just want to hurt other people.”
Miami-Dade police said they could not say if it was a hate crime.
They say they’re still working on the case and still probing the neighborhood. They say they have limited leads and the motive is unclear.
They also don’t have a description to release of the attacker or a vehicle that might have been used.
Anyone with information that can help should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
There is a reward of up to $1,000 and callers will remain anonymous.
Chicago White Sox fall 4 games behind in the division with a 3-0 loss entering Thursday’s makeup game in Cleveland
Dylan Cease shook his head after walking the Colorado Rockies’ Michael Toglia on a close 3-2 pitch to begin the second inning Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The walk started a two-run rally for the Rockies as the Chicago White Sox hit a bump before heading to Cleveland, losing 3-0 in front of 16,654.
“I was pretty sporadic, definitely wasn’t my sharpest,” Cease said. “Unfortunately I wasn’t able to make whatever adjustment I needed to make.”
The Cy Young Award candidate allowed three runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in five innings as the Sox lost ground to the Guardians in the American League Central.
“We just have to have a short memory,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “When you win, you see what you did right (and) what you could do better. After that, you move on with a positive mind.
“I like to stay positive. I don’t want nothing negative. Positive and at the end of the day we have a task and we have to prepare for (Thursday).”
The Sox trail the Guardians by four games, five in the loss column. The teams play a makeup game Thursday at Progressive Field.
“It’s one game at a time,” Cairo said. “Anything can happen. We still have 19 games. Just because we lost (Wednesday) and (the Guardians) won, that doesn’t mean we’re out of it. Those guys (in the Sox clubhouse), they’re not going to give up. See what you did wrong, what you did right, move on.
“That’s the way I look at it. And I hope they look at it that way too. And I’ll be talking to them: ‘Hey, we still have a chance, do our job and put pressure on them.’”
The Sox never recovered from the early deficit. Toglia scored on Alan Trejo’s one-out double, and Trejo scored on a two-out single by Yonathan Daza.
“(Cease) struggled a little bit with his pitches at the beginning, and after that he got his composure and pitched good,” Cairo said. “He gives us at least five innings. We didn’t hit. We didn’t get the key hit. Our bullpen did an excellent job. We just didn’t hit with men on base. That happens.”
The Sox were 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
They trailed 2-0 when Eloy Jiménez singled and Andrew Vaughn walked to begin the fourth. Rockies starter Kyle Freeland struck out AJ Pollock and got Luis Robert to fly out to center. Seby Zavala hit a long fly to left, where Daza made a nice catch at the wall to keep the Sox scoreless.
“Freeland was pretty good in those situations,” Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus said. “He commanded pretty well, especially with two strikes. He made some key pitches to get out of trouble. That’s baseball, man.”
Freeland allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked three in 6⅔ innings.
“He was throwing in and out,” Cairo said. “Mixing his breaking pitches. Backdoor sliders. He keeps the guys off balance.”
The Rockies added a run in the fifth when Ryan McMahon doubled and scored on C.J. Cron’s single.
The Sox staged a couple of comebacks during their most recent trip, including a five-run rally in the ninth Friday to turn a three-run deficit into a 5-3 win against the Oakland Athletics.
Down by three in the seventh Wednesday, the Sox had two runners on and two outs with Yoán Moncada at the plate. Carlos Estévez replaced Freeland and struck out Moncada.
“We got our chances, we didn’t capitalize,” Cairo said. “It goes like that. Sometimes you are going to get hits. Sometimes you don’t. (Wednesday) we didn’t. We’ve got to move on. We’ve got a big game against Cleveland and that’s where we have to concentrate.”
The Guardians have won eight of nine. After Thursday’s game, the Sox play three in Detroit and return to Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday for three against the Guardians.
“We know we’ve still got plenty of games ahead, especially against Cleveland,” Andrus said. “We’ve just got to continue to win series.
“The last thing we want to do is put more pressure on ourselves. We’ve still got to go out there and have fun. That’s what we’ve been doing the last couple of weeks. There’s no reason for us to change that. It’s just staying positive. (Thursday) is a good time for us to start getting some games back in our division. After that game, just keep winning series.
“The chance is going to be there. (The Guardians have) been playing perfect until now. If we keep winning series, we know that sooner or later they’re going to crumble, the closer we get. (Thursday is) going to be a really good game for us to go out there and put a statement (and) after that, just go to Detroit and win that series.”
Biden touts electric vehicle investments at Detroit auto show
President Joe Biden touted his administration’s work on electric vehicles on Wednesday during a tour of the 2022 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, describing a future where charging stations are just as readily available. than gas stations.
“The Great American Road Trip is going to be fully electrified,” Biden said as he announced the first round of federal funding for electric vehicle chargers of the bipartisan infrastructure act he signed last year.
“We are approving funding for the first 35 states, including Michigan, to build their own statewide electric charging infrastructure,” Biden said. “And you will be part of a network of 500,000 charging stations.”
According to a White House official, the $900 million investment will help build chargers on 53,000 miles of the national highway system.
Biden also took a moment to promote the new electric vehicle tax credits included in the Cut Inflation Act. The law, signed last month, includes a $7,500 credit for new vehicles and a $4,000 credit for used electric vehicle purchases.
The Inflation Reduction Act also requires that an electric vehicle and its batteries be assembled in North America to qualify for the federal tax incentive.
“Before, to buy an electric car, you had to make all kinds of compromises, but not anymore,” Biden said. “Thanks to American ingenuity, American engineers, American autoworkers, everything is changing. Today, if you want a long-range electric vehicle, you can buy one made in America.”
Several states are beginning to phase out gas-powered vehicles and switch to electric cars. California has become the first state in the United States to implement regulations banning the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The Golden State will require all new cars to run on electricity or fuel. hydrogen.
Biden, a self-proclaimed car enthusiast, toured the showroom alongside General Motors CEO Mary Barra and its chairman Mark Ruess. At one point, the president got into a bright orange Chevrolet Corvette Z06 – which has a gasoline V8 engine – and revved the engine.
“Step aside everyone, this thing is flying,” the president told reporters. Biden has his own vintage Corvette from 1967.
After turning off the engine, Biden joked that he was going to tell his Secret Service he was driving home.
Biden also stopped to check out a bright blue electric Chevy Silverado, a yellow-orange Mustang and a bunch of new plug-in electric vehicle Jeeps before getting behind the wheel and driving an electric Cadillac Lyriq.
“Come on, jump, I’ll take you back to Washington,” Biden joked.
– Molly Nagle and Sarah Kolinovsky of ABC News contributed to this report.
Buck Showalter talks about the margin between a good and bad game before matchup with Cubs: ‘It’s such a fine line’
The only things to really ask Buck Showalter about these days are his team navigating their September schedule while trying to keep the Braves at bay and injury updates. Wednesday’s pregame press conference began with the former and the manager cautioned against using past performances as indications of the future.
“I wish you were able to predict things based on what happened on a given night,” he laughed. “The season can move quickly, then all of a sudden it inches by in September. It’s that way for a lot of teams. I think just about all the teams that are in first place, or close to it, would probably tell you the same thing. It’s always been my experience.”
The difference between having a good game and a bad game — and on a larger level, a good month and a bad month — can be miniscule in a sport like baseball. Showalter used two examples from the first inning of Tuesday’s game. Brandon Nimmo was hit by a ground ball, resulting in an out and Pete Alonso missed a two-run homer by mere inches.
“It’s such a fine line,” Showalter said. “It’s not something that, if you score a lot of runs one night, then it means the next day that’s going to happen. It’s not that world. There’s too many variables. It’s going to be a challenge.”
Part of him likes the way things have played out, though. Showalter is very much an “enjoy the ride” type of person. The destination — in this case, the playoffs that FanGraphs gives the Mets a 100% chance of making — will still be there no matter how the journey goes.
“If it was so predictive it would be boring,” Showalter said. “Anybody who sits up here and smugly says, ‘This is going to happen, that’s going to happen,’ they lose me at hello. Don’t y’all hate it when they ask you to predict stuff?”
He does know that the season takes a huge toll on each player, no matter how well they or the team is playing. The Mets are well over 100 games into their season and with the repetitive nature of an MLB season, the manager says it inevitably wears people down.
“Mentally, they’ve been challenged this year,” Showalter acknowledged. “Football and basketball and hockey, they laugh at the number of games we play.”
While this September has gotten off to a rocky start, the skipper doesn’t think that has any real correlation to a team’s postseason performance. He does have a preferred way for the very beginning of a season to play out, though.
“I do know the ideal spring for me was always: start off really good, go down a little bit, then at the end you’re peaking back up,” he said. “Finish one game over .500, don’t win all your spring training games and don’t lose them all. Somewhere in between there is good.”
BIG LEAGUERS IN SYRACUSE
Now for the injury updates.
Max Scherzer is pitching for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday night, with the plan being for him to throw four innings. Showalter said the team is hopeful they’ll get him back on Monday when he’s eligible to return from the injured list.
Right-handed reliever Drew Smith is scheduled to throw back-to-back games for Syracuse on Friday and Saturday, then the club will make a decision regarding his MLB return. Smith (3.51 ERA in 41 innings this year) has been dealing with a strained lat in his pitching shoulder that’s kept him out of the big-league bullpen since July 24.
Tylor Megill (strained shoulder) is getting close, too. He only recorded two outs in rehab outing on Tuesday while surrendering five earned runs, but the process is always more important than the results when it comes to rehab assignments. Everything from Showalter points to the team not being worried about Megill’s bad day against the Buffalo Bisons.
“Last time I talked to Billy [Eppler] earlier in the afternoon, he was going to pitch one more [rehab game],” Showalter said of Megill. “There’s some thought about him finishing an inning with two outs and then starting the next inning, trying to give him two ups. That’s the last hurdle.”
NO-CIAL MEDIA
If it wasn’t abundantly clear, Showalter is not a person who partakes in most of the world’s modern digital trends.
“Somebody actually said to me the other day, ‘Did you read this thing on Twitter?’” Showalter described incredulously. “I think when I’m done, maybe I’m going to join that. Should I? Why should I? Will it enhance my life and I’ll enjoy my life more? What’s TikTok? Seriously, what’s the difference between TikTok and Twitter and FaceTime?”
He probably meant Facebook, but it’s hard to tell.
Kyle Kuzma walks for Puma during New York Fashion Week
Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma isn’t waiting for the NBA season to continue making memorable fashion statements.
On Wednesday, Kuzma took part in New York Fashion Week.
Read more: Kyle Kuzma’s pregame outfits include everything from leather to oversized sweaters
The 27-year-old wore an all-black hoodie outfit with a maxi skirt as he walked the runway at the Puma Futrograde show.
Kuzma signed a five-year deal with Puma in 2019 while still a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. At the time, he joined a handful of NBA players to earn more from his shoe contract than his team contract.
“For me, I have the best of both worlds. I’m quite talented on the basketball court, but people can really relate to me off the court. From my background, who I am, so many different things The passions that I have are kind of the big game we’re at in this world, the age of social media,” he told Nick DePaula in October 2019.
Odell Beckham Jr., Breanna Stewart and Dwyane Wade were among the stars to comment on her post.
Column: If it’s possible to catch Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at the right time, the Chicago Bears are doing so in Week 2
An old NFL adage is it’s not who you play but when you play them.
That could apply to the Chicago Bears’ Week 2 matchup Sunday night at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.
The Bears appear to be catching their rivals at the right time — if there is such a thing in a series that has been lopsided for the better part of three decades during the Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers eras in Green Bay.
It would be overstating it to say the Packers are reeling after an opening 23-7 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but it’s probably fair to call them a little stunned.
Las Vegas oddsmakers don’t see it this way. The Packers opened as nine-point favorites and the line has moved to 10, evidence the wagering public isn’t putting a lot of stock in the Bears’ splash-filled 19-10 upset of the San Francisco 49ers to begin the Matt Eberflus era.
That’s fine with the Bears, who have maintained they’re more focused on improving than concerning themselves with outside narratives. They’re also not getting caught up in the Bears-Packers hoopla that some former coaches wrapped their arms around and squeezed. Remember, Lovie Smith took a cue from then-Chairman Michael McCaskey and talked at length about beating the Packers as a primary goal.
“The first thing Michael McCaskey went over when I came here to interview for the job was to make sure I knew about the rivalry,” Smith said after the 2010 season as the Bears prepared to meet the Packers in the NFC championship game. “He let me know a little bit about it then too. Believe me, we know exactly how we’re supposed to feel about that rivalry.”
Eberflus didn’t get the same directive, saying the rivalry didn’t come up in his interview with Chairman George McCaskey. Maybe that’s why Eberflus has steered away from any of the rivalry shtick that feeds fan bases.
The Packers have faced questions since the spring about how Rodgers, 38, would remain at the top of his game after the trade of wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Things didn’t go well in Minnesota as Rodgers completed 22 of 34 passes for 195 yards with an interception.
Rookie Christian Watson was behind the Vikings secondary when he dropped a deep pass that might have gone for a touchdown. The timing and rhythm that have been second nature in the Green Bay offense were clearly off.
Veteran Allen Lazard, who is expected to lead the receiving corps, missed the game with an ankle injury, the result of a freak accident in practice when a defensive lineman stepped on him. Lazard practiced Wednesday and could be in line to play this week. But can the Packers go from out of sync to humming in one week?
More concerning is the offensive line, and this is where the Bears ought to look for edges they can exploit. Left tackle David Bakhtiari and right tackle Elgton Jenkins sat out Week 1 as they recover from ACL reconstructions. They reportedly might miss at least one more week, which would mean Yosh Nijman and Royce Newman are the starting tackles.
With left guard Jon Runyan in concussion protocol, it could be a makeshift line in front of Rodgers. It’s one thing to be working on timing with young receivers such as Watson and Romeo Doubs. It’s another thing entirely not to have time to throw.
“We don’t care who is out there,” Bears free safety Eddie Jackson said. “(Missing starters) can take effect, but the mindset doesn’t change as you are preparing or when you’re out there on the field.”
Rodgers has played with plenty of patchwork lines before, even in this series, and it hasn’t seemed to slow him. The Packers have won 12 of the last 14 meetings and Rodgers has a 23-5 career record versus the Bears. He recorded a passer rating of 125 or greater in 10 of those games, the most such performances by a quarterback against a single opponent in league history.
Eberflus should warn his team that the league MVP from the last two seasons isn’t likely to struggle two weeks in a row. After all, weak-side linebacker Roquan Smith said Monday that a “pissed off” Rodgers means the Bears will get the best version of him.
“I don’t even go in that direction,” Eberflus said. “I just stay focused on us.”
The other element in play here — and maybe the one oddsmakers are relying on — is the Packers haven’t lost consecutive regular-season games since a three-game skid that began in mid-November 2018 and ended with coach Mike McCarthy’s firing.
His replacement, Matt LaFleur, has guided the Packers to three consecutive 13-win seasons — the first team in league history to do so. That’s a testament to the job general manager Brian Gutekunst and his staff have done building the roster around Rodgers. If all it took was an elite passer, surely some other team would have reached that pinnacle previously.
One more factor, if you’re reviewing what went wrong for the Packers in Minnesota, is the Bears don’t have a Justin Jefferson on their roster. The Vikings wide receiver caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. The Bears don’t figure to challenge the Green Bay secondary in the same manner, but they definitely need to get Darnell Mooney more involved after he was targeted only three times against the 49ers.
Catching the Packers at the start of the season as Rodgers gets accustomed to a revamped crew of wide receivers — plus the depth issues they have on the offensive line — should hearten the Bears. It’s potentially much better than playing them in another month, when the wideouts could be settled in and the linemen healthy.
“It’s just the next game,” defensive tackle Angelo Blackson said, reaching for a cliche any coach would appreciate — especially his own.
Banh mi and omakase join the dictionary. What it says about the Asian cultural influence.
When Andrea Nguyen was growing up in the 1970s and 80s, banh mi was still an insular Asian experience. Found almost only in Vietnamese refugee enclaves, it was a low-cost community staple – a convenient and portable dish as well as tasty.
But banh mi is now so ubiquitous that it was added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary last week alongside 370 other words. ‘Omakase’, the Japanese chef’s choice meal concept, and ‘maitake’, a mushroom widely eaten in Asia, were also added.
Webster’s Dictionary is known for cementing trending vocabulary into its ranks every year. Banh mi and omakase are introduced alongside words like “herbal”, “grind” and “sus”.
“Dictionaries reflect how common and popular foods are,” said Nguyen, now a recipe developer and author of “The Banh Mi Handbook.” “Trying to bring Asian food out of the margins is really my overarching goal. It signals that acceptance. Like, ‘No, you’re not a foreigner anymore.’
Nguyen said he has seen banh mi grow in popularity over the decades. As more Vietnamese Americans moved out of ethnic neighborhoods, so did the banh mi. In the 2010s, it was a household name for the customizable sandwich of pâté, pickled vegetables and meat on a baguette, sold almost everywhere in the United States.
With the growing popularity of Asian cuisine, food experts say adding culture-specific words to dictionaries is the only sensible solution.
“The future of American food has strong Asianization,” said Krishnendu Ray, associate professor of food studies at New York University.
“The future of American cuisine has strong Asianization.”
Krishnendu Ray, associate professor of food studies at New York University
When the English language fails to adequately describe something with existing words, that’s when new cultural vocabulary tends to be added, he said.
“These terms met our entry criteria as words an English speaker is likely to encounter,” Merriam-Webster editor Peter Sokolowski told NBC News. “They have shown both widespread and long-term use, and can now be considered English words.”
Although she is enthusiastic about the concept of bringing bahn mi to a wider audience, Nguyen takes issue with the definition provided by Merriam-Webster. In its description, the dictionary refers to banh mi as a “generally spicy sandwich”.
“It doesn’t have to be spicy,” she said. “You can’t have any chili, just salt and pepper on this sandwich. By saying “spicy” I feel like it makes the sandwich even more exotic. »
Ethnic dishes and the terms to describe them have a consistent impact on how Americans talk about food, Ray said. He referred to cuisines like Italian and French, introduced to the North American palate a century ago, which are now inextricably linked to the way we talk about food.
“Why do we use ‘pasta’ as a word?” he said. “We use it because it’s a specific form of food, which in some ways was unfamiliar, unfamiliar and needed to be incorporated into the English language… For banh mi, you can technically call it a sandwich, but it’s not specific enough.”
According to Ray, food words enter society in two main ways: top-down or bottom-up.
French food words, Ray said, were introduced as markers of luxury and fine dining, and eventually became integrated into casual American lingo. Japanese omakase, usually a high-end experience, is incorporated in the same way.
In cities like New York, Ray sees Japanese cuisine replacing French cuisine as the most elite.
“Omakase is analogous to the word ‘restaurant’ or the word ‘entrance’,” he said. “Standard omakase menus in New York are the most expensive restaurants in New York, around $200.”
On the other hand, banh mis are a low or medium food, which first caught on in lower middle class immigrant communities and worked their way into the mainstream. Nguyen remembers her family running errands as a child and coming home with large grocery bags full of banh mis.
“We came to the United States and people were craving food from their home country,” she said. “And banh mi, you can make it from supermarket bread and it tastes superb… The nature of many Vietnamese dishes is very convenient.”
Often exotic and brush-painted as spicy or hot, the inclusion of Asian food in Webster is a step towards normalization, Nguyen said. Samosa, bibimbap, soju and kimchi were added in previous years.
“Part of me is like, ‘What took you so long?’ “, did she say. “But then the other part of me goes, ‘Hey, that’s great, because there’s still a lot of people out there who need to know what this food is. “”
nbcnews
