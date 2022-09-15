Suspected shooter stalks Philadelphia teen moments before fatal shooting in new video

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia authorities have released a video showing the moments leading up to the shooting death of a teenage girl who was walking her dog with another person over the weekend.

Surveillance video shows a hooded suspect stalking, looking through and around parked vehicles to watch 17-year-old Teryn Johnson, who was shot just before 9 p.m. Sunday night in what investigators believe was a targeted attack.

The Philadelphia Police Department has yet to make an arrest and is asking for the public’s assistance with any information that may lead to an arrest.

Philadelphia police responded to the 5300 block of Harrock Street on Sunday after reports of gunfire.

Once there, officers found a seriously injured victim and transported him to Temple University Hospital. She was pronounced dead at 9:16 p.m., police said.

The new surveillance video leading up to the fatal shooting provides additional details about the attack, including that at least two people were involved in carrying out the attack, as well as a general description of the suspect and identification of the getaway vehicle.

Investigators say the suspect observed the victims for several minutes before committing the attack and that the video footage seems to confirm this information.

In the video, authorities said the suspect and at least one other person were in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger parked on the road next to the victims before seeing her park further down the street.

Once the victim and the other individual have passed the Challenger, the suspect, dressed in all black clothing, exits and runs across the street toward them. The suspect appears to continue observing the victim behind a utility van for several moments before reentering the Challenger. The sports car then approaches the victims, the suspect gets out and shoots a gun at least three times.

Witnesses at the scene Sunday night claimed the victim had multiple gunshot wounds, Fox 29 reported.

Philadelphia Police Department Capt. Jason Smith told a news conference on Monday that the victim was “specifically targeted.”

The Homicide Detective Division continues to investigate the incident, and the City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Authorities are warning not to approach the suspect but to contact 911 immediately.

Tips can be submitted by phone at 215.686.TIPS (8477) or by text at 215.686.TIPS (8477).