The 2024 Ford Mustang Coupe and Convertible have a sleeker look

Los Angeles County will move forward with a plan to lift its pandemic eviction moratorium and other tenant protections by the end of the year, according to a 3-2 vote Tuesday by the supervisory board.

Officials will “conduct robust outreach” to ensure tenants and landlords in the county’s 88 towns are prepared for the end of tenant protections, said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who introduced the motion.

“Given the resources we are putting into play, the financial resources to help tenants and landlords recoup rent, it’s time for us to start moving forward,” she said at Tuesday’s meeting.

The county’s moratorium, which went into effect in March 2020, protected tenants from no-fault evictions and evictions for nuisance, unauthorized occupants or pets, and not allowing landlords entry. It also provided protections against harassment and retaliation, implemented a freeze on rent increases for mobile homes and rent-stabilized units, and extended some protections against evictions for non-payment of rent due to hardship. finances related to COVID-19.

In January, supervisors voted to extend the moratorium until December 31.

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who voted against Tuesday’s motion cementing the expiration date, called the end of tenant protections “premature” and said she intended to introduce another motion that would prevent no-fault evictions and would limit the amount landlords can raise rent.

The eviction moratorium has played a major role in slowing the growth of LA County’s homeless population, Kuehl said. Last week, results from the most recent count from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority showed a 4.1% increase from 2020 to 2022, compared to a 25% jump from 2018 to 2020.

Kuehl warned that it would be “extremely dangerous” to lift all tenant protections put in place during the pandemic.

“I think the title will be: ‘This council must love the homeless.’ They are going to do so much more,” Kuehl said during the reunion.

Supervisor Hilda Solis, who also voted against the motion, said 58% of tenant households in her district are cost overburdened.

“I really want to go out and protect these people who I know have been vulnerable for much of the pandemic and who are also continuing to falter right now because they don’t have steady jobs,” he said. she declared.

Chair Holly Mitchell said the board had already voted in January to lift the moratorium by the end of the year and Tuesday’s motion was to “just come up with a plan to communicate what’s going to happen.” in three months unless we change course”.

“If there’s a sincere desire to really respond to emergency protections, then let’s do it,” she said.

Landlords and apartment owners have denounced how long protections have prevented some evictions and allowed tenants of rent-controlled housing to live without a rent increase.

Dan Yukelson, Managing Director of Apartment Assn. of Los Angeles, said smallholders have borne an economic burden during the pandemic that should have been borne by the government.

“Hopefully many owners who are now hanging on by the skin of their teeth will have a chance to survive and avoid seizure,” he said. “Unfortunately for far too many people it is far too late. I have spoken to too many landlords who have been forced to sell their properties at a discount or during foreclosure, and with their loss the county will lose a very important asset , which is that of natural affordable housing.

The city of Los Angeles is also considering lifting many of its protections against evictions and rent increases under a proposal released by the city’s housing department last month. The plan would allow landlords to raise the rent for rent-controlled apartments, representing about 75% of the city’s stock, starting in 2024.

Larry Gross, executive director of the Coalition for Economic Survival, called the lifting of tenant protections an “outrageous and callous action.”

“What the city and county are giving tenants is a New Year’s present that they clearly don’t want,” he said.

The move will “open the floodgates” for evictions, he said, adding that many tenants will find themselves homeless or forced to move out.

“It’s really shortsighted and doesn’t really solve our affordable housing crisis and will increase the number of people who will be forced out onto the streets,” Gross said. “They were all flattered by how the number of homeless people had increased, but hadn’t increased as high as it had in the past. This is going to mean that our number of homeless people is going to explode. »