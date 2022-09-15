The 2024 Ford Mustang does not move the needle

Ford unveiled the 2024 Mustang at an event following the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday, calling it the most exciting iteration of the pony car yet. But while the redesigned Mustang coupe and convertible get a new look, performance upgrades and a number of new features, there’s not much that really moves the needle for this seventh-generation ‘Stang. .

The design of the new Mustang is pretty evolutionary overall, with a simpler, cleaner look that better fits the new decade. It looks wider although it doesn’t grow in dimension, with a large rear stub that creates a Z-shaped line at the rear of the doors, and the greenhouse is lower and has flush glass on the coupe. Ford claims the 2024 Mustang has the lowest drag coefficient of any Mustang while producing more downforce. The shark’s nose-shaped front gives the Mustang a frowny appearance, and its slim tri-bar headlights flank a wide hexagonal grille. The angular rear is the best part of the new ‘Stang, having ditched the outgoing car’s black center panel for a cleaner look with chevron-shaped LED taillights set into the ducktail shape of the tailgate. The GT has a larger grille and front air intakes and a working hood vent, but otherwise every new Mustang looks the same.

Ford



Ford’s interior designers took inspiration from fighter jet cockpits, and it’s certainly more modern than previous Mustang cabins, without the old twin-wing design. Every Mustang comes standard with a 12.4-inch digital gauge cluster and a 13.2-inch center display, with the option of having both displays integrated together in a single piece of curved glass. The central air vents are positioned below the display, with a row of capacitive touch buttons below. Many subtle touches moved the Mustang’s interior upscale, including a new “white noise” plastic grain design and more available color schemes and trim options.

Although Ford claims the Mustang’s engine lineup is all new, they’re really just updated versions of older powertrains. The base engine is still a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-4, which Ford says is both more powerful and more efficient than before. The GT’s 5.0-liter Coyote V8 has upgrades like dual airboxes and electronic throttle bodies, a new steel oil pan and a new exhaust manifold, and it’ll be the Mustang to most powerful natural suction of all time. A 10-speed automatic is the only transmission option for the EcoBoost, but a six-speed manual is standard on the GT. Both models get a new Remote Rev function, which can rev the engine using the key fob. The biggest improvements to the Mustang’s chassis and dynamics relate to steering feel, which Ford says is greatly improved thanks to a faster gear ratio, a new rack and a number of stiffness improvements. .

Ford



Both versions of the 2024 Mustang have a Performance Pack available, which adds a front tower brace and limited-slip differential; the GT also gains brake ducts and an auxiliary engine oil cooler. Additional optional Performance Pack features include an active exhaust system, MagneRide adaptive suspension, wider rear wheels, larger Brembo brakes and Recaro seats. Another feature added by the Performance Pack is a new electronic performance parking brake, which looks like a traditional mechanical handbrake and was designed for drifting.

Where the new Mustang really gets an upgrade is in terms of technology. These dual screens are powered by Unreal Engine, the same software used to create current-gen video games. Everything is highly configurable. A copper color scheme is the default, but drivers can change colors to match ambient interior lighting. One of the driver’s display layout options resembles classic Mustang gauges, and there are options for a “calm” display that only shows a few numbers and several performance-oriented patterns with displays like race car. Available features include a wireless charger, USB ports for trail cameras and built-in Amazon Alexa connectivity. Every 2024 Mustang comes with adaptive cruise control with stop and go, Evasive Steering Assist, Lane Centering Assist, Rear Automatic Emergency Braking and recognition of road signs. Performance Pack cars also benefit from Active Pothole Mitigation, which monitors dynamic inputs and adjusts the suspension accordingly.

Ford



The Mustang will also be more customizable than ever. The color range at launch includes 11 shades, two of which are new, and it will be available with a bunch of different stripe and graphic options. Customers can now choose from three different brake caliper colors, including Grabber Blue, and there are a ton of wheel designs ranging from 17-inch to 20-inch. Ford will also offer appearance packages like the Bronze Design Series, which adds bronze wheels, badging and other accents.

Ford says the new Mustang will go on sale in the summer of 2023 and prices should stay close to the outgoing model’s sub-$30,000 starting price. Although billed as an all-new seventh-generation car, the 2024 Mustang looks more like a deep overhaul of the sixth-generation car, like the 1999 or 2010 models. The new Mustang coupe and convertible feel too tied to the past instead of looking to the future of passionate cars, especially when faced with Ford’s Mustang Mach-E electric SUV. That shouldn’t matter to Mustang customers, though, as the upgrades and improvements for 2024 are more than enough to keep this pony car still one of the most capable affordable gas-powered performance cars around. you can buy.