Tim Ryan claims MAGA ‘Kill’ movement comment was about Jan 6

Democratic Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan posted a bizarre defense of his “kill and confront” comment on the MAGA movement claiming it was about Jan. 6.

Earlier this week, during an interview on MSNBC, Tim Ryan said Democrats need to ‘kill and confront’ the ‘extremist’ Republican movement when discussing why Ohio should elect him over JD forward.

“How do we fix all these faulty systems? Some of those responses will come from Republicans, not the extremists we deal with every day. We have to kill and confront this movement, but working with normal Republicans, that’s going to be really, really important,” Ryan said.

“I say majority exhausted – Democrats, Republicans, independents against extremists, leading an era of reform around reconciliation so that we can heal this country and move forward into the future,” he continued.

Republicans immediately hit back at Ryan over his comments, calling them divisive and potentially violent.

“He’s a guy who, when he airs his scripted TV ads, says he wants to appeal to Trump voters, he wants to appeal to the whole state of Ohio, and yet when he’s not not scripted, he says we have to confront and kill the whole movement,” Ryan’s Republican opponent, JD Vance, told Sean Hannity.

“A majority of Ohioans, of course, voted for this movement in 2016 and 2020,” he added.

On Wednesday, after maintaining complete silence and offering no comment, Tim Ryan claimed in a tweet that his rhetoric defended the Capitol police on Jan. 6, even though his comments had nothing to do with Jan. 6.

“Last night Sean Hannity and JD Vance attacked me for standing up for the brave officers who protected our nation on January 6th. I will never apologize for that. Republicans are trying to turn this race into a fake culture war. Grow up,” he tweeted.

If you’re willing to show JD Vance the door, donate to help us fight such attacks. —Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) September 14, 2022

On Wednesday, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) followed Tim Ryan’s rhetoric when she issued a “call to arms” on the Senate floor while debating a national abortion ban.

“When I hear my colleagues say how, you know, ‘it should be the rights of the state’ or ‘the government shouldn’t tell us what to do’, the word ‘hypocrites’ doesn’t even go far enough to call them out on what they’re doing,” Hirono said.

“This is an outright attack on the women of this country,” she continued. “That’s how I see it. This is how more and more women and those who support our right to make decisions about our own bodies, this is how we see it. Why? Because that is what is happening. »

Hirono concluded his speech by saying that the proposed 15-week abortion ban is “literally a call to arms in our country.”