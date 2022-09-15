Trust Wallet Announces Addition of Solana Dapps Support

Staking Solana is also now possible via the Trust app.

A developer for Trust Wallet announced today that it now works with Solana decentralized applications. To access the best Solana dApps, users may now use their mobile device’s dApp browser to link Trust Wallet to Solana. The Wallet Connect protocol on the computer is another option.

Raydium, Sonar, Marinade Finance, Bonfida, Solend, Mean Finance, and Jupiter are just few of the Solana dApps that are a part of Trust Wallet’s recent announcement.

Multiple Options to Choose

Staking Solana is also possible via the Trust app. These Solana dApps are currently supported inside the app. Solana makes it simple to link one’s wallet to a variety of dApps. After verifying the link, the wallet will be synced with the specified Solana dApp. There has been no publicized notice of the addition of further dApps to the list above.

Recently, Trust also added support for linking up with Binance. Over 65+ blockchains may be supported, giving access to over 5 million crypto assets, including NFTs. Over the few days, the value of the ninth biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization increased by around 7%.

Solana’s native token, SOL, increased in value from $35.22 on Monday night to $38.87 at the start of trading on Tuesday. At the time of this writing, it has dropped back down to $33.27 and is down 14% in the last 24 hours as per CMC.

There has been a huge uptick in trade volume to back up the recently faded bullish movement. The price movement in SOL was probably related to the increase of Solana-based NFT volume and the possible merger of the prominent Internet-of-things crypto project Helium Network with Solana.

