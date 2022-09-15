News
Two people die with multiple injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Douglas County.
Two people died and several were injured Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash in Douglas County.
Crowfoot Valley Rd continues to be closed for the serious accident investigation. Two deaths have been confirmed and several other people have been transported to local hospitals. @CRPoliceCO pic.twitter.com/3PRqW6CPvP
— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) September 15, 2022
The accident happened on Crowfoot Valley Road near Macanta Boulevard in the Sapphire Point area, the sheriff’s office said in a 6:05 p.m. tweet. The sheriff’s office announced the deaths on Twitter at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday.
Crowfoot Valley Road remained closed in the area east of Castle Rock due to the crash and emergency response. An investigation is underway.
Aaron Judge stays at 57 home runs, Gleyber Torres hits inside-the-park HR in 5-3 win against Boston
The Yankees got their nickname “Bronx Bombers” from hitting baseballs out the ballpark. Gleyber Torres had other plans to get his home run Wednesday night.
Major league teams are used to seeing the Yankees land baseballs into the seats, totaling 224 homers entering Wednesday’s game — the most in the MLB. This time, an inside-the-park homer helped propel the Yankees to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox.
The play was made possible starting with Torres lining a single — in the top of the fifth inning — into right field and Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo making an errant throw wide of his cut-off man. Red Sox catcher Connor Wong fielded the throw and attempted to throw behind Torres at first base, who was trying to extend a single. Wong’s throw ended up in the outfield.
Add that all up and you get a little league style home run.
The three runs scored on the play overshadowed a decent outing from Boston’s top prospect Bryan Bello. The 2017 international signee pitched five innings, allowing six hits and one walk. The three runs from Torres’ homer were unearned and he also struck out six batters.
On the mound for the Bronx Bombers was Nestor Cortes Jr. A day after ace Gerrit Cole continued his struggles pitching at Fenway Park, Cortes Jr. tossed five innings, allowing one run and three hits. He added seven strikeouts, one of which produced an ugly swing out of third baseman Rafael Devers — thanks to one of Cortes Jr.’s trademark funky leg kicks.
Reliever Clark Schmidt followed with two hitless innings, featuring effective breaking balls that fooled hitters.
Red Sox bats remained quiet for most of the night. A RBI double from Wong in the fifth inning got his team on the scoreboard
Jose Trevino extended the lead to 4-1 with his own RBI double in the next inning.
Jonathan Loaisiga allowed a run in the eighth, but an inning ending double play got him out of trouble before more damage ensued.
Torres finished his night recording a RBI off of a dropped fly ball in center field in the ninth inning, making the score 5-2. The second baseman is riding a hot streak, hitting .316 entering Wednesday’s game.
Clay Holmes recorded the save in the bottom of the ninth to take care of business. He allowed one run but, his team left the field with the victory — winning eight of their last 10.
Aaron Judge, the usual suspect responsible for the Yankees’ offense, did not make progress in his chase to shatter Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Judge, who has 57 homers, is four home runs away from tying Maris’ record set in 1961.
The Yankees All-Star slugger went 1-4 at the plate.
Wednesday’s victory completes a two-game series sweep as the Yankees head into an off day before playing the Brewers this weekend.
Madeline Brewer of The Handmaid’s Tale explains Janine’s choices
When it comes to Janine, Madeleine Brewer knows there is more than meets the eye.
In season 5 of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Talewhich released its first two episodes on September 14, Janine refuses to free herself from being a submissive servant under the control of aunts, despite Esther’s insistence (Mckenna Grace).
While Janine’s complacency may be confusing to some viewers, Madeline fully understands her motives.
“I think it’s so easy to look at Janine and think she’s just toeing the line and following the rules,” Madeline told E! New’ Francesca Amniker. “I think it’s very easy to think she’s doing this. But there’s nothing Janine does for no reason. I think she’s a survivor and always has been.”
In order to survive, Janine decides to try to get on the good side of the aunts.
“I think she sees herself as ‘if I’m useful to them, maybe they won’t post to me,’” Madeline explained. “Her biggest worry right now, when you see her at the top of this season, is, ‘Am I going to be transferred or not? Are they going to send me back on duty or not?’ Because if they fire me back on duty, I’m going to retire from life. She doesn’t need to be here anymore.
Seattle police officers injured in fire, barricade incident leaves one victim and one suspect dead
Seattle police say a man and woman were found dead in a burning house following a domestic incident that officers were responding to Wednesday morning.
Police received a call from a home in the Montlake neighborhood of Seattle around 8:30 a.m. Operators heard a man screaming and a woman in distress, police said.
When they arrived, officers knocked on the door and a man inside told them he was armed and would not come out, police said. Officers entered the house after the suspect told police that a woman inside the house had been injured.
The man barricaded himself in a room and told officers he was carrying a knife. Seattle Police Department Acting Chief of Police Adrian Diaz later said the man attempted to stab the officers. Subsequently, officers realized that the basement was on fire.
A SWAT team, equipped with oxygen masks, arrived on the scene and entered the house to locate the suspect and the victim, but the smoke and flames grew too large and they had to retreat, police said.
Seattle firefighters extinguished the blaze and entered the home where they found a person – believed to be the suspect – and a woman dead inside the house.
Four officers were exposed to smoke and were treated at Harborview Medical Center. The identities of the suspect and the victim have not been released.
David Peterson records one out in start, Mets suffer series sweep after losing 6-3 to Cubs
If that was David Peterson’s last start of the season, it’s one that he’ll be stewing over all winter.
Peterson, who was making his 19th start of the year, walked each of the first three hitters he faced. After finding the zone to strike out Cubs’ cleanup hitter Patrick Wisdom, the next two hitters both thumped two-run doubles. That was it for Peterson, who is now the owner of the Mets’ shortest start of the year, and goes down as the losing pitcher in this 6-3 defeat.
Four runs on the board, one out, and a very long walk to the dugout for Peterson put the Mets in great position to get swept. Several hours later, the Cubs completed that task despite not getting any more runs after the first inning. Trevor Williams came on in relief of Peterson in the first inning and let one of his inherited runners score, then coughed up an earned run of his own to put the Mets down six before they even got to hit. The top of the first inning lasted roughly 25 minutes, but ask anyone in attendance, and it felt significantly longer than that.
The Mets have finally reached the point of the year that the Yankees just got through. As fans of the city’s American League team cried wolf throughout the entire month of August — during which the Yankees went 10-18 and watched their lead in the division shrink by seven games — the Mets just kept on sailing. Arguably the most impressive part of the Mets’ season was their ability to avoid any prolonged slumps. Instead of playing hot and cold, they found a temperature that worked for them and sustained it all season.
Now, things have gotten arctic.
In their three losses to the Cubs, the Mets scored just six runs. They left 21 runners on base and were 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position. The whole series was also full of some very un-Mets-like sloppy defense. An overall lack of energy permeated across the three listless nights at Citi Field.
Even worse, the Cubs played the entire series without their best player, the injured Willson Conteras and did not start fellow All-Star Ian Happ on Wednesday.
Everyone knew the Mets were not invincible, just like the Yankees — or any other baseball team for that matter — are not invincible. But seeing these last three games play out the way they have has certainly invited questions about whether it would have been better to get this fallow period out of the way earlier. Stumbling into the postseason is never a good thing, even if Buck Showalter thinks that September performances don’t correlate to October and losing so consistently to bad teams is perhaps the most troubling thing that a contender can do right now.
For a team that’s won over 62% of its games, going 5-7 against the Nationals, Pirates, Marlins and Cubs over the last 12 games certainly qualifies as rock bottom. While a rough stretch in April or May would have probably hurt the Mets chances of winning the National League East, it would have also been a much more preferable time to bottom out. Having the rest of the season to correct things, rather than just the 18 games they have left, seems like it also would have been better for everyone’s mental health.
On the plus side, Williams was sensational yet again as a long relief man. He nearly set a Mets’ franchise record for most strikeouts in a game by a relief pitcher, but fell one short of Tug McGraw’s nine-K effort in 1971. Along with Pete Alonso going yard for a second straight game, Williams was one of very few bright spots in this game. Darin Ruf, at long last, also got his first hit since August.
Something has to change quickly. It’s obviously too late in the season for sweeping personnel changes (at best, the Mets can stop giving so many at-bats to guys who aren’t hitting) so the biggest changes will have to come from within. Whatever it takes to light that internal furnace needs to be found soon, otherwise the Mets’ season could very well end in the wild card round.
When the best thing that happens to a team is their division rival losing, as Atlanta did on Wednesday, that’s a pretty good sign that things are deteriorating.
Former Mississippi Governor knew about Favre’s welfare money – The Denver Post
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Newly leaked text messages show how involved a Mississippi governor was in the state’s payment of more than $1 million in welfare to Brett Favre to help fund one of the favorite projects of the retired NFL quarterback.
Instead of the money going to help low-income families in one of the country’s poorest states, as planned, it was funneled through a nonprofit group and spent on a new facility. $5 million volleyball tournament at a university the football star and the governor both attended. .
One of the 2017 texts showed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who left office in 2020, “agreed” with the arrangement. The state is suing Favre and others, alleging they spent millions on welfare. The director of the nonprofit pleaded guilty to criminal charges in Mississippi’s biggest public corruption case in decades.
The texts were in documents filed Monday in state court by an attorney for the nonprofit, known as the Mississippi Community Education Center. Messages between Favre and the center’s executive director, Nancy New, included references to Bryant. The documents also included messages between Bryant and Favre and Bryant and New.
New pleaded guilty in April to charges of embezzling social funds, as did his son Zachary New, who helped run the nonprofit. They are awaiting sentencing and have agreed to testify against others. Favre has not been charged with any criminal act.
“I just left Brett Farve,” Bryant emailed New on July 16, 2019, misspelling the athlete’s last name. “Can we help him with his project. We should meet soon to see how I can make sure we keep your plans on track. »
New replied, “I would appreciate the opportunity to follow all the good things we are working on, especially projects like Brett’s.”
Later that day, New texted Favre to let her know she was meeting with the governor.
“I love John so much. And so do you,” Favre replied to New, referring to then-Mississippi Department of Social Services director John Davis.
The texts also showed a discussion between Favre and New about arranging for the Department of Social Services to be paid through the nonprofit to Favre for speaking engagements, with Favre saying he would direct the money to the University of Southern Mississippi Volleyball Center.
Favre played football in college, located in Hattiesburg, before going to the NFL in 1991. His daughter started playing on the school’s volleyball team in 2017.
According to court documents, Favre texted New on Aug. 3, 2017, “If you were to pay me, would the media anyway find out where it’s from and how much?”
New replied, “No, we never had that information made public. I understand, though, that you’re uncomfortable about it. Let’s see what happens on Monday with the conversation with some people from Southern. Maybe be that it will click with them. Hopefully.”
Favre replied, “Okay thank you.”
The next day, New texted Favre, “Wow, I just hung up on Phil Bryant! He’s on board with us! We’re gonna do it!”
Favre replied, “Great, I needed to hear that for sure.”
According to a previous court filing, New’s nonprofit made two welfare payments to Favre Enterprises, the athlete’s business: $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018.
On December 27, 2017, Favre texted New: “Nancy Santa came over today and dropped off some money (two smiley face emojis) thank god thank you.”
“Yeah, he did,” New replied. “He thought you had been pretty good this year!” »
Lawyers for Favre did not immediately respond to a telephone message Wednesday from The Associated Press.
In a July 11 court filing, New’s attorney wrote that Bryant ordered him to pay $1.1 million in welfare to Favre through the education center for “speaking at ‘events, keynote speeches, radio and promotional events and business partner development’.
In July, a spokesperson for Bryant said allegations that the governor had spent the money improperly were false and that Bryant had asked the state auditor to investigate possible aid fraud. social.
Billy Quinn, an attorney representing Bryant, told the AP on Wednesday that Bryant did not order New to make the $1.1 million payment to Favre. Quinn said a careful review of court records would show “there is no evidence that this happened. And that’s because it’s not.
Bryant served two terms as governor and was unable to run again in 2019 due to term limits. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.
In May, the Mississippi Department of Human Services filed a civil lawsuit against Favre, three former professional wrestlers, and several other individuals and businesses in an attempt to recover millions of mis-spent welfare dollars. The lawsuit said the defendants had “wasted” more than $20 million from the anti-poverty program of temporary assistance to needy families.
About 1,800 Mississippi households received payments from the program in 2021, according to the Department of Human Services. A family of three must have a monthly income of less than $680 to qualify, and the current monthly benefit for that family is $260. Payments are allowed for up to five years.
In pleading guilty, Nancy and Zachary New admitted spending $4 million in welfare on the volleyball facility.
The mother and son also admitted to donating welfare funds to Prevacus Inc., a Florida-based company trying to develop a concussion drug. Favre has stated in interviews that he supports Prevacus.
Mississippi auditor Shad White said Favre was paid for speeches but did not show up. Favre repaid the money, but White said in October he still owed $228,000 in interest.
In a Facebook post when he repaid the first $500,000, Favre said he didn’t know the money came from social funds. He also said his charity has provided millions of dollars to poor children in Mississippi and Wisconsin.
