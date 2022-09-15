News
Ukrainian Zelenskyy visits newly liberated towns
California sues Amazon, alleging antitrust violations: NPR
Eric Risberg/AP
California sued Amazon on Wednesday, accusing the company of pushing sellers and suppliers into anti-competitive deals that drive up prices, including at competing online stores.
The lawsuit, filed by state Attorney General Rob Bonta, relates to how Amazon – the largest online retailer – deals with third-party merchants, who account for most sales on the platform.
California alleges that Amazon penalizes sellers and vendors who offer cheaper prices elsewhere on the internet, including Walmart and Target, for example by displaying their items lower or less prominently or blocking their new posts altogether.
“Amazon makes consumers think they are getting the lowest prices possible,” the lawsuit alleges, “when in fact they cannot get the low prices that would prevail in a freely competitive market because Amazon has coerced and incentivized its third-party sellers and suppliers basically entering into anti-competitive agreements. price agreements. »
The California antitrust lawsuit is one of Amazon’s biggest legal challenges in recent years, as lawmakers and regulators in the United States and abroad have investigated the retail giant for… possible anti-competitive practices.
Amazon has denied any violations of antitrust laws. Its representatives did not immediately comment on Tuesday’s trial.
California also accuses Amazon of creating an “anti-competitive vicious circle”: sellers see Amazon as unavoidable; Amazon charges them higher fees to be able to sell on its platform; Sellers, in turn, raise their Amazon prices. And, even though it costs them less to sell on other websites, Amazon’s policies also cause sellers to raise prices on those sites.
“Through its illegal actions, the, in quotes, ‘everything store’ has effectively set a price floor, costing Californians more for just about everything,” Bonta said at a press conference Wednesday.
Earlier this year, a judge dismissed a similar lawsuit filed in Washington, DC, although the city’s attorney general appealed.
In this case, Amazon argued that its agreements with merchants were intended to prevent shoppers from being overcharged and that punishing Amazon would hurt consumers.
Amazon has separately offered a settlement with European antitrust regulators, who have accused the company of breaching competition laws. Their main allegations accused the company of using data it had collected from third-party vendors for its own benefit.
Editor’s note: Amazon is one of NPR’s recent financial backers.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa ‘hasn’t been satisfied at all’ after Week 1 as he prepares for Ravens
Tua Tagovailoa’s performance in last Sunday’s 20-7 season-opening victory over the New England Patriots was good enough to produce a win on an afternoon where the defense put together a stellar outing, but the Miami Dolphins quarterback came away feeling there was much to improve going into Week 2.
“There’s a lot of things that we wish we had back in the game,” said Tagovailoa, speaking after Wednesday’s practice. “It was great to look at them and learn from them, and then move on to this week against the Ravens.”
Tagovailoa and the Dolphins head into a hostile environment that has not been kind to Miami historically in Baltimore for a 1 p.m. kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium. The Dolphins’ two most recent trips there, before Tagovailoa arrived, were defeats by a combined margin of 72 points in 2016 and 2017.
For Tagovailoa’s part, he has faced the Ravens once, and it was in the second half of last year’s Thursday night upset win on Nov. 11 that sparked a midseason turnaround. He didn’t start as he dealt with a finger injury on his throwing hand, but with backup Jacoby Brissett going down, he stepped in and went 8 of 13 for 158 yards and a rushing touchdown. Baltimore has a new defensive coordinator this season, Mike Macdonald, after Don “Wink” Martindale went to the New York Giants.
Tagovailoa will go into Baltimore looking to expand on things he did well in the opener against New England while correcting plays that were left on the field.
On the plus side, he got the ball to his playmakers, especially wide receiver Tyreek Hill, in the 23-of-33 outing for 270 yards and a touchdown, while not turning the ball over. His 42-yard touchdown to Jaylen Waddle on fourth down right before halftime was an exceptional example of Tagovailoa manipulating a defender away from where he’s going with the way he looked left to get linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley away from Waddle over the middle on the slant.
But Tagovailoa still had various plays he wishes he had back. Some throws, including his very first pass, were short, skipping to the intended target. While he didn’t turn the ball over, he narrowly avoided either an interception or fumble on multiple occasions where he was under duress.
“It’s hard,” said Tagovailoa of making a decision while getting taken down by a defender. “As a quarterback, you’re wanting to make plays, but at the same time, you kind of don’t want to lose the field position that you have, knowing you’re in field-goal range. I would say, just on my part, just got to be smarter in those instances. Sometimes, it’s not bad taking a sack, whereas turning it over.”
Of the passes that fell short: “It was the timing of the play. Some plays, I was a little fast within my footwork. And some plays, I was a little slower and having to speed up.”
Coach Mike McDaniel has been impressed with Tagovailoa’s approach to correcting mistakes.
“It’s just the continued growth. He hasn’t been satisfied at all, so he keeps building,” McDaniel said Wednesday. “I want to see him focus on the stuff that he knows that he was frustrated with to get better. Also, I want to see his confidence continue to grow because he should get more confidence each and every day that he’s playing the position with us and doing it at a high level.”
McDaniel took blame on Monday for some of the instances where the offense was off balance, noting he took too long to get certain plays in to Tagovailoa.
“He found ways to make plays even after plays that he was frustrated at, which a lot had to do with me,” McDaniel said. “Together, we’ll keep moving forward, and I’m excited to do so.”
Tagovailoa, already pressured much in Week 1, now faces the prospect of potentially missing one or both of his starting tackles with Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson each missing Wednesday’s practice.
“It was awesome that guys stepped up,” he said of a constantly shuffling offensive line last Sunday. “And when their numbers were called, they stepped right in and it didn’t seem as if we kind of missed the step.”
Tagovailoa got to practice in rain outside at team facilities on Wednesday. He said quarterbacks went through wet-ball drills, which is an area where he has wanted to improve after leaving much to be desired in last year’s loss in the rain at the Tennessee Titans that eliminated Miami from playoff contention. The Dolphins avoided the South Florida rain throughout training camp.
Tagovailoa said he might get to check out his younger brother, Taulia Tagovailoa, play his college game Saturday night for Maryland against Southern Methodist, depending on when the Dolphins arrive into town and if the schedule allows it.
()
Coloradons rank highest in road rage according to national survey by Forbes Advisor
Colorado ranks third in the nation for the “worst road rage,” according to a poll by Forbes Advisor.
Drivers in the state were the third most likely nationwide to say ‘they were followed by another driver who then got out of their vehicle to yell at them or fight with them,’ the survey found. . Some 46% of Coloradans surveyed said they had been “insulted or threatened by other drivers”.
A Forbes team analyzed 10 key metrics from a survey of 5,000 people in the United States, according to a press release.
Key findings mentioned in the survey include:
- Utah tops the list of states with the most conflicting drivers.
- More than 1 in 5 drivers have seen someone cause an accident due to road rage.
- 23% of drivers surveyed know someone in their state who has been injured in a road rage incident.
Other states in the survey’s top 5 for worst road rage include Missouri, Oklahoma and New Mexico. Colorado scored 94.74 points out of a possible 100 in the poll. Utah scored 100, according to the release.
Stay in your lane
Meanwhile, the Colorado State Patrol announced Wednesday that “lane violations and impaired driving” are the leading causes of 2022 fatal crashes in the state.
“Of the fatal crashes investigated by the Colorado State Patrol from January through July 2022, 21.6% were caused by a driver traveling outside of their designated lane and 18% were caused by a driver taking driving while impaired by alcohol, marijuana, and/or other controlled substances,” the CSP press release said.
A traffic safety campaign, Stay in Your Lane, is underway and soldiers aim to draw attention to the three most common and preventable behaviors that cause lane violations – aggressive driving, distracted driving and impaired driving. weakened.
The State Patrol used statewide data collected by investigators to identify trends in fatal crashes. CSP responded to more than 375 fatal and injury-related crashes in the first six months of 2022 due to lane violations.
“When you act recklessly and irresponsibly while driving, you demonstrate your lack of concern for every grandparent, child, uncle and mother on the road with you,” Colonel Matthew Packard said in the statement. “There’s a reason we all went through hours of instruction and had to pass a test to get a license. It’s a privilege and with it comes responsibility.
Impaired driving is a “serious concern” in Colorado, the statement said. Soldiers issued 2,936 citations statewide for impaired driving from January to July 2022.
“Law enforcement know the telltale signs of impaired driving, like lane violations, and are doing everything they can to stop it because of the deadly consequences of this inexcusable choice to drive while intoxicated” , said Packard. “Therefore, being arrested for impaired driving carries some of the harshest penalties and will have a significant impact on a person’s life.
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as throngs pay respects
By MIKE CORDER, JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA
LONDON (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, a steady stream of mourners paid their respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
As the cortege left the palace, her son, King Charles III, and his siblings and sons marched behind the coffin, which was topped by a wreath of white roses and her crown resting on a purple velvet pillow.
The military procession underscored Elizabeth’s seven decades as head of state as the national mourning process shifted to the grand boulevards and historic landmarks of the U.K. capital.
At 900-year-old Westminster Hall, where the queen will lie in state until her funeral Monday, crowds shuffled past her coffin well into the night. They moved silently down the steps of the hall under a great stained glass window, then past the coffin that was covered with the Royal Standard and had been placed on a raised platform known as a catafalque by eight pallbearers.
There were couples and parents with children, veterans with medals clinking on navy blue blazers, lawmakers and members of the House of Lords. Some wore black or suits and ties, others jeans and sneakers, and all had waited hours to stand in front of the coffin for a few moments
Many bowed or curtseyed and some were in tears.
Thousands who had waited for the procession for hours along The Mall outside the palace and other locations along the route held up phones and cameras, and some wiped away tears, as the casket rolled by. Applause broke out as it passed through Horse Guards Parade. Thousands more in nearby Hyde Park watched on large screens.
The coffin was topped with the Imperial State Crown — encrusted with almost 3,000 diamonds — and a bouquet of flowers and plants, including pine from the Balmoral Estate, where Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.
Two officers and 32 troops from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards in red uniforms and bearskin hats walked on either side of the gun carriage. The 38-minute procession ended at Westminster Hall, where Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby led a service attended by Charles and other royals.
“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you,” Welby read from the Book of John.
After a short service, the captain of The Queen’s Company 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, assisted by a senior sergeant, laid the royal standard of the regiment on the steps of the catafalque.
Four officers from the Household Cavalry -– two from the Life Guards and two from the Blues Royals -– began the vigil, taking their places at each corner and bowing their heads.
Thousands had queued up along the banks of the River Thames, waiting to enter the hall and pay their respects to the only monarch most Britons have ever known after her 70 years on the throne.
Esther Ravenor, a Kenyan who lives in the U.K. said she was humbled as she watched the procession.
“I love the queen, I love the royal family, and you know, I had to be here,” she said. “She is a true role model. She loved us all, all of us. Especially someone like me, a migrant woman coming to the U.K. 30 years ago, I was allowed to be here and to be free and safe, so I really honor her. She was a big part of my life.”
Maj. Gen. Christopher Ghika, of the Household division, who organized the ceremonial aspects of the queen’s funeral, said it was “our last opportunity to do our duty for the queen, and it’s our first opportunity to do it for the king, and that makes us all very proud.”
Troops involved in the procession had been preparing since the queen died. So had the horses of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.
Sgt. Tom Jenks said the horses were specially trained, including how to handle weeping mourners, as well as flowers and flags being tossed in front of the procession.
Heathrow Airport temporarily halted flights, saying it would “ensure silence over central London as the ceremonial procession moves from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.”
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday with Charles to offer his condolences, the White House said.
Biden recalled “the Queen’s kindness and hospitality” she hosted them and the first lady at Windsor Castle in June, the statement said. “He also conveyed the great admiration of the American people for the Queen, whose dignity and constancy deepened the enduring friendship and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”
Crowds have lined the route of the queen’s coffin whenever it has been moved in its long journey from Scotland to London.
On Tuesday night, thousands braved a typical London drizzle as the hearse, with interior lights illuminating the casket, drove slowly from an air base to Buckingham Palace.
Earlier, in Edinburgh, about 33,000 people filed silently past her coffin in 24 hours at St. Giles’ Cathedral.
The line of people snaking along the banks of the River Thames to enter Westminster Hall, the oldest building in Parliament, was nearly 3 miles long in the afternoon, according to a government tracker.
The hall is where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, where kings and queens hosted magnificent medieval banquets, and where ceremonial addresses were presented to Queen Elizabeth II during her silver, golden and diamond jubilees.
Chris Bond, from Truro in southwest England, was among those waiting to see the queen’s coffin. He also attended the lying in state of the queen’s mother in 2002.
“Obviously, it’s quite difficult queuing all day long, but when you walk through those doors into Westminster Hall, that marvelous, historic building, there was a great sense of hush and one was told you take as much time as you like, and it’s just amazing,” he said.
“We know the queen was a good age and she served the country a long time, but we hoped this day would never come,” he added.
Chris Imafidon, secured the sixth place in the queue.
“I have 1,001 emotions when I see her,” he said. “I want to say, God, she was an angel, because she touched many good people and did so many good things.”
Associated Press writer Sylvia Hui contributed.
Follow AP coverage of Queen at
Surveillance video shows man violently attacked with bat in Miami-Dade
MIAMI WEST-DADE — Surveillance video shows a man being violently attacked with an aluminum bat at a West Miami-Dade condominium complex and the victim, his son, and Miami-Dade police are all asking for the public’s help in the case.
Kevin Pang tells CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that he is horrified by the assault by his 62-year-old father, KIn Pang. The video shows what happened around 10:30 a.m. on the evening of August 6 as Kin Pang returned to his condominium and had just parked his car.
“It’s awful,” Kevin Pang said. “He didn’t take anything from her. The footage shows it looks like a deliberate act. It was our assault.”
Pang said, “My father was coming home from work around this time and he was attacked from behind with a metal bat by someone who was coming to this community.”
Surveillance tape shows a man punching Pang and knocking him to the ground, then apparently punching multiple times as he lay on the ground. Kevin Pang also posted photos on CBS4 that show his father with a broken arm and cuts and bruises to his head and shoulders.
Surveillance tape also shows a vehicle circling around the Century Parc Complex parking lot at West Flagler Street and 88th Avenue, then parking.
Kin Pang works as a chef at a restaurant on Brickell Avenue in Miami.
In Spanish, he told D’Oench: “I feel very nervous. It’s very difficult. When I came home they attacked me and I was injured. I’m tired.”
His son said: “What hurts me the most is that my dad is a good person. He hasn’t had any problems with anyone at work or anyone else in the community. It was just someone who wanted to hurt him.”
He says he has no idea why anyone would want to hurt his father.
“Do you think it was a hate crime? He was asked.
“Maybe,” said the son.
He also had a warning.
“Pay attention to your surroundings,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that we live in this world where there are people looking for trouble and just want to hurt other people.”
Miami-Dade police said they could not say if it was a hate crime.
They say they’re still working on the case and still probing the neighborhood. They say they have limited leads and the motive is unclear.
They also don’t have a description to release of the attacker or a vehicle that might have been used.
Anyone with information that can help should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
There is a reward of up to $1,000 and callers will remain anonymous.
Chicago White Sox fall 4 games behind in the division with a 3-0 loss entering Thursday’s makeup game in Cleveland
Dylan Cease shook his head after walking the Colorado Rockies’ Michael Toglia on a close 3-2 pitch to begin the second inning Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The walk started a two-run rally for the Rockies as the Chicago White Sox hit a bump before heading to Cleveland, losing 3-0 in front of 16,654.
“I was pretty sporadic, definitely wasn’t my sharpest,” Cease said. “Unfortunately I wasn’t able to make whatever adjustment I needed to make.”
The Cy Young Award candidate allowed three runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in five innings as the Sox lost ground to the Guardians in the American League Central.
“We just have to have a short memory,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “When you win, you see what you did right (and) what you could do better. After that, you move on with a positive mind.
“I like to stay positive. I don’t want nothing negative. Positive and at the end of the day we have a task and we have to prepare for (Thursday).”
The Sox trail the Guardians by four games, five in the loss column. The teams play a makeup game Thursday at Progressive Field.
“It’s one game at a time,” Cairo said. “Anything can happen. We still have 19 games. Just because we lost (Wednesday) and (the Guardians) won, that doesn’t mean we’re out of it. Those guys (in the Sox clubhouse), they’re not going to give up. See what you did wrong, what you did right, move on.
“That’s the way I look at it. And I hope they look at it that way too. And I’ll be talking to them: ‘Hey, we still have a chance, do our job and put pressure on them.’”
The Sox never recovered from the early deficit. Toglia scored on Alan Trejo’s one-out double, and Trejo scored on a two-out single by Yonathan Daza.
“(Cease) struggled a little bit with his pitches at the beginning, and after that he got his composure and pitched good,” Cairo said. “He gives us at least five innings. We didn’t hit. We didn’t get the key hit. Our bullpen did an excellent job. We just didn’t hit with men on base. That happens.”
The Sox were 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
They trailed 2-0 when Eloy Jiménez singled and Andrew Vaughn walked to begin the fourth. Rockies starter Kyle Freeland struck out AJ Pollock and got Luis Robert to fly out to center. Seby Zavala hit a long fly to left, where Daza made a nice catch at the wall to keep the Sox scoreless.
“Freeland was pretty good in those situations,” Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus said. “He commanded pretty well, especially with two strikes. He made some key pitches to get out of trouble. That’s baseball, man.”
Freeland allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked three in 6⅔ innings.
“He was throwing in and out,” Cairo said. “Mixing his breaking pitches. Backdoor sliders. He keeps the guys off balance.”
The Rockies added a run in the fifth when Ryan McMahon doubled and scored on C.J. Cron’s single.
The Sox staged a couple of comebacks during their most recent trip, including a five-run rally in the ninth Friday to turn a three-run deficit into a 5-3 win against the Oakland Athletics.
Down by three in the seventh Wednesday, the Sox had two runners on and two outs with Yoán Moncada at the plate. Carlos Estévez replaced Freeland and struck out Moncada.
“We got our chances, we didn’t capitalize,” Cairo said. “It goes like that. Sometimes you are going to get hits. Sometimes you don’t. (Wednesday) we didn’t. We’ve got to move on. We’ve got a big game against Cleveland and that’s where we have to concentrate.”
The Guardians have won eight of nine. After Thursday’s game, the Sox play three in Detroit and return to Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday for three against the Guardians.
“We know we’ve still got plenty of games ahead, especially against Cleveland,” Andrus said. “We’ve just got to continue to win series.
“The last thing we want to do is put more pressure on ourselves. We’ve still got to go out there and have fun. That’s what we’ve been doing the last couple of weeks. There’s no reason for us to change that. It’s just staying positive. (Thursday) is a good time for us to start getting some games back in our division. After that game, just keep winning series.
“The chance is going to be there. (The Guardians have) been playing perfect until now. If we keep winning series, we know that sooner or later they’re going to crumble, the closer we get. (Thursday is) going to be a really good game for us to go out there and put a statement (and) after that, just go to Detroit and win that series.”
