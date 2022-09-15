Connect with us

US concerned about media restrictions in Pakistan

Us Concerned About Media Restrictions In Pakistan
Washington—

The United States has expressed concern over media restrictions in Pakistan, citing the silence of a television network favorable to former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We continue to be concerned about the significant restrictions on media and civil society in Pakistan,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Tuesday.

“We are concerned that restrictions on media and content, and the lack of accountability for attacks on journalists, undermine the exercise of freedom of expression…and informed citizenship,” he said. .

Price cited the example of ARY News, which was recently taken off the air, in response to a question from a network reporter.

The network is sympathetic to Khan, who was ousted in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April and replaced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Authorities have also blocked online access to speeches by Khan, who is seeking a political comeback.

The United States is a historic ally of Pakistan, but the two nations have had a rocky relationship, particularly when it comes to dealings with the Afghan Taliban, with Khan in particular critical of U.S. military operations.

The United States has pledged more than $50 million to Pakistan in recent weeks as it grapples with the worst floods in its history that left a third of the country under water.

President Joe Biden’s administration also greenlighted a $450 million sale to Pakistan to refurbish its F-16s, a mainstay of its air force, despite growing US relations. with Pakistan’s rival, India.

Texts: Mississippi governor knew of welfare payment to Favre

September 15, 2022

Texts: Mississippi Governor Knew Of Welfare Payment To Favre
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Newly revealed text messages show how deeply involved a Mississippi governor was in directing more than $1 million in welfare money to retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

Instead of the money going to help low-income families in one of the nation’s poorest states, as intended, it was funneled through a nonprofit group to Favre and spent on a new volleyball facility at a university that the football star and the governor both attended.

The texts from 2017 show Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who left office in 2020, was “on board” with the arrangement. The state is suing Favre and others, alleging they misspent millions of dollars in welfare money. The director of the nonprofit has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in decades.

The texts were in court documents filed Monday in state court by an attorney for the nonprofit known as the Mississippi Community Education Center. The messages between Favre and the center’s executive director, Nancy New, included references to Bryant.

The texts showed discussion between Favre and New about arranging payment from the Mississippi Department of Human Services through the nonprofit to Favre for speaking engagements, with Favre then saying he would direct the money to the volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Favre played football at the university in Hattiesburg before going to the NFL in 1991, and his daughter started playing on the volleyball team there in 2017.

According to court documents, Favre texted New on Aug. 3, 2017: “If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?”

New responded: “No, we never have had that information publicized. I understand you being uneasy about that though. Let’s see what happens on Monday with the conversation with some of the folks at Southern. Maybe it will click with them. Hopefully.”

Favre responded: “Ok thanks.”

The next day, New texted Favre: “Wow, just got off the phone with Phil Bryant! He is on board with us! We will get this done!”

Favre responded: “Awesome I needed to hear that for sure.”

Attorneys for Favre did not immediately respond to a phone message Wednesday from The Associated Press.

In a July 11 court filing, New’s attorney wrote that Bryant directed her to pay $1.1 million in welfare money to Favre through the education center for “speaking at events, keynote speaking, radio and promotional events, and business partner development.”

In July, a Bryant spokesperson said allegations that the governor improperly spent the money are false and that Bryant had asked the state auditor to investigate possible welfare fraud.

Bryant served two terms as governor and could not run again in 2019 because of term limits. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.

New and her son, Zachary New, who helped run the nonprofit, pleaded guilty in April to charges of misspending welfare money. They await sentencing and have agreed to testify against others.

Favre has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing.

In May, the Mississippi Department of Human Services filed a civil lawsuit against Favre, three former pro wrestlers and several other people and businesses to try to recover millions of misspent welfare dollars. The lawsuit said the defendants “squandered” more than $20 million from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program.

About 1,800 Mississippi households received payments from the program in 2021, according to the Department of Human Services. A family of three must have a monthly income below $680 to qualify for help, and the current monthly benefit for that family is $260. Payments are allowed for up to five years.

In pleading guilty, Nancy and Zachary New acknowledged taking part in spending $4 million of welfare money for the volleyball facility.

The mother and son also acknowledged directing welfare money to Prevacus Inc., a Florida-based company that was trying to develop a concussion drug. Favre has said in interviews that he supported Prevacus.

Mississippi Auditor Shad White said Favre was paid for speeches but did not show up. Favre has repaid the money, but White said in October that he still owed $228,000 in interest.

In a Facebook post when he repaid the first $500,000, Favre said he didn’t know the money came from welfare funds. He also said his charity had provided millions of dollars to poor children in Mississippi and Wisconsin.

Cypress massacre cold case arrest: Feng Lu arrested 8 years after Maoye Sun, his wife and 2 young sons were killed

September 15, 2022

Cypress Massacre Cold Case Arrest: Feng Lu Arrested 8 Years After Maoye Sun, His Wife And 2 Young Sons Were Killed
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) — The person responsible for a horribly horrific tragedy in a quiet Cypress neighborhood more than eight years ago may have been found.

At one point, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office had no leads or suspects in a January 2014 massacre that resulted in the deaths of two parents – father Maoye Sun and his wife Mei Xie – and their two young children – Timothy, 9 years old. and Titus, 7 years old.

But on Tuesday, investigators announced a breakthrough with the arrest of 58-year-old Feng Lu.

It’s a case that many in Houston’s Chinese-American community feared they had forgotten.

“Knowing that they stayed on it, that someone was under suspicion and that they waited for the right moment to make an arrest, is very gratifying. I will speak on behalf of the community. I know when the word gets out and more and people hear, this will definitely restore our faith in law enforcement,” said community leader Rogene Gee Calvert.

Lu was taken into custody in the San Francisco Bay Area when he arrived on a flight from China. San Francisco police, US Customs and Border Patrol and the Homeland Security Investigations Division arrested him, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

He was transported to San Mateo County Jail in California, where he is being held pending extradition to Texas on capital murder charges.

The sheriff did not say how investigators linked Lu to the murders.

Four members of the Sun family were found shot dead in their Cypress home in January 2014.

Investigators believe the Suns were shot dead in their Coles Crossing home on Friday January 24, 2014. Their bodies were not discovered until the father failed to show up for work the following Monday.

The killings have particularly shaken Houston’s Chinese community, with some residents expressing frustration at the lack of information a year later.

“I think the Chinese community members won’t feel safe. They won’t know why it happened. What’s the motivation, until we have answers,” said Yinging Sun, the chief of the unrelated citizens’ group Houston Chinese Alliance. to victims, ABC13 said in 2015.

The two youngest victims were specifically commemorated in the neighborhood where they once felt safe. Two saplings were planted outside the community pool by the Cub Scout pack to which Timothy and Titus belonged.

Under each, a small stone memorial reads “In Loving Memory…Always in Our Hearts”.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE MORE: A year later, family murders remain unsolved (from 2015)

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Got a news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If not, just hit “skip download” and submit the details.

Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

Online education platform used by South Washington County Schools compromised with 'inappropriate image'

September 15, 2022

Online Education Platform Used By South Washington County Schools Compromised With ‘Inappropriate Image’
Seesaw, a California-based education learning platform used by younger students across the nation and beyond, reported on Wednesday that it temporarily shut down its messaging feature after an incident involving an “inappropriate image” and an “outside actor.”

In the Twin Cities, South Washington County Schools was one of the school districts affected.

“SeeSaw experienced an event of unauthorized access to its messaging system,” wrote Bob Berkowitz, the director of the district’s technology department, in a statement. “This unauthorized access generated messages with an inappropriate image sent from parent accounts to staff accounts. Parents could view this message in their sent mailbox. There is no evidence of student accounts receiving any inappropriate messages.”

Sheletta Brundidge has three students in the school district. She was logging onto Seesaw on Wednesday morning to update her fifth-grader’s reading log when she noticed a strange message within the education platform.

“It looked like a spam message,” she said. “Something wasn’t right.”

She didn’t click on the link, but instead moved along with her busy day as a mom of three. Later, she saw the message from the school district about what had happened.

“It just shows how vulnerable these systems are,” she said.

Seesaw is designed to assist schools and teachers with the education of students from preschoolers through fifth grade. It also provides a way for parents to track their students’ assignments, progress and more.

In July, Seesaw posted a video on YouTube introducing one app that connected teachers, students and families.

In a statement posted online on Wednesday, Seesaw said “we take this incident extremely seriously” and was providing statements and updates on Twitter as well as its website.

So what happened?

“It was brought to our attention that a link to an inappropriate image was being shared via the Seesaw Messages feature,” the company said in its statement. “It appears that specific accounts were compromised by an outside actor.”

While Seesaw said it was still “up and running,” the messaging feature was temporarily turned off for all users “while we investigate, to prevent further spread of this image from being sent or seen by any Seesaw user.”

Seesaw did not disclose the nature of the message.

In an update posted early Wednesday afternoon, Seesaw reported that the problematic links are no longer accessible, passwords for affected individuals have been reset and the Messages feature has been enabled.

“We are continuing to monitor and investigate the situation,” the company said.

One person on Twitter, identifying as a parent from Texas, said they were one of the compromised accounts.

“You would think a platform with thousands of minors would have better security!” he tweeted to Seesaw.

Parents with questions can reach out to their school districts, or to Seesaw directly at [email protected] Updates at status.seesaw.me/.

New York mother suspected of drowning her 3 children has been charged with murder

September 15, 2022

New York Mother Suspected Of Drowning Her 3 Children Has Been Charged With Murder
The Brooklyn mother suspected of drowning her three young children has been charged with murder in connection with their deaths, police said Wednesday.

Erin Merdy, 30, has been charged with willful murder, murder with depraved indifference and murder of a victim under 11, cops said.

Merdy faces three counts of his three children, Zachary Merdy, 7, Lillyanna Stephen, 4, and Oliver Bondarev, 3 months.

Erin Merdy is charged with the murder of her three children.
Paul Martinka for NY Post

She faces nine charges in total.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

NBA superstar Stephen Curry reportedly close to signing $1 billion lifetime deal with Baltimore-based Under Armour

September 15, 2022

Nba Superstar Stephen Curry Reportedly Close To Signing $1 Billion Lifetime Deal With Baltimore-Based Under Armour
Under Armour athlete and NBA superstar Stephen Curry is reportedly close to reaching a potentially $1 billion lifetime extension of his contract with the Baltimore-based athletic apparel brand.

The Golden State Warriors point guard, a two-time regular-season Most Valuable Player and scoring champion who’s widely considered the greatest shooter in league history, has nearly finalized the contract with Under Armour, Rolling Stone magazine reported in a wide-ranging profile of Curry.

Under Armour declined to comment Wednesday, saying in an email that the company does not disclose that level of detail on his contract.

Curry signed with the sports apparel and footwear maker in 2013 after a previous deal with Under Armour rival Nike expired. He had entered the ranks of Nike athletes when he joined the league but before becoming a superstar.

In September 2015, he extended the Under Armour sponsorship through 2024 and was given an equity stake in the brand.

Curry said at that time that he looked forward “to being part of the brand’s story for the rest of my playing career and beyond.”

After some friction with Under Armour in early 2017 after founder Kevin Plank praised then-President Donald Trump’s business philosophy, the company created the Curry Brand as a subsidiary in 2018.

Curry Brand shoes have contributed to Under Armour’s rise as a basketball brand, Plank said last month while addressing analysts during a quarterly earnings conference call.

Plank said during that call that Under Armour has continued to prove itself in basketball, outfitting 29 men’s and women’s NCAA tournament teams in March and through a sponsorship with 2021-22 NBA scoring champion and All-Star Joel Embiid.

“And oh yes,” Plank said, “having Stephen Curry, the reigning greatest basketball player in the world wearing UA footwear in partnership with building the Curry brand.”

Besides Curry, Under Armour has given a stake in the company to one of its most high-profile endorsers, legendary quarterback Tom Brady. In February 2021, as Brady headed to his 10th Super Bowl, Under Armour dropped an on-field contract with the NFL but said it had no plans to end or change its endorsement deal with Brady.

And like Curry, Brady had left Nike for Under Armour. A November 2010 agreement with Under Armour gave him a stake in the company from the outset. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has worn the brand’s apparel, including its football cleats and gloves, made appearances at its stores, been featured in its advertising campaigns and created his own line. He helped test the prototype for Under Armour’s “performance” sleepwear.

Brady makes an appearance in the brand’s new campaign, “Be The Athlete No One Saw Coming,” aimed at encouraging young athletes to look beyond comparisons. In the campaign, Brady encourages the next generation of athletes to “focus on being the best versions of themselves.”

()

How the iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy Z Fold are changing the phone game

September 15, 2022

Apple'S Iphone 14 Pro And Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Rethink How Phones Work
The two biggest phone makers are both trying to change the way we interact with our phones, but in very different ways. Apple transforms iPhone software and how it works with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones. Samsungon the other hand, updates the physical form of the smartphone thanks to its range of foldables Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro line during its Event “Far Out” last week, and one of its standout new features is a redesigned notch area called the dynamic island. It’s a pill-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors that Apple has also repurposed as a miniature secondary display to show notifications and other content.

At first glance, Apple’s Dynamic Island and Samsung’s foldable phones have little, if anything, in common. But the intent behind both is the same: to improve the way our phones display Surface apps and information.

iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island Explained

The dynamic island is essentially Apple’s answer to faster multitasking on the iPhone. While Android phone makers like Samsung support the ability to have multiple apps open on the screen at once, Apple instead uses the dynamic island to expand and contract to display contextual information. It can expand to display alerts and can change shape depending on the application.

For example, Dynamic Island can display the song you’re listening to even when you’re on the home screen. If you have a timer running at the same time, it will split the timer into its own bubble positioned next to the music playback information, so you can view both without having to switch between apps. Likewise, you can see step-by-step directions on the dynamic island without having to switch between apps. The same goes for sports scores.

Apple says Dynamic Island’s goal is to display information clearly without distracting you from the app you’re in. during the company’s keynote last Wednesday.

How Samsung’s foldables and Dynamic Island are similar

Samsung’s foldable phones and iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island are inherently different. But they both aim to change the way we interact with apps on our phones.

Samsung promoted the Z-Flip 4 Flex mode, for example, which splits compatible apps between the upper and lower parts of the screen when folded halfway. When opening the camera in Flex mode, the top half of the screen acts as the camera’s viewfinder while the bottom half displays controls such as the shutter button. You can also take photos and send preset replies in some messaging apps on the Z Flip 4 without opening the phone using its cover screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung’s book-shaped foldable is designed to provide more screen real estate in a device that still fits in your pocket. You can also open multiple apps on the Z Fold 4’s tablet-sized screen at once.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 And Z Flip 4 Held Side By Side

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

The common thread between the dynamic island of the iPhone 14 Pro, the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold is that they all change the way apps are displayed on the screens of our phones – the ultimate goal being to make more useful applications. Samsung’s Dynamic Island and foldables are designed to make our phones more adaptable to the situation. Apple’s new notch replacement pins certain app information to the top of your screen and morphs based on what you’re doing. Samsung’s foldables let you change the size and position of your phone – and the apps running on it – to suit different scenarios.

Apple Event: Full Coverage

It’s too early to tell if either approach will have a significant impact on how we use our phones in the long run. Apple just announced the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max last week, and those phones won’t launch until September 16. Foldables have been widely available for about three years, but they still only represent a small portion of overall smartphone sales.

What is clear, however, is that both Apple and Samsung are trying to improve the way we absorb and manage the massive amount of information that passes through our phones every day. Now that phones have matured to the point where most updates seem incremental, it’s refreshing to see changes that actually feel different.

CNET

