US says Iran not a ‘willing partner’ in reviving Obama nuclear deal
US officials told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday that Iran was not cooperating with the Biden administration’s reckless efforts to revive former President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
The grim assessment was the latest of many signs that the Iran nuclear deal may be dead – at least until after the US midterm elections.
“We are ready to quickly implement an agreement on a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA. What we lack is a willing partner in Iran,” the Biden administration said. Told the IAEA Board of Governors in an official statement, according to Reuters.
The previous meeting of the Board of Governors of the 35 nations in June Posted a resolution of “deep concern” for Iran’s lack of cooperation with investigators, and urged the Iranians to correct course “without delay”.
The IAEA said on Tuesday there had been no progress with Iran since then, so the US, UK, France and Germany proposed a new resolution calling on Tehran to “act immediately to fulfill its legal obligations” and to “clarify and resolve all outstanding warranties”. problems.”
Foremost among these problems was the Discovery of uranium particles at three undeclared sites in Iran. The Iranians regularly insist on their full cooperation, but they refuse to answer questions about these three sites, one of which the Israelis have described as a “secret atomic warehouse” in which research on nuclear weapons was carried out in violation of the JCPOA.
The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs claims Monday, he was ready to cooperate with the IAEA, but “expects constructive action” in return, and retains “rights” that must be respected.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken complained that Iran was taking “a step backwards” and making the prospects of a revived nuclear deal “unlikely”.
“Iran appears to be unwilling or unable to do what is necessary to reach an agreement, and they continue to try to introduce extraneous issues into the negotiation that make an agreement less likely,” he said. he declares.
France, Germany and the UK issued a relatively exasperated statement statement who said Iran continues to sabotage the negotiations by introducing “separate issues” and making demands that raise “serious doubts about Iran’s intentions and commitment to a positive outcome”.
“Given Iran’s failure to get the deal on the table, we will consult, alongside international partners, on how best to address Iran’s continued nuclear escalation and lack of cooperation,” the statement said.
angry iran denounced the statement as “unconstructive” and said its three signatory nations should become “more active in seeking solutions to the few remaining differences of opinion”.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry sneered that the Europeans were “taking a step towards Israel, which wants the nuclear talks to fail” with their “rash” statement.
The latest round of US sanctions against Iran, for sell drones to aid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and launch Wanton cyberattacks on Iranian expat communities are another sign that the Biden team may give up on reviving the JCPOA. Such sanctions infuriate the Iranians, who have long demanded the unilateral lifting of all sanctions as a condition for reinstating the nuclear deal.
The United States also angered Iran in late August by bombing raid Syrian militias affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), after the militants launched rockets at US bases. Iran’s Foreign Ministry denounced the airstrikes as “a violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.
European diplomats, who seem rather stunned that Iran is putting a spanner in the works after months of negotiations by refusing to answer questions from the IAEA, said Politics Monday, they believe the JCPOA will enter a “deep freeze” until after the US midterm elections.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi added that his agency had no high-level meetings with the Iranians scheduled for the near future.
According to the latest IAEA estimates, Iran is in possession of 55.6 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium, close to military quality, 12.5 kilograms more than in May. Iran is not supposed to enrich uranium beyond 3.67% under the 2015 nuclear deal.
The IAEA added that monitoring Iran’s enrichment activities has become very difficult because Iran disabled several of its surveillance cameras in June.
A senior Israeli official who accompanied Prime Minister Yair Lapid to Berlin on Monday said the JCPOA was ‘dead’, so the US and Europe should start working on a ‘longer and stronger’ deal with the JCPOA. Iran.
“We gave information to the Europeans which proved that the Iranians are lying while the talks are still ongoing,” the anonymous official told the Israel time. “There are no talks at the moment with Iran. There is no one in Vienna.
NFL Week 2 Thursday Night Bettors Guide: Chiefs and Chargers will light up the scoreboard
CHARGERS at CHIEFS
8:20 p.m., Chiefs by 4 1/2, 54 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert should light up the prime time scoreboard and might have the over covered by early in the fourth quarter. Keeping in mind that two of the Chiefs’ four regular season losses the last two years came against the Bolts, we still have to favor the home side here. Fears that K.C. would regress without Tyreek Hill were unfounded as Mahomes came out swinging in the opener, spreading the ball out to 10 different receivers. That includes Travis Kelce, who had 10 catches for 191 yards and two TDs the last time he lined up against the Chargers.
Certainly, the Chargers’ defense, with its speedy DBs, is miles ahead of the Cardinals’ shaky unit. Khalil Mack had a spectacular L.A. debut in Arizona last week but Andy Reid’s schemes and Mahomes legs will negate that somewhat. Herbert, meanwhile, will be without WR Keenan Allen, making it easier for K.C. to defend Mike Williams. No doubt Herbert will keep pace for much of the game but the Chiefs’ offense is deeper right now and Mahomes knows how to use it. If you still like the Chargers here, take comfort in their 14-6-3 record as a road underdog the last five seasons. Bottom line: bet the total and enjoy the show.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Chiefs and the over.
News
Interim railroad labor deal reached, averting strike – The Denver Post
By JOSH BOAK and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday a draft railroad labor agreement has been reached, averting a strike that could have been devastating to the economy ahead of the crucial midterm elections.
Railroad and union representatives had been negotiating for 8 p.m. at the Labor Department on Wednesday to reach an agreement, as there was a risk of a strike starting Friday that could have shut down rail lines across the country.
Biden made a key phone call to Labor Secretary Marty Walsh at 9 p.m. as talks continued after the Italian dinner arrived, according to a White House official who insisted on anonymity. The president told negotiators to consider the harm to families, farmers and businesses in the event of a shutdown.
What resulted from the back and forth was a tentative agreement that will be put to union members for a vote after a several-week post-ratification cooling-off period.
“These railroad workers will enjoy better pay, better working conditions, and peace of mind about their health care costs: all hard-earned,” Biden said. “The deal is also a win for railroads who will be able to retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come.”
The threat of a shutdown had placed Biden in a delicate political situation. The Democratic president believes unions have built the middle class, but he also knew a strike by railroad workers could hurt the economy before midterm, when majorities in both houses of Congress, key governorates and dozens of important state offices will be up for grabs.
That left him in a tricky position on Wednesday. He flew to Detroit, a mainstay of the labor movement, to embrace the virtues of unionization, while members of his administration did everything to keep talks in Washington between the railroads and unionized workers going.
As the administration tried to forge peace, Ryan Buchalski, a member of United Auto Workers Local 598, introduced Biden at the Detroit auto show on Wednesday as “the most union- and worker-friendly president in American history” and someone who “kicked ass for the working class.” Buchalski recalled the crucial strikes by autoworkers in the 1930s.
In the speech that followed, Biden acknowledged that he wouldn’t be in the White House without the support of unions like the UAW and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, saying autoworkers “m’ brought to the dance”.
But without an agreement between the 12 unions in talks in Washington, Biden also knew a shutdown could have begun as early as Friday, which could halt food and fuel shipments at a cost of $2 billion a day.
Much more was at stake than sick leave and wage increases for 115,000 unionized railroad workers. The ramifications could have extended to congressional control and the maritime network that runs factories, stocks store shelves and assembles the United States as an economic powerhouse.
That’s why White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, speaking aboard Air Force One on her flight to Detroit on Wednesday, said a strike by railroad workers was “an unacceptable outcome. for our economy and the American people.” Railway companies and their workers’ representatives “must stay at the table, negotiate in good faith to resolve outstanding issues and reach an agreement”, she said.
Biden faced the same sort of predicament as Theodore Roosevelt in 1902 with coal and Harry Truman in 1952 with steel – how do you balance the needs of labor and business by doing what is right? better for the nation? The railroads were so important during World War I that Woodrow Wilson temporarily nationalized the industry to keep goods moving and prevent strikes.
Inside the White House, aides see no contradiction between Biden’s dedication to unions and his desire to avoid a strike. Union activism has increased under Biden, as evidenced by a 56% increase in petitions for union representation with the National Labor Relations Board so far this fiscal year.
A person familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss White House deliberations on the issue, said Biden’s mindset going into the debate was that he was the president of the whole country, not just organized labor.
As the economy is still recovering from the supply chain disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic, the president’s goal was to keep all parties on hold so that a deal could be reached. The person said the White House views a commitment to continue to bargain in good faith as the best way to avoid a shutdown while exercising the collective bargaining principles Biden holds dear.
Biden also knew a shutdown could worsen the momentum that has contributed to soaring inflation and created a political headache for the ruling party.
Eddie Vale, Democratic political consultant and former AFL-CIO communications aide, said the White House took the right approach at a perilous time.
“Nobody wants a railroad strike, not the companies, not the workers, not the White House,” he said. “Nobody wants it this close to the election.”
Vale added that the sticking point in the talks was “respect essentially — sick and bereavement leave,” issues Biden has supported in his speeches and with his policy proposals.
Sensing a political opportunity, Senate Republicans moved on Wednesday to pass legislation imposing contract terms on unions and railroads to avoid a shutdown. Democrats, who control both houses of Congress, blocked it.
“If a strike occurs and cripples food, fertilizer and energy deliveries across the country, it will be because the Democrats blocked this bill,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch. McConnell, R-Ky.
The economic impact of a possible strike was not lost on members of the Business Roundtable, a Washington-based group that represents CEOs. It released its quarterly economic outlook on Wednesday.
“We’ve had a lot of headwinds from supply chain issues since the start of the pandemic and those issues would be geometrically magnified,” Group CEO Josh Bolten told reporters. “There are manufacturing plants all over the country that probably have to close. … There are essential products to keep our water clean.
The roundtable also held a board meeting on Wednesday. But Bolten said Lance Fritz, chairman of the board’s international committee and CEO of Union Pacific Railroad, would miss it “because he’s working hard to try to resolve the strike.”
As of 5:05 a.m. Thursday, it was clear that the hard work of the government, unions and railroads had paid off when Biden announced the deal, calling it “an important victory for our economy and the American people. “.
Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish model England shirts for 2022 World Cup with Qatar tournament just two months away
England’s home and away kits for the World Cup in Qatar have been officially unveiled.
The tournament is only two months away and the excitement is starting to build.
England will play their last round of fixtures next week before kicking off their Group B campaign against Iran on November 21.
Gareth Southgate’s side will face tough Nations League games against Italy and Germany before heading straight to the World Cup.
Images of the home and away kits have leaked in recent days, and these turned out to be perfect.
Nike launched the new kits on Thursday before Southgate announced their squad for the international break.
Harry Kane modeled the home shirt, which is a classic white design and features blue on the shoulders.
This one shared the opinion of the supporters.
It will be worn with blue shorts and white socks.
The away shirt seems to be more of a fan favorite, which was modeled by Phil Foden and Jack Grealish.
It has the potential to join the iconic red kits reminiscent of some of the 1990s models.
Two months out from the World Cup, the pressure is now on the players to try and add another star to top that England badge.
A dozen key numbers to know as the Chicago Bears prepare to face the Green Bay Packers in prime time in Week 2
Well, well, well. Look at what we have here. The Chicago Bears are tied for the NFC North lead with the Minnesota Vikings at 1-0 while the reigning division champion Green Bay Packers and four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers are looking up from their 0-1 hole.
Suddenly, a prime-time Week 2 matchup between the Bears and Packers has an added level of intrigue. In the lead-up to Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field, here are a handful of eye-catching facts and figures.
23-7
The score of the Packers’ Week 1 road loss to the Vikings, a game in which their offense committed two turnovers, allowed four sacks, went 3-for-9 on third down and scored only once on three trips to the red zone. It was a choppy effort that left coach Matt LaFleur feeling like his team looked unprepared.
38-3
The score of the Packers’ season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints last season in a game moved to a neutral site in Jacksonville, Fla., after Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans. Rodgers and the Packers rebounded the next week, however, with a 35-17 prime-time victory over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau. In that bounce-back win, the Packers scored touchdowns on five of their first seven possessions.
4-0
Packers record in Week 2 games with Rodgers as their starter after losing their opener. The average margin of victory in those games was 14 points. Rodgers’ average stat line: 26-for-36, 325 yards, three touchdowns and a 125 passer rating. He also threw only one interception in those four games.
16-3
Rodgers’ record in starts against the Bears over the last 10 seasons, including an active six-game winning streak. Rodgers has a well-documented 23-5 record against the Bears since becoming the Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That includes a 21-14 victory in the NFC championship game in January 2011. Bears coach Matt Eberflus will get his first crack at toppling Rodgers on Sunday night. His three predecessors — Matt Nagy, John Fox and Marc Trestman — all managed to beat Rodgers and the Packers in their first seasons in Chicago. Nagy, though, was 1-7 overall against Rodgers. Fox was 1-4. Trestman was 1-3. Lovie Smith went 2-9.
120
Receiving yards by the Packers receiving corps in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. That production came on 16 targets and 12 receptions. The Packers were without No. 1 receiver Allen Lazard, who missed the game with an ankle injury and remained limited during practice Wednesday. The team also is adjusting to the absence of Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in March. In Week 1, rookie Romeo Doubs led all Packers receivers with 37 yards.
141
Receiving yards by Adams in his debut with the Raiders in a 24-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. That production came on 17 targets and 10 catches, including a 3-yard touchdown reception from Derek Carr in the fourth quarter. It’s a small sample size, but it left many around the league wondering if it will be far easier for Adams to transition to life without Rodgers than it will be for Rodgers to adjust to life without Adams.
2
Touchdown passes thrown by Bears quarterback Justin Fields in Sunday’s 19-10 upset of the San Francisco 49ers, marking just the second time in 11 career starts that Fields has thrown multiple TDs in a game. The only other time he had done so was in Week 13 of last season in a 45-30 Bears loss to the Packers.
0
Touchdown passes thrown by Rodgers in the Packers’ Week 1 loss. It was just the 12th time in Rodgers’ last 100 regular-season starts he didn’t have a TD pass. Rodgers was also held below 200 passing yards. Notably, he also went without a touchdown pass in the Packers’ 13-10 postseason loss to the 49ers in January. So he has gone 21 consecutive drives and 63 passes, including the playoffs, since his last TD toss, which was a 29-yarder to Lazard in the first half of the 2021 regular-season finale.
204
Total yardage by the Bears in Week 1, the lowest total of any team in its season opener this season and 39 yards behind the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, who sputtered in their 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills and ranked 31st in Week 1. The Packers, meanwhile, rank 19th in total offense after posting 338 yards against the Vikings. The Colts lead the league in after amassing 517 yards in their comeback to tie the Houston Texans.
6-3-1
Record in Week 1 of teams with a new head coach in 2022. The Bears were one of the six victors, pulling an upset in Matt Eberflus’ debut at Soldier Field. The other winners were Kevin O’Connell of the Vikings, Brian Daboll of the New York Giants, Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins, Dennis Allen of the Saints and Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ Doug Pederson, Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels and Denver Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett all lost their openers while former Bears coach Lovie Smith helped his Texans to a 20-20 tie with the Colts.
10-4
The Bears’ record in September since the start of 2018, including the win over the 49ers. Fast starts are nothing new to the Bears, who have been at .500 or above after eight games 11 times in the last 21 seasons. The team, however, has had a losing record in its final eight contests 12 times in that span.
34-20
Average score of the last five Bears-Packers games played in prime time at Lambeau Field, all Bears losses. The Bears also lost the kickoff game of the NFL’s 100th season in prime time at Soldier Field in Week 1 of 2019 by a score of 10-3. They haven’t beaten the Packers in a road night game since a 17-13 triumph on Thanksgiving in 2015.
Roberto Clemente’s legacy celebrated in N.Y., Puerto Rico 50 years after his 3,000th hit and untimely death
It didn’t take 3,000 hits to cement Roberto Clemente’s legacy as a baseball icon.
The groundbreaking Hall of Famer’s tireless efforts as a humanitarian and activist off the field were just as prolific as his dominance on it, and his impact remains bigger than ever 50 years after his untimely death.
Events honoring the former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder are taking place throughout September in New York and his native Puerto Rico, while MLB players and coaches get the chance to wear his No. 21 on Sept. 15 for the league’s annual Roberto Clemente Day.
“He was a complete human being,” says Mariela Vallines, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority, which organized Clemente celebrations throughout the island.
“He was a great father. He was a great husband. He was a great player. He was a great humanitarian. At the end of the day, that’s what Puerto Ricans aspire to be — just a great human being.”
Clemente died at age 38 on Dec. 31, 1972, in a plane crash on his way to deliver aid packages to Nicaragua following a devastating earthquake in the country’s capital of Managua.
His death occurred just three months after he recorded the 3,000th and final hit of his career in a game in Pittsburgh against the Mets, making him the 11th player to reach the milestone.
The Mets host the Pirates this year on Roberto Clemente Day, with Puerto Rican artist José Feliciano set to sing the National Anthem at Citi Field.
A domino tournament using handmade, limited-edition domino sets featuring No. 21 will take place before the game at Terrace on the Park in Queens. A hundred participants are expected to compete from 1-4 p.m. in the event billed as the #WeAre21 VIP Domino Tournament.
“We are a family,” Manuel Oquendo, president of the nonprofit Dominousa, told Viva. “We are 21. Everyone is No. 21 on that day.”
A painting of Clemente by Puerto Rican artist Pablo Marcano Garcia will appear in New York City subway stations this month and is also included as a poster in the latest edition of Viva. The painting shows Clemente surrounded by butterflies to represent his “transformation,” and fish to pay homage to his coastal hometown of Carolina, Puerto Rico, Marcano Garcia told Viva.
“Always, he was trying to be better, but he becomes a symbol of humanity, of love to the neighbor,” Marcano Garcia said. “He proved that when you put the best of you, you can transform and reach your goals.”
Festivities in Puerto Rico are already underway, with an exhibit at the Puerto Rican Convention Center displaying items from Clemente’s career through Oct. 15. A 20-foot-by-20-foot painting of Clemente will be inaugurated at the convention center this month and will be permanently displayed there.
A light show depicting key moments from Clemente’s career will take place at the governor’s mansion in San Juan every night from Sept. 15-30, while a viewing party for the documentary “3,000 Reasons” is scheduled for Sept. 30. Local TV stations will also air Clemente-related content on Sept. 30 at the exact time he picked up his 3,000th hit on that day five decades ago.
“As governor of Puerto Rico, I am honored to applaud Roberto Clemente’s legacy, 50 years after he became the first Hispanic with 3,000 hits as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates,” Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi told Viva.
“He embodied Puerto Rican pride, and if his success on the baseball diamond was exceptional, it was his character and service towards those less fortunate that best describe the man he was.
“Roberto Clemente paved the way for many Puerto Ricans in Major League Baseball, he set an example in the sport for many to follow, and his name continues to inspire the same pride today than it did that great day in September of 1972,” Pierluisi added. “His name is synonymous with excellence in sports and social responsibility in life. Clemente lived and played like a champion, and died as a hero. Our hero.”
Clemente began his professional baseball career in Puerto Rico, debuting with Cangrejeros de Santurce as an 18-year-old in 1952. He made his MLB debut in 1955 with the Pirates and spent each of his 18 seasons with the team.
Although he didn’t boast the prodigious power of Hank Aaron or Willie Mays, Clemente quickly established himself as one of his era’s best all-around players — a rare five-tool talent who impacted games with his hitting, defense and speed.
Clemente was a four-time National League batting champion, a 15-time All-Star, a 12-time Gold Glove winner and the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 1966, making him the first player from the Caribbean and Latin America to win the honor. He batted over .300 during 13 of his seasons, and led the Pirates to World Series championships in 1960 and 1971.
His arrival came just eight years after Jackie Robinson became the MLB’s first Black player. The Jim Crow Laws that demanded racial segregation were still in place when he debuted. Clemente, who was Afro-Latino, championed the push for inclusion.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame inducted Clemente in 1973, shortly after his death, making him the first inductee from the Caribbean and Latin America. Players aren’t eligible for enshrinement until five years after retiring, but the Hall changed its rule for Clemente to allow posthumous inaugurations after six months.
The Pirates retired Clemente’s No. 21 in 1973. A public campaign for Clemente’s number to be permanently retired throughout the MLB — like Robinson’s No. 42 was in 1997 — continues to gain supporters.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred downplayed the possibility of a league-wide number retirement in 2016, pointing instead to the existence of the annual Roberto Clemente Award, which recognizes a player’s contributions to his sport and community.
Clemente’s legacy “transcends generations,” Vallines says.
“He’s just a legend,” she told Viva. “No matter how you analyze it, no matter how you see his career and the person that he was, there’s just no way for you not to admire him, and not to want to grab whatever great attributes he had and make them your own.”
Chick-fil-A worker in Florida praised for helping woman with baby who was being stolen from car, deputies say
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is praising a Chick-fil-A employee in Florida who they say rushed to the aid of a woman who was the victim of a carjacking.
The woman was pulling a baby out of her vehicle outside the Fort Walton Beach restaurant when a man wielding a baton approached and asked for her keys, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday.
The man then grabbed the keys from the waistband of the woman’s pants, opened the vehicle door and walked inside, the statement said.
Hearing the woman’s calls for help, an employee rushed to intervene, deputies said.
The employee, identified by the Chick-fil-A operator as Mykel Gordon, got into a physical fight with the suspect, who punched Gordon in the face, the statement said.
As the two tangled in the parking lot, others came to help subdue the suspect, as seen in a video shared on Twitter by the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office credits the employee for being a good Smartian who stopped the suspect from getting away.
“A big shout out to this young man for his courage,” the department said in the post.
Matthew Sexton, the Chick-fil-A branch operator, told CNN he was relieved everyone was safe.
“I am grateful to my incredible team member, Mykel Gordon, who has so selflessly involved himself in stepping up and helping our guests. I couldn’t be more proud of his incredible act of care,” Sexton said. .
The suspect, a 43-year-old man, was arrested and charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery, the sheriff’s office said.
The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.
