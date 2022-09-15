News
Walmart introduces virtual try-on tech that uses customers’ own photos to model clothes • TechCrunch
Walmart is expanding its support for AI-powered virtual try-on technology that allows online shoppers to better view clothes on models that resemble them both in appearance and body type. Previously, Walmart.com customers could choose from dozens of different designs to find the one that looked best on them to see how the clothes would look on their own body and with their own skin tone, across a range of clothing items. Today, the retailer is launching a new technology called “Be Your Own Model”, which allows shoppers to use their own photos to see what the clothes look like, instead of choosing one of the existing fashion models.
The virtual try-on technology grew out of Walmart’s 2021 acquisition of startup Zeekit. The computer vision and neural network function is able to analyze clothing catalog images to create a dressed image. The use of neural networks helps to determine the different variations of a product, including size, color and other factors, such as the drape of the fabric or the length of the sleeves, for example.
The result is more realistic imagery than some other experiences where a photo is simply layered over another image, Walmart says. That makes it different from other technologies, like AR-enabled shopping, notes Cheryl Ainoa, Walmart SVP of New Businesses and Emerging Tech.
“Where we didn’t feel customers were happy was that many augmented reality experiences were essentially taking a flat image and laying it on top of a flat image,” she says. “It does not allow you to find out what this garment will look like on me.”
Initially, Walmart showcased its virtual try-on options on models ranging in height from 5’2″ to 6’0″ and in sizes XS to XXXL on “thousands” of items. To date, this earlier version is now available on over 270,000 items from national brands such as Champion, Levi’s and Hanes, and from Walmart’s portfolio of brands including Sofia Active by Sofia Vergara, Love & Sports, ELOQUII Elements, Time & Tru, Athletic Works, Terra & Sky, No Boundaries, Avia and The Pioneer Woman. A smaller number of items in the Walmart Marketplace also support the feature. It also went from 50 models to over 100.
With the upcoming expansion, customers no longer have to choose only from the available models.
Instead, desktop shoppers on Walmart.com and users of Walmart’s mobile app will be able to use their own photos to create a more personalized shopping experience. This option is first rolling out to iOS users in the Walmart app and on the web, with Android launching in the coming weeks.
To get started, customers will first need to take their photo with the Walmart iOS app in order to import their own image into the system. From there, they can then try on virtually any supported garment and see what it really looks like. If logged in, the photo will remain associated with the customer’s account for future use, but can be deleted at any time.
The company believes this type of technology will go a long way in increasing conversions and minimizing returns – issues that still plague online clothing purchases today.
According to Denise Incandela, Walmart EVP Apparel Division and Private Brands, the initial “Choose My Model” feature has already been successful on that front, in fact.
“We are very excited about the information provided by [the ‘Choose My Model’ feature], which is why, of course, we have expanded our products beyond 50 models, up to 120, and continue to invest in that,” she says. “We did see what we were hoping to see in terms of conversion improvement.”
However, Walmart declined to share specific metrics on conversion increases or the impact on returns because the technology is still new.
The retailer recognizes that not everyone will want to use themselves as a model, so it will continue to support the “Choose My Model” feature alongside the new addition. Still, the company’s long-term goal is to get more customers to use their own image to help them shop, whether online or even in-store, to avoid the locker room.
The retailer also suspects it will continue to help drive conversions, as the previous feature did.
“It will be the first time [customers] can see each other. And they will show up in the product detail page; they will show up in the product landing page. Frankly, that’s why I was so excited to get the Zeekit product, to begin with — because shopping gamification didn’t really exist in the past… we think that’s the future of shopping,” says Incandela.
Further down the road, Walmart wants to extend the technology to apparel and even accessories for men and kids, as well as introduce more brand integrations.
“Be Your Own Model” had been soft-launched before today on the Walmart iOS app, but is rolling out more widely starting today.
techcrunch
News
Fetterman won’t debate Mehmet Oz before PA vote begins
John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic candidate for the US Senate, accepted an invitation to debate his opponent, Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, on Oct. 25, well after voting began in Keystone State.
Nexstar will host the debate in Harrisburg, the Fetterman campaign noted in a statement. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May and has struggled at public events since returning to the track in August, had dodged debate before telling Politico last week that he would attend one. However, he didn’t provide any details other than that it would be “between the middle and the end of October.” Quoting the Philadelphia Citizen, Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen noted that mail-in voting begins Sept. 19.
“We said from the start that we were going to have a debate, which John reiterated very clearly last week. Enough distractions, it’s time to talk about the issues,” Fetterman’s senior campaign adviser Rebecca Katz said Wednesday.
Shortly after the announcement, the Oz campaign issued its own statement stating that Nexstar had informed them that “the Fetterman campaign has requested captioning during the debate – for the moderators and for Doctor Oz”. Fetterman’s campaign also called for a pair of practice sessions to familiarize themselves with the closed captioning system. These hosting requests prompted three requests from the Oz team.
First, the campaign demanded that a moderator disclose that Fetterman will be using the closed captioning system to explain why there will be delays between his answers to questions. Second, the campaign demands that the questions asked during the “practice sessions” bear no resemblance to the real questions asked during the debate”.
“We are totally okay with Fetterman practicing with the captioning system, but not with Fetterman practicing his responses beforehand in conjunction with moderators,” the Oz campaign added. “The details of how this would be applied are still being worked out.”
Finally, because Fetterman’s responses will be delayed, the campaign is calling for a 90-minute debate instead of 60 minutes to make up for any potentially lost airtime.
Fetterman’s commitment to debate comes days after the Washington Post the editorial board called on him to release his medical records and claimed the campaign “wasted credibility” with its lack of transparency surrounding Fetterman’s hospitalization in May. He also called on him to debate more than once, an event taking place before voting began.
“Today, after being hit with massive criticism from national and national editorials and commentators for dodging, John Fetterman finally agreed to a debate…which was originally scheduled for October 5,” said Oz campaign manager Casey Contres said in a statement, adding:
It’s a debate that Fetterman insisted be delayed until there are only two weeks left in the campaign, to keep voters in the dark for as long as possible. And it’s a debate in which Fetterman insisted on accommodations for his medical condition, accommodations that are not allowed on the floor of the US Senate.
“Doctor Oz will continue to push for more and faster debates,” Contres said. “Pennsylvania voters shouldn’t have to wait until October 25 to hear from their candidates.”
Breitbart News
News
Concert review: Panic! at the Disco take risk by playing new album in full at high-energy Xcel show
Las Vegas rock band Panic! at the Disco took a novel approach to promoting their new album “Viva Las Vengeance” on Wednesday night at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center.
The group — which has been vocalist Brendon Urie and touring musicians since 2015 — opened and closed the show with mini sets of a half-dozen hits. In the time between, they played the new record in its entirety.
It was a gutsy move for sure. The band emerged in 2005 after Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz signed them to his label and took them on the road. PATD scored big with the emo crowd, but the band slowly fractured as Urie took control. Over the past decade, he transformed the group’s sound, adding heavy doses of Queen-style pomp, Rat Pack-esque crooning and Broadway bombast.
That new direction worked and PATD sold out the X and Target Center on tours in 2017 and 2018. Urie’s huge voice — he’s a tenor with a four-octave range — and onstage swagger helped sell huge, theatrical anthems to a new generation of fans.
Perhaps those new fans have aged out of the group? Wednesday, a crowd of about 7,500 showed up. And following two consecutive albums that hit No. 1, “Viva” sputtered out at No. 13, while its seven singles failed to find an audience.
Listening to Urie and his band — which includes horn and string sections — plow through “Viva” on Wednesday, it was tough to understand the fans’ resistance. It’s very much an ode to ’70s FM radio, with nods not just to Queen, but also to Cheap Trick, the Raspberries, Thin Lizzy, T. Rex and any number of other acts from the era. But it’s not that far removed from what the band’s been doing as of late.
“Viva” is packed with towering arena rock epics that Urie absolutely nailed. The most compelling moments, though, were the quieter ones. A song about a relationship ending in death, “Don’t Let the Light Go Out,” is easily the strongest of the bunch with a real emotional resonance. And “All by Yourself” is such a savvy, cheeky rehash of Eric Carmen’s classic “All by Myself,” they gave him a writing credit.
The crowd perked up at times during the new material, but often sat in quiet reverence. But the older stuff — almost all from the past decade — got massive responses, from “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” to “High Hopes.” Many prompted audience sing-alongs as well, including the 2015 Sinatra tribute “Death of a Bachelor.”
It remains to be seen if Urie’s ploy of playing all of “Viva Las Vengeance” will spark renewed interest or if it will be the turning point where Panic! at the Disco slide into nostalgia act territory.
News
latest news Riverside County mother and grandmother arrested in child’s death
The mother and grandmother of a 5-year-old have been arrested in connection with the child’s death days after deputies were called to a Coachella home where the child had stopped breathing the week last.
The child’s mother, Vanessa Rangel, 37, was arrested around 7 p.m. Tuesday by deputies serving a search warrant in the 51500 block of Date Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
The child’s maternal grandmother, Hilaria Rangel, 55, was arrested by Coachella police at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday at Miro Lane, jail records show.
Authorities began investigating after deputies were called around 7:53 p.m. Thursday to a residence in the 50400 block of South Kenmore Street in Coachella, according to the sheriff’s department.
“Upon arrival, family members directed the deputies to a child who was not breathing,” authorities said. “The deputies and [California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection] doctors took life-saving measures, but the child died at the scene.
The sheriff’s department said Wednesday that further details of the incident “will not be released at this time.”
Department spokespersons did not respond to follow-up questions, including about the nature of the child’s injuries.
Both women were arrested on suspicion of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and death, deputies said.
Jail records indicate they are due in court on Friday.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call investigators at (760) 863-8990 or (760) 393-3528.
News
CPD questions Harvey mayor security over shots fired at robber in Old Town
News
Letters: With St. Paul’s crime problems, why would businesses take the risk?
Why take the risk?
About the recent article “3M spinning off health care division that would be its own Fortune 500 company. Where will it land?”
My question is to St. Paul city leaders, including the mayor, why would the health care division consider the city of St. Paul? The news article mentions some pros but doesn’t mention the record murder rates and violent crimes in downtown St. Paul and its environs. Why take the risk to have a business in St. Paul? Buses and LRT are not safe for employees to utilize, not to mention the high crime rates around the downtown including the main LRT transit station.
It’s unfortunate that St. Paul and Minneapolis have a serious crime problem that makes businesses look elsewhere, and people move away from these high-crime locations to other safer cities.
I know I’m one of them who moved out of the Twin Cities for a safer environment.
Bobby Reardon, Pelican Lake Township
A ‘threat to democracy’ test
Perhaps it would help the writer of “Confession” (Letter to Editor, Sept. 8) decide if he’s a fascist if he would listen to, or read the text of, President Biden’s speech. In it Biden states, “Now, I want to be very clear, very clear up front: Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology.”
So, I made a possible checklist for deciding if one could be a threat to democracy. If you support the former president’s cavalier attitude toward classified documents, if you think that the Jan. 6 riot was legitimate political discourse, if you believe the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, and if you use the word “woke” as a pejorative, then President Biden could be referring to you.
Otherwise, the president was asking for help from all sides in getting the Republican Party back to being the party of traditional conservative values like those listed in the “Confession” letter.
Ken Thielman, Woodbury
Paper fell short
This past Sunday was Sept. 11. When I opened the Pioneer Press, the first mention of the attacks on America was on page 5.
Page 5 had an article about the 9/11 fund. That’s it … page 5.
On September 11, 2001, America was changed forever. History was made with the loss of thousands of lives. History can never be erased nor should it be. The Pioneer Press fell very short on remembering the event that changed the world forever.
Jody Schwab, Hugo
Can they do the job or not?
An article in the Sept. 13 Pioneer Press recaps a report by the Minnesota Senate Education Finance and Policy Committee from the Education chair and four members, Republicans. It concerns “tens of millions of dollars in fraud” that was reported to have been committed against the Minnesota Department of Education in a pandemic-related program providing free meals for children. According to numbers provided, that could amount to 20% of the total 2021 program for the particular nonprofit in question.
Even though fraud was suspected in 2020, the department reportedly did not react until 2021. The department is reported to have stood by its assessment of appropriate response in past queries. This, even though the federal programs have definite rules about monitoring expenditures of federal funds.
Meanwhile, the article also states that “Minnesota’s Education Department said stay-at-home orders and telework policies from Gov. Tim Walz made it difficult to oversee the program.” So, which is it, especially in view of extended working-from-home practices? Are off-campus employees actually able to perform the functions of their employment outside the office and public work environment? Or not?
Art Thell, West St. Paul
News
California earthquakes: USGS explains what to do when you receive a ShakeAlert early warning notification
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) — Some business owners and homeowners in Santa Rosa are cleaning up, while others need to carry out repairs after a magnitude 4.4 earthquake centered near Santa Rosa around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.
It is the strongest earthquake in the Bay Area in three years.
RELATED: Preliminary 4.4 magnitude earthquake hits near Santa Rosa on Rodgers Creek Fault, USGS says
The earthquake really did some damage to the Campus Market and Liquor on Mendocino Avenue.
Store owner Reshma Charaniya says the earthquake that shook Santa Rosa sent bottles flying off her shelves. This included a bottle of premium liquor worth $1,600.
“I have never seen anything like this in my life here. This is the first time it has happened here,” Charaniya said.
Scientists say Tuesday’s quake – and the 3.9 aftershock that followed a minute later – is a wake-up call for us to practice or prepare for the big one to come.
They offer these three important tips:
VIDEO: Here’s what to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
It’s a tool available to everyone in California, Oregon, and Washington that alerts you that an earthquake is approaching.
The warning you receive depends on a number of factors, including how far you are from the epicenter of the earthquake.
USGS scientist Robert de Groot is also coordinator of ShakeAlert.
“Some people had 10 seconds of warning before the shaking arrived at their location. Some people reported that they had no seconds at all – the shaking came just as the warning arrived” , said de Groot.
Lucem Angevin received the alert on his phone. She says it’s a good thing.
“The alert helped me process and record what was happening,” Angevin said.
We asked the authorities what people are supposed to do with the information – that an earthquake may only be 5 or 10 seconds away. They say the warning gives people time to act.
“…to help complement what they already do, which is drop, cover and hold on,” de Groot said.
Authorities say the warning system and the earthquake in Santa Rosa are important lessons.
“We have 50 earthquakes a day in California. We live in earthquake country. I don’t think an earthquake happens. It’s just when,” de Groot said.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
Walmart introduces virtual try-on tech that uses customers’ own photos to model clothes • TechCrunch
Fetterman won’t debate Mehmet Oz before PA vote begins
Concert review: Panic! at the Disco take risk by playing new album in full at high-energy Xcel show
latest news Riverside County mother and grandmother arrested in child’s death
CPD questions Harvey mayor security over shots fired at robber in Old Town
Letters: With St. Paul’s crime problems, why would businesses take the risk?
California earthquakes: USGS explains what to do when you receive a ShakeAlert early warning notification
Two people die with multiple injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Douglas County.
Aaron Judge stays at 57 home runs, Gleyber Torres hits inside-the-park HR in 5-3 win against Boston
Madeline Brewer of The Handmaid’s Tale explains Janine’s choices
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet