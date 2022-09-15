Connect with us

Winter Park High School student found with gun on campus

Winter Park High School Student Found With Gun On Campus
WINTER PARK, Florida —

A 15-year-old Orange County student faces a third-degree felony for bringing a gun to school on Wednesday.

The police arrested him and thank the student who did the right thing and quickly reported the situation on a special application.

“From what I know, they responded very quickly and effectively,” said parent Richard Traynor.

Traynor is happy everyone is safe after Winter Park police arrest a 15-year-old Winter Park student for bringing a gun to school.

The principal sent a message via the Connect Orange notification system.

“Today we received a Fortify Florida tip indicating a student with a possible weapon. The main campus was placed under a brief lockdown. Law enforcement immediately investigated,” Principal Matthew Arnold said.

Fortify Florida is an app used to report suspicious activity and the information goes directly to law enforcement agencies and school officials.

“I got a text from my son saying there was a lockdown in place. It didn’t seem like a drill. It was real. Within five minutes he texted back saying it was finished and that he was safe,” Traynor said.

Police identified the student, located him and arrested him at the ninth grade center.

Investigators said a handgun was found in the student’s backpack along with a magazine containing three rounds.

The Orange County Public Schools Superintendent sent a message urging parents to explain to their children what items should be brought to school.

“Parents talk to your child about safety expectations and remember to check their backpacks for items that are not permitted on school property,” Superintendent Maria Vasquez said.

Regarding pranks and threats at school, Vasquez said students would be held accountable for their actions.

“Whether they say it, text it, write it down, break it or post it on social media, students who make threats can face serious consequences,” Vasquez said.

News

Disney CEO Bob Chapek says ESPN will never take bets

6 mins ago

on

September 15, 2022

Evercore Isi Upgrades Netflix, Says Ad-Supported Subscriber Tier Can Boost Stock By More Than 30%
Bob Chapek, CEO of Walt Disney

Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek said Thursday that the company’s sports network, ESPN, is looking for a partner to help it get started in sports betting.

“At ESPN, we have the ability to do that. Now we’re going to need a partner to do that, because we’ll never be a book, that’s never in the Walt Disney Company cards,” said Chapek told CNBC. David Faber said in an exclusive interview. “But at the same time, being able to partner with a highly respected third party can do that for us.”

Evercore ISI upgrades Netflix, says ad-supported subscriber tier can boost stock by more than 30%

The comments come after activist investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point recently took a new stake in Disney during the second quarter, valued at around $1 billion, or 0.4% of the company.

Initially, Loeb lobbied for Disney to spin off sports ownership, saying it would be easier for him to participate in certain initiatives, such as sports betting. But on Sunday, Loeb reversed his stance, saying on Twitter, “We have a better understanding of @espn’s potential as a standalone business and another vertical for $DIS to reach a global audience to generate ad revenue and subscriptions.”

Sports betting was central to Loeb’s previous attempt to create ESPN.

“We look forward to seeing Mr. Pitaro execute the plans for growth and innovation, generating tremendous synergies as part of The Walt Disney Company,” Loeb added to the Tweet, referring to Disney Chairman James Pitaro.

Loeb’s reversal came shortly after Chapek told reporters at Disney’s D23 Expo that he had big plans for ESPN’s future, without divulging details.

News

Gators willing to share the workload in the run game

13 mins ago

on

September 15, 2022

Gators Willing To Share The Workload In The Run Game
Florida coach Billy Napier has made no bones that he wants his offense to be predicated on the ground game.

It’s the same approach he took while coaching at Louisiana, where the Ragin’ Cajuns finished among the top rushing teams in the country every season from 2018-21.

The Gators have been slow out of the gates, averaging 205 yards through the first two games, but what’s stood out is the distribution of the football. Three tailbacks are averaging at least 17 carries and 103 yards, led by sophomore transfer Montrell Johnson Jr. (137 yards), Trevor Etienne (110) and Nay’Quan Wright (63).

“We’re very much a running back by committee group,” said Napier. “That’s been our philosophy for a long time. We’ve been one of the best rushing teams in the country. Those players have gone on to play in the National Football League. Montrell, Trevor and Nay’Quan are guys that are next up.

“The good thing about that room is those guys are selfless; they’ve got a great attitude and work hard each day.”

Etienne’s older brother, Travis, played at Clemson when USF coach Jeff Scott was the Tigers’ offensive coordinator.

“He looks just like Travis did at Clemson, except I don’t know that Travis looked like that as a true freshman watching him play this past week,” said Scott. “He’s already a big kind of playmaker for them.”

“Trevor, in particular, is learning more and more as a rookie player, but Nay’Quan provides leadership and Montrell is still a young player but played in our system last year,” added Napier.

Johnson was one of three running backs with at least 100 carries, at least 500 yards rushing and at least 8 touchdowns for Louisiana last season. The true freshman finished with a team-high in carries (162), rushing touchdowns (12), and 838 yards.

Preparing for the Swamp

One advantage Florida has been afforded through the first two games has been the home crowd at the Swamp.

According to the latest NCAA figures, the Gators have averaged 90,396 fans, with Ben Hill Griffin Stadium filled to capacity.

Scott is anticipating the same atmosphere when USF takes the field Saturday, and the challenge this week has been preparing the Bulls for what to expect.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how our guys handle the crowd noise,” said Scott. “This will be our first road game of the year and I’m expecting it to be as loud as it always is there.”

USF has been working on handling the crowd noise throughout the week, trying to recreate similar conditions by pumping in noise through speakers near the practice fields.

“You’ve got to change up how you do your snap count,” Scott explained. “You can’t go with a verbal cadence. A lot of it has got to be eye contact with each other and sometimes hand signals. It’s just a little bit different from when you’re playing at home.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.

News

Save up to 79% on headphones, chargers and more during Woot’s Tech Accessories Sale

25 mins ago

on

September 15, 2022

Save Up To 79% On Headphones, Chargers And More During Woot'S Tech Accessories Sale
Looking to stock up on chargers for your phone or tablet? How about an affordable gaming headset for your PC or console? Or maybe you’re looking to buy a pair of truly wireless earbuds at a bargain price. Right now, you can find all of that and more on sale at Woot. For the rest of the month, the Amazon affiliate is offering up to 79% off a fairly random assortment of tech accessories, and you can save an additional $2 when you use the promotional code WOOT2 at the register. All offers expire on September 30 and some items may sell out before then.

There are some bargains in this hodgepodge assortment of tech offerings. One of the best values ​​is a pair of JBL Live Free NC Plus true wireless earbuds on sale for just $45, which is $105 off the usual price. They offer active noise canceling capabilities, an IPX7 water resistance rating, and up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge. And if you want an even more affordable pair, you can snag Panasonic RZ-S300W headphones for just $25, $95 off regular price. They don’t have noise cancellation and aren’t as water resistant as JBL headphones, but they’re compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, plus intuitive touch controls and 30-hour battery life.

There are still plenty of deals for those who aren’t looking for a new pair of headphones either. You can never have too many spare charging cables, and right now you can save $31 on a three-pack of 3.3ft USB-C to USB-C cords, lowering the price to just $14. And you can use them with a Samsung 25 Watt USB-C Wall Charger for ultra-fast charging speeds. You can buy one for $13, saving $7, or save even more when you buy a two-pack for $21, which is $19 off the regular price. There are also great deals on HDMI cordsa Amazon Basics power strip and one Wage Pro Universal Gaming Headset on sale for just $10.

News

Aaron Judge stays at 57 home runs, Gleyber Torres hits Little League-style ‘homer’ in 5-3 win against Boston

31 mins ago

on

September 15, 2022

Aaron Judge Stays At 57 Home Runs, Gleyber Torres Hits Inside-The-Park Hr In 5-2 Win Against Boston
The Yankees got their nickname “Bronx Bombers” from hitting baseballs out the ballpark. Gleyber Torres had other plans to get a “home run” Wednesday night.

Major league teams are used to seeing the Yankees land baseballs into the seats, totaling 224 homers entering Wednesday’s game — the most in the MLB. This time, a Little League-style homer helped propel the Yankees to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

The play was made possible starting with Torres lining a single — in the top of the fifth inning — with two runners on into right field and Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo making an errant throw wide of his cut-off man. Catcher Connor Wong fielded the ball and attempted to throw behind Torres at first base, who was trying to extend a single. Wong’s throw ended up in the outfield as Torres chugged all the way around the bases on the error.

The three runs scored on the play overshadowed a decent outing from Boston’s top prospect Brayan Bello. The 2017 international signee pitched five innings, allowing six hits and one walk. The three runs from Torres’ single were unearned and he also struck out six batters.

“Great night by Gleyber,” manager Aaron Boone told reporters after the win. “I thought Bello for them threw the ball very well. We haven’t seen him yet in-person. He’s got a really good arm. He made it tough on us.”

On the mound for the Bronx Bombers was Nestor Cortes Jr. A day after ace Gerrit Cole continued his struggles pitching at Fenway Park, Cortes Jr. tossed five innings, allowing one run and three hits. He added seven strikeouts, one of which produced an ugly swing out of third baseman Rafael Devers — thanks to one of Cortes Jr.’s trademark funky leg kicks.

“This is all during the game,” Cortes Jr. told reporters when asked if he plans when to use unorthodox leg kicks. “I think of it as I go.

“I’m happy it was a competitive pitch. I almost fell over so I felt like I had to [throw] home at that time.”

Reliever Clarke Schmidt followed with two hitless innings, featuring effective breaking balls that fooled hitters.

Red Sox bats remained quiet for most of the night. A RBI double from Wong in the fifth inning got his team on the scoreboard

Jose Trevino extended the lead to 4-1 with his own RBI double in the next inning.

Jonathan Loaisiga allowed a run in the eighth, but an inning ending double play got him out of trouble before more damage ensued.

Torres finished his night recording a RBI off of a dropped fly ball in center field in the ninth inning, making the score 5-2. The second baseman is riding a hot streak, hitting .316 entering Wednesday’s game.

Clay Holmes recorded the save in the bottom of the ninth to take care of business. He allowed one run but, his team left the field with the victory — winning eight of their last 10.

Aaron Judge, the usual suspect responsible for the Yankees’ offense, did not make progress in his chase to shatter Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Judge, who has 57 homers, is four home runs away from tying Maris’ record set in 1961.

The Yankees All-Star slugger went 1-4 at the plate.

Wednesday’s victory completes a two-game series sweep as the Yankees head into an off day before playing the Brewers this weekend.

“We’re getting better,” Boone said to reporters. “We’re getting healthier. Help is on the way. We know what time of year it is. We know we have to put our best foot forward. It’s been good to see the guys come together as we’re still kind of piecing it together.”

News

Dave Hyde: Ryan Fitzpatrick calls Tua ‘limited’; Sean Payton’s view is worse

38 mins ago

on

September 15, 2022

Dave Hyde: Ryan Fitzpatrick Calls Tua ‘Limited’; Sean Payton’s View Is Worse
By now, there’s only one person who can change the conversation around Tua Tagovailoa, and it’s not coach Mike McDaniel, try as mightily as the new Miami Dolphins coach did this offseason.

Only Tua can, by throwing more passes like Sunday’s fourth-and-7 strike to Jaylen Waddle for a touchdown. The Dolphins quarterback has to lead this offense to more than 13 points, no matter the Sunday win.

He has to be better than decent, as he was in the opener, and far better than the underwhelming player of his first two years if this three-year Dolphins rebuild comes out he other side.

But don’t listen to me.

Listen to Wednesday interviews with the former Dolphins quarterback who worked closest with Tua, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and the first hope as Dolphins coach this offseason, Sean Payton.

Fitzpatrick was Dolphins quarterback for the Tank-for-Tua year of 2019 and was suddenly replaced by him a month into the 2020 season. He doesn’t say anything shocking about Tua. He offers a good, critical analysis from 17 years as an NFL quarterback and a seat beside Tua.

“If you’re a top-10 quarterback, you have to have at least one trait that’s absolutely special, something you can do that no one else can do,’ Fitzpatrick said on the podcast “Pardon My Take.” “[Buffalo quarterback] Josh Allen, I think, we see the arm talent. We see the way he can scramble and run, the hits he can take, the hits he can deliver.”

“[Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin] Herbert, physically, the same thing. With Tua, it’s not the the arm strength, it’s not the ability to run or scramble or get out of trouble.

“What is it? People say, ‘Well, he’s a winner.’ Tyreek [Hill] says, ‘He’s the most accurate I’ve ever seen.’ When I first saw Tua, what pops out for me, because it’s hard for a young quarterback to come in and do this: anticipation and accuracy.

“Those are the things he has to be elite at. I think he’s very, very good at — very accurate and can anticipate. The problem is you sometimes have to create. He’s not going to be able to scramble – he’ll be able to scramble and get out of trouble and get you 5 yards.

“But he’s not going to be able to scramble around, escape the pocket and make the big plays down the field. So he has to take what he has that [can become] elite. That’s accuracy and, as he gets older, that’s decision-making.

“He has to be the best in the NFL at it, because he’s limited in some of those other ways.”

And Payton? The Super Bowl coach who was on his way to the Dolphins this offseason told Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd on Wednesday that he sees eight teams that will replace underachieving quarterbacks this year.

“I think at some point we’ll see Tua [benched] in Miami,’ he said. “I think at some point — and they played well [Sunday] with Tua. But Teddy Bridgewater, I’ve had before, he’s an outstanding player.”

There’s a belief void around Tua. That’s the only way to say it, and it’s not in a column or on ESPN’s First Take. It was inside the Dolphins when owner Steve Ross tried to replace him with Deshaun Watson and 45-year-old Tom Brady.

Now Fitzpatrick, who is doing broadcast work on Amazon’s Thursday night NFL package, offers a lukewarm-at-best critical breakdown of him, and Payton flatly says he’ll be replaced.

Tua, as always, conducts himself well. He’s grounded and focused. He said he “hasn’t been satisfied at all,” with Sunday’s performance. He completed a healthy 23 of 33 passes for 275 yards. Those are good numbers. But the 13 offensive points say something more was needed.

Nor did his Sunday earn respect inside football circles — and Fitzpatrick knows about getting no respect. He thinks Brady was referring to him in an HBO interview when Brady got turned down by a team in 2019 and said, “‘You’re sticking with that mother f——-?” Brady never mentioned the quarterback, but …

“It had to be me,’’ Fitzpatrick said. “No, zero respect. He’d never shake my hand. It just — he just pissed me off.”

One day maybe Tua will unleash such words. For now, there’s only one forum to change much of the football world’s thoughts on him. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore.

News

How to Recover Recently Deleted Texts with iPhone iOS 16 Update

45 mins ago

on

September 15, 2022

How To Recover Recently Deleted Texts With Iphone Ios 16 Update
Cheaters and wandering teenagers beware: The latest iPhone update gives owners — and anyone who can access their phone — the ability to find and recover recently deleted text messages.

The latest version of iMessage, which now gives users the ability to edit and ‘unsend’ texts, stores deleted texts for 30 days, similar to the ‘recently deleted’ folder in the iPhone Camera Roll .

The new features are rolling out as part of iOS 16, which was made available for download on Monday.

To recover recently deleted messages, iPhone users with iOS 16 can tap the “Edit” button on the top left corner of the iMessage app. They can then tap a “View Recently Deleted Messages” button to see all deleted messages in the last 30 days.

From here, users can choose to recover the messages on the main screen of the messaging app, leave them in the recently deleted folder, or immediately delete them forever.

Messages in the Recently Deleted folder will automatically be permanently deleted after 30 days.

The latest iPhone update also allows users to edit recently sent iMessages.
“Conversations show days left until deletion,” Apple says. “After this time, messages will be permanently deleted.”

The iOS 16 update was released with Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup, but is also available on many older devices.

The new operating system comes with a variety of other features, including the ability to “edit” and “undo” iMessages, create deeply personalized lock screens, and more precisely manage notifications.

The software update also introduces enhanced security features.

