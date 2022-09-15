News
With another memorable trip around the bases, Gunnar Henderson leads Orioles to 6-2 win over Nationals
More so than the speed Gunnar Henderson showed as he rounded the bases, and more so than the ball slipping out of left fielder César Hernández’s grasp on his throw, perhaps the most surprising thing about the play that broke Wednesday night’s game open was that Henderson never lost his helmet.
In the Orioles rookie’s first marquee moment in the major leagues, that helmet gave way to his blonde locks, either by the sheer force of his swing or the speed of his legs. But in the seventh inning at Nationals Park on Wednesday, Henderson chugged and the helmet remained — all the way from the batter’s box, around first, second and third, and into home plate about 15 seconds later.
Baltimore needed a spark against Washington, having staggered through six innings against left-hander Patrick Corbin. Against the Nationals’ bullpen, however, the Orioles immediately broke through, with Henderson’s hard-hit triple down the third base line propelling Baltimore to a 6-2 win to keep pace in the race toward the final American League wild-card spot. With the victory, the Orioles are four games back of the Tampa Bay Rays heading into a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays, although the Rays own the tiebreaker over Baltimore.
As the Orioles struggle to produce with runners in scoring position, Henderson has a been a bright spot. The 21-year-old is 4-for-9 with runners in scoring position this month; the rest of his teammates are 15-for-84.
It was Henderson’s groundout in the second inning that got Baltimore on the board early after it loaded the bases. The Orioles only managed one run after producing three straight singles against Corbin, who settled in and didn’t allow another hit until Austin Hays’ double to begin the sixth.
But in the seventh, with right-hander Mason Thompson on the mound, manager Brandon Hyde inserted outfielder Cedric Mullins as a pinch hitter. He promptly singled, moving Jesús Aguilar to second. That brought Henderson up, and his liner down the line off Thompson sent Henderson off to the races.
Henderson ran from home plate to third base in 11.12 seconds, according to MLB.com, the third fastest home-to-third time this season. When the ball squirted out of Hernández’s hand as he attempted to throw it in, Henderson could jaunt home to complete his Little League homer.
The sudden burst of energy ignited the Orioles-heavy crowd at Nationals Park, who chanted “Let’s go O’s” after shortstop Jorge Mateo sent Thompson’s next pitch over the left field fence. And in the eighth, Henderson’s blast off the right-field fence plated Mullins for his career-high fourth RBI.
The offensive output cleared the line for right-hander Tyler Wells, who allowed two solo homers and nothing else, and it positioned right-hander Austin Voth for the win against his former club.
The boost Henderson has given Baltimore has been apparent on an everyday basis and through memorable moments. In his second major league at-bat, he clobbered a homer for his first hit — and lost his helmet. That helmet also left his head during his ninth-inning single in that game. Henderson has provided a game-winning hit against the Red Sox and now a double and triple Wednesday against Washington.
As the youngest position player in baseball, Henderson owns a .328 batting average with an .890 OPS. Even as Mullins found himself out of the starting lineup against a left-handed starter for the fifth straight time, Henderson batted eighth despite the left-on-left matchup.
Mullins later entered against the right-handed Nationals relievers, singling twice to provide a runner on base for Henderson. But Henderson’s presence throughout the evening shows Hyde’s willingness to give the burgeoning star those opportunities, even through both at-bats against Corbin ended in groundouts.
Henderson needed to be there once a right-hander stood on the mound. And once a right-hander was there, Henderson delivered another emphatic moment — the kind he’s had a penchant for less than a month into his big league career.
This story will be updated.
[email protected] JAYS
Friday, 7:07 p.m.
TV: Apple TV+
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
‘It’s completely irrelevant’ – Conor Benn clarifies concerns over upcoming clash after Chris Eubank Sr says he’ll pull Chris Eubank Jr out of fight
Conor Benn is unimpressed with Chris Eubank Sr’s threats to pull his son, Chris Eubank Jr, from their fight on Oct. 8.
There has been tremendous excitement and anticipation surrounding Benn’s upcoming fight against Eubank Jr, as both men continue the legacy of their fathers, who had an epic duo of fights in 1990 and 1993 respectively.
However, that all nearly came crashing down earlier this week when Eubank Sr claimed he would pull his son out of the fight due to health issues related to weighing 157lbs, 3lbs below his normal fighting weight. ‘Eubank Jr.
This caused a frenzy among fans and the boxing media, but now Benn has come out to make it clear that the fight is ongoing and Eubank Sr has no authority to pull his son out of the fight.
“The press and social pages blew this out of proportion to what Eubank Sr was really saying,” Benn said while speaking. on his Twitter account via Spaces.
“Basically what happened was Senior just went on a rant saying ‘157 pounds is not healthy for my son, you should take him out of the fight, I’ll pay the penalty’ and continue on this.
“It was a problem on their side. It’s a misunderstanding on their side. Obviously Senior has no involvement in his son’s career so I don’t think he’ll be around this corner. that night, that’s what he said on the phone.
“So it leaves me confused as to who is in Junior’s corner, whether it’s Roy Jones or Senior. It’s all just a mess.
Not yet
‘Until he’s signed, he’s not’ – Warren shy on Fury against Joshua but remains hopeful
“All I know is that I have a strong united front on my side. Me and my team are united and we are all on one mission which is to achieve victory on October 8th.
“I can’t say it was taken out of context, he said he was going to take legal action to stop the fight and all that, but that’s completely out of place.
“The fight is on,” Benn continued. “The fight was still happening.
“I ignored what Senior was saying because in the end it doesn’t mean anything.
“He’s not the one who signed the contract and I don’t believe he’s Junior’s manager or anything, so as far as I’m concerned the fight is on.”
Resident hospitalized Wednesday after Hastings house fire
Firefighters and police officers rescued a resident from a burning house Wednesday afternoon in Hastings, officials said.
Firefighters were called about 1:30 p.m. to a blaze on Villa Court, authorities said. When they arrived about four minutes later, they found a fire at the rear of the house.
Several engines and an ambulance responded to the two-alarm fire, including an engine from the Prescott, Wis. fire department and a ladder truck from Cottage Grove.
One person was home at the time of the fire. Firefighters and Hastings police officers rescued the person from a window. That person was taken to the hospital. Information on the person’s condition was not available Wednesday night.
The fire was controlled by 2:06 p.m. but firefighters continued fighting the fire until 5 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Yankees’ Gleyber Torres hits ‘Little League’ home run against Red Sox
Gleyber Torres led the Yankees to a win over the Red Sox on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.
On Wednesday, he hit a “Little League three-run home run.”
With Aaron Hicks at first and Aaron Judge at second with one out in the fifth inning, Torres singled to right field, scoring Hicks, but that’s where the fun started.
Torres appeared to be caught in no man’s land between first and second, but Red Sox catcher Connor Wong made a wild throw as he dunked first baseman Christian Arroyo and into right field.
Judge scored the second run from first base and Torres followed by diving home safely to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead. The Bombers have a 3-1 lead after five innings.
He didn’t score an official home run and Torres was only credited with a single and an RBI on the play, but it fit the definition of a Little League home run perfectly.
New York Post
Amtrak continues to suspend long-distance trains as freight strike looms, reports say
Amtrak continues to suspend its long-distance rail routes as a potential freight strike looms, according to Reuters, because many of its routes run on tracks owned, maintained and operated by freight rail companies.
The Northeast Corridor route that connects Washington, DC to New York and Boston would not be affected, as it is owned by Amtrak.
Freight companies and their unions are threatening to hit as contract negotiations with the White House continue, and about 125,000 workers could strike as early as Friday, Bloomberg reported. The economic consequences of a railway strike could be disastrous and exacerbate supply chain issues.
Most unions have already reached tentative agreements, according to the National Carriers Conference Committee, Bloomberg reported, but those union members have also said they will not return to work unless an agreement is reached. concluded for the whole group.
Amtrak and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
CNET
latest news 2 arrested in burglary at Rep. Karen Bass’s home, LAPD says
Two people are in custody in connection with the burglary of Rep. Karen Bass’ Baldwin Vista home, an LAPD spokesperson said Wednesday.
Two handguns belonging to Bass were stolen Friday night, the Los Angeles mayoral candidate said in a statement. Cash, electronics and other valuables from her home were not taken, Bass said.
Bass told KTTV Channel 11’s Elex Michaelson on Wednesday that she had returned home to find her house a mess. KTTV first reported that two suspects were in custody.
Bass said she had the guns to protect herself. She said they were taped and stored in a safe which was “hidden” in a closet.
The Times previously reported that the container was a safe from Brink’s.
In a debate earlier this year, Bass was asked to rate – on a scale of 1 to 10 – how safe she feels walking around her neighborhood.
“I feel safe. I would say a 10,” Bass said. “I feel safe, but I understand a lot of people in the city don’t feel safe, and I respect that.”
Bass told KTTV on Wednesday that she “felt safe, until my safety was broken.”
LAPD increased its presence in the neighborhood after the burglary. A police cruiser was seen parked outside Bass’ home on Sunday.
The Baldwin Vista area has many signs informing visitors that the area is guarded 24 hours a day.
Rick Caruso, Bass’s rival in the Los Angeles mayoral race, expressed his sympathy for Bass at a campaign event on Tuesday.
“It’s unfortunate when someone’s house is broken into,” Caruso said. “It’s such a violation, and you feel shaken by it.”
Caruso added that crime “is happening way too much in the city of Los Angeles, and we need to address that. We need to prevent crime and reduce crime in the city. So I’m sorry this happened to him.
The developer said he personally doesn’t have a handgun, adding that he doesn’t make any claims about firearms. “But I would never want it in my house,” he said.
LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz said she had no additional details about the suspects in custody.
Times writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.
Morpheus Space’s satellite thrusters rocket forward with $28M Series A • TechCrunch
The rise of the satellite industry has been a boon for Morpheus Space, which produces a modular electric propulsion system for small satellites.
Morpheus has raised a Series A of $28 million, with which it intends to build a factory in Dresden, Germany, where it is based, and to increase the workforce. This will allow the company to ramp up production of its propulsion systems to meet exponentially growing demand in the small satellite market; since 2019, the number of small satellite launches has increased by almost 450%.
In 2020, Morpheus launched its Nano Field Effect Electric Propulsion Thruster (NanoFEEP), which it claims is the “smallest and most efficient electric propulsion system in space” in the world.
Because the system is modular, NanoFEEP thrusters can be combined to create more powerful propulsion systems to meet the needs of a specific satellite. For example, a cluster of seven NanoFEEP thrusters is called MultiFEEP, and multiple MultiFEEP thrusters can be added to maneuver larger craft. This allows customers to avoid spending additional time and resources developing custom propulsion systems for each of its satellites.
Since the launch of NanoFEEP, Morpheus has landed customers like Spire Global, Antaris Space and Rocket Factory Augsburg – with many more on the way.
“Last year, our number of contracts increased by 250% and is on track to grow even more,” said István Lőrincz, president of Morpheus, who also spoke on the subject during last year’s TC sessions: ‘space. “The new factory will help us meet the needs of our growing user base. We will show by example that the NewSpace industry must implement scalable commercial and production solutions as quickly as possible to meet expected projections.
Morpheus has already indicated his agility in two short years. “A major improvement that we recently implemented in our hardware came in the form of a new propellant that improved the performance of our propulsion systems. It is non-toxic and non-corrosive, with no transportation or handling restrictions. said Lőrincz, noting that the old fuel used gallium.
The company has also developed the Sphere ecosystem, an all-in-one package that Morpheus says sets it apart from its competitors. “We provide platform-independent AI for their satellite navigation, an application that helps plan the entire customer journey from design to satellite operations, mission design software for constellations, and our world-class propulsion,” said Lőrincz.
The funding round was led by Alpine Space Ventures, with participation from Vsquared Ventures, Lavrock Ventures, Airbus Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Pallas Ventures and Techstars Ventures. With thousands of satellites slated for launch over the next few years, Morpheus has many more potential customers (and investors) to woo with its system.
techcrunch
