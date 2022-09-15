News
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes gets key takedown with brilliant delivery
BOSTON — Nestor Cortes allowed just one run in more than five innings Wednesday night, but his fourth-inning strikeout of Rafael Devers really stood out in the Yankees’ 5-3 win over the Red Sox .
The southpaw used a particularly brilliant delivery on the final stick throw, hooking and swinging his right leg before tossing the pitch, resulting in a swinging strike that brought Devers out for second.
“He fouls a lot on good shots and I felt like I had to do something different,” Cortes said. “As soon as I lifted my leg, all hell broke loose. It was a well-executed pitch and I managed to swing it.
Even receiver Jose Trevino said he was “caught off guard” by the field.
Cortes said he was thinking about the delivery as he went.
“To be honest,” he added, “I almost fell.”
More importantly, Cortes said he felt good after missing time with a strained groin. He was retired after 65 pitches as he prepares for the stretch run and the playoffs.
Aroldis Chapman is expected to meet the Yankees in Milwaukee and be active for Friday night’s series opener against the Brewers after kicking off a final rehab game for Double-A Somerset on Tuesday.
The southpaw has been out since August 27 with an infection in his left leg caused by a tattoo.
Manager Aaron Boone said Chapman’s role will be determined, in part, by how he pitches when he returns.
“We’ll see,” Boone said of Chapman, who had an extremely inconsistent season. “Physically we know he’s still there.”
Now it’s all about Chapman being able to stick to his own mechanics, which has been a problem for much of the year.
Scott Effross, the right-hander acquired from the Cubs at the trade deadline, is also nearing his return from a right shoulder injury that has kept him out for the past three weeks. He is scheduled to kick off a live batting practice Friday in Milwaukee and could be back soon after.
Zack Britton went on a rehab outing on Wednesday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He threw 11 pitches in a scoreless inning in his bid to come back just a year after UCL surgery.
The southpaw still needs more work and the Yankees will have to decide if he has enough time to get back to his form in time for the playoffs.
Anthony Rizzo had another promising day on his return after a lower back strain delayed by headaches from an epidural. The first baseman could face pitches for the first time on Friday, possibly against Effross in Milwaukee, with a potential return to the lineup as early as Sunday against the Brewers.
“We’ll listen to his body and him,” said Boone, who on Sunday called “a possibility.”
Rizzo took ground balls, hit the cage and ran “100 percent,” according to Boone. It should have a light day on Thursday before more activity on Friday.
“So far so good,” Rizzo said of how he’s been feeling since recovering from his headache.
DJ LeMahieu will take longer before he is ready to return from an inflamed right toe. Boone said he could start hitting again this weekend in Milwaukee.
LeMahieu had expressed hope that he could be back in time for the Yankees’ next homestand, which begins Tuesday against the Pirates.
Aaron Judge hasn’t had a game since Aug. 3 and Boone said he’d like that to change before the end of the season.
“Hopefully at some point,” Boone said. “It means we are in a good position [in the standings]. It’s been a while now.
Boone noted the Yankees are in the middle of a three-in-eight-day bye stretch, including Thursday and Monday.
“It’s helpful,” Boone said. “The handful of public holidays [four] that he overcame during the year have served him well.
Aaron Hicks returned to the lineup after missing two plays in left field Friday night, which led to his benching. He went 0 for 4, but scored the Yankees’ first run after hitting an error in the fifth inning.
“We put the other day behind us and he’s part of that,” Boone said.
Euro Market Open by the @Newsquawk team: podcast included
Euro open: Asia-Pacific mostly traded with slight gains after slight reprieve on Wall St, but capped gains amid mixed data
APAC shares mostly traded with slight gains after the slight reprieve on Wall Street (SPX +0.34%, NDX +0.84%).
European stock futures point to a slightly higher open with the Euro Stoxx 50 futures contract +0.1% after the spot market closed 0.5% yesterday.
DXY stays on a 109 neck, EUR/USD
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD is the currency pair comprising the single currency of the European Union, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair rate indicates how many euros are needed to buy a dollar. For example, when EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means that 1 euro equals 1.2 dollars. Why EUR/USD is the most popular trading pairCompared to all tradable currencies, the Euro (EUR) is the second most traded currency in the world, behind the US Dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair in the market. As the most popular trading pair, EUR/USD is a staple of all brokerage offerings and often has some of the lowest spreads compared to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency trails the two most economical blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason. EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. On the Euro side, Eurozone economic data as well as internal bloc factors can easily impact rates. Even smaller member states can effectively weigh on the euro, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and at the Federal Reserve generally affect the EUR/ usd. Many examples include bailouts during the financial crisis, tax cuts under the Trump administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.
is unable to claim parity and USD/JPY
USD/JPY
USD/JPY is the currency pair comprising the United States dollar (symbol $, code USD) and the Japanese yen from Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed to buy one US dollar. For example, when USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, that means 1 US dollar equals 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the most traded currency in the world, while the Japanese yen is the third most traded currency in the world, resulting in an extremely liquid pair and very tight spreads, often staying within range from 0 pip to 2 pip in most markets. currency brokers. Although the USD/JPY range has traditionally not been particularly high, the lack of significant price action often associated with other JPY pairs makes it easier to trade. This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a good pip potential. Even though USD/JPY is the second most traded pair in the world, it is not as popular as one might think when it comes to retail traders. Trading USD/JPY The JPY is highly regarded as a safe-haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure after periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallout. The United States and Japan being highly developed economies, several key factors affect the value. of either currency. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. The monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan is also a determining factor in the value of each currency.
traced some of his weakness.
In commodities, crude was little changed, copper was slightly firmer and gold lackluster.
Looking ahead, highlights include US Philly Fed, US Retail Sales, ECB Guindos Speech, SCO Summit, Supply from Spain and France.
Also be sure to check out the podcast contained in the link in the title.
Alabama avoids compensation for survivor of 1963 KKK explosion
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and still has pieces of glass in her body following a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other black girls at an Alabama church there 59 years ago, and she is still waiting for the state to compensate her for these injuries.
Governor Kay Ivey dodged the issue of financial compensation two years ago by apologizing to Rudolph for his “untold pain and suffering,” saying legislative intervention was needed. But nothing was done despite the efforts of lawyers representing Rudolph, leaving the question of payment open even if the victims of other attacks, including September 11, were compensated.
Rudolph will meet President Joe Biden at the White House for a summit on countering hate-fueled violence on Thursday, the anniversary of the attack.
Rudolph, known as the ‘Fifth Little Girl’ for surviving the infamous attack, which was portrayed in Spike Lee’s 1997 documentary ‘4 Little Girls’, has been left devastated by the state’s inaction .
Speaking in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, Rudolph declared then governor. George C. Wallace helped lay the groundwork for the Ku Klux Klan attack on the 16th Street Baptist Church with his segregationist rhetoric, and the state bears some responsibility for the bombing, which was not prosecuted for years.
“If they hadn’t stirred up all this racist hatred that was going on at the time, I don’t believe this church would have been bombed,” Rudolph said.
Rudolph said she was still incurring medical expenses from the blast, including a $90 bill she received every few months to work on the prosthetic she wears in place of her right eye. which was destroyed by shrapnel on September 15, 1963. Anything would help, but Rudolph thinks she owes millions.
Ishan Bhabha, an attorney representing Rudolph, said the state’s apology — delivered at Rudolph’s request along with a restitution plea — was just a first step.
“She deserves justice in the form of compensation for the serious injuries and costs she has had to bear for nearly 60 years,” he said. “We will continue to pursue all available avenues to get Sarah the help she needs and deserves.”
Five girls were gathered in a bathroom on the ground floor of the 16th Street Baptist Church when a bomb planted by KKK members exploded outside, blowing a huge hole in the thick wall of bricks. The blast killed 11-year-old Denise McNair and three 14-year-olds: Carole Robertson, Cynthia Morris, also known as Cynthia Wesley, and Addie Mae Collins, who was Rudolph’s sister.
Three Klan members convicted of murder in the bombing years later died in prison, and a fourth suspect died without ever being charged. The bombing came eight months after Wallace proclaimed “segregation forever” in his inaugural address and when Birmingham schools were first racially integrated.
The church itself has received government money for renovations, as has Birmingham’s National Civil Rights Monument, formed by President Barack Obama in 2017 in one of his last acts in office. “But not me,” Rudolph said.
Ivey, at the time of the apology, said in a letter to Rudolph’s attorney that any possible compensation would require legislative approval, press secretary Gina Maiola said.
“Furthermore, in the lawyer-to-lawyer conversations that followed soon after, that same point was reiterated,” she said.
No bill has been introduced to compensate Rudolph, according to legislative records, and it’s unclear whether such legislation could pass anyway since conservative Republicans hold an overwhelming majority and have made it a hassle to pull history lessons that might make white people feel bad about the past.
Although the Alabama Criminal Injuries Compensation Board helps victims and families with the expenses of a crime, state law does not allow it to deal with offenses that occurred before the establishment. of the agency in 1984.
Rudolph spent his life coping with the physical and mental pain of the bombings. Despite her injuries and ongoing stress disorders, Rudolph provided testimony that helped convict the men accused of planting the bomb, and she wrote a book about her life, titled “The 5th Little Girl”.
Rudolph’s husband, George Rudolph, said he was frustrated and angry at the way his wife was treated. Victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks were compensated, he said, as were victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.
“Why can’t they do something for Sarah?” ” he said.
Seattle police officers injured in house fire that leaves one victim and one suspect dead
Seattle police say a man and woman were found dead in a burning house following a domestic incident that officers were responding to Wednesday morning.
Police received a call from a home in the Montlake neighborhood of Seattle around 8:30 a.m. Operators heard a man screaming and a woman in distress, police said.
When they arrived, officers knocked on the door and a man inside told them he was armed and would not come out, police said. Officers entered the house after the suspect told police that a woman inside the house had been injured.
The man barricaded himself in a room and told officers he was carrying a knife. Seattle Police Department Acting Chief of Police Adrian Diaz later said the man attempted to stab the officers. Subsequently, officers realized that the basement was on fire.
A SWAT team, equipped with oxygen masks, arrived on the scene and entered the house to locate the suspect and the victim, but the smoke and flames grew too large and they had to retreat, police said.
Seattle firefighters extinguished the blaze and entered the home where they found a person – believed to be the suspect – and a woman dead inside the house.
Four officers were exposed to smoke and were treated at Harborview Medical Center. The identities of the suspect and the victim have not been released.
India an attractive and suitable investment from a macro perspective, says expert
Matt Orton, chief market strategist at Carillon Tower Advisers, said on Thursday that India was attractive for investment, adding that it was well positioned from a macroeconomic and earnings perspective.
“When the market offers an opportunity when there are moves like we did on September 13; especially in the US, use it opportunistically as a long-term investor to pick your positions,” Orton said. CNBC-TV18.
“Small caps look attractive from an earnings and valuation perspective. Emerging markets, Latin America and India in particular, also look attractive to add to global asset allocation and that view does not change. not,” he said.
He said hedge funds’ position in global equities is at its lowest in several years.
“Hedge fund positioning in global equities is near multi-decade lows. So from a positioning standpoint, the fact that we haven’t broken through key technical levels to come back down to June lows – that’s a bit more constructive,” Orton said.
However, Orton said, emerging markets have seen more than a decade of underperformance.
While talking about the US market, he said a 100 basis point hike in rates by the US Fed can drag many investors down in the market.
For the full interview, watch the attached video
The 2024 Ford Mustang does not move the needle
Ford unveiled the 2024 Mustang at an event following the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday, calling it the most exciting iteration of the pony car yet. But while the redesigned Mustang coupe and convertible get a new look, performance upgrades and a number of new features, there’s not much that really moves the needle for this seventh-generation ‘Stang. .
The design of the new Mustang is pretty evolutionary overall, with a simpler, cleaner look that better fits the new decade. It looks wider although it doesn’t grow in dimension, with a large rear stub that creates a Z-shaped line at the rear of the doors, and the greenhouse is lower and has flush glass on the coupe. Ford claims the 2024 Mustang has the lowest drag coefficient of any Mustang while producing more downforce. The shark’s nose-shaped front gives the Mustang a frowny appearance, and its slim tri-bar headlights flank a wide hexagonal grille. The angular rear is the best part of the new ‘Stang, having ditched the outgoing car’s black center panel for a cleaner look with chevron-shaped LED taillights set into the ducktail shape of the tailgate. The GT has a larger grille and front air intakes and a working hood vent, but otherwise every new Mustang looks the same.
Ford’s interior designers took inspiration from fighter jet cockpits, and it’s certainly more modern than previous Mustang cabins, without the old twin-wing design. Every Mustang comes standard with a 12.4-inch digital gauge cluster and a 13.2-inch center display, with the option of having both displays integrated together in a single piece of curved glass. The central air vents are positioned below the display, with a row of capacitive touch buttons below. Many subtle touches moved the Mustang’s interior upscale, including a new “white noise” plastic grain design and more available color schemes and trim options.
Although Ford claims the Mustang’s engine lineup is all new, they’re really just updated versions of older powertrains. The base engine is still a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-4, which Ford says is both more powerful and more efficient than before. The GT’s 5.0-liter Coyote V8 has upgrades like dual airboxes and electronic throttle bodies, a new steel oil pan and a new exhaust manifold, and it’ll be the Mustang to most powerful natural suction of all time. A 10-speed automatic is the only transmission option for the EcoBoost, but a six-speed manual is standard on the GT. Both models get a new Remote Rev function, which can rev the engine using the key fob. The biggest improvements to the Mustang’s chassis and dynamics relate to steering feel, which Ford says is greatly improved thanks to a faster gear ratio, a new rack and a number of stiffness improvements. .
Both versions of the 2024 Mustang have a Performance Pack available, which adds a front tower brace and limited-slip differential; the GT also gains brake ducts and an auxiliary engine oil cooler. Additional optional Performance Pack features include an active exhaust system, MagneRide adaptive suspension, wider rear wheels, larger Brembo brakes and Recaro seats. Another feature added by the Performance Pack is a new electronic performance parking brake, which looks like a traditional mechanical handbrake and was designed for drifting.
Where the new Mustang really gets an upgrade is in terms of technology. These dual screens are powered by Unreal Engine, the same software used to create current-gen video games. Everything is highly configurable. A copper color scheme is the default, but drivers can change colors to match ambient interior lighting. One of the driver’s display layout options resembles classic Mustang gauges, and there are options for a “calm” display that only shows a few numbers and several performance-oriented patterns with displays like race car. Available features include a wireless charger, USB ports for trail cameras and built-in Amazon Alexa connectivity. Every 2024 Mustang comes with adaptive cruise control with stop and go, Evasive Steering Assist, Lane Centering Assist, Rear Automatic Emergency Braking and recognition of road signs. Performance Pack cars also benefit from Active Pothole Mitigation, which monitors dynamic inputs and adjusts the suspension accordingly.
The Mustang will also be more customizable than ever. The color range at launch includes 11 shades, two of which are new, and it will be available with a bunch of different stripe and graphic options. Customers can now choose from three different brake caliper colors, including Grabber Blue, and there are a ton of wheel designs ranging from 17-inch to 20-inch. Ford will also offer appearance packages like the Bronze Design Series, which adds bronze wheels, badging and other accents.
Ford says the new Mustang will go on sale in the summer of 2023 and prices should stay close to the outgoing model’s sub-$30,000 starting price. Although billed as an all-new seventh-generation car, the 2024 Mustang looks more like a deep overhaul of the sixth-generation car, like the 1999 or 2010 models. The new Mustang coupe and convertible feel too tied to the past instead of looking to the future of passionate cars, especially when faced with Ford’s Mustang Mach-E electric SUV. That shouldn’t matter to Mustang customers, though, as the upgrades and improvements for 2024 are more than enough to keep this pony car still one of the most capable affordable gas-powered performance cars around. you can buy.
The 2024 Ford Mustang Coupe and Convertible have a sleeker look
latest news 3 of 4 suspects in San Pedro Park shooting released from jail
Days after four men were arrested in connection with a July shooting in San Pedro’s Peck Park that killed two people and injured several others, three have been released as prosecutors call for further investigation.
The men were arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder, the Los Angeles Police Department said Monday.
Three of the men were released on Monday under California Penal Code 849(b)1, which states that an arrested person can be released if an “officer is satisfied that there are not sufficient grounds to file a complaint against the arrested person”.
“A case has been presented to our office, but we have requested further investigation,” Greg Risling, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said in a statement Wednesday. “Our office is in communication with the Los Angeles Police Department regarding the case and will review the evidence once it is presented for review.”
A man was still in custody without bail Wednesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records. But the man has not been charged and records also show his decision to arrest is insufficient grounds for a criminal complaint, with no court date given.
The arrests stem from the July 24 shooting, which police say erupted during a softball game meant to bring together different groups of Crips.
Tashman Williams, 31, of Compton and Carlyle Phillips, 29, of Cypress were killed in the shooting and seven others were injured, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in July. Some of the victims were shot as they tried to flee the gunfire, police said.
Investigators said the shooting may have been the result of an argument between two people.
