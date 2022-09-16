Tech
10 Best VPNs With a Really Fast Connection – [Free & Paid]
For all the security features and privacy you might get from a VPN, it is useless if it doesn’t offer you good speed, isn’t it? So, compromising on speed isn’t an option. Therefore, the problem becomes finding a good VPN that will offer the best security features and brilliant speeds and bandwidth, too, so that you can enjoy streaming, downloading, and other browsing activities without any hassle.
VPNRanks has given you a list of the top 10 VPNs offering the highest speed. And we have also included free VPNs that have stood up to our testing.
10 Best VPNs That Offer Blazing Fast Connections
So, how did we curate this list? Can you rely on a VPN for fast connection speed? And what constitutes a fast VPN speed?
Actually, yes. You can rely on a VPN to make your connection faster. A VPN is capable of removing ISP bandwidth restrictions on your internet connection. It can also connect you to faster servers. Both these factors can combine to give you fast speeds than you might expect.
As for VPN speeds, anything near the 100 Mbps mark for download speeds is considered quick, and anything above that is considered blazing fast. Upload speeds are less significant, but still, anything above 50 Mbps is considered quick, and above that is considered quick.
Here Are Our Top Choices For the Fastest VPNs:
1. Private Internet Access (PIA) – Largest Server Count
Private Internet Access (PIA) offers the world’s largest server network, with the official number well above 19,000 servers across the globe (and the unofficial number being near 35000), but it also offers the fastest internet connection that we have recorded.
The sheer number of servers ensures minimal load on PIA servers at any given time, offering the maximum speeds possible. It also has military-standard encryption and other security features that make it the best in the business.
2. NordVPN – Best Server Obfuscation
NordVPN is another on the list of the fastest VPNs in the industry. It comes in at number two, with the top server count at 5500 servers in around 60 countries. It also offers obfuscation servers, meaning it hides the fact that you are using a VPN from your ISP.
NordVPN also offers blazing fast speeds that we’ve found can achieve speeds up to 120 Mbps on the download. This makes it worthy of the 2nd spot on this list. It also has impressive security features and brilliant P2P support.
3. ExpressVPN – Proprietary Protocol Designed For Max Speed
ExpressVPN is one of the biggest names in the world of VPN. It has a built-in speed test feature that you can use to optimize your connection speed. It also offers a split-tunneling feature that you can customize to decide which apps use the VPN and which don’t. This will allow you to lighten the load on your VPN connection and maximize speeds.
ExpressVPN employs an encrypted, zero-knowledge private DNS that will protect your internet connection while maintaining consistent connection speeds.
4. FastVPN – As The Name Advertises
FastVPN, as the name suggests, is clearly optimized to offer the fastest VPN speeds that it possibly can. It’s easy to set up and it offers over a thousand servers in 50+ locations. It also has a strict no-logs policy to ensure your privacy. But its real quality lies in providing speed.
No matter what network you are using, built-in protocols will automatically optimize your connection offer high speeds and remove any throttling or restrictions.
5. CyberGhost – Easy-To-Use On All Platforms
CyberGhost is a highly versatile VPN that brings high-speed internet to your devices by using 6000 premium servers based in 88 countries around the world. It employs the split-tunneling feature and the optical fiber system to provide speeds that are rapid.
It also allows for seven simultaneous connections and has gold-standard encryption and security features.
6. PureVPN – High Score On Independent Testing
PureVPN earns a spot on this list for its blazing-fast speeds that have been recorded by independent speed testers. It offers speeds similar to that of NordVPN and has garnered a lot of attention because of it.
It also has a robust server network and incredible security features.
7. TunnelBear VPN – Fast Servers & Joyous Interface
The first thing that will catch your eye when it comes to TunnelBear is its cute interface that is very fun to interact with. But beneath the cute exterior, there are hundreds of servers based in over 20 countries that offer a high-quality VPN connection and surprisingly fast speeds.
8. IPVanish VPN – Quick Download & Upload Speeds
If you’re looking for the whole speed package, IPVanish VPN is for you. IPVanish VPN doesn’t only offer fast download speeds that are pretty equal to ExpressVPN but it also offers upload speeds that are just as fast. So, if you upload a lot of files just as much as you download, this VPN will come in handy.
9. VyprVPN – Internationally Top Level
VyprVPN offers over 200 thousand anonymous IP addresses with server locations in over 70 countries. This many IP addresses almost guarantee that your browsing experience will be fast and won’t be affected by throttling or any similar issue. VyprVPN’s international VPN performance is quite impressive.
10. VPN Unlimited – Affordable & Quick
VPN Unlimited provides unlimited bandwidth and impressive speeds similar to that of ExpressVPN but at a very affordable and surprising price point. So, if you don’t want to put too much burden on your pocket, consider VPN Unlimited
Conclusion
These 10 VPNs are the fastest VPNs that our testing brought forward. After rigorous analysis, we can guarantee that these ten VPNs will surely provide you with fast speeds and a consistent connection.
Tech
The fastest and cheapest SMM panel provider with quality services
Smm-heaven.net is the best SMM (social networking panel) with the lowest prices. We provide quality services for social networks such as Twitter, Facebook, Tik Tok, LinkedIn, etc. You can promote your website or your social media profile. In our dashboard you can buy visitors, likes, followers, views and other services for your business.
The fastest and cheapest SMM panel provider withquality services
We are here to provide you with the best SMM panel services to grow your social media accounts. In no time, you will get unmatched organic growth in followers, views and likes. Engaging real people on social media will help you build brand awareness and credibility online. The best part is that you can track the status of all your orders using our handy dashboard. You no longer need to constantly update your order status! We’ve made it easy for you to place bulk orders, use multiple services in one place, and keep track of everything.
With our convenient customer service, you can reach us 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Customer decision is vital to us, so you have the ability to cancel and refill orders at any time. We’re connected to all popular payment gateways to make the process smooth for you. Once you place an order, our SMM dashboard will show you how many hours and minutes are left, and the description of our services will leave you in no doubt as to what you can achieve with our SMM services. On that note, let’s get started! You need to register, fund your account, choose a service, sit back and relax.
How does the SMM panel Heaven work?
Create an account
Open the registration page and fill out the form, then complete the registration
Place a new order now
Click on the New Order page, now place your order on the social media platform you want
Add or Deposit
Go to the add funds page and deposit through Indian and international gateways.
Order complete
That’s it, the order is done. They will be automatically filled by our servers.
How is promotion done?
We attract 90% of the live audience, no bots or suspicious accounts. All users are real and can show different activity on your channel if they are interested.
Where do live users come from?
Real users are attracted from various applications, news sites, and official advertising.
How quickly is an order placed for work?
As a rule, an order is put into action as soon as it is registered on the site. However, some require manual processing and start gradually, no later than 3 hours after the order is placed on the site.
Why SMM Heaven Panel?
1. Reliability
More than 6 years of experience and hundreds of successfully completed tasks are an indicator of our reliability and professionalism.
2. Extensive opportunities
Fast start-up, high speed of order fulfillment, any kind of service, warranty.
3. Reasonable prices
The cost of services is fully justified by their quality – real users, protection from blocking, unlimited quantity.
Tech
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
All kinds of new content can easily be viewed by people all over the world within a matter of seconds. Information today is quickly spread thanks to the speedy communication channels, made accessible due to the Internet and social media. So how does one stay constantly updated with the latest information? Simple, by following various tracks to keep on their favorite trending topics.
To help you we gathered some top websites that will help you find out the latest news that’s rocking the world!
Google Trends & YouTube Trends
If you want to look at what’s trending top in the world, there is no better place to start than these two options, Google Trends, and YouTube Trends. Google’s large reserves of data allow users to glimpse what users are searching for online. What’s more, is that Google is always updating its system and now allows users to search as back as 2004 and even more. Since all search results can be filtered by the user as they like. And even by peculiar categories, such as sports events, global figures, etc.
Whereas on the other hand, YouTube Trends are updated by the second. Users can search for relevant material via regions as well. These websites are consistently being updated with info, that’s taking place all over the world!
Exploding Topics
This one may slightly be difficult to manage as it proudly claims to identify topics and categories successfully from various data types received from around the world. The algorithm behind this website holds a strong claim that it can accurately identify emerging trends before their popularity burst. To achieve this, data on various social media channels, web searches, keywords, hashtags, mentions, etc. is minutely monitored.
On the other hand, the trending topics listed on the website can go back fifteen years or so. Besides predicting upcoming topics, the website also displays the topics that have started gaining popularity or are about to peak in popularity in a particular region. The best part is that a newsletter is delivered weekly to users who have signed up on the website. The newsletter showcases all the emerging trends while highlighting anticipated topics that might explode in the digital scene.
Treendly
This website is another fantastic offering by Google Trends. It is meant to help consumers with trends that are expected to become strong in the upcoming season. Treendly analyses data from all kinds of digital channels and curates trend reports that accurately predict hot trends of the season, according to the industry and the country they are in. For instance, internet provider trends that are bound to become popular in the upcoming months will affect providers like Grande Internet and countless others.
If you need more about latest plans and packages then do visit BuyTVInternetPhone.
Since anticipated trends are normally based on the data accumulated from all kinds of online platforms such as discussion groups and even search queries on the web, the website can also be used as a learning tool. Users can sign up for a free course that illustrates the methodical process to identify expected trends in various industries that are meant to reach the top. They can also sign up for the email newsletter that is meant to keep readers updated with the latest happenings taking place globally.
Trendsmap
Trendsmap focuses on tracking trends that are popular on Twitter. Although it is not as informative as others part of this list are, it mostly involves the list of terms that became popular after trending on the social media channel. What’s more, is that the anticipated trends of the season are mostly made up of hashtags, so a bit of extra research is required at the user end. The website comes with a detailed world map that features info on various Twitter trends according to the industry and region. So the more one zooms in on the map, the more they get an idea of what local trends are in a particular area.
Answer Socrates
Answer Socrates is an SEO’s dream come true. Instead of displaying data that are usually asked on Google, the website turns the tables and displays data that is gathered from multiple sources such as Google Trends or Google Suggests, among numerous others. Users also have the option to search for a particular topic in their native language and their home country on the website, which will then be generated in a report form. Moreover, the website highlights all kinds of phrases and queries that have either shot up or have recently dropped popularity-wise.
AnswerThePublic
Another web tool that ensures that users can uncover the latest trends uniquely. The website provides the user insights that can help with the search, which is usually performed via keywords. What’s more, is that the website produces a report that has all your findings based on the keywords you use. This is a great resource for businesses.
Wrapping Up
While staying in touch with the latest trends can be a tedious task but they are plenty of tools and online resources now available that ensure that you receive the customized info that you were looking for. Check out some of the above-mentioned websites and you will be good to go!
Tech
How to Spot a Phishing Attack
Phishing is a digital crime where cybercriminals aim to steal your private information. Scammers deploy their attack by disguising themselves as trusted organizations or entities to trick you into mindlessly handing over details like your social security number, credit card information, bank credentials, and more.
However, sometimes scammers aren’t as clever as they think, and attackers make basic errors that targets can easily spot– if they know where to look.
Here are some ways you can spot a phishing scam:
There are basic writing errors
Whether the organization is big or small, basic miscommunications may occur. However, that is not likely to extend to more significant mistakes like spelling, grammatical, or other blatant errors.
If you see multiple mistakes in a message requesting identifying information, that may be a telltale sign that you are dealing with a cybercriminal deploying a phishing attack.
The URL isn’t quite right
Phishing always requires the victim to click something in the email– an attachment or link, for example. Often, phishing URLs are variations of a familiar URL but are slightly off, meaning that there is suddenly a number at the end, so instead of “info.com,” it will say “info1.com.”
If you cannot see the entire URL, do not click it. Instead, hover over the link with your mouse to preview the full address. If you realize that the link is suspicious, do not interact with it.
The message reads as urgent
Messages that claim to be urgent or ask you to act fast may be phishing scams. Some of these messages may even urge you to respond within minutes. Other phishing messages claim that you need to act now or risk getting a real account suspended.
Most reliable companies offer ample time for you to get your affairs in order. However, it is best to ignore such messages as this is a favorite method for cybercriminals. When in doubt, contact the source directly to clarify the matter instead of interacting with the potentially fraudulent message.
You get an offer you can’t refuse
If the message is too good to be true, like a lucrative offer or attention-grabbing statement like “get your free phone now!” that could also be a sign that you are the target of a phishing scam.
The goal is to grab your attention enough that you can’t help but click. However, offers that sound too good to be true usually are just that– too good to be true.
Final thoughts
The best way to avoid phishing scams is through educating yourself. You should always be aware of who you give your personal information to. Your social security number, credit card information, log-in credentials, and anything else that should be private needs to be very carefully distributed– especially when using the internet. The more warry you are, the better protected you will be.
Confidently err on the side of caution!
Tech
Spain’s Online Gaming Made Easier With Gaming Proxies
The adrenaline of gaming adventure. The rushing of a thousand men into battle. Your pulse rate increasing as your character waits for the next enemy strike. This is how you perceive internet gaming. You can do it all. Since you play it all, you understand what it’s like to be limited by bandwidth or location. You’ve never been one to sit back and let others work things out. You are the captain of your gaming partners. That is why you are motivated to maximize your gaming experience online.
But what happens when your IP address restricts the games you play online? Total dissatisfaction with internet gaming.
What Is a Gaming Proxy?
The answer to IP restrictions is a gaming proxy, and in this article, we will explain what it is and how Spain’s most reliable proxy infrastructure comes into play. Each computer or console you use to play games has its IP address. An IP address is similar to your device’s name in that websites use it to identify online activities. Most websites utilize traffic information to collect visitor data and determine the most popular pages. While it may not appear to be an issue at first, your IP is the thing preventing you from full access to the games you enjoy.
How to Set up a Spanish Gaming Proxy
Fortunately for us, setting up proxies is a straightforward operation that takes no work or maintenance on your behalf. But there are a few things you should bear in mind while selecting a Spanish gaming proxy.
To begin, ensure that you get your proxy from a reputable vendor. Take note that free proxies are usually unreliable. Second, determine the best type of proxy for your requirements. While semi-dedicated proxies are cost-effective, you have to share them with numerous users. This approach works if you divide the expense with other players. That way, you’ll know who else is utilizing the proxy besides yourself.
Unfortunately, if you do not know the individuals that share your proxy, you may be competing for bandwidth or concerned about the privacy of your data. In such cases, use a dedicated proxy.
Finally, if you’ve found the proper proxy for your purposes, all that remains is to sort out how to establish a gaming proxy on your computer. Your proxy operator will provide all the information required to set up your gaming proxy. In general, configuring your proxy for gaming is as simple as opening your favorite browser, going to the settings section, and entering your proxy information.
Reasons to Use Spanish Proxy for Games
Understanding how to utilize a proxy in gaming is only part of the struggle. You need to learn more about what the tool is good for to get the most out of your online gameplay experience. Here are the three most common reasons why Spaniards utilize a gaming proxy.
- Botting
Given the number of mundane tasks associated with online games, it is reasonable that not every gamer has the time to perform every activity necessary to progress to new game levels. This is where a bot comes in.
Bots may completely automate your game experience. They operate considerably faster than humans, allowing you to perform more things faster than you could if you did them yourself. However, since bots generate a large number of requests in a short time, gaming sites may suspect the activity. That is why a gaming proxy is an excellent tool for botting.
- Access to Restricted Content
Since specific or complete components of games are unavailable in some areas of the world, your gaming options are limited and depend on your geographic location. This is no longer the case with the aid of a proxy. Your proxy will unblock barred content, giving the streaming website the impression that you are physically situated in the location of your proxy server.
Not only that, but if you are a traveler and an avid gamer, you can continue to enjoy your favorite games online while hopping from one location to another.
- Circumvent IP Bans
Although it is upsetting to contemplate, websites and games occasionally restrict IP addresses. If this occurs, you can alter your IP by using a proxy.
Summary
Gaming is your passion, and you will not accept anything less than a flawless connection. Set up a Spanish gaming proxy on your device instead of putting your personal information in danger or limiting your gaming to your actual location. You’ll uncover a whole new universe within your console or PC.
Tech
Canvas painting guide for beginners – How to get your concept into a canvas
Are you looking forward to becoming a canvas painter? Canvas painting is one of the best ways to spend your leisure time. Anyone can get into canvas painting as well. All you need to do is to be aware of the basics of it. Continue to read this article, and we will be sharing steps on how to become a canvas painter with you.
Steps to become a canvas painter
- Visualize
As the very first thing, you will need to visualize the image that you are going to paint on canvas. During the visualization process, you should learn more about the required hues, colors, and textures. With proper planning, you will be able to bring the idea to reality with ease.
- Get ready with the color palette
Secondly, you will need to get ready with your color palette. You should properly place all the oil paints in a container. Then you can easily access them when you are painting on canvas.
- Learn how a color wheel works
As a canvas painter, you need to have a strong idea about the color wheel. This is where you need to understand that hues refer to the distinct shades associated with the same color. On the other hand, complementing colors are the colors that are opposite to specific colors as per the color charge. Likewise, colors that sit next to each other on a color wheel are the analogous colors.
- Trace the image
Every beginner canvas painter should trace the image on canvas before starting to paint. By tracking, you will be able to keep your focus on the image that you paint. As a result, you can reduce the overall chances of getting lost as well.
- Start painting
Once you are done with tracing, you may start painting. The secret to canvas painting is all about brush control. However, it would take some time for you to be perfect in brush control. This is where you need to learn how much paint you need to hold in the brush, how much paint you should release from the brush, and the right stroke that matches with your purpose.
- Don’t ignore texture
You should never underestimate texture as well. For example, if you want to get a bright surface, you should think about applying glaze and impasto. Likewise, you can get a rough surface by using thick paint on top of thin paint. Depending on your preferences, you can determine the perfect texture.
How to get a head start to canvas painting?
Now you have a basic idea on how to get started with canvas painting. If you want to master the skill within the shortest possible time, you should try a custom paint by number kit. It is one of the easiest ways to start off canvas painting as well.
A custom paint by numbers kit will provide you with everything that you need to start canvas painting. You just need to follow directions and paint on canvas with provided brushes. When you do few such paintings, you will surely be able to receive a head start to canvas painting. Then you can use that experience to become a better artist.
Tech
Accounting Software in Malaysia: Tips to Get Started
Do you feel like everything is going digital? Accounting software is digitized. Inventory management software is digitized. Even accounting software is getting digitized now! Thankfully, that makes your work easier.
Accounting software helps you focus on what you’re best at Keeping track of your business’s finances. But which kind of accounting software should you get? Do you need cloud-based accounting software or will a stand-alone program be enough? How do you know if an online solution is right for you instead of a desktop one? These are the common questions when it comes to choosing the right accounting software for your business. Read along and we’ll get you started on the right track towards choosing the best accounting software in Malaysia.
1. Cloud-based accounting software
Cloud-based accounting software allows you to access your records anytime, anywhere as long as you have internet access. You can run your business from wherever you are! Cloud-based accounting solutions are typically paid monthly subscriptions. The best part? These solutions generally run on their own servers instead of your physical machine. You don’t need to worry about installing and maintaining the software yourself because they’re already well taken care of by the developers.
If you’re looking for a low-cost option that’s easy to use and accessible from anywhere, a cloud-based solution is ideal for you.
2. Stand-alone accounting software
If you’re looking for a more hands-on approach, stand-alone accounting software might be the answer to your problems. Rather than paying monthly subscription fees, you pay a one-time fee to install the software on your computer or on your server. While you do have to install and maintain the software yourself, stand-alone accounting programs are generally cheaper.
If you’re looking for an affordable option that keeps control in your hands, then getting a stand-alone program is the way to go.
3. Desktop accounting software
Desktop accounting solutions work just like traditional desktop applications. You’ll need to download the software onto your computer and install it. You can use desktop accounting software if you’re looking for an application with more advanced solutions, like recurring billing or one that automatically makes backups of your records.
Don’t go for this option if you want a program that can be accessed from anywhere because you won’t be able to access it remotely.
4. Free Accounting Software
Free accounting solutions are ideal for start-ups and small businesses with little to no expenses to record. Free programs will provide you with basic features that make bookkeeping easy. These programs can help you keep track of the most basic of accounting tasks – just like your physical records management system.
If you’re looking for a basic yet powerful accounting program, then there’s no better option than free accounting software.
In conclusion, the most appropriate choice depends on your needs and budget. Cloud-based accounting programs are designed to run smoothly in the cloud, while stand-alone accounting software will allow you to use it wherever you want. And desktop programs can be used anywhere as long as they’re installed on desktop computers!
