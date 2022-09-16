10 Best VPNs With a Really Fast Connection – [Free & Paid]

Pin 0 Shares

For all the security features and privacy you might get from a VPN, it is useless if it doesn’t offer you good speed, isn’t it? So, compromising on speed isn’t an option. Therefore, the problem becomes finding a good VPN that will offer the best security features and brilliant speeds and bandwidth, too, so that you can enjoy streaming, downloading, and other browsing activities without any hassle.

VPNRanks has given you a list of the top 10 VPNs offering the highest speed. And we have also included free VPNs that have stood up to our testing.

10 Best VPNs That Offer Blazing Fast Connections

So, how did we curate this list? Can you rely on a VPN for fast connection speed? And what constitutes a fast VPN speed?

Actually, yes. You can rely on a VPN to make your connection faster. A VPN is capable of removing ISP bandwidth restrictions on your internet connection. It can also connect you to faster servers. Both these factors can combine to give you fast speeds than you might expect.

As for VPN speeds, anything near the 100 Mbps mark for download speeds is considered quick, and anything above that is considered blazing fast. Upload speeds are less significant, but still, anything above 50 Mbps is considered quick, and above that is considered quick.

Here Are Our Top Choices For the Fastest VPNs:

1. Private Internet Access (PIA) – Largest Server Count

Private Internet Access (PIA) offers the world’s largest server network, with the official number well above 19,000 servers across the globe (and the unofficial number being near 35000), but it also offers the fastest internet connection that we have recorded.

The sheer number of servers ensures minimal load on PIA servers at any given time, offering the maximum speeds possible. It also has military-standard encryption and other security features that make it the best in the business.

2. NordVPN – Best Server Obfuscation

NordVPN is another on the list of the fastest VPNs in the industry. It comes in at number two, with the top server count at 5500 servers in around 60 countries. It also offers obfuscation servers, meaning it hides the fact that you are using a VPN from your ISP.

NordVPN also offers blazing fast speeds that we’ve found can achieve speeds up to 120 Mbps on the download. This makes it worthy of the 2nd spot on this list. It also has impressive security features and brilliant P2P support.

3. ExpressVPN – Proprietary Protocol Designed For Max Speed

ExpressVPN is one of the biggest names in the world of VPN. It has a built-in speed test feature that you can use to optimize your connection speed. It also offers a split-tunneling feature that you can customize to decide which apps use the VPN and which don’t. This will allow you to lighten the load on your VPN connection and maximize speeds.

ExpressVPN employs an encrypted, zero-knowledge private DNS that will protect your internet connection while maintaining consistent connection speeds.

4. FastVPN – As The Name Advertises

FastVPN, as the name suggests, is clearly optimized to offer the fastest VPN speeds that it possibly can. It’s easy to set up and it offers over a thousand servers in 50+ locations. It also has a strict no-logs policy to ensure your privacy. But its real quality lies in providing speed.

No matter what network you are using, built-in protocols will automatically optimize your connection offer high speeds and remove any throttling or restrictions.

5. CyberGhost – Easy-To-Use On All Platforms

CyberGhost is a highly versatile VPN that brings high-speed internet to your devices by using 6000 premium servers based in 88 countries around the world. It employs the split-tunneling feature and the optical fiber system to provide speeds that are rapid.

It also allows for seven simultaneous connections and has gold-standard encryption and security features.

6. PureVPN – High Score On Independent Testing

PureVPN earns a spot on this list for its blazing-fast speeds that have been recorded by independent speed testers. It offers speeds similar to that of NordVPN and has garnered a lot of attention because of it.

It also has a robust server network and incredible security features.

7. TunnelBear VPN – Fast Servers & Joyous Interface

The first thing that will catch your eye when it comes to TunnelBear is its cute interface that is very fun to interact with. But beneath the cute exterior, there are hundreds of servers based in over 20 countries that offer a high-quality VPN connection and surprisingly fast speeds.

8. IPVanish VPN – Quick Download & Upload Speeds

If you’re looking for the whole speed package, IPVanish VPN is for you. IPVanish VPN doesn’t only offer fast download speeds that are pretty equal to ExpressVPN but it also offers upload speeds that are just as fast. So, if you upload a lot of files just as much as you download, this VPN will come in handy.

9. VyprVPN – Internationally Top Level

VyprVPN offers over 200 thousand anonymous IP addresses with server locations in over 70 countries. This many IP addresses almost guarantee that your browsing experience will be fast and won’t be affected by throttling or any similar issue. VyprVPN’s international VPN performance is quite impressive.

10. VPN Unlimited – Affordable & Quick

VPN Unlimited provides unlimited bandwidth and impressive speeds similar to that of ExpressVPN but at a very affordable and surprising price point. So, if you don’t want to put too much burden on your pocket, consider VPN Unlimited

Conclusion

These 10 VPNs are the fastest VPNs that our testing brought forward. After rigorous analysis, we can guarantee that these ten VPNs will surely provide you with fast speeds and a consistent connection.