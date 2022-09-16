News
Adobe agrees to buy Figma, a design platform, for $20 billion
Adobe, one of the world’s biggest software companies, announced on Thursday that it will acquire design platform Figma for $20 billion, a deal that comes amid a drop in merger activity in the world of technology.
Figma, which was founded in 2012, has raised more than $332 million in funding, according to Crunchbase, and was valued at $10 billion in 2021. The company allows multiple people to collaborate on design projects in same files at once.
“This is happening in a market that has cooled for tech companies as a whole,” said Danny Rimer, a partner at venture capital firm Index Ventures, Figma’s biggest backer. “It further reflects Figma’s performance as a company, the degree of thought leadership of the combination of Adobe and Figma, and the strength of the management team.”
Adobe’s purchase of Figma coincides with slowing trading and falling valuations for tech companies as recession fears mount. The value of transactions in the United States has totaled around $1.2 trillion so far this year, up from $2 trillion in 2021, according to data firm Dealogic.
Federal Reserve officials affirmed their commitment to lower inflation by continuing to raise interest rates, a prospect that spooked investors. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index has fallen 26% year-to-date and had its worst day since June 2020 on Tuesday.
Adobe shares fell nearly 17% on Thursday and are down 45% this year.
“Adobe’s greatness has been rooted in our ability to create new categories and deliver cutting-edge technologies through organic innovation and inorganic acquisitions,” Shantanu Narayen, Adobe’s chief executive, said in a statement. . “The combination of Adobe and Figma is transformational and will accelerate our vision for collaborative creativity.”
nytimes
News
High school football: Mahtomedi’s Corey Bohmert emerges as one of area’s top running backs
Corey Bohmert and Sawyer Seidl, the starting running backs in Saturday’s game between Mahtomedi and Hill-Murray, played football together in Mahtomedi’s youth programs growing up.
“I would just be kind of there,” Bohmert recalled, “and he would just run 70-yard touchdowns like it’s nothing.”
Seidl, one of the state’s most heralded running backs, is still doing just that for Hill-Murray. He ran for 1,878 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.
But Bohmert has since joined the party. Through two games, the Mahtomedi senior has rushed for 420 yards and six touchdowns. That includes a 225-yard, five-touchdown game last week against Cretin-Derham Hall in which Bohmert averaged a gaudy 13.2 yards a carry.
Mahtomedi has always had a dominant rushing attack. Zephyrs coach Dave Muetzel noted establishing the run is always a priority, particularly in Minnesota, where the weather can make passing a problem on any random Friday.
But so often the Zephyrs have featured bigger, punishing backs — Jackson and Jordan Hull come to mind in the past decade. Bohmert brings more of a home-run element to the equation.
“It’s been fun,” Muetzel said. “Corey is explosive, and he just has a knack where on his cuts, he’s always going downfield. Even on his cuts, he’s getting yards. He has good vision and is explosive, so that’s a pretty good combination.”
The emphasis on those positive cuts was prevalent in conversations this week, as it has been throughout Bohmert’s high school career. It was a lesson he learned as a freshman — on a touchdown run, no less.
Bohmert said he used three consecutive spin moves to get past a defender and into the end zone. But while the result was good, Mahtomedi assistant coach Robert Garry wasn’t thrilled.
The message was clear: One cut, and go.
“Somebody who’s going to do that sits there and dances for two seconds, and then somebody is there where they’re going to get tackled,” Muetzel said.
One big gain essentially can be offset by numerous negative-yardage runs. Bohmert took that message three years ago in stride and has applied it to his approach.
“I used to just try to move around players, and then these coaches helped me make one cut and then just sprint,” he said. “I think the coaches helped me a lot, because I would usually just dance around with them. I wouldn’t get as many yards as I do now.”
This process is simple. Trust your blocking to create a lane, find it, hit it and explode. The proof is in the pudding. Any conversation about the area’s best backs better include Bohmert. And any praise for Bohmert better include his entire offense.
Muetzel noted the Zephyrs have an athletic, though not overly large offensive line. It’s a unit that gets to bodies and delivers hits with consistency. Bohmert touted the line, noting Mahtomedi double teams generally drive opponents back to the linebacker level.
“The O-line kind of makes it happen. They open up hotels and I just kind of run track through it. I just have good speed, I guess, and that helps,” Bohmert said. “Those wide receivers block well, too.”
Bohmert certainly plays his part, as well. Muetzel said the running back has always been an athletic kid who also made significant gains this offseason. Still, even Bohmert couldn’t have predicted this type of start.
“Not the kind of success I have now,” he said, “I don’t know, I’m just trying my hardest. But yeah, I just thank the line for everything. I’ve got my speed, they block their guys, and we do us.”
News
Adobe buys collaborative software company Figma for about $20 billion
Adobe agreed to buy collaboration software company Figma for around $20 billion, in the tech giant’s biggest acquisition.
Adobe, which will pay for the company using approximately half cash, half stock, disclosed the deal with its quarterly results, which it withdrew from an announcement expected in the afternoon after the Wall Street Journal began inquiring about an acquisition on Wednesday.
wsj
News
Emanuel Reynoso lets Loons down in big way with suspension from unnecessary foul
Minnesota United would not be holding onto an MLS Cup Playoffs position without Emanuel Reynoso’s 20 total goal contributions — 10 goals and 10 assists — through 31 games this season.
But the Loons’ MVP will let his team down on Saturday.
Reynoso’s tugged on Los Angeles FC attacker Kwadwo Opoku and drew a yellow card late in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with visiting LAFC, reaching yellow-card accumulation, and was automatically smacked with a one-game suspension for Saturday’s game at Sporting Kansas City.
It was all so unnecessary. Knowing he was one caution away from a ban, Reynoso had avoided a booking through the first 87 minutes vs. LAFC and there was no need for him to grab Opoku when they were 70 yards away from the goal. If he shows restraint there, Reynoso is available to help his fifth-place side further solidify itself in the playoff field.
“You have to keep your disciple, and it’s very hard when these guys have been working since January to be in this position,” manager Adrian Heath said Tuesday. “Every game and every point is vital to everybody.
“And there is emotion. I played; I know what it’s like. For me telling them to keep their heads in the heat of the moment, sometimes, is difficult. But it’s cost us dearly with some of the yellow cards that we have, there is no doubt about that.”
The Loons have had nine players miss games due to yellow-card accumulation and two more players receive red cards, which, of course, come with automatic one-game bans.
In the seven previous games with a player suspended this season, the Loons have come away with one win and six defeats.
“We’ve had it too much this season,” Heath said Tuesday. “… I can understand it if they are tough tackling people who have to go for the ball because that’s the way they play, but that’s not (Reynoso).”
This will be Reynoso’s second suspension for yellow cards. The first came along with Michael Boxall and Robin Lod being out for accumulation in the Aug. 6 game at Colorado. That was a triple whammy.
There have been two double whammies. The Loons had Boxall and Kervin Arriaga out together against NYCFC in May, and two suspensions hitting one player.
Franco Fragapane got a yellow card in the FC Dallas loss on Sept. 3, which triggered an accumulation suspension. Then in that same game, he got a second yellow, which became red, and he had to sit out a second, separate game. He will be eligible to play against Sporting.
The Loons also had a near miss in’s game Tuesday. Abu Danladi had subbed on for Lod at halftime and was booked with a yellow card within seven minutes, and was lucky to avoid another yellow after another egregious challenge that wasn’t whistled.
“He arguably could have been sent off,” Heath said Tuesday. “We couldn’t take that chance, not against this team.”
So, Danladi, who has only two goals this season, had the inglorious distinction of being subbed on and subbed off in the same game.
Come Saturday, the Loons might also be without Lod, whose calf injury kept him out of Thursday’s training session in Blaine.
“We’ll see how he is (Friday),” Heath said. “Looking doubtful, I would say, is the best way to describe it. We do have the two-week window” with the international break.
BRIEFLY
Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (Canada) and Boxall (New Zealand) will be called in to play for their national teams. Only St. Clair has a shot at playing in the FIFA World Cup in November. The Loons are not playing during next week’s international window. Their next game is at San Jose on Oct. 1. … More than 70 traveling Loons supporters are expected at Children’s Mercy Park for Saturday’s game in Kansas; it would be MNUFC’s largest group of official fans in an opposing stadium this season.
News
Puffy, plump-faced Heather Locklear steps out in LA
Heather Locklear was nearly unrecognizable when she was spotted by DailyMail.com cameras earlier this week as she went out for errands in Calabasas.
The face of the Melrose Place alum, who turns 61 later this month, appeared visibly swollen and plump during her rare public appearance on Monday afternoon.
The sighting comes around five months after the actress was last pictured in public looking happy and healthy as she headed to an Easter Sunday party with her fiancee Chris Heisser.
But on Monday, Locklear was seen with a face so swollen it looked like her eyes were closed.
DailyMail.com consulted Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Charles S. Lee to try to determine the reason for her swollen appearance, but he did not believe it was the result of a cosmetic procedure.
Heather Locklear was almost unrecognizable as she ran errands in Los Angeles earlier this week
The Melrose Place alum, 60, appeared visibly puffy in her face as she stepped out in Calabasas on Monday afternoon
The actress dressed comfortably and casually in ripped army green overalls, a white tank top and flip flops, and had her beloved Maltese Harley under her arm.
Locklear, who turns 61 on September 25, was last pictured in public in April this year (left) heading to an Easter Sunday party with his fiancee Chris Heisser Her last red carpet appearance was nearly a year ago (right) when her Lifetime TV movie premiered in October 2021
The board-certified doctor has gained a following on TikTok thanks to his popular video series in which he speculates on ‘celebrity plastic surgery secrets’.
After reviewing the photos, the surgeon told DailyMail.com he saw no indication of plastic surgery or Botox treatment on the actress.
Locklear, who got engaged to her childhood sweetheart in 2020, otherwise seemed in good spirits during the trip and at one point seemed lost in thought as she left a local store.
The Hollywood star looked comfy and laid back in ripped military green overalls, a white tank top and black flip flops, and had her pet Maltese dog, Harley, tucked under her arm.
She wasn’t wearing her engagement ring.
Locklear has kept a low profile after a very public difficult time that saw her slip into drug addiction which led to several run-ins with the law and a stint in a mental health facility in recent years.
She has since come back on the straight and narrow and recently celebrated more than two and a half years of sobriety.
The reason for the appearance of swelling is unexplained, and it is not believed to be the result of a cosmetic procedure, according to Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Charles S. Lee, who spoke to DailyMail.com
Locklear otherwise appeared to be in good spirits during the trip and at one point seemed lost in thought as she strolled leaving a local store after picking up something
Locklear returned to the small screen last October in the Lifetime TV movie Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story, her first project in nearly five years. She is pictured above with the cast at the film’s world premiere
She also made her return to the small screen last October in the Lifetime TV movie Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story, her first project in nearly five years.
The former Melrose Place star played Kristine Carlson, co-author of bestseller Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff, which she wrote with her husband, Dr Richard Carlson.
In June 2020, DailyMail.com broke the exciting news that three years after rekindling her relationship with her high school sweetheart, she accepted Chris’s proposal.
The duo had graduated from high school together in 1979, but had separated, but were on and off as they struggled with drug addiction.
Heather then married rockers Tommy Lee, 58, from 1986 to 1993 and Richie Sambora, 61, from 1994 to 2007, with whom she has a daughter, Ava, 24.
Chris found success as an AMA motocross racer and entrepreneur. He has also been married and divorced and has four children.
dailymail us
News
Another fall COVID surge? Minnesota ‘hoping for the best’ and planning for the worst
Summer is waning, the State Fair is over, schools are back in class — it’s the time of year when most Minnesotans prepare to settle back into comfortable routines.
Health officials fear the coronavirus pandemic might have other plans.
Minnesota, like much of the nation, watched a spring rise in cases turn into a stubborn summer plateau where the rate of infection remained troublingly high.
Outbreak measures have improved in recent weeks, but as more activities move indoors, health officials are bracing for the possibility of another fall surge in cases. Those fears are exacerbated by the highly-contagious omicron strains that drove cases to record levels in January and have been the main cause of infections throughout 2022.
As it has evolved, SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, has become more infectious and better at evading immunity obtained from vaccines and prior illness. In turn, doctors have gotten better at treating infections, driving down the most severe outcomes and recently adding a new omicron-specific booster.
Those advances are heartening for Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who urged residents to remain vigilant and continue to do whatever they can to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“We are hoping for the best as we enter the fall and winter months. However, we are also preparing for a scenario where a surge could take place,” Malcolm said in a statement.
“We have spent much of 2022 putting in place a sustainable response that is ready to adjust at scale to help provide Minnesotans with the tools they need should a significant rise in cases emerge,” she said.
CONFLICTING SIGNALS
Midway through the pandemic’s third year, the changing measures of the COVID-19 outbreak have made it trickier to understand how much coronavirus is circulating and the prospects for another surge.
One key measure, the number of new infections reported by the state, can no longer be trusted because most people now test at home and those results are not part of the official tally. Health officials estimate the number of new infections could be 10 to 15 times higher than the official new case counts.
Nevertheless, Minnesota’s official rate of new infections has remained above the state Department of Health high-risk threshold for months.
Hospitalizations also remain higher than health officials would like with 422 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 last Sunday including 38 in critical condition. Hospital capacity remains strained throughout much of the state because of staffing shortages.
One bright spot, the COVID-19 death rate has fallen to one of the lowest levels of the pandemic, but the state continues to record several deaths each day.
While fewer severe cases is good news, health officials warn the long-term impact of a COVID-19 infection remains unclear. Anywhere from 30 percent to 50 percent of people sickened by the coronavirus experience some form of “long COVID.”
STAFFING AN ONGOING CONCERN
Another surge in cases could easily overwhelm institutions like schools and hospitals that are already strained.
Most schools entered the new year of classes facing unprecedented staffing shortages. Hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports just witnessed the largest private-sector nursing strike in the nation with staffing shortages a key issue for nurses seeking a new labor agreement.
Students returned to school earlier this month hopeful for a normal year after the last two were upended by the pandemic. However, the close quarters of schools, low vaccination rates among children and highly contagious omicron subvariants worry health experts.
Furthermore, most coronavirus mitigation measures like masking and social distancing have been abandoned. Health officials fear that could lead to a resurgence of other illnesses like influenza.
Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases physician at the Mayo Clinic, said it was important that parents to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19 and to get a flu shot.
“Vaccine uptake has been much lower than we had hoped for in the school-aged children group,” Rajapakse said, noting that vaccines are safe and good at prevent serious illness. “Since there’s not really a downside to it, it ids very well tolerated in kids, so we are encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated.”
Any widespread surge in cases could have a devastating impact on schools and hospitals. Last year, Gov. Tim Walz had to call out the National Guard and hire temporary workers to keep hospitals running.
Schools are in a similar predicament — a national survey found nine out of 10 districts had 10 percent or more of their positions vacant as classes began. Any widespread absences could leave schools scrambling to cover key jobs.
“It’s going to be a bumpy ride this fall,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota, the state teachers union. “I think, from a pandemic perspective, schools are very fragile right now, particularly because they are short staffed in so many job categories.”
FUNDING DWINDLING
Minnesota enters the third fall of the coronavirus pandemic largely on its own when it comes to financial support. So far, Congress has failed to approve new resources to continue to respond to the pandemic and some federal efforts, including free tests by mail, are running out of money.
Minnesota got $73 billion in federal aid from the five different coronavirus response bills Congress approved during the first two years of the pandemic. But much of that, roughly $53 billion, went directly to residents and businesses in the form of economic aid.
A lot of the rest was earmarked for specific uses for schools, cities and counties to deal with the ongoing fallout of the pandemic. Gov. Tim Walz hoped to have $500 million in remaining federal aid at his disposal, but when the Legislature adjourned in May it had only set aside about $150 million for the pandemic fight.
Nevertheless, the state’s efforts to provide free at-home tests, vaccines and boosters continue.
“With the suspension of the federal mail order tests, Minnesota will continue to ensure access to free at-home rapid test kits for Minnesotans,” Walz said in a statement Wednesday when he announced residents could order another round of tests.
“The free tests are just one part of the state’s comprehensive testing and vaccination program to provide readily available COVID-19 protection services across the state,” Walz said.
News
Arlington National Cemetery Confederate Monument on the Naming Commission Chopping Block
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
A monument to Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery is the latest monument targeted by a military renaming commission tasked with erasing references to the Confederacy from the U.S. military.
“It’s problematic from top to bottom,” retired Brig. Gen. Ty Seidule, vice chairman of the Naming Commission, said at a press conference Tuesday, according to a report by Military.com.
The Arlington Statue, a bronze and granite monument that depicts southern soldiers marching into battle as black slaves holding a white soldier’s baby follow, was built in 1914. But, 108 years later, the Naming Commission recommends to Congress that the statue be removed. to its granite base plate.
The decision is part of the commission’s final report to lawmakers, which also included recommendations to change the name of the Navy’s USS Chancellorsville and USNS Maury.
NOMINATING COMMISSION RECOMMENDS FORMER CONFEDERATE NAMES TO ARMY AND NAVAL ACADEMIES
The USS Chancellorsville was named after a Civil War battle in which the Confederacy emerged victorious, considered one of General Robert E. Lee’s most legendary battlefield victories. USNS Maury is named after an oceanographic pioneer and naval officer who joined the South Side during the Civil War.
“What did they say when they ordered the ship? We looked at what was in the meeting room, and there were pictures of Lee and Jackson in the meeting room, and that has since been taken down. “, Seidule said of the USS Chancellorsville. “So we looked at the whole context and felt like it commemorated Confederation, like a unanimous decision among the eight commissioners.”
NAVY ADVISED TO RENAME USS CHANCELLORSVILLE TO AVOID LINKS WITH CONFEDERATION
The commission’s work focused primarily on naming bases that honor Confederate leaders, including Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and Fort Benning, Georgia. The commission recommended new names for these military bases.
Congress created the commission in 2020 after lawmakers overruled a veto by former President Trump, who opposed renaming bases that honor Confederate leaders.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The changes are expected to be completed by 2024, although commission members acknowledged that changing base names will be one of the more complicated undertakings in the military.
“There are places where secretaries can go pretty quickly,” retired Lt. Gen. Thomas Bostick, a commissioner, said during Tuesday’s briefing. “Maybe the basics will take time.”
Fox
Adobe agrees to buy Figma, a design platform, for $20 billion
High school football: Mahtomedi’s Corey Bohmert emerges as one of area’s top running backs
Adobe buys collaborative software company Figma for about $20 billion
Dutch Police Unveil Alleged Money Laundering Using Crypto
Emanuel Reynoso lets Loons down in big way with suspension from unnecessary foul
WATCH: Ethereum Merge Sell The News Event | ETHUSD September 15, 2022
Puffy, plump-faced Heather Locklear steps out in LA
Another fall COVID surge? Minnesota ‘hoping for the best’ and planning for the worst
Arlington National Cemetery Confederate Monument on the Naming Commission Chopping Block
Newsom’s billboards tout California abortion rights in 7 states with restricted access
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags