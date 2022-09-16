Connect with us

Blockchain

Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Plummet 30% Before Upward Trends Starts

Bitcoin
The crypto market has recorded massive losses since May 2022. After the Federal Reserve announced and kicked off interest rate hikes, prices tanked due to selling pressure. Many crypto investors and operators of diverse solutions have faced different crises from market moves. 

But it seems the end is not near yet. Even as the Merge date has finally come, analysts predict a price plunge for Bitcoin. Going by past market moves, a fall in BTC price causes altcoins to plummet and vice versa. So, this analysis is not what investors expect. 

CAPO Discloses Bitcoin Bottom

The popular crypto analysts going by the pseudonym Capo with 517,100 followers have predicted that BTC might plunge between $16K to $14K before rebounding. Capo believes that this price, indicating a 21% and 31% price reduction, will be its main downside target if the key support level falls. 

Other pointers from Capo show a possible BTC bounce to $23K from its current price of around$20K price level. 

Capo stated that this price might lead to Bitcoin bottoming out to the predicted price levels. Also, the analysts pointed out that BTC’s current pivot is $21K. If it makes a clean break below that level, it will fall to $19K. 

A break below $19K will push the coin to its target of $14K to $16K, the last lowest point.

For now, the BTC price might rise to $23K, but Capo advised Twitter followers not to be bullish. 

Capo analyzed BTC’s recent price of $20,122.54 from its highest point in August. The result shows a 10% loss, leading to the next prediction that Bitcoin might target a resistance level between $22.5K and $23K. 

The resistance zone, as indicated above, could lead to a lower high or a quick swing to $23K. By that, Capo sees an opportunity to go short since the movement will still be bearish. 

Bitcoin’s price is currently trading below $20,000. | Source: BTCUSD price chart from TradingView.com

Recent Events Could Push Capo Predictions Forward 

Recent news on Bitcoin states miners are moving their BTC holdings to spot exchanges. 

Data shows that miners moved 10.4537 BTC hourly as of September 14. Such massive moves were recorded between July and August 2022 before BTC fell. 

CryptoQuant analysts predict that the current move will lead to price volatility beyond what the market has recorded.  

The transfer of BTC holdings to spot exchanges usually indicate a willingness to sell. As a result, supply will exceed demand, causing a price plunge. The analysts linked the miners’ action to the Merge today, September 15. 

Many analysts had predicted a turbulent post-merge market. So, it’s likely that Bitcoin miners are preparing for such situations. 

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Golem (GLM) Leads Gain, Adding Over 20% In The Last 24 Hours

Golem
Many cryptocurrencies recorded price fall in the past 24 hours. For instance, Bitcoin prices have fallen by 1.65% in the past 24 hours. Even though the 7-day gain shows a 3.23%, the current level is not encouraging. 

Ethereum hasn’t fared well, either. Its 1-hour trend shows a 0.99% loss, while the 24 hours level indicates a 1.76% fall. Looking at ETH 7 days price movement, the crypto has lost 7.02%, which is surprising given the hype around the Merge.

Related Reading: Displaced ETH Miners Seek Refuge In Ethereum Classic, Ravencoin

Tether USDT shows all red in 1 hour, 24 hours, and 7 days gain. Many other altcoins also in red include USDC, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, Dogecoin, etc. 

But amid these recent woes, Golem GLM has pushed past expectations. 

Golem GLM Leads in 24 hours Price gains

Golem has seen a price push within the past few days. Currently, GLM price sits at $0.3583, indicating a 14.76% price gain in 24 hours. Watching its movement on the trading chart today, September 15, the coin has been increasing steadily since the market opened. 

Apart from adding more in its 24 hours price growth, Golem GLM is also encouraging investors with its 7 days price gain. It has added more than 20% growth in one week. This growth level is above many altcoins, besides Ravencoin. The coin also has a high 7 days price growth but is in red for both 1-hour and 24 hours growth. 

GLM’s price is currently trading at around $0.36. | Source: GLMUSD price chart from TradingView.com

Golem Price Grows, What Could Be The Reason?

On September 12 and 13, the Golem price pushed higher, showing a 55% price increase in 24 hours. The coin, previously struggling between $0.276 and $0.281, spiked to $0.4054, sending the market into a buying frenzy. 

September 14 saw the price move down to $0.345. But GLM is currently adding more as trading continues on September 15. There’s hope the crypto might reach September 12 and 13 levels again. 

This fast growth has made market watchers wonder about the possible reasons. The recent spike in Golem might be linked to the announcement of new hires. According to its Twitter message on September 6, the network is adding developers to its team, indicating expansion.

It also announced that new hires would earn between $3K and $10K monthly, plus other priceless life-changing experiences. The community head, Mattias Nystrom, even stated that the developers could choose a currency they want for their payments.  

Should Investors Go Bullish?

This announcement might have caught investors’ interest in adding funds to a rapidly expanding network. But some analysts advise waiting a bit before going bullish on the crypto. They expect a 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level, the next level of support that might underpin GLM price at $0.3275. 

Related Reading: AVAX Price Rebound Fails To Breach $22 Resistance Due To High CPI Data

For now, the resistance is at $0.3746 and $0.4079. Investors can buy until the $0.4413 and $0.4820 price levels if the coin breaks above these levels. 

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Dutch Police Unveil Alleged Money Laundering Using Crypto

1 Billion Chinese Resident'S Data Being Sold For 10 Bitcoins By Hacker
40 mins ago |