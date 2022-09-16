News
Arai Teams Visit Hero Electric, Okinawa and Other Ev Players to Probe Fame-Ii Violations
Investigating authorities believe that some electric vehicle manufacturers may have received subsidies under the nationwide program for the faster adoption and manufacture of electric vehicles (FAME-II), but violated local value-added criteria minimum necessary for this purpose.
According to people in the know, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) teams have started visiting factories of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers like Hero Electric and Okinawa to investigate FAME-II violations. The action comes after the government received several complaints from whistleblowers against numerous electric vehicle companies for violating these standards.
Investigating authorities believe that some electric vehicle manufacturers may have received subsidies under the nationwide program for the faster adoption and manufacture of electric vehicles (FAME-II), but violated local value-added criteria minimum necessary for this purpose.
Now, ARAI teams are investigating the allegations, and CNBC-TV18 has learned that inspections are underway to verify if any subsidized products are actually made in India.
In the meantime, it is also learned that the Ministry of Heavy Industries is in contact with the Directorate of Tax Intelligence (DRI) on an investigation against Hero Electric which had investigated customs evasion by the company and issued a notice in December 2020 for the same.
News
Suns VP Jahm Najafi calls on Robert Sarver to step down in open letter to fans – The Denver Post
Jahm Najafi, the Phoenix Suns’ second-largest shareholder, called for the resignation of owner Robert Sarver two days after Sarver received a one-year ban from the NBA for professional misconduct.
Najafi called for Sarver’s resignation in an open letter to Suns fans on Thursday. The Suns governor said in the statement that he would work to find a new managing partner. He added that he was not looking to replace Sarver as Suns owner.
“In accordance with my commitment to help eradicate all forms of racism, sexism and prejudice, as Vice President of the Phoenix Suns, I call for the resignation of Robert Sarver,” Najafi wrote in a statement.
Along with the one-year ban, the NBA fined Sarver $10 million after investigation findings said he had used the N-word “at least five times” and engaged in “unfair conduct towards female employees”.
The investigation also detailed that Sarver, who bought the Suns in 2004, “made numerous sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women.” and “repeatedly engaged in inappropriate physical conduct”. towards male employees.
“Similar conduct by a CEO, executive director, president, teacher, coach or any other managerial position would warrant immediate dismissal,” Najafi wrote in his statement. statement. “The fact that Robert Sarver ‘owns’ the team does not give him the right to treat others any differently than any other leader.”
Allegations of misogyny and racism with the Suns organization surfaced last November. Sarver’s suspension is the biggest punishment handed out by the NBA since commissioner Adam Silver banned Donald Sterling from the NBA for life and fined the former Los Angeles Clippers owner $2.5 million after he investigated racist remarks he made during a phone call to an ex-girlfriend.
Chris Paul, who previously served as NBAPA president, expressed his disappointment with the NBA discipline imposed on Sarver.
“Like many others, I have reviewed the report,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “I was and am horrified and disappointed by what I read. This behavior, especially towards women, is unacceptable and must never be repeated. I am of the opinion that the sanctions did not really help to remedy what we can all agree to be atrocious behavior.”
Lakers All-Star LeBron James also expressed disappointment with the discipline.
“Our league was definitely wrong,” James wrote on Twitter. I don’t need to explain why. You read all the stories and decide for yourself. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, there’s no place in this league for that kind of behavior.
News
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing DC area
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, saying he still poses a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington area , DC, with a series of random shootings.
Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people and injured three others over a three-week period in October 2002. Several other victims were shot dead across the country in the preceding months as the duo were heading to the National Capital Region of Washington State.
Malvo was convicted of capital murder in Virginia and sentenced to life in prison without parole. But a series of Supreme Court rulings and a change in Virginia law gave Malvo the chance to seek parole after serving nearly 20 years in prison.
The Virginia Parole Board denied his request Aug. 30, saying Malvo remains a risk to the community and should serve more of his sentence before being released on parole, according to state records on parole board decisions for the month of August.
“Release at that time would lessen the seriousness of the crime; Severity and circumstances of your offence(s),” the parole board wrote.
Malvo’s accomplice, John Allen Muhammad, was executed in Virginia in 2009. Malvo, now 37, was sentenced to life without parole for the three Virginia murders. But after the United States Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory life sentences for minors were unconstitutional, two federal courts ruled that Malvo was entitled to new sentencing hearings. The Virginia legislature also passed a law in 2020 that gave juvenile offenders the option to apply for parole after serving 20 years.
Malvo was a 15-year-old Jamaican who had been sent to live in Antigua when he met the much older Muhammad. Muhammad trained and indoctrinated Malvo, and in 2002 the pair embarked on a nationwide murder spree that culminated in the 10 murders in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
Testimony at trial indicated that the shooting was a plan for Muhammad to regain custody of his children by killing his ex-wife and making her death appear to be the result of random violence.
Malvo is serving his sentence at the maximum security Red Onion State Prison in Virginia.
Even though Malvo had been granted parole in Virginia, he was also sentenced to life in prison in Maryland for crimes in the neighboring state. Last month, Maryland’s highest court ruled that Malvo should be sentenced for his crimes there.
News
‘Age is a big factor in this fight’ – Billy Joe Saunders thinks ‘very smart’ Canelo Alvarez could knock out 40-year-old Gennady Golovkin in trilogy
Billy Joe Saunders knows all about the power of Canelo Alvarez and thinks Gennady Golovkin could suffer the same fate as Saturday night.
Golovkin is set to move up to super middleweight to challenge his bitter rival for his undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO world titles in their trilogy bout on Sept. 17.
In 2017, Golovkin and Canelo shared the ring for the first time in a hugely entertaining and competitive 12-round bout that ended in a disputed draw that many believe robbed the Kazakh fighter of a win.
The following year, Alvarez won a narrow majority decision in their rematch, but GGG still insisted he had won both fights and now would have his chance for revenge.
Since then, Canelo has been on a hot streak, beating Callum Smith, Danny Jacobs, Caleb Plant and Saunders to establish himself as the king of the 168-pound division.
However, last time out he was beaten by WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol who ended his 16 fight unbeaten streak in dominant fashion.
Rather than getting immediate revenge with the Russian, Canelo opted to settle his rivalry with Golovkin who ‘BJS’ believe is here to be taken at this stage of his career.
“I think they waited for the right time to get Golovkin, he’s 40,” Saunders told talkSPORT on Thursday.
Sports
News
6 January rioter wearing ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt sentenced to 75 days in jail
WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt inside the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Thursday to 75 days in jail, matching what the government had requested.
Robert Keith Packer was arrested the week after the attack on the US Capitol in 2021 and pleaded guilty a year later, in January, to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful picketing and parade. The government wanted him to serve 75 days in prison, as well as three years of probation. Packer’s sister had asked for leniency and she urged the court in a written plea not to “judge a book by its cover”. But a federal prosecutor told the judge that “the words on her clothes show you her intent” on January 6.
“Mr. Packer showed the world who he was on January 6, through both his deeds and his actions,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst told the court Thursday. “He displayed his belief on his clothes that day.”
Nichols said there was clearly an intention to wear the sweatshirt but Packer did not explain what it was.
“It seems to me he was wearing that sweatshirt for a reason. We don’t know what that reason was because Mr. Packer didn’t tell us,” Nichols said.
Packer admitted he traveled from Newport News, Va., to Washington on January 6, 2021, “to attend the rally” hosted by former President Donald Trump and then “entered the building despite windows broken and tear gas deployed by the police”. He also admitted he was “in a crowd of people in the hallway when rioters pulled down and smashed” a sign bearing the name of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi outside his office.
U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols, a confirmed Trump nominee in 2019, sentenced Packer in a virtual hearing. Nichols said Packer’s sweatshirt was “incredibly offensive” but there was no evidence he used violence against officers. Nichols said while he thought Packer was likely sincere in his regret, his apologies weren’t as profound as those of the other defendants.
Nichols said Packer was “a bit above average” in terms of guilt compared to other defendants who pleaded guilty to the same charge.
Furst said Packer “expressed no remorse” for his actions on Jan. 6 or expressed concern for the officers who were assaulted that day. Instead, she says, Packer focused only on the impact on her life.
“It all depends on what happened to him,” Furst said.
Packer’s defense attorney, Stephen Brennwald, compared Packer to Forrest Gump, writing that “Packer’s demeanor and presence…appeared to be similar to the character played by Tom Hanks in the movie Forrest Gump – a man who walked through life almost as if outside of body and mind, looking within.” Brennwald said he had previously received emails stating that his comparison was offensive to Forrest Gump.
Brennwald wrote that Packer had been the target of “fairly significant” harassment from the public, “mainly because of the nature of the offensive shirt he was wearing”.
Packer chose not to comment to the judge before his sentencing. Brennwald also said Packer’s own son would not talk to him because of his views, and he asked the court to sentence him to probation.
In court Thursday, Brennwald wondered if Packer would be treated differently if he had short hair and no beard and was wearing a Nike shirt instead of a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt. There’s no question Packer’s sweatshirt is offensive, Brennwald said, but he argued his client shouldn’t be punished for the contents of his shirt.
Brennwald said he had discussions with Packer about concentration camps and that Packer acknowledged the existence of such camps, but Brennwald would not say more. Packer doesn’t consider himself a white supremacist, Brennwald said.
“He was very angry when people called him a white supremacist,” Brennwald said. “He wanted me to sue Nancy Pelosi when she made a statement in the House about him being a white supremacist.”
In a letter of support, Kimberly Rice, Packer’s sister, called him “hands down the BEST BROTHER with a HUGE heart and a gentle soul.” She said they grew up in a “home of blue-collar workers and middle-class Christian values” and traveled together in Washington, but left early because of the cold weather. She portrayed her brother as a victim of media attention.
“Over the past year and a half the media has portrayed and portrayed a person he is NOT and NEVER was. His daily life over the past year and a half has been so altered and a struggle major for him, living in fear because of the media slandering his name and making him a monster that he is absolutely not, losing his long-time job, threatening him with death and so on,” he said. -she writes.
“It’s so easy to judge a book by its cover, without knowing the details of what’s really inside – but it’s also so wrong. All over a sweatshirt – yes a sweatshirt shirt,” she wrote, describing a sweatshirt celebrating where at least 1.1 million people died in the Holocaust. “Yes, that might be considered bad taste just as much as a lot more these days, but it’s not a crime against free speech.”
The government memo noted that his sweatshirt had the word “STAFF” on the back and the phrase “Work Means Freedom” on the front, which “reminiscent of the sign above the entrance to the death camp in ‘Auschwitz operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland during World War II.’
Packer, who was asked in an FBI interview after his guilty plea why he wore the ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt, ‘silly answered ‘because I was cold”, according to federal prosecutors.
The “Camp Auschwitz” shirt wasn’t the only pro-Nazi paraphernalia Packer wore on Jan. 6. Video provided to NBC News this week shows that earlier today he was wearing a “Schutzstaffel” shirt, referring to Adolf Hitler’s paramilitary unit led by Heinrich Himmler, more commonly known as the SS. The government presented an image of the video in court on Thursday.
Over 850 people have been arrested in connection with the January 6 attack and over 350 have been convicted. Sentences range from short periods of misdemeanor probation to a decade behind bars for a former New York police officer who assaulted a Washington police officer on Jan. 6 and then lied on the stand. The FBI has the names of hundreds of other Jan. 6 participants who could be charged but have not yet been arrested.
Earlier this week, a Trump-appointed judge convicted three rioters of felonies in connection with the violence in the tunnel on the west side of the US Capitol on January 6, but acquitted two of the defendants for obstructing official process. which came with significant exposure in prison.
News
Randall Cunningham talks first time to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, ‘flattered’ Vikings GM long has admired him
When Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was growing up outside of Philadelphia in the late 1980s and early 1990s, his favorite player was Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham. In fact, Adofo-Mensah has said he provided the inspiration to become a football fan.
But it goes even deeper than that. Adolfo-Mensah, who was born in 1981, has said he admired Cunningham, who played for Philadelphia from 1985-95 and also for the Vikings from 1997-99, because he excelled at a time when there weren’t a lot of Black quarterbacks in the NFL. And he has given a nod to Cunningham in Adofo-Mensah’s road to earlier this year becoming the first Black general manager in Vikings history.
On Wednesday, Adofo-Mensah and Cunningham spoke for the first time. And the former quarterback was thrilled by it.
“That was a wonderful opportunity receiving a phone call from a person whom I influenced in my past at the age of about 7 years old,’’ Cunningham, now a pastor in Las Vegas, said Thursday in a phone interview. “The conversation with him was just so amazing.’’
“I LOVED WATCHING HIM ON SUNDAYS”
Adofo-Mensah’s longtime respect for Cunningham became much better known when the Vikings put out a video in March that included an interview with Adofo-Mensah and clips of him coming into his office after having been hired in January.
Adofo-Mensah was shown being thrilled about a painting that had been done for him and hung on his office wall of Cunningham during his Vikings tenure. Adofo-Mensah, a native of the Philadelphia suburb of Cherry Hill, N.J., talked about growing up following Cunningham.
“He was an incredible player, exciting, the ultimate weapon, won MVP (by the Pro Football Writers of America) in 1990,’’ Adofo-Mensah said in the video, which has been viewed about 11,000 times on YouTube. “I loved watching him on Sundays. It’s probably why I’m such a passionate football fan.’’
Adofo-Mensah then spoke in the video about Cunningham being a pioneer as a Black quarterback.
“That was a time where people used to call the radio station saying that, ‘You know, I don’t think Black people are smart enough to play quarterback,’’’ Adofo-Mensah said. “And you grow up in that environment. Thinking back, now that’s kind of odd.
“I found myself in a lot of rooms being the only one. That’s why I always kind of saw in Randall something that I sort of saw in myself. This person who was driving against convention, doing this great thing. Just connected to him in a lot of different ways.’’
Adofo-Mensah declined an interview request this week to talk about Cunningham and about returning to his home area when the Vikings play at Philadelphia on Monday night.
“IT’S JUST A BLESSING”
In an interview with the Pioneer Press on Aug. 14, Cunningham said he had heard about Adofo-Mensah admiring him when he was growing up but did not know many details about it. On Tuesday, the Pioneer Press sent Cunningham the video the Vikings put out in March and he watched it for the first time.
“After seeing the video, that was great,’’ said Cunningham, who said he does not follow sports that closely anymore and devotes most of his time to the church he founded in 2006, Remnant Ministries. “For him to talk about my life like that, that’s pretty amazing. I’m just basically flattered that somebody would even speak of me in that light. It’s just a blessing.”
Then on Wednesday, Cunningham heard from a Vikings public-relations official, who said Adofo-Mensah wanted to speak with him. Adofo-Mensah then called, and Cunningham said they had a “detailed” conversation.
“It was just mutual respect,” Cunningham said. “I think I probably did most of the talking. … I mentioned that painting that was in his office. My office looks just like that but it doesn’t have a Randall Cunningham picture in it.’’
Cunningham then joked that he should put a painting of Adofo-Mensah on his wall.
“YOU NEVER KNOW WHEN PEOPLE ARE WATCHING”
Cunningham has three sermons at his church on Sunday mornings and also has a Wednesday night service. Following his talk with Adofo-Mensah, he mentioned it later that day to his congregation.
“I used it as testimony where it’s like you never know when people are watching and we never know how much we influence people whether it’s good or bad,’’ Cunningham said. “And then (with Adofo-Mensah saying) how he grew up in New Jersey and how he just really saw someone that he could relate to and it allowed him to have hope, that’s kind of what part of life is about.
“I can’t say I completely influenced his life but I can tell you one thing. It’s something in me that he liked. It probably was God using me at that moment to talk to him.”
In addition to his stints with the Eagles and the Vikings, Cunningham played with Dallas in 2000 and Baltimore in 2001. He made four career Pro Bowls, three with Philadelphia and one with Minnesota in 1998. That season, when he helped lead the Vikings to a 15-1 record, he also earned his only career first-team All-Pro nod.
Following his talk with Adofo-Mensah, Cunningham wants to become more involved with the Vikings.
“He’s really a very wise young man and he’s someone I want to develop a relationship with as a fellow brother,’’ Cunningham said. “I mean, he’s GM of the Minnesota Vikings. He’s doing big things. … I do plan on getting to a game and getting back involved with the Vikings and just supporting them.’’
Cunningham won’t attend Monday’s game at Philadelphia but will be watching on television.
“That’s going to be an awesome game,’’ he said.
But as flattered as Cunningham has been to learn of his influence on Adofo-Mensah and as much as he enjoyed Wednesday’s conversation, there are limits to what he will do. Cunningham, who signed a one-day contract to retire with the Eagles in 2002, won’t be cheering for the Vikings on Monday.
“The thing is, I retired as a Philadelphia Eagle, so I would never turn my back on the Philadelphia Eagles,’’ he said. “I mean, that’s my roots, but I have respect for Minnesota. (Adofo-Mensah is) my Philly-Jersey brother.”
News
Putin thanks China’s Xi for his ‘balanced’ stance on Ukraine – The Denver Post
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday thanked Chinese leader Xi Jinping for his “balanced” approach to the Ukraine crisis and slammed Washington’s “ugly” policies during a meeting following a setback major for Moscow on the battlefield.
Speaking at the start of talks with Xi in Uzbekistan, Putin said he was ready to discuss China’s unspecified “concerns” over Ukraine.
“We highly appreciate the balanced position of our Chinese friends on the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin said, facing Xi around a long table.
“We understand your questions and concerns in this regard, and we will certainly explain to you in detail our position on this issue during today’s meeting, even though we have already spoken about it earlier,” he said. added.
Putin’s rare mention of Chinese concerns comes as Beijing worries about the impact of oil price volatility and economic uncertainty from the nearly seven-month-long war in Ukraine.
The two men met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, made up of eight countries, including India, Pakistan and four former Soviet countries in Central Asia. The security alliance was created as a counterweight to American influence.
A Chinese government statement released after the meeting did not specifically mention Ukraine, but said Xi had pledged “strong support” for Russia’s “core interests”. Although the statement does not go into detail, Beijing uses “core interests” to describe issues such as national sovereignty and the Communist Party’s claim to power over Taiwan, over which it is prepared to go to war.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price called Putin’s apparent admission “striking”, but said China’s concerns were unsurprising given his verbal gymnastics to avoid criticize the Russian invasion.
“It’s somewhat curious that President Putin is the one to admit it and admit it so openly,” Price said in Washington, DC.
Speaking after the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow’s and Beijing’s assessments of the international situation “fully coincide”. We have no difference.
He added that the two countries “will continue to coordinate their actions, including during the next United Nations General Assembly”.
Lavrov described the talks as “excellent”, saying they were “very pragmatic and concrete, involving a discussion on the tasks of various ministries and agencies”.
The Biden administration has described the Putin-Xi talks as part of a rapprochement that worries Washington.
“We have made clear our concerns about the depth of China’s alignment and ties with Russia,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, adding that Thursday’s meeting ” is an example of this alignment”.
Xi’s government, which said it had an “unlimited” friendship with Moscow before invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, has refused to criticize Russia’s military actions. Beijing and India are buying more Russian oil and gas, helping Moscow offset Western sanctions imposed during the invasion.
Observers say Russia will likely become increasingly dependent on China as a market for its oil and gas as the West seeks to put a price cap on Russian energy resources and potentially reduce their imports.
In trying to bolster an alliance with China, Moscow has strongly backed Beijing amid tensions with the United States that followed a recent visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“We condemn the provocations by the United States and its satellites in the Taiwan Strait,” Putin told Xi.
Along with the Russian attack on Ukraine, the summit is taking place against the backdrop of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan not far from Uzbekistan, as well as tensions in China’s relations with Washington, the Europe, Japan and India due to disputes over technology, security and territory. .
Speaking at the start of his one-on-one talks with Xi, Putin lambasted efforts by the United States and its allies to dominate world affairs.
“Attempts to create a unipolar world have recently taken an absolutely ugly form. They are absolutely unacceptable to the vast majority of countries in the world,” he said in his opening speech.
“The Moscow-Beijing tandem plays a key role in ensuring global and regional stability,” Putin said. “We stand together for the formation of a just, democratic and multipolar world based on international law and the central role of the United Nations, and not on rules invented by some who try to impose them on others without explaining what they are.”
Xi was more cautious, saying that “in the face of changes in the world, times and history, China is ready to work with Russia to reflect the responsibility of a great country, play a leading role and instill stability in a troubled and interconnected world”. .”
The meeting came after Russia was forced to withdraw its forces from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week amid a rapid Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ukraine’s regaining control of several Russian-occupied towns and villages represented Moscow’s biggest setback since its forces had to withdraw from areas near the capital at the start of the war.
The SCO summit in the ancient city of Samarkand is part of Xi’s first overseas trip since the coronavirus pandemic began 2½ years ago, underscoring Beijing’s desire to assert itself in as a regional power.
Putin also met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, whose country is on track to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Raisi said Moscow and Tehran were finalizing a major treaty that would take their relationship to a “strategic level”.
He and Putin both criticized the United States at the start of their meeting. Raisi accused the United States of violating its obligations under Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers. Putin taunted US officials, saying, “They are masters of their word – they give it and take it when they want.”
The Russian leader also met with Central Asian leaders and scheduled a session with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
There was no indication whether Modi would meet Xi. Relations between India and China are strained due to clashes between soldiers from countries in a border dispute involving a remote region of the Himalayas.
Putin is also due to meet one-on-one with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Turkey and Azerbaijan have the status of “dialogue partners” with the SCO.
Earlier this week, Azerbaijan and Armenia engaged in cross-border bombings that killed 176 troops on both sides, the most serious hostilities in nearly two years between decades-long adversaries. The fighting has placed Moscow, which has tried to maintain close ties with both countries, in a precarious position.
Putin’s meeting with Erdogan will be closely watched for their statements on Ukraine and a July deal brokered by Turkey and the UN to pave the way for exports of grain and other agricultural products stranded in Ukrainian ports of the Black Sea after the invasion.
The Chinese leader is promoting a “Global Security Initiative” announced in April following the formation of the Quad by the United States, Japan, Australia and India in response to Beijing’s more assertive foreign policy. Xi gave few details, but US officials complain that this echoes Russian arguments in support of Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.
The region is part of China’s multi-billion dollar Belt and Road initiative to expand trade by building ports, railways and other infrastructure in an arc of dozens of countries from the South Pacific to Asia , the Middle East, Europe and Africa.
On Thursday, Xi met with President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan and said Beijing supports “early operation” of a railway project linking China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. .
China’s economic breakthroughs in Central Asia have fueled unease in Russia, which views the region as its sphere of influence.
Xi visited Kazakhstan on Wednesday en route to Uzbekistan. Pope Francis was in Kazakhstan, but they did not meet.
denverpost
