ASK IRA: Could KZ Okpala be one that got away from Heat?
Q: KZ Okpala will drop 15 and 5 this season with the Kings. They will magically fix his jumper. Watch. – Justin.
A: This came in the wake of the Kings formally announcing the signing of KZ Okpala. And perhaps it will work out better for the former Heat forward in Sacramento. But it’s not as if the Heat did not give the 2019 second-round pick every opportunity, including signing him to a three-year, $4.2 million contract less than a month after he was drafted. Perhaps it comes together for the Stanford product, but no one certainly was rushing into an agreement after the Heat dealt him to the Thunder last February, with Oklahoma City then immediately waiving him. The toughest read with KZ was whether he truly had a passion for the game.
Q: Dennis Schroder would bring depth as another playmaker off the bench. – David.
A: But for the Heat, such marginal additions are not even a talking point at the moment, with the team hard up against the luxury tax. Yes, Dennis Schroder has shown at EuroBasket that still has plenty left. But, for now, figure on the Heat making do with Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent, knowing that Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Victor Oladipo all can work as facilitators, as well.
Q: Ira, you said the Miami Heat should give more credit to the team’s earlier years in helping to build the foundation. I will help you. Here you go: Alonzo and Tracy Mourning’s contributions to the Miami community are second to none. The expanded and renovated Overtown Youth Center (scheduled to reopen soon) will have capacity to serve over 5,000 youth and families in our community. You know the saying, “It takes a village”? Alonzo and Tracy Mourning built the village. No coincidence, Alonzo Mourning delivered the Bill Russell tribute this past weekend at the NBA Hall of Fame ceremony. It was Game 6 of the 2006 NBA Finals when Alonzo Mourning refused to let the Heat lose. Winning Game 6 provided the franchise their first NBA championship and helped restore the Pat Riley mystique. (Pack only one suit). We all saw it. – Stuart.
A: And that is one of the benefits of franchises that endure in communities, as the Heat have ahead of the team’s 35th anniversary. It is similar to the community impact that Dan Marino has had since his time with the Dolphins. It is one thing for athletes to contribute during their careers. It is another for them to stay and continue to enrich. That is what has made Alonzo Mourning particularly iconic in South Florida. He came, he stayed, he made things better.
Chrissy Teigen reveals the loss of her late son Jack was the result of a life-saving abortion
Chrissy Teigen has revealed that her late son Jack’s death in September 2020 was the result of a life-saving abortion, not a miscarriage as she originally claimed.
John Legend’s wife, 36, has explained that she made the ‘difficult decision’ to terminate the pregnancy at 20 weeks after accepting that she and Jack would likely survive.
“Let’s call it that: it was an abortion. A life-saving abortion for a baby who had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put this together until, actually, a few months ago,’ Chrissy confessed, according to THR.
The couple previously said Jack died from complications caused by partial placental abruption, which is when the placenta breaks away from the uterus, depriving the baby of oxygen and causing the mother to bleed profusely. mother.
Explanation: Chrissy Teigen has revealed that her late son Jack’s death in September 2020 was the result of a life-saving abortion, not a miscarriage as she originally claimed; Chrissy seen in March
Chrissy is currently pregnant with her and John’s fourth child. They share daughter Luna Simone, six, and son Miles Theodore, four.
She spoke candidly about her 2020 abortion during her appearance at Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Talk” summit on Thursday in Beverly Hills.
“Two years ago when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make many difficult and heartbreaking decisions,” the star began.
“It became very clear halfway through that he wouldn’t survive and neither would I without any medical intervention.”
‘Tough decision’: John Legend’s wife, 36, says she made the ‘tough decision’ to terminate the pregnancy at 20 weeks after accepting that she and Jack would likely survive
“Let’s call it that: it was an abortion. A life-saving abortion for a baby who had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put this together until, in fact, a few months ago,’ Chrissy confessed, according to THR
Although she long dismissed Jack’s death as a miscarriage, Chrissy said it was her husband John who helped her realize she had in fact had an abortion.
The revelation came amid the Supreme Court’s shock decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, which protected abortion rights, last June.
Chrissy admitted it came as a “shock” to her.
“I shut up, feeling weird that I didn’t understand it that way. I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage.
“And I got really frustrated that I didn’t say what it was in the first place, and I felt silly that it took me over a year to figure out that we had an abortion,” said she admitted.
Pending: Chrissy is currently pregnant with her and John’s fourth child
Family: They share daughter Luna Simone, six, and son Miles Theodore, four; family seen in april
During the final weeks of her pregnancy with Jack, Chrissy took to Instagram to report on her complications.
Specifically, the founder of Cravings was experience uncontrollable bleeding. She was forced to wear adult diapers and was bedridden.
On September 30, 2020, Chrissy returned to the platform to report that doctors were unable to control her bleeding despite multiple blood transfusions.
“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,’ she wrote, before revealing that Jack didn’t survive.
‘To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,’ one read. another part of Chrissy’s message.
Along with her heartbreaking text, Chrissy included a slideshow of black and white photos of herself in a hospital bed as she and John mourned their child.
One photo showed the couple crying and cradling their deceased son, while another showed a distraught Chrissy sitting on the edge of her hospital bed with tears streaming down her face.
Heartbreaking: On September 30, 2020, Chrissy returned to the platform to report that doctors were unable to control her bleeding despite multiple blood transfusions.
Shortly after, she revealed that she would not be able to carry any more children, writing on Instagram: “I love being pregnant so much, and I am sad that I will never become pregnant again.”
In a blog post published on Medium in October 2020, Chrissy described how partial placental abruption drastically changed the course of her pregnancy.
“At this point, I had already accepted what was about to happen: I would have an epidural and I would have to deliver our 20-week-old child, a boy who would never have survived in my womb (please excuse these terms simple),” she said. writing.
In another excerpt, she recalled the time the doctor told her that Jack wouldn’t survive and that the pregnancy was also putting her own life at risk.
“After a few nights in hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming – it was time to say goodbye. He wouldn’t survive this, and if it continued, neither would I.
In honor of Jack, Chrissy and John planted a tree in their house for him in Thai tradition.
“It is important to us in the Thai tradition that we always embrace those we have lost, and they are never, ever gone.”
“This tree being planted inside the house, the reason I wanted it was so that Jack’s ashes could be in this ground and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves of this tree,” she said.
Earlier this year, Chrissy informed fans that she was undergoing IVF treatment – despite previously claiming she would no longer be able to conceive.
She completed treatment in March and in August the couple confirmed they were expecting their fourth child together.
Miracle: She completed treatment in March and in August the couple confirmed they were expecting their fourth child together
“It was very hard to keep it so long!” she exclaimed in a pregnancy announcement post shared on Instagram in early August
Why abortions can save lives
Abortions are generally performed because women do not want to have children, or because their pregnancy was unplanned or unwanted.
They differ from miscarriages, which are unintentional and occur during the first 23 weeks of gestation.
However, in some cases, abortion is an emergency procedure necessary to save the life of the mother.
In England, Scotland and Wales, where a woman’s life is in danger or the baby is severely disabled, there is no time limit on access to abortion, under the Abortion Act 1967.
Conditions that may qualify include severe infections and severe cases of pre-eclampsia, in which a woman develops very high blood pressure and is at risk for stroke.
Another reason it may be needed is placental abruption, which is when the placenta detaches from the uterus, depriving the baby of oxygen and causing heavy bleeding in the mother.
But under the same law, if there is no risk, women can only legally terminate a pregnancy until the 23rd week.
Abortion is considered legal if it is performed by a doctor, authorized by two doctors acting “in good faith”, and meets at least one qualifying factor.
In the United States, the situation is different after the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe v Wade.
This highly controversial decision ended the legal right of American women to have abortions and left it up to each state to decide whether they are legal.
Two dozen conservative states already have or are likely to introduce new restrictions or bans on abortion.
That includes Georgia, which bans abortion at around six weeks of pregnancy — before many women even know they’re pregnant.
Zeynep Tufekci: There’s terrific news about the new Covid boosters, but few are hearing it
For the first time, the United States is rolling out COVID-19 vaccines updated to match variants that are currently dominant, as well as the original strain. This bivalent character will provide a better response not just to the most threatening variants today but probably to future variants too, because when the immune system faces different versions of the same virus it generates broader protections overall.
This is terrific news, and there’s more. Not only will a booster with the new vaccines decrease the likelihood of infection and severe illness, and help reduce transmission of the virus, it could also decrease the likelihood of developing long COVID-19.
The bad news? The boosters are getting so little fanfare, and so much unfounded skepticism, that too few people might get them, and lots of people who need not get sick, suffer or die will get sick, suffer and die.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that a national survey found that 72% of respondents said they were likely to receive an updated booster. But to actually get them vaccinated requires making the boosters easily accessible and making sure people know about their benefits.
The White House coronavirus response coordinator, Ashish Jha, said last week that people might consider getting the booster when they get flu shots, which many do in October and, barring a new variant curveball, think of it as an annual shot going forward. That’s fine if people do that, especially since many immunologists say it’s best to wait three to six months after one’s last vaccination or infection, and many people have had recent infections.
However, only about half of adults in the United States get the flu vaccine and most haven’t gotten the earlier COVID-19 boosters. Without a vigorous outreach program and promotion, millions of Americans who are not anti-vaxxers but could use a powerful nudge won’t get this helpful dose.
While booster rates have been dismal among Republicans, many of whom have adopted anti-vaccine stances, it is also many of the most vulnerable Americans, even those who got initial doses of vaccines, who are likely to be left behind. Those who haven’t gotten earlier booster shots despite having gotten earlier doses were more likely to lack health insurance, be Black or Hispanic, or be poorer and be less educated.
Meanwhile, funding for distributing these vaccines has dried up amid congressional gridlock — Democrats did not put new pandemic funding in the March spending package because it could cut into stimulus funds for states, and they now face Republican resistance to new pandemic funding. There will most likely be fewer of the dedicated vaccine outreach centers that were set up before.
Benjamin Mueller reported in The New York Times that local health departments are battling staffing shortages and the monkeypox outbreak, and playing catch-up with childhood immunizations. Plus, some health officials seem to believe that it’s enough to leave it up to individuals to seek these vaccines, mostly at private sites like pharmacies — there is only $550 million in vaccination spending allocated through the Federal Emergency Management Agency so far this year, compared with $8.5 billion last year.
Boosters are especially helpful for older adults or those with existing health issues — but such groups often face challenges navigating access. Last year, there were campaigns to bring vaccination to senior centers and convenient community locations, or to help people make it to vaccination centers or even get vaccinated at home. White House officials tell me they will keep trying to carry out such campaigns, but acknowledge it will be only to the extent that dwindling resources allow. Without such support, how many of those at most risk, who would otherwise be willing, will fail to get the booster?
While young, healthy people who have been vaccinated and had an uneventful breakthrough infection are at much less risk of severe illness even without a booster, they might prefer to avoid getting sick or reduce their risk of long COVID. But beyond the personal benefits: Despite common claims to the contrary, vaccines still help dampen spread, and boosters can further reduce transmission of the disease, including by reducing infections in the first place, and thus help protect especially the more vulnerable.
Another survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that about a third of people who got vaccinated but not boosted said they had “not had the time to get it” as a reason — that response was highest among Hispanic adults, with 41% citing it. About another quarter of respondents mentioned side effects.
Paid time off following vaccination campaigns in workplaces, combining flu and COVID-19 vaccines, could overcome this obstacle. Jha tells me that the administration is already asking employers to carry out such steps, and it remains to be seen how many step up.
Then there’s the information gaps. Most of those who got vaccinated but not boosted (and about a third of those who don’t plan to get the updated booster) said they had enough protection from previous doses or past infections.
Many who did not get the previous booster, and many who don’t plan to get the updated one, say that they did not believe the boosters to be effective — a claim that is routinely made because omicron caused a lot of breakthrough infections among the vaccinated.
A straightforward message could rebut all of this: It’s true that variants can cause breakthroughs, but vaccines still prevent serious illness and death, and even more so with boosters.
Many European countries and Canada, for example, did a better job of making sure more of their population got boosters. Their cumulative death and illness tolls from the omicron wave are sharply lower than those of the United States, where only about a third of eligible adults had gotten boosters, compared with two-thirds of adults in many European countries. Canada, for example, had 80% fewer deaths from the omicron wave — a similar pattern holds globally. Countries like Japan, South Korea and Taiwan have about 80% or more of their adult population boostered, and their death tolls are even lower.
Many might also be wondering why bother with one more shot since 68% of Americans have had two initial vaccination shots, some of those have had booster shots already, and most likely about 60% of the country got some level of immunity from an omicron infection.
Deepta Bhattacharya, an immunologist, told me that variants evolved to evade the first line of antibody protection generated by earlier vaccines or past infections, even though protections against severe disease remained fairly strong. But the new boosters can greatly decrease that evasion. When the initial vaccines were trialed, matching the strain that was then in circulation, they reported 90% to 95% protection against any symptomatic infection, which then declined against variants and with time. While exact numbers remain to be seen, all the immunologists I spoke with told me the updated boosters should again increase such protections.
Vaccines (and boosters) have already been shown to greatly reduce rates of long COVID among the infected, but obviously, if infection is avoided completely, that would directly sidestep the risk of long COVID. Shane Crotty, an immunologist, also noted that these boosters will probably further reduce the chances of more severe disease complications, which include long COVID, and says “the higher your level of immunity, the less viral replication you’re going to have, the less viral damage, the less likelihood of long COVID.”
And these new boosters can be expected to do even more, going forward — including better protection against future variants, by better training both antibodies and memory cells, which are different parts of the immune system. As Bhattacharya told me, being exposed to different versions of the virus (as will happen with these updated boosters) further deepens and broadens the kind of antibodies that get generated, including ones that can work against future variants. Marion Pepper, an immunologist, told me a new variant vaccine can also “create new, more diverse memory cells that will help protect from omicron variants and new variants that we have yet to encounter.”
Unfortunately we may face another problem we witnessed throughout the pandemic: public health officials or prominent media doctors casting doubt on the boosters by focusing on their imperfections rather than their immense benefits and worrying about public reaction — like concerns about “vaccine fatigue.”
When I hear that phrase, I wonder how it would have sounded in the spring of 2020 when we had field hospitals in Central Park in New York, bodies were stacked in trailers as funeral homes ran out of space and hospitals ran out of body bags.
I’ve never understood the second-guessing by public health authorities and doctors about how the public may or may not react. Why not just provide accurate, detailed information and make it easy to get vaccinated? That’s the best response to “vaccine fatigue,” even if committed anti-vaxxers might remain hard to reach.
It’s likely that last fall and winter, fewer people got boosters at least partly because some well-known scientists unfairly questioned the usefulness of the shots. There’s now a similar dynamic, with disproportionate attention on minor issues, like booster mandates in colleges. Blanket mandates are now less necessary for college students, though some dorms may apply them to protect medically frail students or to provide other students with options. But young people should still be informed of the benefits of boosters, and older and medically frail people should still be strongly reminded of the continuing risks posed by COVID-19. White House officials say they will roll out their own messaging campaign to counter the confusion — let’s hope it works.
There’s much research on vaccine messaging, but most of it comes down to establishing trust, being honest and transparent, and making vaccination easier. Our terrible health care system is a major impediment: Having a regular relationship with a doctor can be a key factor, but many Americans don’t have one. It’s not surprising that among all groups, it’s the uninsured who remain least likely to be vaccinated and boosted.
As has been shown throughout the pandemic, it’s vaccination, not vaccines, that saves lives — and many more would be vaccinated if given information and easy access. Not having tools against diseases that cause so much suffering is one tragedy, but having them remain unused should be an unacceptable one.
Student missing, 1 injured after Orlando Rowing Club boat capsizes following lightning strike
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
A search for a missing college student is underway on a Florida lake after a lightning strike capsized a rowing team’s boat on Thursday afternoon.
Five North Orlando Rowing Club students were practicing on Lake Fairview in Orlando around 5:50 p.m. when lightning struck the area, according to city spokeswoman Jennifer DeSantis.
One student disappeared during the incident and another was transported to AdventHealth Orlando in an unknown condition. The terms of the remaining three students were not immediately released. Authorities also did not specify their age.
Around 1:40 a.m. Friday, Orlando Fire Department dive crews reportedly wrapped up the night as Seminole County dive crews resumed the search with sonar technology, according to Fox 35.
LIGHTNING SAFETY – WHAT TO DO, HOW TO KEEP YOURSELF SAFE
Fox 35’s Deborah Choe reported early Friday morning that first responders would not say whether they were conducting a rescue or recovery operation.
At a press conference at the scene, Orlando Fire Department Executive Assistant Chief Ian Davis said there are many currents that “have the ability to move the victim.” Davis added that crews were going back and forth to make sure they didn’t miss anything.
Although the rowers have not been identified, the group’s Facebook page describes the club as serving boys and girls between the ages of 12 and 18.
The club’s posted schedule showed the college and JV/Varsity teams were on the lake training at the time of the strike.
FLORIDA MPS FIND BODY IN POND NEAR HOOTERS RESTAURANT
The South Orlando Rowing Association posted the following statement on Facebook late Thursday evening as the search for the missing rower continues:
“Our thoughts are with our friends at North Orlando Rowing. Geronimo and his entire team are true friends of our club, and we ask all of our rowers, parents and anyone else who views this post to keep them in their thoughts. “
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Authorities believe the five students were from various schools in central Florida.
Pound falls to 37-year low as UK retail sales fall sharply, highlighting recession risk
The 1.6% drop was more than three times the drop predicted by economists and reflects pressure on households from soaring energy bills and inflation near a 40-year high. All retail categories saw their sales decline for the first time since July 2021.
UK retail sales fell at the fastest pace in eight months in August as the worsening cost of living crisis and plummeting confidence forced consumers to cut back on spending.
The 1.6% drop was more than three times the drop predicted by economists and reflects pressure on households from soaring energy bills and inflation near a 40-year high. All retail categories saw their sales decline for the first time since July 2021.
The pound extended its decline after the release and was down 0.4% at $1.14 at 9:21 a.m.
The government is responding to the crisis by announcing a £100bn ($114bn) grant package to prevent gas and electricity bills from rising again over the winter.
That may be enough to stave off a recession, but consumers are still facing months of hardship amid soaring prices for everything from food to clothes. Real wages are falling and the pressure has pushed consumer confidence to a record low.
It also meant that many households had to buy fewer discretionary items to afford the essentials.
John Lewis Partnership Plc, a UK retail watchdog, said this week its first-half loss had more than tripled from a year earlier, and blamed the “unprecedented cost of living crisis”. THG Plc, the online shopping empire, said profits would run out of guidance.
What Bloomberg Economics says
“We expect consumer spending to come under more pressure in the coming months given the relentless pressure on incomes. Discretionary buying will come under particular pressure and consumers are likely to turn to cheaper brands when possible when shopping for food.
August’s tumble in retail sales left sales down 5.4% from a year earlier, a fifth consecutive year-over-year decline. Excluding the early days of the Covid pandemic, such a bad streak has not been seen on Britain’s High Street for over a decade.
UK retail stocks have plunged more than 12% in the past month, making it one of the worst performing sectors. The FTSE 350 index as a whole fell 4.4%.
Retail sales are almost certain to dampen the economy in the third quarter. Sales will fall over the period unless September sees a 3.1% increase.
The fate of consumers is unlikely to sway the Bank of England, which is expected to continue raising interest rates, including a possible 75 basis point hike next week, in a bid to stave off a wage spiral. -price.
Robin Abcarian: Seizure of 4,000 mistreated beagles sparks questions about animal research
The liberation of 4,000 beagles from deplorable conditions last month at Envigo’s breeding and research facility in Virginia raised uncomfortable questions about the use of animals in scientific research. Beagles, it turns out, lend themselves to research because they are sweet, docile and small. Ugh.
After writing about Nancy, an Envigo beagle now in foster care in Sherman Oaks, I received emails from two groups with an intense interest in the issue.
The first came from PETA, the animal rights group that has evolved over the decades from Ingrid Newkirk’s one-woman anti-cruelty crusade to a sophisticated operation with scientists and attorneys dedicated to ending animal cruelty and stopping the use of animals — all animals — in scientific research.
“Even zebrafish?” I asked Kathy Guillermo, PETA’s senior vice president of laboratory investigations, in a phone conversation last week. (The fish is useful to scientists studying embryology because it is transparent, and they are cheaper than mice.) “Whether one wants to realize it or not,” she replied, “a fish is a sentient being.”
PETA’s undercover investigations into conditions at the Envigo facility helped bring about its closure, a fact overlooked in much of the news coverage, including mine.
The second email was from a London-based group that works to educate the public about the benefits of using animals in scientific research.
“I don’t normally contact U.S. journalists since we’re UK-based,” wrote Chris Magee, head of policy and media for Understanding Animal Research, “but the use of dogs is something that happens the world over for the very simple reason that they are excellent at predicting human safety.”
To delve into the controversial world of animals in scientific research is to — pardon the expression — plunge down a rabbit hole that will test everything you believe about yourself as an empathetic, animal-loving human being who abjures suffering. There is no question that numerous advances in medicinehave been made possible by the sacrifice and suffering of animals. By far and away, the greatest number of animals used in labs are rats and mice. But thousands of cats, dogs, monkeys, rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs and other creatures are subject to experimentation every year. Some experiments test efficacy, others toxicity. And there is huge debate over whether the high failure rate in all experiments means that animals should not be used.
One move in the right direction: A bill introduced in Congress last year would end the federal requirement that drug and cosmetic companies test their products on animals to establish safety and effectiveness because alternatives exist.
How can we say we love animals and support attaching electrodes to the brains of monkeys in research designed to determine whether sex or power is more persuasive in brand advertising? I certainly can’t.
And neither can many scientists, who have worked in animal labs, then had a change of heart about the suffering they’ve caused.
In a short film, “Test Subjects” by documentarian Alex Lockwood, one researcher said her thesis adviser refused to accompany her at her graduation ceremony because she dedicated her dissertation “To all the animals I killed: I’m sorry. I was wrong.”
“If you stand with science, you wear the mantle of the scientist,” the primatologist Lisa Jones-Engel once told a reporter for The Guardian. “If you stand with the animal rights movement, you wear the mantle of the advocate, the moral, ethical person. I have one foot on either side because I understand both sides. And it is a horrible place to be.”
I can imagine.
Jones-Engel left the world of academic research after 35 years, and is now a senior science adviser on primate experimentation with PETA’s Laboratory Investigations Department.
After vigorous campaigning by PETA and other animal activists, the European Union banned the sale of cosmetics tested on animals. Use of the infamous Draize eye irritation test, where rabbits’ eyes are propped open to test the toxicity of cosmetics and household cleaning products, has thankfully been on the decline.
But what about animal experiments aimed at reducing widespread human suffering — pain from arthritis, injuries, cancer or headaches? For most of us, I think, that is a far more complicated moral dilemma.
Researchers justify their experiments “by the magnitude of the problem the experiments are designed to solve,” said the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicinein a 1991 paper. “Without research on a relatively small number of laboratory animals, there is little hope that continued progress can be made in alleviating this widespread human suffering.”
Magee told me the U.K. has a rigorous, centralized system where researchers have to justify, down to minutiae, the use of animals in labs: “You can’t use an animal if there’s an alternative,” he said.
That is also supposed to be the case in the United States, but oversight is far less rigorous.
PETA has filed a novel lawsuit against the National Institutes of Health, alleging that the $10 million the agency spends each year to fund sepsis research in mice is a waste of taxpayer money. Sepsis, a catastrophic reaction to infection, kills about 270,000 Americans each year.
Using mice for sepsis studies is misguided, PETA claims, because sepsis in mice does not accurately replicate the disease in humans. Also, the lawsuit alleges, “No new pharmacological treatments have been developed for sepsis despite decades of intensive study.”
The solution to the quandary of animal experimentation may come from scientific and technological breakthroughs such as sophisticated computer modeling, tissue engineering and other human biology-based methods. At Harvard, the Wyss Institute has developed “organs on chips” described as “microfluidic devices lined with living human cells for drug development, disease modeling and personalized medicine.”
“To be fair,” said Guillermo, “NIH is funding some of that, too.”
I look forward to the day we stop using sentient beings in laboratory experiments. We must find ways of improving the health of human beings without harming or killing other living creatures.
More info: To learn more about the 4,000 beagles and how to help, go to the Humane Society’s website at humanesociety.org/4000beagles.
Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls ‘Last Dance’ shirt has sold for a record £8.9million at auction, beating Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt for the highest price paid for a sportswear
A Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls shirt, worn in his final NBA title-winning season, sold for a record £8.9million.
The basketball superstar wore the famous kit to the 1998 NBA Finals, a series in which he won his sixth and final title with the Bulls, which was chronicled in Netflix’s ‘The Last Dance’.
He won the title for the Bulls, pulling off a comeback to put them 87-86 up with just 5.2 seconds left in the game.
Jordan – who retired in 2003 – is recognized by many as the greatest basketball player of all time.
The iconic shirt was auctioned off by Sotheby’s and attracted a lot of interest – and not just from sports fans, according to Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles Brahm Wachter.
“In the weeks since the announcement of the auction, there has been palpable excitement not only among sports fans, but also among collectors eager to own a rare piece of history,” he said. -he declares.
Jordan’s shirt garnered 20 bids, proving the superstar’s legacy is as relevant today as it was in 1998.
It was auctioned alongside a June 1998 Sports Illustrated magazine, which features Jordan on the cover.
The sale broke the previous record for the highest price paid for a garment, featuring Diego Maradona’s iconic ‘Hand of God’ shirt – which was worn in the 1986 World Cup against England.
The Argentine football legend’s kit sold for £7million in 2021.
