Ayotzinapa: retired Mexican general arrested for missing students in 2014

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Deputy Security Secretary Ricardo Mejía announced the news Thursday, referring to Rodríguez only as “the commander of the 27th Infantry Battalion when the events in Iguala occurred.” He did not specify any allegations against Rodríguez. A spokesperson for the Secretariat of the Government confirmed to CNN that Rodríguez Pérez retired with the rank of general.
CNN is working to contact Rodríguez’s defense.
Mejía said a total of four arrest warrants had been issued for unidentified members of the Mexican military. Three of the four were arrested, he said.
Mexico’s defense secretary did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.
The missing students were intercepted by local police and federal military forces on September 26, 2014, as they were heading to Mexico City from their teachers’ college near the town of Ayotzinapa.
They intended to commemorate the anniversary of the Tlatelolco massacre in 1968, where government forces killed up to 300 student protesters in Mexico City. But they never succeeded.
The bullet-riddled buses were later seen on the streets of Iguala, and some remaining students who were on the buses accused security forces of opening fire. But forty-three of their peers were never found.
On August 18, a truth commission established by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador released a bombshell report concluding that the missing students were victims of “state-sponsored crimes”, alleging that agents from multiple government agencies were agreement with elements of organized crime to commit the murders. According to the report, at least six of these victims were first abducted and then killed under Rodríguez’s watch.
“It is presumed that six of the students remained alive for four days after the events and that they were killed and disappeared on the orders of then presumed Colonel José Rodríguez Pérez,” the top Mexican official said. of Human Rights, Alejandro Encinas, during the August press. conference alongside Lopez Obrador.
The report, Encinas added, alleges that on September 30, 2014, Rodríguez said that “they had already taken care of the six students who remained alive”.
Cnn
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Prince Harry celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday with little fanfare as he continued to mourn Queen Elizabeth II and the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.
The Duke of Sussex had his ‘saddest second birthday’ as his day was to pay tribute to the late sovereign, who died on September 8 aged 96. Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch in British history at over 70 years old. years on the throne. She also held the title of the second longest-reigning monarch in the world.
“Today is Prince Harry’s birthday, and he was left at Frogmore Cottage with Meghan. Other members went for walks and to visit flower shows in honor of the Queen,” said said Kinsey Schofield, royal expert and host of the daily ‘To Di For’ podcast. , told Fox News Digital.
“Sadly, Harry’s birthday comes just after Princess Diana’s death anniversary and now the Queen’s. People are calling it his ‘saddest second birthday’.”
QUEEN ELIZABETH: KING CHARLES IN ‘PRIVATE REFLECTION’, PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE SEE FLORAL TRIBUTES
Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997 in a car accident in Paris, France. She was known as “the people’s princess” despite her disdain for the press and life in the spotlight. She divorced Charles in 1996 with paparazzi eventually pursuing her to death.
Harry’s birthday was not even noticed by official royal social media pages, including accounts run by his brother and sister-in-law Prince William and Kate Middleton.
“Harry and Meghan are emotionally drained. The Royal Family usually wishes Harry a happy birthday on social media. A message had probably already been arranged and approved before the Queen’s death. Royal watchers wonder if the lack of a message is over out of respect for the circumstances or if the palace recognizes the true mix of reactions when it comes to the Sussexes’ presence in the UK at this time.”
PRINCE HARRY’S TELL-ALL BOOK: WHAT WILL IT REVEAL AND WHAT MEMORY COULD DESTROY RELATIONSHIP WITH ROYAL FAMILY?
As William and Kate, the newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales, were seen meeting mourners at Sandrigham, King Charles III spent the day reflecting on the loss of his mother.
“King Charles is taking a day of rest and reflection,” Schofield said. “Meghan will try to make the day special for Harry with a home-cooked meal and maybe a sweet treat.
“Harry and Meghan are still very close to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Brooksbank family stopped by to celebrate the King’s youngest son. children’s titles.
A major point of contention for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remains at hand – whether their children, Archie and Lilibet, will receive the titles “His Royal Highness” bestowed upon the family with immediate royal bloodlines.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
“Harry and Meghan are reportedly campaigning for HRH titles for their children for security purposes. King Charles disagrees as none of their family members are royals,” Schofield said. .
In 2020, they stepped down from royal duties due to what they described as British media’s intrusion and racist behavior towards their family. Markle revealed that she felt suicidal before deciding to leave England and return to her home state of California. And Harry acknowledged there was tension with his father over his decision to not only step away from his royal responsibilities, but also his marriage to the biracial actress.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
It remains unclear which of the children will be involved in Monday’s funeral, with speculation that William’s eldest son George may be in attendance if any of the grandchildren are.
“I don’t believe we’ll see the Sussex kids fly off to the UK because of the ongoing title tussle,” Schofield said. “Harry has to argue that he feels his children are not safe there.”
Fox
Jahm Najafi, the Phoenix Suns’ second largest stakeholder, called for the resignation of owner Robert Sarver two days after Sarver received a one-year ban from the NBA over workplace misconduct.
Najafi called for Sarver’s resignation in an open letter penned to Suns fans on Thursday. The Suns governor said in the statement that he will work to find a new managing partner. He added that he does not seek to be Sarver’s replacement as the owner of the Suns.
“In accordance with my commitment to helping eradicate any form of racism, sexism and bias, as Vice Chairman of the Phoenix Suns, I am calling for the resignation of Robert Sarver,” Najafi wrote in a statement.
Along with the one-year ban, the NBA handed Sarver a $10 million fine after findings in a probe stated he used the N-word “on at least five occasions” and engaged in “inequitable conduct toward female employees.”
The probe also detailed that Sarver, who bought the Suns in 2004, “made many sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women,” and “on several occasions engaged in inappropriate physical conduct toward male employees.”
“Similar conduct by a CEO, executive director, president, teacher, coach or any other position of leadership would warrant immediate termination,” Najafi wrote in his statement. “The fact that Robert Sarver ‘owns’ the team does not give him a license to treat others differently than any other leader.”
Allegations of misogyny and racism with the Suns organization surfaced last November. Sarver’s suspension is the biggest punishment handed down by the NBA since commissioner Adam Silver banned Donald Sterling for life from the NBA and fined the former Los Angeles Clippers owner $2.5 million after investigating racist comments he made on a phone call to an ex-girlfriend.
Chris Paul, who previously served as president of the NBAPA, expressed his disappointment with the NBA’s discipline handed to Sarver.
“Like many others, I reviewed the report,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “I was and am horrified and disappointed by what I read. This conduct especially towards women is unacceptable and must never be repeated. I am of the view that the sanctions fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior.”
Lakers All-Star LeBron James also expressed disappointment with the discipline.
“Our league definitely got this wrong,” James wrote on Twitter. I don’t need to explain why. Y’all read the stories and decide for yourself. I said it before and I’m gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of behavior.”
()
Tyler Stanland and Brittany snowit is the romance has stopped ringing, well, it’s perfect.
After more than two years of marriage, the couple separated. “We realized we needed to take time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives,” they wrote on Instagram. “We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie.”
Before publicly announcing their separation on September 14, Tyler had already given an overview of his dynamic with Brittany before Sell CO‘s debut on August 24 and what advice she gave him about being on the reality series.
During Netflix’s open house on June 23, the 33-year-old told E! News that when it came to him and Brittany, “You can’t really compare our two worlds.”
“There really isn’t a whole lot of advice she can give me. What she does is very different,” Tyler told E! New. “I think what we’re doing is actually giving you a glimpse of our real lives.”
Entertainment
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The Texas parole board denied George Floyd a posthumous pardon over a drug case nearly a year after recommending one.
On Thursday, the Board of Pardons and Parole told Floyd’s attorney that they “have reconsidered their original decision regarding your client’s request for a full pardon and/or an innocence pardon,” according to CBS news.
The letter was first made public by the Marshall Project.
MISSOURI LOOTER FACED CONVICTION FOR MURDER OF PENSIONER ST. LOUIS CAPTAIN OF POLICE DURING THE 2020 GEORGE FLOYD RIOTS
Board members wrote that after reviewing Floyd’s application, they decided not to pardon him and said he could reapply in two years.
Last year, the board voted unanimously to recommend clemency for Floyd, who was convicted of a drug charge in 2004. However, the board later reversed its decision in December, citing “mistakes of procedure”.
Floyd’s attorney requested a posthumous pardon in April 2021, nearly a year after Floyd was killed by Derek Chauvin, a former Minnesota police officer.
Allison Mathis, Floyd’s attorney, did not respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The 2004 drug conviction that Floyd’s attorney is appealing was one of several cases in which a now-indicted former police officer was involved. Gerald Goines faces two murder charges related to a botched drug raid in 2019. Goines and led prosecutors to dismiss around 150 drug charges related to the former officer.
Fox
Local
Ten New England landmarks have had their names changed to remove a derogatory term for Native American women.
The names of the landmarks have changed because they include the word ‘squaw’, which was originally just the Algonquin word for ‘woman’, but over the years has been used as a racist term and sexist for Native American women.
In November 2021, Interior Dry. Deb Haaland issued a secretariat order that deemed the term derogatory and instructed the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to identify landmarks with the term in their name with the intent of renaming them.
“Racist terms have no place in our vernacular or on our federal lands. Our nation’s lands and waters should be places to celebrate the outdoors and our shared cultural heritage — not to carry on the legacy of oppression,” said Haaland, who is part of the Pueblo de Laguna tribe in New Mexico, in a press release on the secretariat. order.
Since then, the USGS has identified more than 650 geologic features with the word “squaw” in the name. Five of these landmarks are in Massachusetts, three in Connecticut, one in New Hampshire, and one in Maine.
The review process Haaland created for renaming the landmarks included soliciting suggestions from locals on what an appropriate replacement name would be.
Massachusetts:
Connecticut
New Hampshire
Maine
The USGS has not identified any geologic feature containing the word “squaw” in Vermont or Rhode Island.
There were mixed reactions to the renaming of these monuments in Massachusetts.
In Barnstable, local aboriginals were divided over whether Squaw Island should be renamed.
In Quincy, local natives, the mayor and at least one city councilor opposed the name change.
But in Great Barrington, local natives supported the name change and took the opportunity to rename Squaw Peak to Peeskawso Peak, which includes the Mohican word for “virtuous woman”.
In his secretarial order to get landmark names changed, Haaland also created the Place Name Reconciliation Advisory Committee to further identify and change the names of landmarks that include derogatory words.
Haaland’s effort to remove derogatory terms from historical names is not unprecedented.
According to the press release, in 1962, Interior Sec. Stewart Udall identified the n-word as derogatory and directed the Geographic Names Board (BGN) to develop a policy to eliminate its use. In 1974, the BGN identified a pejorative term for Japanese people as pejorative and eliminated its use.
Additionally, according to the press release, several states, including Montana, Oregon, Maine and Minnesota, have passed legislation banning the use of the word “squaw” in place names.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will use a “carrots and sticks” approach to combat corporate crime by encouraging companies to report and prevent misconduct while strengthening penalties for repeat offenders, he said. Thursday.
At an event at New York University, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the DOJ would make it harder for companies to reach multiple settlements that postpone or drop lawsuits, and that it would try to reward companies that recover executive compensation after learning of a wrongdoing. .
The change “would shift the burden of financial sanctions from companies of shareholders – who often play no part in wrongdoing – to those who are more directly responsible”, Monaco said, adding that the DOJ would develop more detailed guidelines on the rewards of here the end. of the year.
Companies that voluntarily report misconduct and cooperate with investigators will not be required to plead guilty in most cases, Monaco said, sparing them hefty fines. She described the plan as a “carrots and sticks” approach to allow corporate lawyers to make a “business case” for strict compliance.
Democratic President Joe Biden’s Justice Department has toughened its stance on corporate delinquents. White-collar prosecutions have fallen to an all-time high under former President Donald Trump’s Republican administration.
In October, the Justice Department issued new rules requiring companies to name everyone involved in misconduct in order to receive credit for their cooperation and required prosecutors to consider a company’s complete record when they decide how to solve an investigation.
Since Biden took office, federal prosecutors have brought racketeering charges against the founder of Archegos Capital Management over the collapse of the $36 billion firm and secured a guilty plea from a business unit. ‘Allianz for fraud in the collapse of certain investment funds.
Under the new settlements policy, DOJ management must approve any company’s second non-prosecution or deferred prosecution agreement, Monaco said. These agreements allow companies to escape criminal prosecution in exchange for fines and promises of better behavior.
Between 10% and 20% of all major corporate crime resolutions involve repeat offenders, Monaco said.
USA voanews
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags