Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Turns Red as Bears Take Over Crypto Market
Bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $20,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC could accelerate further lower below the $19,500 support zone.
- Bitcoin started a fresh decline and traded below the $20,000 support.
- The price is now trading below $20,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,050 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a substantial decline if it breaks the $19,500 support zone.
Bitcoin Price Remains At Risk
Bitcoin price attempted a recovery wave above the $20,300 resistance level. However, there was no upside break and the price remained in a bearish zone below $20,500.
Recently, Ethereum saw a major bearish reaction below the $1,500 support. As a result, BTC also moved a few points lower and declined below the $20,000 support. It even traded below the $19,600 and tested the $19,500 support zone.
A low is formed near $19,509 and the price is now consolidating losses. Bitcoin price is now trading below $20,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,000 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,050 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Besides, the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the main decline from the $22,790 swing high to $19,509 low is just above the trend line.
The next major resistance sits near the $21,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It coincides with the 50% Fib retracement level of the main decline from the $22,790 swing high to $19,509 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A close above the $21,000 resistance might start a fresh increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards $21,400. Any more gains might send the price towards the $22,000 resistance zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to start a recovery wave above the $20,000 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,500 zone.
The next major support is near the $19,200 levels. A clear move below the $19,500 and $19,200 levels might open the doors for a move towards the $18,500 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,500, followed by $19,200.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,000, $20,050 and $20,300.
Blockchain
Crypto Plummets As CPI Worsens, Any Chance For Reversal?
Crypto prices have maintained a strong correlation with most macroeconomic factors. It’s no longer debatable that inflation affects the trend in the crypto market. Most past digital asset declines took root from the swing in the general global economy.
The intensity of the crypto winter through the year’s first half had accumulated strength from potential inflation. However, due to the suspicions of inflation rise in the economy, crypto prices have shown signs of decline. The recent data on CPI have even pushed the market to another red region.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is an economic indicator that measures inflation through the movement of the cost of goods and services. The percentage increase in the CPI over a given period provides the economy’s inflation rate for the given time.
However, the report for July brought a slight relief as CPI indicated almost zero impact on inflation. With the positive significance of July’s information on the crypto industry, lots of hope got high. Many participants expect a more favorable result for August, but their expectations have been squashed.
CPI Data Gets Below Crypto Community Expectations
Finally, August’s released CPI report contradicts the crypto space’s expectations. The result revealed a 0.1% MoM change and an 8.3% YoY change, indicating a wrong value for the industry. The crypto market had estimated the CPI to be -0.1% MoM and 8.1% YoY. Also, against the anticipated core CPI of 6.1%, the real value is a 6.3% YoY rise.
With the outcome of the CPI data, prices in the crypto market have started dropping. Bitcoin and Ethereum are taking the news badly as BTC and ETH have plummeted.
The action of the crypto assets over the CPI data is not surprising. This is due to the impact of inflation on cryptocurrency volatility. While making its monetary policy, the Federal Reserve always considers the CPI.
Currently, the Fed is using a hawkish approach as its control measure over inflation in the US. But, per Fed chair Jerome Powell, the Fed’s stance in controlling inflation will bring pain to businesses and homes alike.
Potential Hike In Interest Rates Could Hit The Market
Seeing the CPI data getting worse means more aggressive curbing actions from the Fed. A better report would have eased the tightening measures of the Fed. According to the CME Fed Watch tool, the Fed may impose about a 75bps rise in the interest rates. Such a hike in rates is a sad story for the prices of crypto assets.
While hopes are dropping for a potential salvage in the crypto market, some hands are pointing to the Ethereum upgrade. The Merge is promising in the industry and could facilitate a price rally in the future.
But lots of traders have no confidence in the success of the upgrade. Hence, the crypto market could not have a handy savior.
Featured image from CNBC, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Coinbase Lists 4 Possible Risks Of Ethereum Merge
The Ethereum Merge remains one of the most anticipated events in the crypto space. The upgrade was scheduled to happen on September 15, 2022. It was a long-awaited blockchain transition as it moved from PoW to PoS. The change will merge the Beacon Chain and the Ethereum mainnet to become a single blockchain.
As an event in the industry, several reactions and discussions have occurred concerning the Merge. The Ethereum community is in high hope for the success of the transition. On its part, the Ethereum developing team has completed all the necessary checks and steps that will finally activate the Merge.
Following the recent flow of activities on the preparation and waiting for the Merge, reactions are getting intense. One of the global top crypto exchanges, Coinbase, has made some shocking disclosure.
Coinbase Cloud had identified four possible risks with the Ethereum Merge. The risks are operational, technical, lack of client diversity, and economic.
Potential Risks Of Ethereum Merge
Based on its highlighted points, Coinbase also offered some details on the risks.
Operational Risks: Recall that during the Bellatrix, there was a drop in the participation of node operators and validators. Some of the operators didn’t complete the upgrade for their clients. Also, there are some behind-the-scene activities such as testnets, client releases, last-minute releases, and others.
According to a recent developer report, just 85% of nodes have completed the necessary and latest client releases. In addition, there are records of about 25% to 30% of validators that couldn’t complete the Sepolia upgrade. They were thrown offline due to issues as per configuration.
Technical Risk: The Merge involves the merger of two different blockchains, the Ethereum mainnet and the Beacon Chain. While the first is based on PoW, the second is based on PoS. This makes the Merge to be one of the most complex upgrades technically in the crypto space. Hence, it is highly prone to bug attacks and other technical hitches.
An instance of the bugs was experienced with the upgrade of execution layer clients Nethermind and Go Ethereum (geth). However, the developers’ team provided a handy fix and possible guidelines to avoid a repeat.
Risk of Lack of Client Diversity: Once a client lacks diversity, it could hike the risk of a consensus client being dominant among others. Such a client may violate consensus or even use its terms to propose blocks.
Economic Risk: With the Merge, miners will become irrelevant on the Ethereum blockchain as validators take over block production. Also, the type of GPUs for mining Ether differs from that for BTC. So, they can even switch to Bitcoin mining. Their alternatives will be on any available mineable coins.
Additionally, the Ethereum PoW fork may create significant issues with protocols and dApps on the blockchain.
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Ethereum Merge Fails To Move ETH Price, $2,000 Remains Elusive
The price of Ethereum continues to struggle below $1,600 despite the Merge being successful. As pointed out previously, the Ethereum Merge had looked to be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event, which seems to be playing out, but the lack of highly fluctuating prices suggests that even the expected sell-offs seemed not to have happened. Instead, it looks to be that momentum is currently muted, making it impossible for the price to swing either way.
Merge Is Priced In
During the rallies that led up to the Ethereum Merge, there were debates on whether the upgrade had been finally priced into the value of the digital asset. At one point, ETH had rode the wave up to $2,000 but quickly lost its footing. Given this, it was a matter of what would be best for the digital asset.
Now, after the Merge has been completed, it seems more settled that the price had already been priced in. For market analyst Julius Baer, he says that the best-case scenario would have been for the Merge to end up being a non-event. If this is true, then the current resistance to any sort of significant movement on the part of the digital asset is a good thing.
Merge fails to move ETH price | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
However, it is concerning that such a highly anticipated event seemed to have no bearing whatsoever on the price movement of the digital asset. But the market decline that followed the release of the CPI data earlier in the week has likely led to fatigue in the market.
Can Ethereum Rebound From Here?
Before the Merge, the price target from Ethereum had been $2,000, given the upward momentum that was recorded during that time. However, the dip in price has put the digital asset in an especially difficult position.
With the price dropping to the $1,590 territory, the cryptocurrency is unable to properly clear important technical levels like the 50-day moving average. Additionally, the 100-day moving average looks worse. This spells the likelihood of more bearish movement over the next week.
The sell-offs have also not eased over the last couple of weeks. Ethereum had recorded massive exchange inflows leading up to the Merge, bringing the 7-day inflow volume to $11.52 billion. This large inflow volume, coupled with the decline below the 50-day moving average, has caused the 50-day MACD to skew heavily towards the selling pressure.
The next major support level for the digital asset now lies at $1,500. However, a failure to properly hold this level will likely see Ethereum test the $1,300 territory once more.
Featured image from CNBC, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
STEPN (GMT) Struggles To Hit $1, Is The Price Running Out Of Steam?
STEPN (GMT) has struggled to show its move in recent months after ranking as the top gainer for several weeks against tether (USDT). The price of STEPN has struggled to rally to $1 despite the market seeing relief bounces across the market, with many altcoins producing double-digit gains, with the price of STEPN (GMT) showing little or no steam left for a major rally. (Data from Binance)
STEPN (GMT) Token Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
GMT saw a decline in its price from a region of $4 to around 0.63, with an over 70% drop from its all-time high despite having good fundamentals. The price of GMT bounced off after touching a weekly low of $0.63, and the price rallied to $0.95, showing some great strength, but the price was quickly rejected as this area acts as resistance to the price of GMT.
The price of GMT on the weekly chart formed a range between $0.6-$1 as the price continued with little volume, unable to break out of the range channel. For GMT to break out of this range channel, the price needs to be backed with good volume as the resistance at the $1 mark has proven hard for the price of GMT after several rejections at this zone.
GMT price needs to break and close above $1 with good volume for a possible rally to $1.5, where the price would face resistance. A break a close for GMT price above $1 would signal a good relief bounce.
If the price of GMT fails to hold its support at $0.63, seen as a demand zone, we could see the price going lower.
Weekly resistance for the price of GMT – $1-$1.5.
Weekly support for the price of GMT – $0.63.
Price Analysis Of GMT On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for GMT prices continues to weaken as prices continue to respect the downtrend trendline inside an asymmetric wedge. If the price of GMT continues with this structure, we could see the price retesting the support zone at $0.6.
GMT price needs to break out of the downtrend for the price to have an opportunity to trend higher; a breakout from this downtrend structure to the upside would be a first relief sign for bulls.
On the daily timeframe, the price of GMT is currently trading at $0.66, as the price of GMT on the daily chart closed below the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), acting as resistance for GMT price. The price of $0.8 corresponds to the resistance at 50 EMA for the price of GMT. The price of GMT needs to reclaim 50 EMA for a chance to trend to $1; if the price fails to be reclaimed by the price, we could see the price retesting the support at $0.6 or lower.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for GMT is above 50 on the daily chart, indicating low buy order volume.
Daily resistance for the GMT price – $0.8-$1.
Daily support for the GMT price – $0.6.
Featured Image From Freepik, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Plummet 30% Before Upward Trends Starts
The crypto market has recorded massive losses since May 2022. After the Federal Reserve announced and kicked off interest rate hikes, prices tanked due to selling pressure. Many crypto investors and operators of diverse solutions have faced different crises from market moves.
But it seems the end is not near yet. Even as the Merge date has finally come, analysts predict a price plunge for Bitcoin. Going by past market moves, a fall in BTC price causes altcoins to plummet and vice versa. So, this analysis is not what investors expect.
Related Reading: Binance Coin Struggles Below $290 Resistance, Where Would Price Go?
CAPO Discloses Bitcoin Bottom
The popular crypto analysts going by the pseudonym Capo with 517,100 followers have predicted that BTC might plunge between $16K to $14K before rebounding. Capo believes that this price, indicating a 21% and 31% price reduction, will be its main downside target if the key support level falls.
Other pointers from Capo show a possible BTC bounce to $23K from its current price of around$20K price level.
Capo stated that this price might lead to Bitcoin bottoming out to the predicted price levels. Also, the analysts pointed out that BTC’s current pivot is $21K. If it makes a clean break below that level, it will fall to $19K.
A break below $19K will push the coin to its target of $14K to $16K, the last lowest point.
For now, the BTC price might rise to $23K, but Capo advised Twitter followers not to be bullish.
Capo analyzed BTC’s recent price of $20,122.54 from its highest point in August. The result shows a 10% loss, leading to the next prediction that Bitcoin might target a resistance level between $22.5K and $23K.
The resistance zone, as indicated above, could lead to a lower high or a quick swing to $23K. By that, Capo sees an opportunity to go short since the movement will still be bearish.
Recent Events Could Push Capo Predictions Forward
Recent news on Bitcoin states miners are moving their BTC holdings to spot exchanges.
Data shows that miners moved 10.4537 BTC hourly as of September 14. Such massive moves were recorded between July and August 2022 before BTC fell.
CryptoQuant analysts predict that the current move will lead to price volatility beyond what the market has recorded.
The transfer of BTC holdings to spot exchanges usually indicate a willingness to sell. As a result, supply will exceed demand, causing a price plunge. The analysts linked the miners’ action to the Merge today, September 15.
Related Reading: Will Tron Tie-Up With Liquidity Provider Wintermute Boost TRX Price?
Many analysts had predicted a turbulent post-merge market. So, it’s likely that Bitcoin miners are preparing for such situations.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Golem (GLM) Leads Gain, Adding Over 20% In The Last 24 Hours
Many cryptocurrencies recorded price fall in the past 24 hours. For instance, Bitcoin prices have fallen by 1.65% in the past 24 hours. Even though the 7-day gain shows a 3.23%, the current level is not encouraging.
Ethereum hasn’t fared well, either. Its 1-hour trend shows a 0.99% loss, while the 24 hours level indicates a 1.76% fall. Looking at ETH 7 days price movement, the crypto has lost 7.02%, which is surprising given the hype around the Merge.
Related Reading: Displaced ETH Miners Seek Refuge In Ethereum Classic, Ravencoin
Tether USDT shows all red in 1 hour, 24 hours, and 7 days gain. Many other altcoins also in red include USDC, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, Dogecoin, etc.
But amid these recent woes, Golem GLM has pushed past expectations.
Golem GLM Leads in 24 hours Price gains
Golem has seen a price push within the past few days. Currently, GLM price sits at $0.3583, indicating a 14.76% price gain in 24 hours. Watching its movement on the trading chart today, September 15, the coin has been increasing steadily since the market opened.
Apart from adding more in its 24 hours price growth, Golem GLM is also encouraging investors with its 7 days price gain. It has added more than 20% growth in one week. This growth level is above many altcoins, besides Ravencoin. The coin also has a high 7 days price growth but is in red for both 1-hour and 24 hours growth.
Golem Price Grows, What Could Be The Reason?
On September 12 and 13, the Golem price pushed higher, showing a 55% price increase in 24 hours. The coin, previously struggling between $0.276 and $0.281, spiked to $0.4054, sending the market into a buying frenzy.
September 14 saw the price move down to $0.345. But GLM is currently adding more as trading continues on September 15. There’s hope the crypto might reach September 12 and 13 levels again.
This fast growth has made market watchers wonder about the possible reasons. The recent spike in Golem might be linked to the announcement of new hires. According to its Twitter message on September 6, the network is adding developers to its team, indicating expansion.
It also announced that new hires would earn between $3K and $10K monthly, plus other priceless life-changing experiences. The community head, Mattias Nystrom, even stated that the developers could choose a currency they want for their payments.
Should Investors Go Bullish?
This announcement might have caught investors’ interest in adding funds to a rapidly expanding network. But some analysts advise waiting a bit before going bullish on the crypto. They expect a 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level, the next level of support that might underpin GLM price at $0.3275.
Related Reading: AVAX Price Rebound Fails To Breach $22 Resistance Due To High CPI Data
For now, the resistance is at $0.3746 and $0.4079. Investors can buy until the $0.4413 and $0.4820 price levels if the coin breaks above these levels.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Price Turns Red as Bears Take Over Crypto Market
Oakland police handcuff black man after couple falsely accuse him of stealing their truck
Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid inflationary pressure – The Denver Post
Randall Cunningham talks to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for first time, ‘flattered’ that Vikings GM long has admired him
Report: US considers China sanctions to deter potential attack on Taiwan
Mike Klingensmith to retire as Star Tribune publisher
Patriots add Trent Brown to injured list with ankle problem
Francisco Lindor sets Mets’ single-season shortstop home run record with 24th HR on Roberto Clemente Day, Mets win 7-1 over Pirates
latest news Long Beach dockers billed health plan for sexual services, feds say
Twins sweep Royals; head to pivotal series in Cleveland down four games
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags