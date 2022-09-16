Can the Dolphins reinstate Mike Gesicki in their offense against the Ravens? – Denver Post

After an offseason of questions surrounding tight end Mike Gesicki’s place in the Miami Dolphins’ new offense under coach Mike McDaniel, his debut in the system offered little to quell doubters. .

Gesicki had a reception that went for 1 yard on his only target. He was on the field for just 25 offensive snaps, 42% of the Dolphins’ offensive plays in Sunday’s 20-7 win over the New England Patriots.

Those numbers seem to justify the idea that it could be a long season playing under the franchise label for Gesicki under a new scheme, but McDaniel said this week that the stats didn’t reflect Miami’s original game plan.

“I would have expected, at the end of the game, according to our game plan, that he would have more passing play production,” McDaniel said Monday. “I would have expected him to have more, but that’s how the ball sometimes bounces in an NFL football game.”

Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith on Thursday, as Miami prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, relayed a similar message that the team is looking for ways to get the ball to the 6-foot-6 passer. who set career highs of 73 receptions for 780 yards in 2021.

“We want to involve him, and obviously that was one of our goals in the game. It just didn’t work out that way,” Smith said. ‘incorporate, the game of football went the way it did. The opportunity we try to give him the ball, something didn’t happen as it allowed us to operate to give him the ball in time. We always try to make sure we give our guys the matchups and the opportunities we want.

Where the question for Gesicki still largely remains is in his blocking ability. This has been a noted weakness in his game during his first four NFL seasons, and in the wide-area blocking scheme that the new offensive coaching staff incorporates, having a viable blocking option is essential. tight end.

Previous regimes often kept him off the field for ongoing plays, leading to the predictability of play calls. Gesicki has mostly lined up wide or in the slot in recent years, as opposed to a blocking tight end traditional online. He went so far as to call it a new position this preseason because he played a lot more during the exhibition season than the other veterans on the team.

“I think he’s improved since the day he got here,” Smith said of Gesicki’s block. “The biggest challenge is just getting those [opportunities] in a game.

Both Gesicki and fellow Durham Smythe were drafted by the Dolphins in 2018. Gesicki was always the top receiving threat while Smythe was the blocking specialist.

“He’s one of the best tight ends in the NFL,” Smythe said Thursday.

In Game 1 against New England, Smythe had 38 snaps to Gesicki’s 25. Smythe, however, doesn’t think that indicates how a cast of snaps will unfold each week between the Dolphins’ top two tight ends.

“It’s a week-to-week game-type deal,” he said.

Gesicki seeing fewer shots than Smythe in the Patriots game is consistent with what the Dolphins did last season in both meetings with the division rival. In the 2021 opener at Foxborough, Smythe shot 38 to Gesicki’s 21, and in last season’s final at Miami Gardens, Smythe edged Gesicki, 47-39.

But even when Gesicki was on the court for his 25 games on Sunday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa only threw his way once.

“A lot of games fail and have to move around to find other guys,” Tagovailoa explained on Wednesday. “It’s just playing football.”

The Ravens are solid in all phases defensively, but in Week 1 the New York Jets threw to tight end Tyler Conklin seven times — okay, on 59 total pass attempts. Conklin finished with four receptions for 16 yards and New York’s only touchdown.

“We’re all on the same page about doing whatever it takes to win,” Smythe said. “Anything from week to week, that’s what I support, whether we need to kick the ball 50 times or kick it around 50 times. I don’t care. It comes down to sort of everything it takes to win the game.

Gesicki has not spoken to reporters since Sunday’s game.

()