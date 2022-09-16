News
Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin: rivals face off in trilogy
It’s clear that Canelo Álvarez and Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin aren’t fans of each other.
And after 24 bruising rounds in the ring together, perhaps that’s no surprise.
But, after years of speculation, the two boxing greats will reignite their rivalry for the third and final time on Saturday in Las Vegas – with more at stake than just title belts.
When the pair touch gloves, their trilogy fight will take on a personal feel, with Álvarez telling CNN Sport’s Alex Thomas that it’s “different” from his other fights.
“I think it’s different because we don’t like each other,” he explained. “We have a history, so it’s a more exciting fight, for both, for the fans, for everyone.
“And I hate that kind of person, like Golovkin says a lot about you and then when you have that person in front of you they say, ‘Oh, I respect this, I respect that. I hate that. I’m just very excited to come back.
Álvarez and Golovkin’s rivalry has gripped the boxing world for nearly five years since their first fight, with ups and downs, thrills and spills along the way.
They first fought in 2017, with GGG’s WBC, WBA and IBO middleweight titles on the line; the fight ending in a controversial draw, with many saying the Kazakh fighter should have been declared the winner.
The disputed outcome of the fight resulted in a rematch being quickly announced, only for it to be called off after Álvarez tested positive for a banned substance. The Mexican fighter was banned for six months as a result.
Finally, just over a year after their first fight, the two fought in a rematch, which was also not without controversy. Although Álvarez was victorious by majority decision after 12 rounds, many again debated the accuracy of this result, once again claiming that Golovkin dispatched Álvarez.
And now, almost four years to the day since their second fight, the two will once again step into the ring.
Álvarez will put his undisputed super middleweight titles on the line, while for Golovkin he will fight at weight for the first time in his career.
Golovkin, 40, is coming off a middleweight unification victory over Japan’s Ryōta Murata, his first fight in over a year.
But for Álvarez, it’s another story.
In his previous fight in May, the 32-year-old was stunned by Russia’s Dmitry Bivol in their light heavyweight title clash, with all three judges scoring in Bivol’s favor – only the second loss of his career .
It was a weight increase for Álvarez, although he didn’t blame the increase for the unanimous decision loss, saying, “A lot happened in my training camp.”
However, the loss only made him more dangerous as he says he “learned a lot” from it. “I think I’m more dangerous than before because I’m hungry to come back,” Álvarez said.
“And I’m very competitive. Like I said before, when you’re looking for greatness, it’s going to be tough times. But that doesn’t mean I won’t accomplish what I want, my goals. So I can’t wait and I’m ready to come back.
While his trilogy fight with GGG is the latest in a long line of blockbuster fights for Álvarez, he says – as he prepares for his 62nd professional fight – he’s driven by more than titles and championships. .
“I still feel like the best fighter in the world since I started boxing. I feel the best because I’m the only fighter who doesn’t need to risk. I take risks because I want to be a great one, not just be a champion. There are a lot of champions out there. The difference between me and them is that I risk everything to be great.
The fight can be watched live on DAZN PPV on September 17.
China sanctions Raytheon and Boeing Defense CEOs for Taiwan
BEIJING — China on Friday announced sanctions against the CEOs of U.S. defense contractors Raytheon and Boeing Defense over a major arms sale by the United States to its Taiwanese rival.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning did not say what the sanctions would be against Gregory Hayes, chairman and CEO of Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Ted Colbert, chairman and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security.
It was not immediately clear what impact they would have on executives or their companies, but these sanctions are often mostly symbolic in nature.
The United States last week announced a $1.09 billion arms sale to Taiwan, including $355 million for Boeing’s Harpoon missiles and $85 million for Raytheon’s Sidewinder missiles.
“We once again urge the U.S. government and relevant parties to … end arms sales to Taiwan and military contacts with Taiwan, and stop creating new factors that could lead to tensions across the Taiwan Strait,” Mao told a daily press briefing.
China claims Taiwan, a self-governing island of 23 million people off its east coast, as its territory and says it must eventually come under its control. Taiwan and China separated in 1949 in a civil war that brought the Communist Party to power in Beijing.
The United States does not officially recognize Taiwan as part of its one-China policy, but is the island’s main supplier of military equipment and is bound by its own laws to ensure Taiwan can defend itself. .
Mao also voiced China’s opposition to an upcoming trip to Taiwan by Czech lawmakers. A 14-member delegation is due to arrive on Sunday for a six-day visit, according to Taiwanese media.
“China is firmly opposed to any form of official contact between Taiwan and countries having diplomatic relations with China,” Mao said.
She called on Czech lawmakers “to refrain from sending the wrong signals to separatist Taiwan independence forces and to stop undermining (…) bilateral relations”.
In February, China announced sanctions against Raytheon and Lockheed Martin over a $100 million deal for maintenance of Taiwan’s missile defense systems by the two companies.
China has also protested against a bill that was approved by a US Senate committee this week that could significantly increase US military support for Taiwan.
Change in state COVID guidelines take effect – NBC Chicago
Changes to Illinois’ COVID guidelines take effect Friday, a day after the governor announced them.
Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois today:
Governor Pritzker Announces Change to COVID-19 Requirements in Illinois
The administration of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced a change to the state’s COVID mitigation strategies on Thursday.
Among the new guidelines was an update to testing requirements for school and daycare workers. Unvaccinated employees in these settings will no longer be required to test themselves twice a week.
The change takes effect Friday, according to the governor’s office.
Learn more here.
Will COVID symptoms move into fall and winter? What experts say to expect
As the symptoms of COVID have changed since the start of the pandemic, many are wondering what to expect next as the variant is expected to continue mutating into the fall and winter. What are the experts looking for?
As the pandemic enters its third winter, Chicago health experts noted on Tuesday that new variants can bring about changes in symptoms — in fact, they already have.
Learn more here.
What respiratory illnesses are driving the recent increase in childhood hospitalizations in the Chicago area?
A recent spike in childhood hospitalizations for respiratory illnesses in the Chicago area has caught the attention of health experts, with colder weather likely to make respiratory illnesses even more prevalent.
As COVID-19 remains a health concern, other common respiratory viruses that often show up in cold symptoms are causing a flare-up that occurs much earlier than a typical peak of illnesses occurs each year that coincides with colder weather.
Learn more here.
What are the possible side effects of Omicron specific COVID-19 booster shots?
With the arrival of the long-awaited COVID-19 booster shots intended to target the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, many may be curious about its possible side effects.
Well, the new boosters may not be as different from what previous versions of vaccines entailed in terms of side effects.
Learn more here.
Respiratory diseases leading to an early increase in childhood hospitalizations. Here’s what you need to know
Fall and winter are typically when respiratory illnesses spike, but a recent spike in childhood hospitalizations in the Chicago area has some health officials concerned.
Fall and winter are typically when respiratory illnesses spike, but a recent spike in childhood hospitalizations in the Chicago area has some health officials concerned.
“Right now we’re seeing a lot of RSV, we’re seeing other respiratory viruses, you know, a lot of children are currently largely hospitalized with certain respiratory viruses – more traditional viruses,” the commissioner of the department of health said. Chicago Public Health, Dr. Allison Arwady said during a Facebook Live on Tuesday.
Health experts across the region are reporting an increase in hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses among children. And some say the COVID pandemic could impact that surge.
Learn more here.
Are you still contagious with COVID after 5 days? Here’s what we know
As the incubation period for COVID changes, what does this mean for isolation time and how long are you infectious?
During a Facebook Live last month, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that recent studies have shown the incubation period for COVID has dropped to three days with variants recent.
Learn more here.
How long are you contagious with COVID? The incubation period has changed, according to Top Doc
COVID’s incubation period has changed with the extra-contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, Chicago’s top doctor says, but what does that mean for how long you’re contagious? ?
During a Facebook Live last month, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that recent studies have shown the incubation period for COVID has dropped to three days with variants recent.
Learn more here.
Can you mix and match your COVID booster dose?
For those considering getting the COVID shot, will they have to get the same vaccine as their primary series or can they mix and match?
The answer depends.
Learn more here.
If you have already had a booster shot, can you get the new COVID vaccine?
New COVID vaccines designed to specifically target the omicron variant and its highly contagious subvariants raise many questions, including some of those wondering if they can still get the updated booster even if they already had a vaccine. reminder?
The answer is yes, provided your last booster dose was at least two months ago.
Learn more here.
Utah desert farms thrive on Colorado River water
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The nation’s second-driest state, Utah, doesn’t supply much water to the Colorado River as it flows from the headwaters of the Rocky Mountains through Canyonlands National Park to the lake. Powell.
Utah has a unique position in the middle of the river basin, geographically and politically, and it wields less influence than thirstier, more populous states like Colorado, California, and Arizona.
Its sprawling urban centers along the Wasatch Front, home to 80% of the state’s population, lie outside the Colorado River Basin and rely less on the river than cities like Phoenix or Las Vegas. Only 27% of the water used in Utah comes from the Colorado River, with the majority of the state’s water supply coming from other rivers that feed into the Great Salt Lake.
Under a 1948 agreement, Utah is entitled to 23% of the water used by the four states in the upper Colorado River basin – receiving less water than Colorado but more than Wyoming or New -Mexico – and it typically uses about 1 million acre-feet of Colorado water each year.
For decades, Utah has sought to develop diversions of the river by pursuing projects like the controversial Lake Powell Pipeline, which would transport 86,000 acre-feet of water from the reservoir to St. George and surrounding areas. But the state’s use has remained relatively stable since 1994 despite its rapidly growing population.
However, twenty-two years of drought in the basin prompted the Bureau of Reclamation to exert more pressure on Utah and the other six Colorado River states to reduce their use and abandon development plans, and States are preparing to renegotiate water use guidelines. which expire in 2026.
Utah’s designated representative in the talks, Utah’s Colorado River Commissioner Gene Shawcroft, said the drought has made planning difficult.
“It’s hard to forecast four or five years if you can’t see past next spring,” Shawcroft said. “Part of our challenge from the start has been to really focus on the renegotiations when faced with such a critical day-to-day situation.”
Shawcroft said Utah is committed to planning for 2026 while participating in more immediate water negotiations, such as the Bureau of Reclamation’s call on basin water users to reduce their use until to 30% next year to stabilize rapid depletion levels in Lakes Powell and Hydromel.
Utah is aggressively pursuing conservation measures through an extensive series of state laws passed this year, Shawcroft added, including a law that allows farmers to opt out of irrigation without losing their water rights. ‘water. But he said restoring the system to balance will likely require the biggest reductions to come from the largest water users in downstream states.
Jack Schmidt, director of the Center for Colorado River Studies at Utah State University, said that since 2001 agriculture has used more than two-thirds of the water in Utah’s Colorado River. Another 15% is pumped out of the basin, mainly to feed the Wasatch Front.
More than 300,000 acres of land in the state is irrigated with water from the Colorado River, primarily to grow forage crops to feed livestock like alfalfa.
“Given the fact that 70 percent of the Colorado River’s total water is used by (agriculture),” Schmidt said, “it’s hard to imagine that agriculture won’t suffer the most significant cuts. “
But reductions in water use don’t have to hurt farmers’ bank accounts. “Farming could very well be fairly compensated for setting aside their fields,” he said.
Environmental groups like the Utah Rivers Council have pointed to Utah’s residential water usage – the highest in the basin, per capita – and low water rates as evidence that greater conservation in this area is possible and necessary.
The potential decommissioning of coal-fired power plants in Utah over the next decade, which use 6% of the Colorado River’s water, could also free up some of the supply for conservation or other uses.
Another consideration is tribal water rights in Utah, which must be satisfied by the state’s share of Colorado River water.
A court decree recognized the Ute Indian tribe’s right to 144,000 acre-feet of water, but the tribe can receive significantly more water if it settles its water rights claims with the state and government federal.
The Utah portion of the Navajo Nation settled its water rights in May and has a recognized right to 81,500 acre-feet.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said his administration’s priority is to supply the thousands of Navajo homes in Utah that still lack running water, but he said the tribe may consider renting the rest of its water to other users.
“If we’re going to sit on paper water, as they say,” Nez said, “and we’re not able to use it, we might as well rent it to those who need it.”
All of these factors will likely have a role to play as basin states renegotiate guidelines ahead of 2026.
Utah’s goals in future discussions, according to Shawcroft, will be to push for greater adaptability while ensuring that states share water surpluses or reductions equitably as availability changes.
“I think we have to be resilient across a wide range of flows,” he said, “whether lower…or higher.”
latest news How to Get DWP Rebates for Air Conditioners
In the wake of the worst heat wave in recent memory, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Electricity is making it much cheaper to cool low-income Angelenos.
The DWP triples the discount on portable or window air conditioners for customers enrolled in one of its discount rate programs. The rebate will increase to $225, covering 80% or more of the cost of a small window air conditioner.
It also offers all DWP customers a new “leveled bill payment” option to eliminate the steep cost increase you typically see in the warmer months of the year. The option, which becomes available on Monday, doesn’t reduce your total annual costs, it just spreads them evenly over the year.
“Countless Angelenos often put their own health and safety at risk by keeping their air conditioners off during dangerous heat waves for fear of not being able to pay their electricity bills if they run them. Some of our city’s most at-risk members can’t even afford to own air conditioners,” DWP Board Chair Cynthia McClain-Hill said in a statement.
DWP is taking steps “to help the most at-risk and vulnerable Angelenos by providing an option to stay cool and eliminate financial stress by allowing all customers to spread their summer utility bills over 12 month”.
The higher discounts and level bill payment plan are part of the Cool LA program announced by the agency in July. The DWP continues to offer rebates for energy-efficient windows, high-efficiency central air conditioners and heat pumps, whole-house fans, and reflective “cool roofs.”
One key difference about the new initiative, McClain-Hill said in an interview, is that air conditioner rebates will help renters, not just landlords.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti added, “As we wait for the big changes to happen globally to stop climate change, we need to do things today that people can feel.” That’s especially true for lower-income Angelenos struggling with more and hotter heat waves, he said, noting that extreme heat kills more Americans than hurricanes, floods and wildfires. forest.
Granted, making air conditioning more accessible could increase demand for electricity, but Garcetti said the rebates dovetail with the city’s efforts to increase green power generation. “It’s a recognition that not everything we do will always be focused on reducing energy consumption. We are going to do certain things to survive,” he said.
Who is eligible for DWP discounts?
The DWP is offering all customers who purchase a more efficient portable, wall-mounted or window air conditioner a $75 discount during the summer. The discount usually drops to $50 the rest of the year.
Under the Cool LA program, the rebate increases to $225 for DWP customers who are enrolled in one of four programs that lower their utility bills: EZ-SAVE (formerly known as the rebate program for low-income individuals), Lifeline (which exempts low-income seniors and disabled Angelenos from paying taxes on their utility bills), the Survival Equipment Discount (for people with respirators, wheelchairs and other essential home life support devices) and the physician-certified allowance rebate (for households with members who are paraplegics, quadriplegics or have certain disabling conditions).
To register for one of these programs, visit the DWP Support Programs website.
Eligible customers can get up to two rebates for air conditioning units, the DWP says. Units must be installed in a home, townhouse, condominium, or apartment serviced by the DWP.
How will the new A/C discounts work?
You’ll need to purchase an air conditioner that meets the DWP’s efficiency requirements, so the place to start is the agency’s Cool LA Marketplace.
Some units can be purchased directly from the market, with the discount applied at the time of purchase – in other words, as a direct discount. These units are delivered by a local retailer.
For qualifying units purchased elsewhere, you’ll need to fill out a form on the Cool LA Marketplace to see if you’re eligible for a rebate. If you do, you’ll receive a virtual gift card of your choice, such as a prepaid credit card or a gift card for a specific retailer.
The DWP says it is working to make more purchases eligible for upfront discounts.
Depending on the size of the rooms you’re trying to cool, the discount could reduce your net cost to less than $20 for a window unit and less than $70 for a portable model. The more space you have to cool, the more powerful the unit you will need and therefore the higher the price will be.
What is Level Bill Payment?
This program looks at your past electricity usage and then charges a fixed amount each month based on your historical average. If you have accumulated a large debt to DWP over time, you can choose the 24 or 36 month plans to pay off your arrears over a longer period.
Tiered Payment is open to any DWP customer with a residential account. What it was designed to do, however, was to allay the concerns of customers who don’t turn on their air conditioning even during heat waves for fear of their bills rising.
According to the DWP, “existing payment terms continue to be available to customers who need additional time to pay their overdue LADWP bills, whether or not they enroll in Level Pay.”
Starting Monday, you can register by calling (800) DIAL-DWP.
How will people be notified of new programs?
McClain-Hill said the DWP would include notices of the discounts and the flat-rate pay option in its bills, as well as promoting them through advertisements and community groups.
What other discounts are on the horizon?
Under the Reducing Inflation Act, the federal government recently approved billions of dollars in rebates to help people make their homes more energy efficient and lower their electricity bills. Federal, state and local authorities are still working on how these discounts will be implemented.
About the Times Utility Journalism Team
This article comes from The Times Utility Journalism Team. Our mission is to be essential to the lives of Southern Californians by publishing information that solves problems, answers questions, and aids in decision making. We serve audiences in and around Los Angeles, including current Times subscribers and various communities whose needs have not been met by our coverage.
How can we help you and your community? Email utility(at)latimes.com or one of our reporters: Matt Ballinger, Jon Healey, Ada Tseng, Jessica Roy and Karen Garcia.
Where is the center of the startup world? Depends on the VC you request • TechCrunch
Hello and welcome to Equity, a podcast about startup activity, where we unpack the numbers and nuances behind the headlines.
alexander, Natasha and Mary Ann jumped on the mic, with Theresa backing up, to talk about the biggest headlines.
- We started by looking at the Figma-Adobe deal, worth around $20 billion. TechCrunch’s news coverage is here, and Alex has more notes here.
- Offers of the week: Maven, Patreon and Modulous.
- We also talked about the Launch House issue, and what to do with the business model and management. The conversation naturally led us to what community is.
- From there, Europe! This sees a wave of new venture capital funds, leading to notable intra-continental competition.
- And then we finished with a quick note on the latest from the Twitter-Musk deal.
If you come to Disrupt, use the code “EQUITY” to save 15%. It makes us look good internally and gets you a cheaper discount on our first Disrupt live show in podcast history.
Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PDT and Wednesdays and Fridays at 6 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple podcast, Covered, Spotify and all casts.
Danny Ramirez and Daniella Pineda ask for help in exclusive ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ music video
After six episodes, AMC Tales of the Living Dead wraps up this Sunday with a one-episode banger, titled “La Doña,” featuring Danny Ramirez and Daniella Pineda. And in Decider’s exclusive look at the episode, we meet not only their two characters, but a mysterious old woman, La Doña Alma, played by Julie Carmen.
“Working with Julie Carmen was just… What I take away the most is how unreal her career is, she gave the real real about what it is in this industry when she arrived, at what she is now,” Ramirez told Decider during an interview about the episode. “And the different battles she had to go through to keep going. Her association with the job was just different, and it was really inspiring to see how huge of a success it was. She was like, ‘It’s probably one of the first times I’ve been on a set where everyone’s Latino or Latinx’, and so to be such a massive percentage in a massive universe, it was like we were handed the keys to a really beautiful car. It was just fun to love seeing it light up and say, “That’s a huge step.”
In the scene, Idalia (Pineda) and Eric (Ramirez) beg the woman to stay with her for the night, noting that they found her home through a friend named Maria. The woman finally gives in and offers them food, as well as water to wash themselves.
Eric is amazed that the water is actually working in the house, but leaves anyway, leaving Idalia and La Doña Alma alone. This is when the old woman gets up to speed with her younger counterpart – or at least tries to get closer to the truth. She doesn’t believe the story Idalia is telling her, and it certainly seems, from the way Pineda plays the scene, that there’s something more going on.
…And, without getting into spoilers, there is a together there’s a lot more going on in this episode than two young people hanging in an old woman’s house at the end of the world. For those who have watched previous episodes of the anthology series, this fits more with the Parker Posey/Jillian Bell time-loop episode than the more classic Alpha (Samantha Morton) tale that aired a few weeks ago. . And while we don’t yet know if AMC will revisit this experiment, it’s wild swings like “La Doña” that could never happen overall. Walking Dead series that I think make the show worth it.
You can check out the rest of the clip above and the official synopsis below.
Episode 106: “La Doña” – Premieres Sunday, September 18 on AMC (Airs Sunday, September 11 on AMC+)
Idalia (Daniella Pineda) and Eric (Danny Ramirez) are a traumatized young couple in desperate need of a safe haven. If they don’t quickly find a place to spend the night, they will freeze or, worse, get eaten. Recognizing where they were in the mountains, Idalia recalls hearing about an isolated house belonging to a Bruja, who was dedicated to helping others before the apocalypse. Shortly after Idalia and Eric arrive at La Doña Alma’s home, sinister, inexplicable events begin to occur. Idalia and Eric must find a way forward or risk being rooted in death forever.
Realized by: Deborah Kammeier
Written by: Lindsey Villarreal
