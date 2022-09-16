Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin: rivals face off in trilogy





CNN

—



It’s clear that Canelo Álvarez and Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin aren’t fans of each other.

And after 24 bruising rounds in the ring together, perhaps that’s no surprise.

But, after years of speculation, the two boxing greats will reignite their rivalry for the third and final time on Saturday in Las Vegas – with more at stake than just title belts.

When the pair touch gloves, their trilogy fight will take on a personal feel, with Álvarez telling CNN Sport’s Alex Thomas that it’s “different” from his other fights.

“I think it’s different because we don’t like each other,” he explained. “We have a history, so it’s a more exciting fight, for both, for the fans, for everyone.

“And I hate that kind of person, like Golovkin says a lot about you and then when you have that person in front of you they say, ‘Oh, I respect this, I respect that. I hate that. I’m just very excited to come back.

Álvarez and Golovkin’s rivalry has gripped the boxing world for nearly five years since their first fight, with ups and downs, thrills and spills along the way.

They first fought in 2017, with GGG’s WBC, WBA and IBO middleweight titles on the line; the fight ending in a controversial draw, with many saying the Kazakh fighter should have been declared the winner.

The disputed outcome of the fight resulted in a rematch being quickly announced, only for it to be called off after Álvarez tested positive for a banned substance. The Mexican fighter was banned for six months as a result.

Finally, just over a year after their first fight, the two fought in a rematch, which was also not without controversy. Although Álvarez was victorious by majority decision after 12 rounds, many again debated the accuracy of this result, once again claiming that Golovkin dispatched Álvarez.

And now, almost four years to the day since their second fight, the two will once again step into the ring.

Álvarez will put his undisputed super middleweight titles on the line, while for Golovkin he will fight at weight for the first time in his career.

Golovkin, 40, is coming off a middleweight unification victory over Japan’s Ryōta Murata, his first fight in over a year.

But for Álvarez, it’s another story.

In his previous fight in May, the 32-year-old was stunned by Russia’s Dmitry Bivol in their light heavyweight title clash, with all three judges scoring in Bivol’s favor – only the second loss of his career .

It was a weight increase for Álvarez, although he didn’t blame the increase for the unanimous decision loss, saying, “A lot happened in my training camp.”

However, the loss only made him more dangerous as he says he “learned a lot” from it. “I think I’m more dangerous than before because I’m hungry to come back,” Álvarez said.

“And I’m very competitive. Like I said before, when you’re looking for greatness, it’s going to be tough times. But that doesn’t mean I won’t accomplish what I want, my goals. So I can’t wait and I’m ready to come back.

While his trilogy fight with GGG is the latest in a long line of blockbuster fights for Álvarez, he says – as he prepares for his 62nd professional fight – he’s driven by more than titles and championships. .

“I still feel like the best fighter in the world since I started boxing. I feel the best because I’m the only fighter who doesn’t need to risk. I take risks because I want to be a great one, not just be a champion. There are a lot of champions out there. The difference between me and them is that I risk everything to be great.

The fight can be watched live on DAZN PPV on September 17.