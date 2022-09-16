Celsius Network Submits a Request To Sell Its Stablecoin Holdings Worth About $23M

Bullish UOS price prediction is $0.49 to $2.49.

Ultra (UOS) price might also reach $5 soon.

Bearish UOS price prediction for 2022 is $0.211.

In Ultra (UOS) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about UOS to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Ultra (UOS) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Ultra (UOS) is $0.395 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,247,327 at the time of writing. However, UOS has decreased by nearly 6.2% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Ultra (UOS) has a circulating supply of 303,793,578 UOS. Ultra (UOS) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, KuCoin, LBank, Huobi Global, Gate.io and Bybit.

What is Ultra (UOS) ?

The Ultra blockchain’s native token, UOS, handles transactions across the entire Ultra ecosystem. The coin is now available as an ERC-20 on Ethereum as well as natively on the Ultra blockchain. Transactions or account creation with UOS are free. When the blockchain is at capacity and transactions start to queue up, UOS offers a staking mechanism that allows any actor on the blockchain to lock up their tokens in exchange for greater transaction priority.

Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2022

Ultra (UOS) holds the 235th position on CoinGecko right now. UOS price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

UOS /USDT Ascending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Ultra (UOS) laid out the ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.

Currently, Ultra (UOS) is in the range of $0.395. If the pattern continues, the price of UOS might reach the resistance levels of $0.495. If the trend reverses, then the price of UOS may fall to $0.33 and $0.20.

Ultra (UOS) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Ultra (UOS) .

UOS /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Ultra (UOS) .

Resistance Level 1 – $0.496

Resistance Level 2 – $0.787

Resistance Level 3 – $1.366

Resistance Level 4 – $2.499

Support Level 1 – $0.211

The charts show that Ultra (UOS) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, UOS might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $2.499.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Ultra (UOS) might plummet to almost $0.211, a bearish signal.

Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Ultra (UOS) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of UOS lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

UOS /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Ultra (UOS) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Ultra (UOS) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, UOS has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of UOS at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the UOS is 57.93. This means that Ultra (UOS) is neither in an oversold or overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of UOS may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Ultra (UOS). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

UOS /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of Ultra (UOS). Currently, the ADX of UOS lies in the range of 43.08 and thus, it indicates a strong trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Ultra (UOS) . RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of UOS lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Ultra (UOS) is at 57.93, thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of UOS with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ultra (UOS) .

BTC Vs ETH Vs UOS Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of UOS is similar to BTC. This indicates when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of UOS also increases or decreases respectively.

Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Ultra (UOS) might probably attain $9 by 2023.

Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Ultra (UOS) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, UOS might rally to hit $14 by 2024.

Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2025

If Ultra (UOS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, UOS would rally to hit $18.5.

Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2026

If Ultra (UOS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, UOS would rally to hit $23.

Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2027

If Ultra (UOS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, UOS would rally to hit $27.

Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2028

Ultra (UOS) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, UOS would hit $32 in 2028.

Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Ultra (UOS), it would witness major spikes. UOS might hit $39 by 2029.

Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Ultra Ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in UOS for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Ultra (UOS) might hit $42 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Ultra Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for UOS. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Ultra (UOS) in 2022 is $2.499. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Ultra (UOS) price prediction for 2022 is $0.211.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Ultra ecosystem, the performance of UOS would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $2.49 very soon. But, it might also reach $5 if the investors believe that UOS is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Ultra (UOS) ? The Ultra blockchain’s native token, UOS, handles transactions across the entire Ultra ecosystem. The coin is now available as an ERC-20 on Ethereum as well as natively on the Ultra blockchain 2. Where can you purchase Ultra (UOS) ? Ultra (UOS) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, KuCoin, LBank, Huobi Global, Gate.io and BingX. 3. Will Ultra (UOS) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Ultra platform, UOS has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Ultra (UOS) ? On November 25, 2021 Ultra (UOS) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $2.49. 5. Is Ultra (UOS) a good investment in 2022? Ultra (UOS) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Ultra in the past few months, UOS is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Ultra (UOS) reach $5? Ultra (UOS) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Ultra (UOS) will hit $5 soon. 7. What will be Ultra (UOS) price by 2023? Ultra (UOS) price is expected to reach $9 by 2023. 8. What will be Ultra (UOS) price by 2024? Ultra (UOS) price is expected to reach $14 by 2024. 9. What will be Ultra (UOS) price by 2025? Ultra (UOS) price is expected to reach $18.5 by 2025. 10. What will be Ultra (UOS) price by 2026? Ultra (UOS) price is expected to reach $23 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.